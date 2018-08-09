Amphastar: A Rising Star In The China Pharmaceutical Markets

Readers will see the key data points that they should look for in the upcoming 2nd-Q results.

Amphastar(AMPH) is a specialty pharmaceutical with their headquarters located in Rancho Cucamonga, California. Worldwide they have more than 1,600 employees. Their product line is directed toward developing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhaled and intranasal generic products. With this article I would like to outline my thoughts on the company and if it might be a good candidate for one’s investment dollars. But first let me share some background on how I evaluate stocks that I have an interest in investing my money.

Due Diligence Process That I Apply:

There is an adage about investing in the stock market— “ Never buy a stock when there is glowing news about the company on the front page of the financial media.” This is good advice because the smart money has already taken their position, waiting for the stock to run-up on the front-page news.

I use a very consistent methodology in arriving at how I decide for or against a given stock. A few months back I wrote an article for SA related to Xerium Technology (XRM). I gave the following comments about why I thought it would be a good stock for investing.

“ I find Barron’s an excellent source of data information. However, when reading their publication make sure you don’t just look at their Index to Companies mentioned in their weekly publication. If one had relied on identifying companies mentioned in the Index, you wouldn't have seen Xerium mentioned in their April 23rd edition. You would not have seen them mentioned if you hadn't actually looked and saw Xerium was covered on Page M9 - in their Striking Price - Options data. In the week’s most active listing, Xerium was listed as the #1 most active. Keep in mind, Xerium only has about 16,000,000 outstanding shares of common stock. The volume of options traded and listed for this week was as follows:”

I mention this data point because I took a position in Xerium at $6.50. Less than two months later, Xerium was taken out for $13.50, a nice double for the shares I had purchased.

Once again using data from Barron’s I think I’ve identified a new candidate based on forward projections for the growth in earnings. Barron’s isn’t the only such a source, but it gives you weekly data for the overall market and specific stocks. My point being simply one should look for data points that are expected in the future—six months or next year being the best points for consideration.

The Barron’s data for earnings is given for the (Last Year)—(This Year)—(Next Year).

What I look for are companies that having positive earnings for last year, projected grow this year, and major growth in next year’s projections. Amphastar fits this criterion!

How Does Amphastar Rank for This Criteria:

In the case for Amphastar, last year they had earnings of $0.09. For this year it is projected to be $0.38. Next year (2019) the expected earnings come in at $1.21. That is what I consider—spectacular earnings projects for a company. This earning projection is based on the average of the analyst who follow the company. In the case of Amphastar there are six analyst representing the major brokerage firms in the US, where they follow the company and provide their projections for the company.

Rational for Investing in Amphastar:

The growth in the generic drug market is growing in massive numbers. This is just one projection made recently:

“New York, NY, March 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled“Generic Drug Market by Brand (Pure Generic and Branded Generic) for Central Nervous System (CNS), Cardiovascular, Dermatology, Oncology, Respiratory and Others Therapeutic Applications - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2015 – 2021”. According to the report, the global generic drug market accounted for around USD 200.20 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach approximately USD 380.60 billion by 2021, growing at a CAGR of around 10.8 % between 2016 and 2021.

However, my interest lies in the China market. The following are comments made on CNBC back on April 19 th, 2018:

“China, the world’s manufacturing powerhouse, is moving toward a more value-add economy and there's one major industry where the country could dominate both as a maker and consumer: health care. That's because China rocketed into its position as the world's second-largest economy in a matter of decades under a strict one-child policy, contributing to a rapidly aging society with rising medical needs. According to health-care information company IQVIA, China was the world's second-largest national pharmaceutical market in 2017 — worth $122.6 billion. It was also the biggest emerging market for pharmaceuticals with growth tipped to reach $145 billion to $175 billion by 2022. The development of China's healthcare industry is still in its infancy, evidenced by its low healthcare expenditure as a percentage of GDP ... and a smaller proportion of its population aged 60 and over," DBS analysts Mark Kong and Chris Gao said in a recent note. "That implies plenty of room to grow because as the population ages, the demand for medicines will increase."

This is another article that outlines the explosive growth in the China heath care markets.

Amphastar Expands Their Footprint in China:

This is a news release made by Amphastar on July 9 th, 2018. This PR deals with Amphastar’s growing exposure in the China market, where they are expanding their Amphastar Nanjing operations. This expansion is being funded by a private placement of $57 million with investors from Mainland China, Taiwan, and the US.

These are the key comments made by Amphastar’s CEO in the PR:

"We believe that the expansion of ANP is the most effective way for us to leverage our existing assets on a global scale. We expect ANP to begin selling products externally to expand its markets in 2019. The raise of this money by ANP will also allow Amphastar to deploy more of its existing cash towards expanding its research and development for its pipeline."

The key take-away for me relates to my earlier comments about the massive earning’s projection expected in 2019. This projection goes together with the CEO’s comments about the ongoing expansion ties in with their plans to expands its marketing in 2019. Currently the Nanjing manufacturing is dedicated to products delivered to Amphastar’s and their internal product line of drugs. The planned expansion is designed for Nanjing product being sold to external drug companies needing a supply of active ingredients for their products.

First let me offer definitions of two acronyms that apply to the drug industry:

API-This stands for “active pharmaceutical ingredients”.

DMF- This stands for “Drug Master Files” where the FDA keeps a data base for filings made by the drug companies and their interest in a product development area.

