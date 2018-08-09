Cornerstone OnDemand: Sharp Deceleration Makes Me Wary

Shares are still cheap - in the low 50s - but the low growth is a risk. There are other cheap SaaS stocks like Instructure that offer better growth.

While revenue beat Wall Street's expectations, the return to a low teens growth rate (down from 19% and 21% in Q1 and Q4, respectively) is concerning.

After a recent volley of good earnings releases, Cornerstone OnDemand's (NASDAQ:CSOD) Q2 earnings release has me questioning the company's progress. The maker of enterprise talent and learning HCM software has enjoyed something of a resurgence this year, with revenue growth hitting nearly 20% last quarter and exceeding it in the quarter before. But this quarter, Cornerstone's growth slipped yet again to the low teens (whether or not you take into account the fact that it switched accounting standards to ASC 606 this quarter, as did most SaaS companies, the drop-off in growth still remains) - calling into question the thesis that emerged last quarter that the company's top line growth had finally stabilized.

To be sure, investors and Wall Street are seeing plenty more positives than negatives. To be fair, Cornerstone itself had guided to a lower revenue range than it achieved, so the results were much better than feared. On top of that, the company made tremendous progress on both operating margins and free cash flow - so it can make the argument that it chose to prioritize profits rather than growth. Cornerstone is one of the few SaaS companies that has laid out a long-term framework with a "menu" of options between low growth and higher margins or higher growth and lower margins (see chart below, from the company's Q2 earnings deck):

Figure 1. Cornerstone growth/margin framework

Source: Cornerstone investor relations

It seems from this quarter's results that the company is leaning more heavily toward the low/moderate growth options - though note that, as pro forma operating margins are still around ~10%, it still has plenty of work to do on the margin side, while growth has already succumbed to these lower levels.

In light of the good bottom line results but disappointing top line deceleration, I am more keen to view Cornerstone's Q2 results as a mixed quarter. The market seems to disagree, with shares of the company up ~8% post earnings, even on a down day for tech stocks:

CSOD data by YCharts

To be sure, Cornerstone is still a much cheaper stock than most SaaS companies. At 5.4x forward revenues, and the possibility of an acquisition still hanging over its head (in September of last year, Cornerstone announced that it had engaged investment banks, including Goldman Sachs, to explore a sale, though we haven't heard a whiff of news in the one year since then - and the company's recent addition of convertible debt was seen as a sign that the acquisition route was less likely), the company still retains plenty of opportunity on the valuation front.

But while I'd normally be a champion of undervalued SaaS stocks trading at <6x revenues, I believe Cornerstone to be a Hold. The uncertainty around the company's growth rates, as well as the fact that Cornerstone has enjoyed a tremendous rally so far this year with little progress in terms of fundamentals (had Q2 growth been in line with Q1's growth, my assessment would be different), have me wary on piling into this trade as Cornerstone veers to all-time highs. Ultimately, I believe the stock will have a difficult time advancing past $55 (5.5x EV/FY18 revenues). For the same valuation, much higher-quality growth SaaS names can be bought - I'm partial to Instructure (NYSE:INST), which is currently trading at similar valuations to Cornerstone despite its growth rate in the low 30% range.

Q2 download

Here's a look at Cornerstone's Q2 results:

Figure 2. Cornerstone Q2 earnings

Source: Cornerstone investor relations

Total revenues grew 14% y/y to $132.5 million in the quarter, surpassing the company's guidance range as well as Wall Street estimates of $128.4 million (+10% y/y). Cornerstone switched accounting conventions to ASC 606 this quarter (something that affects most SaaS subscription software companies), but under both ASC 606 and ASC 605, the company notes that growth would still have clocked in at 14% y/y. While better than expectations, this is still materially lower than the 19% y/y growth rate Cornerstone clocked in Q1 and 21% y/y growth in Q4. This makes us wonder if the company will be on a permanent decelerating trend. Note also that FX movements helped growth rates this quarter, and on a constant currency basis, the company would actually only have achieved 12% y/y growth.

