Senior Housing Properties Trust: A Solid 8.4%-Yielding Long-Term Income Play

Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) is a promising income vehicle for investors that seek high recurring dividend income from a real estate investment trust in the healthcare sector. The company benefits from projected demand growth in the healthcare industry, namely an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare costs. The REIT further outearns its dividend payout with (normalized) funds from operations and has a moderately high margin of dividend safety. An investment in SNH yields 8.4 percent.

Senior Housing Properties Trust - Portfolio Overview

Senior Housing Properties Trust's real estate portfolio consists of independent and assisted living facilities, life science and medical office buildings. The healthcare real estate investment trust further has small investments in skilled nursing facilities and wellness centers, both of which account for just 3 percent of Senior Housing Properties Trust's property portfolio.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust Q2-2018 Supplement

Independent and assisted living facilities account for more than half of the REIT's total real estate investments and net operating income. Life science and medical office buildings combined represent ~44 percent of the REIT's investments and NOI.

Here's a portfolio breakdown by asset type.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust

Senior Housing Properties Trust's real estate portfolio is well-diversified, with 443 properties located throughout the United States. Massachusetts is the most important state for the healthcare REIT, representing ~16 percent of investments.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust

And here's an overview of the REIT's occupancy rates in each of its sub-portfolios.

Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust

Favorable Growth Trends Support A Long-Term Investment

Senior Housing Properties Trust benefits from two major, related trends in the United States: 1. An aging U.S. population; and 2. Rising healthcare expenditures.

The U.S. population is expected to age rapidly in the next several decades, and that's especially true for the 85+ age cohort which is one of the fastest-growing elderly demographics. With U.S. society aging at a fast clip, Americans will spend a larger share of their income on healthcare. National healthcare expenditures, for instance, are projected to rise strongly over the next several years. Source: Senior Housing Properties Trust Investor Presentation

Moderate Degree Of Dividend Safety

Senior Housing Properties Trust managed to cover its dividend payout with both funds from operations and normalized funds from operations, on average, in the last nine quarters.

The healthcare REIT pulled in $0.43/share in both FFO and normalized FFO, on average, in the last nine quarters which compares favorably against a stable dividend rate of $0.39/share. The average quarterly dividend coverage ratio was ~111 percent.

Here are Senior Housing Properties Trust's dividend coverage stats displayed graphically.

Source: Achilles Research

That being said, though, I consider it to be a disadvantage that SNH is not actively growing its dividend payout. The healthcare REIT pays a stable $0.39/share quarterly cash dividend, and investors shouldn't expect a dividend raise any time soon.

SNH Dividend data by YCharts

Valuation

Income investors seeking access to Senior Housing Properties Trust's income stream pay just ~10.6x Q2-2018 run-rate normalized FFO.

On a price-to-book value basis, this is how SNH compares to its peers in the healthcare REIT sector.

SNH Price to Book Value data by YCharts

Risks To The Investment Thesis

Senior Housing Properties Trust is a high-yield income vehicle, first and foremost. Therefore, investors need to monitor the REIT's dividend coverage carefully in order to identify any risks to the distribution. A major deterioration in dividend coverage, for instance, could occur if one of the REIT's tenants runs into financial problems and struggles making rent payments on time. For the time being, however, I consider Senior Housing Properties Trust's dividend to be reasonably safe.

Your Takeaway

Senior Housing Properties Trust is well-positioned to benefit from an aging U.S. population and rising healthcare costs through its diversified real estate portfolio. The REIT further continues to cover its dividend with (normalized) FFO and shares are far from being overvalued at today's price point. Though the REIT is not growing its dividend, the value proposition is attractive. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

