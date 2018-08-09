Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (INSY) CEO Saeed Motahari on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Insys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Jackie Marcus - Alpha IR Group

Saeed Motahari - President and CEO

Andrew Long - CFO

Steve Sherman - SVP, Regulatory Affairs

Analysts

Ken Trbovich - Janney Montgomery

Randall Stanicky - RBC Capital Markets

Mickey Ingerman - Piper Jaffray

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Insys Therapeutics Second Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen only mode. Later we will conduct a question-and-answer session and instruction will follow at that time. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now turn the call over to Jackie Marcus at the Alpha IR Group. Please go ahead, Jackie.

Jackie Marcus

Thank you, Serra. Welcome to the Insys Therapeutics second quarter 2018 results conference call. With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Motahari; Chief Financial Officer, Andrew Long, and Senior Vice President of Regulatory Affairs, Steve Sherman.

Earlier today, the company issued a press release detailing financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. We also published a set of supplemental slides to accompany the remarks made on today's call. You can access both the release and the slides through the Investors section of the company's website, where you can also access a webcast replay of this call later today.

Before we continue, I would like to remind everyone that all statements made on today's conference call that express a belief, expectation, projection, forecast, anticipation or intent regarding future events and the company's future performance are considered forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to the company management as of today and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in today's press release and on the company's filings with the SEC.

Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Insys Therapeutics specifically disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

In addition to reporting all financial information required in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, the company is also reporting adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Since adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share are not GAAP financial measures, they should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for consolidated statements of comprehensive income or loss and cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, the company's definitions of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. For a full reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss to GAAP net income, please see the attachments to the earnings release.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to the company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Motahari.

Saeed Motahari

Thank you, Jackie, and thanks to everyone on the line for joining our call today. Before we discuss the second quarter, I want to confirm that we announced this morning an agreement in principle with the Department of Justice. As I said in our release, this is a very important step for our company to move forward and continue our transformation to fast compliance, and ethical culture and to execute against well differentiated product pipeline, which we believe can bring value to patients globally.

As I stated, this agreement in principle is subject to negotiation on final settlement document with the government. Consistent with the previously public statement and disclosures, the terms of this agreement in principle call for Insys to pay $150 million over five year. With a potential for contingency based payment, associated with certain events that if they were to occur management estimates would require additional payments ranging from zero to $75 million.

Insys also expect that a final settlement would include other material non-financial terms and conditions, which will also be subject to negotiation. We are not in position at present to make any additional comments or provide additional information about this agreement in principle, and I want to thank you for your understanding.

With that in mind, let’s continue. First, I will share highlights of the second quarter and then Andy will provide an overview of our financial results, I will conclude with an update on our strategic initiatives and key priorities and after that Steve, Andy and I will take your question.

Let’s begin on slide three. We began 2018 with a commitment to continue to executing our strategic plan to transform Insys into a leader in the pharmaceutical cannabinoids and spray technology. And the second quarter exemplifies that commitment. From the recent progress we have driven across our pipeline to the incrementally positive development for both of our marketed products, I am pleased with our efforts to strengthen the foundation and advance the shift from opioids to cannabinoids and spray technology, nonetheless there is some work to be done.

The progress we have made this quarter in our pipeline some encouraging results from the proof of concept study of our epinephrine nasal spray to advancing the size of CBD, by expanding our partnership with the UC San Diego Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research and exploring collaboration with NIH, reflect the talented R&D team we have here at Insys.

Additionally, the FDA recently approved the first drug comprised on a active ingredient drive from the Cannabis plan. We believe our cannabinoids platform is truly unique, as we are focused on different indication using our synthetically dry and 99.5% pure CBD oral solutions. In 2017, we made significant investment in our manufacturing facility in Round Rock, Texas to achieve better yield and shorten our cycle times.

These investments will result in lower manufacturing cost in the future and we have aspiration to continue to improve this capabilities even further. This facility uniquely positioned us to manufacture commercial scale synthetic cannabinoids, which is why you continue to see leading medical and research thought leaders in this area reaching us to collaborate with us. We remain truly excited about the work we are doing with cannabinoids and believe we will be a significant player in this space for many years to come.

