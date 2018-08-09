JD.com: Overlooked And Undervalued

The company has the distinct advantage over peers with its logistics network, and JD.com is the front-runner as the largest and fastest-growing retailer in China.

Thesis

When investors think e-commerce and China, their minds typically snap to Alibaba (NYSE:BABA), a popular platform that connects buyers and sellers. It may surprise investors that JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), which is actually the largest seller of goods online in China in terms of revenues, has 78% fewer followers here on Seeking Alpha. Additionally, JD.com 40% fewer analysts covering the stock with just 26, compared to Alibaba’s 44. Not only is JD.com the largest, it has also built up a wide distribution network, which allows for more efficient inventory management and quality control measures to rid itself of counterfeit goods - a large problem in China. The Chinese retail market is highly fragmented and primed for consolidation, which JD.com is looking to capitalize on as it has been growing rapidly and consistently.

Concerns over a trade war among competition from Alibaba have forced share prices to just below $36 a piece, putting it 8% below its 50-day moving average and 16.8% its 200-day moving average. Trading at less than 1X sales and 32X forward earnings, JD.com is trading at a more than reasonable price considering the company is forecasted to grow remarkably over the next five years, and a trade war will be a blip on the chart for long-term investors buying today.

Source: Nasdaq

What Drove Down Share Prices?

Several factors have driven share prices down to today’s levels, such as the trade tensions between the U.S. and China, as well as compressed profit margins, but it is also impatient investors driving share prices down.

Many investors don’t realize (or believe in) the moat that JD.com has been establishing via its distribution network covering most of China and allowing for the retailer to have one-day or two-day shipping. This feature is free with its JD Plus memberships - a model which sounds an awfully lot like that of a very successful U.S.-based e-commerce giant.

Source: JD.com Financial and Operational Highlights presentation, May 2018

As you would assume, building this network took a serious commitment of capital and some very small margins in the low single digits, and is consistently the second-most expensive operating expense behind cost of revenues each quarter.

Source: JD.com Financial and Operational Highlights presentation, May 2018

Investors must have apparently grown tired of waiting and overlooked the growth metrics which are painting a bright future for JD.com, such as net revenues growing 33% in the most recent quarter year over year, or gross profit steadily rising. Rather, they were looking for profitability, which is not something to be weighted as heavily when analyzing a growth stock. The numbers that matter most are revenues and membership growth. As long as JD keeps growing revenues, it can then reinvest them into new lines of business to make more revenues. This cycle is repeated, and as a result, JD is able to create competitive moats like its distribution network. Investors should not be looking at the bottom line; rather, they must look at the top line growth and market share - that’s what real growth looks like. Cutting costs is not a sustainable business model, but getting bigger is.

Source: JD.com Financial and Operational Highlights presentation, May 2018

Source: JD.com Financial and Operational Highlights presentation, May 2018

What Makes JD.com a Long-Term Buy?

JD.com not only is selling its merchandise through its distribution network, but also encourages third-party vendors to use its network through JD Logistics, which handles warehousing, packaging, and last-mile delivery. The company also has a membership plan similar to Amazon Prime (NASDAQ:AMZN), in which members pay an annual fee for benefits like free shipping, exclusive discounts, free e-books, and video streaming through iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ). With all these features built into a membership plan, in which members spend 2-3x more than non-members, it has created a high switching cost as people become ingrained into the offerings provided through one company.

JD.com is the largest retailer in China, where the top 20 retailers only account for 14% of the market. The company has prepared itself to prosper and grow its share of the market, as it has taken prudent steps to setup its distribution network, form strategic partnerships, and create a respected brand. With the Chinese retail market increasing, highly fragmented, and growing online retail penetration, JD.com is in a perfect position to cash in on these tailwinds.

Source: Statista

Source: JD.com Financial and Operational Highlights presentation, May 2018

Source: JD.com Financial and Operational Highlights presentation, May 2018

What about Alibaba?

