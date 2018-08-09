Novo Nordisk: Don't Sweat The Market's Reaction, Earnings Were Solid

On Tuesday, August 8, 2018, diabetes-focused pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced its second-quarter 2018 earnings results. The market was certainly not particularly happy with these results, as the shares fell roughly 5% in pre-market trading. At first glance, the results were mixed as the company did report a fairly sharp 4.3% revenue decline but also saw net income increase by 3.9% and earnings per share jump by 6.2%. As I pointed out in a recent article, the company's shares have been looking rather richly valued, so this decline could be just the thing that was needed to give us an attractive entry point.

As my long-time readers are no doubt already well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Novo Nordisk's second-quarter 2018 earnings results:

Novo Nordisk reported total revenues of DKK 27.407 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 4.30% decline over the DKK 28.638 billion that it brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating profit of DKK 12.204 billion in the most recent quarter. This represents a fairly significant 8.83% decline compared to the year-ago quarter.

Novo Nordisk announced promising results from its phase 3a portion of four of the ten clinical trials within the PIONEER program for oral semaglutide.

The company achieved positive results from its phase 2 trial of somapacitan in children with growth hormone deficiency.

Novo Nordisk reported a net profit of DKK 10.343 billion in the second quarter of 2018. This represents a 3.93% increase from the DKK 9.951 billion that the company had in the year-ago quarter.

One risk that is always facing companies that operate in multiple national markets is the risk of adverse currency fluctuations. This risk comes about because the company's customers will be paying for products and services in their own national currencies but the company needs to convert this money into its own currency for reporting purposes. Therefore, a significant change in the value of its customers' currencies could have a significant impact on the company's reported revenues. That happened to Novo Nordisk in the second quarter. As was the case in the first quarter of this year, the Danish krone appreciated significantly against the U.S. dollar over the course of the quarter, which caused the company's North American-sourced revenue to decline significantly when measured in Danish kroner. We can see this in the fact that the company's North American revenue declined 10% year-over-year when measured in the Danish currency but was actually flat when measured in U.S. dollars. As Novo Nordisk derives approximately half of its revenue from North American markets, it should be fairly easy to see how this would impact the company's top line in aggregate.

In fact, when we look at the company's top-line revenues in terms of the currencies that its customers actually pay with, we see that the company's revenues actually increased by 4% year over year. Clearly, this is markedly different from the 4.30% decline that was initially reported. This alone is an indication that the market may have overreacted to the company's reported revenue decline as it was clearly not due to any problems with Novo Nordisk's business.

Novo Nordisk is heavily focused on the diabetes-care market. That has remained true thus far this year, with that segment accounting for approximately 81% of the company's sales in the first half of 2018:

That is not the only pharmaceutical segment in which Novo Nordisk operates, however, as it also has a biopharmaceuticals division that works to treat haemophilia, growth disorders, and other specialty conditions. Unfortunately, this division had a rather disappointing quarter. The company reported that its biopharmaceuticals division had total sales of DKK 8.7 billion in the second quarter, which represents a 9% decline year over year. In this case, though, it cannot be accounted for by currency fluctuations as the division saw its sales decrease by 1% even when measured in local currencies. Therefore, the diabetes and obesity care units were responsible for all the growth that the company saw in the first half of the year:

As already mentioned, Novo Nordisk saw its North American sales remain flat year over year when measured in U.S. dollars. However, that was not the case abroad as the company saw its sales increase by 8% in the first half of the year:

As we can see here, growth in insulin sales accounted for most of the company's international sales growth even though its 7% growth is dwarfed by both the GLP-1 and obesity care numbers. This is just because the insulin market is simply much bigger than the markets for the other products, at least for now, and therefore 7% growth is still a larger increase than larger percentage increases off a smaller base. It is nice to see that the company is expanding itself internationally as that diversifies its business across multiple markets and therefore makes the company less dependent on any single source of revenue.

As mentioned in the introduction, the stock's pullback in the market may have provided us with an opportunity to buy in at a more reasonable valuation than what the stock has had. To determine if that is indeed the case, let us use a metric known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the standard price/earnings ratio to account for the growth rate of the company. As a general rule, a PEG ratio below 1.0 is an indication that a stock is undervalued relative to its forward growth and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, Novo Nordisk is expected to grow its earnings at a 7.55% annual rate over the next 3-5 years. That gives the stock a PEG ratio of 2.64 at its current price. Thus, using this metric, Novo Nordisk looks greatly overvalued. In fact, even after the pullback due to earnings, the stock looks even more overvalued than it did when I first valued it a few months ago.

In conclusion, the market disliked Novo Nordisk's second-quarter results but they were not really that bad. The biggest disappointment was the year-over-year revenue decline as well as the operating profit one, but both of these were caused by currency fluctuations and not due to any problems with the company's business. Although I was hoping that the pullback would create an entry opportunity, that does not appear to be the case and the stock is still richly valued.