While most of our pipeline development have been positive and slightly ahead of schedule, we recently received a complete response letter from FDA regarding our NDA for buprenorphine sublingual spray as an investigational treatment for the moderate to severe acute pain. As a reminder, this project was already quite far along in the clinical stage before we shifted our focus from opioids to cannabinoids and the spray particularly epinephrine. While we are disappointed that the letter was consistent with the recommendation of advisory committee in May. We believe this drug device combination could bring value to the management of pain. And we are in the process of determining the appropriate path forward in the context of the company's overall mission and the strategic priorities.

Let's shift to our first marketed product SUBSYS. And I'm on slide four. As you can see, we have continued to see declines in the broader TIRF market. However, we are encouraged to see there our commercial initiatives related to SUBSYS are showing signs of traction. Most specifically we gained sequential prescription share in the TIRF market for the first time in seven quarters in addition to experiencing the lower rate of decline in SUBSYS prescriptions since 2016.

We believe our inclusion in the formularies of several Managed Care accounts, continue enhancement to the commercial team, as well as our Health Educator program have had all positive impact on SUBSYS. In fact, we have included a few chart on this slide that show how our share of the TIRF market appeared to hit an inflection point in the first quarter and since then started to increase. Since January our prescription share is up over 300 basis points to 30.1% in June.

In addition, our commercial team is focusing their educational efforts on patients and clinicians who are dealing with breakthrough cancer pain associated with the bone metastasis. Ikivia [ph] estimates that there are more than 250,000 patients with a diagnosis of the bone metastasis that is secondary to their primary cancer. So we believe this is a potential business opportunity for SUBSYS and we'll provide update on our efforts in the future.

Turning to SYNDROS, net revenue of $1 million was achieved in the second quarter, which albeit of a small base was a 56% sequential increase. Our educational program for patients and physicians and improved patient access positively impacted sales in the second quarter. I'll spend more time later in the call discussing our pipeline, continued interest from other companies with licensing our products outside of the U.S. and research collaboration using our cannabinoids in clinical studies.

But now, I would like to turn the call over to Andy, who will walk you through the financial performance during the second quarter. Andy?

Andrew Long

Thank you, Saeed and good afternoon, everyone. I'll begin with a review of our second quarter financial results.

On slide five of our accompanying presentation provides a summary of key financial highlights for the second quarter of 2018 compared both sequentially and year-over-year. Starting at the top of the P&L, we reported gross revenue of $38 million, a decline of 35% compared to prior year and a decline of only 1.3% sequentially. This translated to net revenue of $23.5 million, which was comprised of $22.5 million from SUBSYS and $1 million from SYNDROS, marking the first quarter SYNDROS net revenue reached $1 million.

Expired product returns continue to negatively impact our second quarter net revenue. These returns increased by $3.5 million year-over-year. During our first quarter earnings call, I mentioned that we took several actions to improve the situation, including better aligning our production schedule to match changes in demand and increasing the minimum shelf life of inventory that was shift into the channel.

To provide you with an update on these efforts, July marked the fifth consecutive month, where our shipments into the channel exceeded 30-months of shelf life. Given this progress, we're optimistic that we will begin seeing improvements in sales returns beginning in Q3.

For the second quarter, we reported gross margin of 84.7% compared to 90.8% in both a year ago period and on a sequential basis. This decline was the result of increased product returns coupled with a $1.2 million onetime charge related to a minimum purchase commitment with a manufacturing partner.

Turning to operating expenses, our total operating expense in Q2 was $47.6 million, down $1.4 million year-over-year. If you refer to the table on slide six, you'll see a summary of our year-over-year operating expense performance. Our operating expense excluding legal and settlement costs are down 3.9% or $1.5 million from the same period last year. Breaking down the components of our Q2 operating expense, sales and marketing expense was $9.1 million, down $4.2 million or 31.6% from the prior year period, driven by reductions in the commercial sales force and overall expense management, as we continue to align these costs with change in volume.