The afore stated expansion of manufacturing for other companies outside of Amphastar’s internal use, comes in to play with the API issues. This is important for Amphstar growing revenues, starting in 2019. However, the DMF issues is the more important issue in my opinion.

Wells Fargo issued an equity research report on July 19 th, after they had the opportunity to digest what was said the July 9 th press release related to the Nanjing, China operations. I hate to merely copy the Wells research report, so I will merely make random comments about the full report. Often, I someone wants a full copy of an analyst report you can call them and ask for the report. My experience that they don’t want it shared to non-clients until they have had a chance to use the details with their clients. Therefore, your best bet is waiting for at less a month after the initial release to make your request.

The key comment from the report dealt with the fact that the Amphastar NanJing Pharmaceutical entity had filed a DMF with the FDA for insulin aspart, the active ingredient for Novolog, Novo Nordisk’s mega-blockbuster diabetes drug—Novolog. I say blockbuster because the 2017 data reflects that Novolog generated US sales of $6.7 billion.

Wells further stated they had spoken with Amphastar and they would only confirm the DMF filing was related to their finished product pipeline. However, if one has been following Amphastar they might remember that in recent public presentations they have shown a pipeline that directed toward the endocrinology market, which is a massive market estimated to be around $15 billion dollars on the world-wide markets. Wells summarizes their report is based on the cited events with the public comments and filings, where they assume Amphastar is working on generic versions for Novolog, and probably other insulin products.

I follow closely the diabetic market and the respective product developments in this market. Worldwide numbers for the diabetic markets are huge and growing. I concur with what appears to be Amphastar’s major expansion in China with manufacturing and clinical work for the active ingredient in Novolog’s aspart drug. The DMF filing certainly supports the Nanjing role in such a project. The $57 million investment on the Nanjing operation also confirms the China manufacturing capability and the China diabetic market needing reliable supplies of insulin-based products.

It might also be noted last November-2017, Amphastar received FDA approval for their version of Depo-Provera, a product that had been a major product for Pfizer. Therefore, the fact Amphastar has filed a DMF report for the Nanjing facility, this indicates that Amphastar is going after this huge market in China.

Amphastar Pipeline:

Already Amphstar has a diverse and deep pipeline, where now they are expanding with product’s address massive market needs. The following is taken directly from Amphstar’s public comments about their pipeline at the end of September - 2017:

Pipeline Information:

The company currently has four (4) abbreviated new drug applications, or ANDAs filed with the FDA, targeting products with a market size of over $.5 billion, three (3) biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market of $15 billion, and eleven (11) generic products in development targeting products with a market size of over$12.0 billion. This market information is based on IMS Health data for the 12 months ended September 30, 2017. The Company’s proprietary pipeline includes NDAs for Primatene Mist and intranasal naloxone. The Company is currently developing several other proprietary products with various dosage forms. The cumulative dollar amount cited totals $27.5 billion dollars. A truly massive market for any drug company seeking to gain their entry into their respective markets.

Key Financial Metrics:

Based on 1 st-Q, 2018 Report:

Total Revenue for the Q- $58,393,000

Cash and Cash Equivalents on Hand-$54,547,000 (Does Not Include the Recent $57 million raised for the Nanjing projects.)

Total Assets: $449,782,000

Current Liabilities: $72,542,000

Short and Long-Term Liabilities: $122,678,000

Net Tangible Assets: $282,254,000

Outstanding Shares: 46,610,000 Shares

Shares Held by Institutions: 43%

Short Interest: 3%

Amphastar will be reporting 2nd-Q earnings after the close on Wednesday, August 8th. Look to see if the revenues stream shows a nice gain over the 1st-Q results. Also pay attention to the cash position and keep in mind the recent $57 million raise will fall into the 3rd-Q reporting. In order to meet the projected profit of $0.38 for the full year, we need to see the growing revenue from some of the latest approved FDA products where they will be gaining market share. With the growing emphasis on accelerating the pipeline, we will probably see growth in the SG&A and Cost of Goods lines on their financial report. Currently Amphastar has manufacturing operations in the US, France and China. Having this world-wide exposure to manufacturing, places Amphastar in a unique position for a company at this stage of maturity. Therefore, it’s critical to see the revenue stream is trending the right way, to support the near-term expenses that will kick in over the next few years. For example, the “potential” for the generic Novolog product, it will take at least three years to have the product ready for launch.

Conclusion:

Amphastar is a growing pharmaceutical company.

Company operates in the expanding generic market.

In addition to the Corporate Headquarters in California, Amphastar has five manufacturing plants located in the United States, China, and Europe (France).

For a pharmaceutical company at this stage of their history, Amphastar is in a unique position to expand their brand.

Amphastar a very experienced management team with a history of developing new products in their pipeline.

Amphastar has a solid balance sheet where they should be able to meet their debt obligations with no difficulty.

The balance of 2018 should bring positive results for Amphastar, thus, laying the foundation for what is thought to be a break out year in 2019. The elements to achieve this success, appears to be in place. However, what I’ve done with this article is bring the company to the attention of my SA readers. I have outlined some of the due diligence areas I use in evaluating stocks for an investment. Based on my review, I deem the company a vehicle for building a position with a horizon of at least through 2019. I have taken a small position at the $17.50 price level. However, I would suggest interested investors should take my starting points and now apply their personal due diligence process to the company.