Note that Cornerstone has been a perennial lowball guidance giver, so the fact that the company beat its growth estimates and Wall Street's (which invariably hovers around the company's guidance range) isn't truly that impressive. Its full-year guidance outlook of $520-526 million, though still materially raised from last quarter's guidance, implies just 8-9% y/y growth. This is despite the fact that the fiscal year is already half over and Cornerstone grew 16% y/y in the first half.

In order for the company to hit the top end of its $526 million guidance range, it would have to produce $260.4 million of revenues in the second half of this year - implying just 3% y/y growth from 2H17 and -2% sequentially from 1H18. That just doesn't seem realistic, and there is still likely opportunity baked into this forecast.

The one point in Cornerstone's defense is that the company has gradually been moving away from perpetual license/one-tie sales and leaning more heavily towards subscriptions. Subscription revenue growth of 21% y/y in the quarter (to $116.7 million, representing 87.8% of total revenues) didn't decelerate too much from the 23% y/y subscription growth in Q1. The subscription mix is also 510bps higher than 82.7% in 2Q17. As Adam Miller, Cornerstone's CEO, notes on the earnings call, a shift toward recurring revenues is one of the company's top objectives (and this could provide near-term headwinds to revenue):

As previously discussed, the first point of the plan is a renewed focus on recurring revenue. To that end, we exited the services delivery business by transitioning one-time implementation services to delivery partners, and we eliminated quota credit and commissions for all non-recurring sales. These changes resulted in a dramatic shift in our new ARR mix.



Through the first half of the year, sales from one-time services decreased by approximately 60%, year-over-year. On the flipside, during the same period, recurring sales grew over 30%. As we have made this transition, our partner ecosystem has responded by expanding their Cornerstone practices. We now have more than 400 certified consultants who have completed more than 900 product certifications to-date."

Growth aside, Cornerstone excelled on the bottom line this quarter - again, in keeping with its own general framework that lower growth should be accompanied by higher margins. On a pro forma basis, gross margin improved 70bps to 73.4%, helped by the shift toward subscription revenues and away from professional services (which carries much lower margins).

Most notably of all, however, Cornerstone managed tremendous efficiencies on the sales and marketing front. Growth companies will invest a giant proportion of their revenues into sales teams in order to close deals, but maturing companies like Cornerstone have the optionality to dial that back and focus on profits. This quarter, it spent only 39.9% of its revenues (on a pro forma basis, netting out stock comp) on sales and marketing, a full 750bps lower than 47.4% in 2Q17.

As a result, pro forma operating margins leaped ahead to 10.4%, a vast leap over 1.1% in 2Q17 and the first time Cornerstone hit greater than 10% margins. As noted previously, however, the company's current "Moderate Growth" scenario calls for 18-20% in pro forma operating margins, so there's still progress to be made.

Equally uplifting on the profit side is the fact that the company's unlevered free cash flow grew to $7.9 million in the quarter, up from -$5.0 million in the year-ago quarter. Cornerstone is one of the only companies that reports this custom metric - it essentially adds back interest payments to FCF, indicating a more capital structure-neutral view on free cash generation potential:

Figure 3. Cornerstone's unlevered FCF growth

Source: Cornerstone investor relations

How should investors react?

With its shares rallying so sharply after Q2 earnings, I'd say now is a good time to lock in gains on the Cornerstone trade. The company definitely made respectable progress on operating margins and free cash flow, but the hit to growth was too noticeable. It has the excuse of shifting more into subscription revenues to fall back on, but looking at Q1 versus Q2, the company's subscription mix of revenues only improved by 150bps - so it's unclear how big of a headwind the loss of non-recurring revenues this quarter really posed. At present, Cornerstone looks fully valued in light of these mixed results - there are better SaaS names to invest in at equivalent valuations.