Our R&D expense of $16.5 million, up approximately $2.4 million compared to the year ago period as a result of timing of programs and continued investment in our pipeline.

Our general and administrative expense excluding legal and settlement expense was $10.9 million or $300,000 higher than the second quarter of 2017. In Q2 of 2018, we incurred $300,000 of expense due to the early adoption of ASU 201807 related to the treatment of stock compensation.

Our legal cost in the second quarter were $11.1 million, up from $6.5 million in the year ago period, resulting from costs incurred in the defense of several former executives as well as outside legal costs from pending suits against the company. Furthermore, Insys did not incur any legal settlement expense in the second quarter of 2018, compared to $4.5 million in the second quarter of 2017.

Moving on to tax, which is shown on page five. We recorded tax expense of $126,000 this quarter compared to $1.7 million of tax benefit in the second quarter of 2017. This reduction in tax benefit is a direct result of the full valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets taken in Q4 of last year.

Looking at our total adjusted EBITDA, we recorded a loss of $22.5 million in the second quarter compared to a profit of $300,000 in the second quarter of 2017. In the second quarter, our reported net loss per share was $0.37, while our adjusted net loss per share was $0.33.

Turning to the balance sheet, we remain debt free with $123.5 million in cash, cash equivalents, short and long-term investments. Our cash position is down $40.4 million since the beginning of the year. While this rate of burn was a result of increase legal spending, partially upset by a reduction in capital spending, our pipeline remains fully funded and will be further supported by ongoing revenue from both SUBSYS and SYNDROS.

And with that, I’ll turn the call back over to Saeed. Saeed?

Saeed Motahari

Thank you, Andy. Please turn to slide seven. When I joined Insys a little over a year ago. One of my first objectives was to prioritize the pipeline recognizing which candidate had the greatest opportunity. This led to a focus on two platform pharmaceutical cannabinoids and the spray technology and more specifically on CBD and epinephrine. I’m proud of our accomplishments and that we remain slightly ahead of schedule.

Reflecting our priorities, as I noted at the beginning of this call, earlier today, we announced an agreement in principle to settle the DoJ's civil and criminal investigations into inappropriate sales and commercial practices by some former company employees. This agreement in principle is subject to the negotiation of the final settlement documents with the government. And as a result, I’m unable to provide additional information at present. I can say that this is a very important step to our company to move forward and will update you in our progress when we are able to do so.

We also continue to build our capabilities and talent across organizations particularly in finance, clinical development and sales force with the strategic hires. In terms of improving the performance of our commercial product, I outlined some of the initiatives we have put in place already for both SUBSYS and SYNDROS domestically. But we believe there are considerable opportunities for our products abroad.

For example, in April, we announced an exclusive licensing partnership with Lunatus for the commercialization of SUBSYS in Middle East. Concurrently, we have been approached by other potential partners around the world to commercial SUBSYS in other regions. We believe these potential partners understand the importance of SUBSYS and our pipeline products can play in the lives of the patient. These conversation are ongoing and we’ll share further updates as we formalize these partnerships in the future.

With respect to advancing the pipeline slide eight provides a high level overview of our current progress across our cannabinoids and the spray platform, but let’s turn to slide nine where we can talk more to the specifics 2018 milestone for our pipeline.

Slide nine divides the major clinical milestone between the first half and second half of the year. Since our last call we achieved several important milestones across both platforms. For cannabinoids we started enrollment in the Phase 2 trial of Prader-Willi syndrome and a safety trial of infantile spasm and continue to make progress in our Phase 2 trials with childhood absence epilepsy. For spray we see encouraging PK study result on our epinephrine nasal spray as a potential treatment for severe allergic reaction and continue to move forward with our plans to file an NDA for our naloxone nasal spray, as a potential treatment options for opioid overdose.

For the remainder of 2018, I will highlight a few upcoming milestone as well. First, we are scheduled to meet FDA regarding the result of our epinephrine product candidate for anaphylactic bladder in the third quarter to determine the regulatory path forward. Second, we expect the data readouts for the Phase 2 clinical trials of CBD oral solution for childhood absence epilepsy in the fourth quarter. Third, we are in the process of initiating a proof of concept study on our dronabinol inhalation. And finally, we are targeting an NDA submission of NDA for our naloxone nasal spray for opioid overdose consistent with our goals to submit at least one NDA per year through 2021.