I would remiss if I didn’t mention the 800-pound gorilla in the room, Alibaba, which sold more almost 3x the gross merchandise volume than JD.com in 2017 ($547 billion versus JD.com’s $199 billion). While that may seem like a large gap, JD.com has shown it is catching up to Alibaba, and for Single’s Day 2017, it had a GMV of $19.3 billion USD, compared to Alibaba’s $25.5 billion USD. While Alibaba still posted significantly larger numbers, they are not triple that of JD.com’s, and I believe that Single’s Day 2018 will show us an even narrower gap between the two or JD.com taking the lead.

Source: ASEAN Today

I think the above gap closing is a matter of “when”, not “if”, as looking at Revenue, GMV, Customer CAGR, and FCF on a CAGR basis, JD.com is trouncing Alibaba. While it may be easier to grow a smaller company, these numbers still deserve a tip of the hat, as JD.com is no slouch.

Source: The Motley Fool

On a final note, JD.com has some substantial backers with the likes of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Walmart (NYSE:WMT). Walmart sold its Chinese e-commerce platform, Yihaodian, to JD.com for a 10.1% stake back in 2016, and has since increased its stake to over 12% and is collaborating with JD.com to offer online grocery ordering and delivery.

With its Google partnership, JD.com receives access to Alphabet’s artificial intelligence capabilities, and in return, Alphabet gains access to JD.com’s logistics expertise. This is critical to JD.com advertising effectively, as well as leaning heavily on AI to become more efficient.

Source: JD.com Financial and Operational Highlights presentation, May 2018

With Tencent, JD.com receives access to WeChat, a dominant app in the Chinese marketplace - the Facebook of China, essentially. Additionally, Tencent and JD.com have formed other ventures, such as a retail chain, entertainment conglomerate, and cinema group.

Risks

Undoubtedly, Alibaba is a key competitor in the space, with Jack Ma claiming the company will have $1 trillion USD in GMV by the year 2020; but I believe that JD.com is squaring up to meet this challenge with its strategic partnerships, fully-fledged distribution network, and the company's ability to create a “sticky” service with its JD Plus membership program.

As has been mentioned here on Seeking Alpha before, a trade war could cause a recession in the Chinese economy and significantly hamper JD.com’s growth plans. This would be largely due to China’s banks issuing $1.88 trillion - yes, with a “t” - in loans back in 2016 to meet economic growth targets. This led to Chinese officials committing to reducing the debt load in 2017, which could be difficult, as tariffs could hamper business and investment demand, and could result in the depreciation of the yuan to help absorb the brunt of the trade war’s effects. This, of course, would mean President Xi Jinping would have to allow growth to slip below the target of 6.5%. This deceleration in growth very well may become reality, as data shows that trade tensions came as Chinese investment, consumption, and retail sales showed signs of weakness.

Source: Bloomberg

It is especially important to note that of China’s GDP 6.9% growth, as much as 4.1% was consumer spending. While that is a troublesome fact, it is also an opportunity, as Chinese retail could shift to buying more homemade goods. It is estimated that in 2018, $115.5 billion will be spent by Chinese consumers on cross-border e-commerce transactions, due largely to increased disposable income and living standards. Should the economy slow, we may very well see a return to the purchase of local goods.

Source: Forbes

Conclusion

Jd.com is a bargain for a long-term investor at today’s prices, but using traditional valuation metrics will not tell the whole story behind the company, and investors need to think long-term looking at the growth rates and increasing offerings the company possesses. While there are some concerns with competition from Alibaba and a trade war, I believe JD.com is addressing its competition head on and a trade war will be a blip on the chart looking back 3-5 years from now as both sides figure out neither will “win” a trade war. With its broad offerings, powerful partnerships, and a growth-minded management team, one should focus on growing revenues and memberships, as those are what matter most. Increased margins and profits will come - be patient and you will be rewarded as a shareholder. I am placing a Strong Buy on JD.com.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.