In addition to our pipeline, as I previously mentioned our strong presence in the growing science and the study of CBD is being recognized by some very influential participant within our communities. And we see tremendous potential for collaborative partnerships to investigate new areas of opportunity where our synthetic CBD molecule can be potentially be used to develop life enhancing therapies.

On slide 10, we identified several organization with whom we are working to advance the science in the area of mutual interest, in which early data has shown the therapeutic potential of cannabinoids. On our last call we noted our plans to partner with the University of California, San Diego School of Medicinal Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research to study cannabidiol as a potential treatment for severe symptoms of autism in pediatric patients.

During the quarter our management team met with a senior scientist at CMCR and had a highly productive meeting where we discussed ways to further collaborate. We are looking forward to further knowledge sharing with this leading organization.

Additionally, in the recent weeks we have met with several government institutions to discuss our current program for dronabinol and CBD for opioid and alcohol addiction. We also held discussions with research team at NIH. This collaborative partnership with academic institution and research organization are further support of the important work our talented team does every day to help improve patient life.

Concluding on slide 11, as I reflect on my first year at Insys, I'm encouraged by the progress our organization has made to transform the company into a true leader in both cannabinoids therapies and the spray technology delivery platform. We have a deep and diversified pipeline and continue to see a strong opportunity to file one NDA per year over the next five years. That said, there’s still much work to be done across the business to further optimize our operations, while executing again our strategic priorities.

We appreciate your interest and support of the company. And with that operator please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Ken Trbovich with Janney. Your line is now open.

Ken Trbovich

Questions Saeed, congratulations to you and the team I know this is a major accomplishment in terms of having an agreement in principles. So obviously excited to see that, certainly excited to see that on top of the changing culture that you brought to the firm as well. I guess the question that I have without getting into the nature of the agreement. One question that I have just pertains to how we should be thinking about the legal expenses associated with the DOJ. Understanding that this settlement on the part of the company doesn’t mean that all litigation thesis, just wondering if you guys can give us any greater clarity with regard to how much of the legal expenses are resulting from the multi-district litigation, the state litigation and then obviously DOJ or criminal investigation that you’re having a support on that side.

Saeed Motahari

Good afternoon, Ken and thank you for your question. It is a very important day for us, it’s been a long negotiation m I am grateful that we are in a position that we can move forward we still have a lot of work in terms of negotiating the specifics, but it is a good day and I think I am extremely happy for the employees of Insys. Given the fact that your question pertains to legal costs, I am going to turn it over to Andy and then I’ll add an additional comment around that.

Andrew Long

Yes, good afternoon Ken. So, I think the way we look at our legal expense, here at Insys, is that we really think of it in two categories. We have got current and former employee related expenses and company related expenses and as you look at the employee and former executive primarily related to two former executives. Those I would characterize as probably in the ramping up phase, whereas on the company side, which would fall into the DOJ, the multi-state litigation, the other items that you had mentioned. Those two are in various stages, but the DOJ component of that, I would say, this is a key developments in the progress that we’ve made in this and that overtime that those should be expected to ramp down.

Ken Trbovich

Okay. And then just quick follow-up, Saeed in terms of the epinephrine data, obviously great data that you folks were able to show. Can you give us a sense, I know obviously the regulatory path is one that will get more clarity after you meet with the agency, but can you give us a sense on the commercial side, how we should be thinking about this in terms of the way it look to maximize that opportunity?

Saeed Motahari

First of all we are obviously very encouraged by the initial data we saw both in healthy individuals as well as the allergic challenged, which was very, very promising. We are meeting with FDA at the end of August. We have a very specific proposal, how to move forward and we hope to see that they are as encouraged as we are regarding the data and obviously giving the life-saving nature of this drug and particularly the shortage that we’re seeing, we are hoping that we’d be able to work with them closely.

With respect to the commercial aspect, we are considering number of scenarios here, I mean, my job as I said in the past is to ensure that I maximize the value associated with these assets, short-term and also long-term. And I am looking at both internal planning in terms of what would take to launch this product successfully, but we are also looking to see what other capabilities from other companies might actually help us to maximize the value. So at this point, we have a two pronged approach.

I also want to say that we are working also further innovation with respect to this area, so I remain highly optimistic and I hope that can continue our success.

Ken Trbovich

Perfect, thanks for taking the questions. I’ll step back in queue.

Saeed Motahari

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Randall Stanicky with RBC Capital Markets. Your line is now open.

Randall Stanicky

So with line of sight now to a potential resolution of the DOJ cloud, which has been a multi-year challenge for the company. Saeed, how does that change your view strategically of what you can do given some of that visibility around the cap structure that will come? Obviously you have to pay for it, you have a $124 million of cash in the balance sheet. But that visibility I would assume gives you a little bit more flexibility.

So question number one, does -- do the strategic priorities for Insys change with that visibility? That’s one. Number two, can you talk about -- you haven’t got a lot of attention or focus on this deal with Lunatus that you did for the Middle East. Maybe just comment on, what’s that could bring you in 2019 and beyond from a P&L perspective. How meaningful is that and should we be thinking about these type of geographic deals as a bunch of singles that could add up to something more a bigger than as single. Or are there potentially some more meaningful deals that you could do here? And then finally, unless if I missed it, just maybe comment on next steps epinephrine spray? Thank you.

Saeed Motahari

Sure, I think let me address your first question, how does it impact our strategic directions, I think it doesn’t really impact our strategic, but it impacts our ability to execute more effectively against our strategic plan. We have right now identified three areas with the CBD that we are actively pursuing these are fully funded. We are forming partnership with some of the government institutions to advance the science. But we have big aspiration, there are number of other indications that require more investment, require larger commercial infrastructure.

And I think having the DOJ, at least an agreement in principle allows us to more aggressively explore those opportunities. And I think that to me is a big plus. It also allows us to reconnect with some of our customers. Because I think they realize that we are taking responsibility for the actions of the former employees, but we are really committed to getting things right and moving forward with agility.

With respect to business development, I mean, obviously, we are very excited about Lunatus. I think those who may have done some work they realize the TIRF market in Middle East is growing rapidly and the pricing dynamics is quite favorable. So we view that as an opportunity. In case of the overall potential for Lunatus, I must tell you that potential of Lunatus still is larger over five years and what we've anticipated from the sales of buprenorphine in our long term financial plan.

So it is meaningful and at the point when the deal is finalized and the contract is finalized, we will be more than happy to provide some additional visibility to the opportunity. But I do see significant opportunity I think particularly in Europe. I have mentioned that number of times that TIRF market in Europe in terms of volume is at least in 2017, 12 times bigger than the TIRF market in the U.S., now the pricing is almost one-tenth of what it is in the U.S. So dollar wise that actually bigger. And the interesting thing based on 2016 and 2017 and 2015 data that I saw the market is actually growing in Europe versus significant decline.

We are also working with companies in Israel, in South Korea, as well as two companies in South America, we are exploring initial opportunities regarding these two product and as we start talking to them they're also interested in epinephrine, some are interested in the naloxone in addition to SUBSYS. And so I'm very encouraged we know, and again the business development as I already note how it is.

We are working very closely we have number of diligence already underway, due diligence underway. And we'll see in some cases we are in advance discussions. So as soon as it become reality, if they become reality giving then we will share that information with you.

And with respect to buprenorphine, I think that was your last question. I fundamentally belief buprenorphine is a great product. And have similarity with the compound, I think it has less addiction, less potential for abuse. It's rightly scheduled right now.

And having said that, we have made it very clear over the last 12 months that we are shifting our focus from cannabinoids -- from opioids to cannabinoids. And if you look at the buprenorphine, I see significant opportunity in the chronic pain, but we also -- the chronic pain would require decent investment in terms of the clinical trials and also commercial infrastructure.

So I'm looking at all of that in the context of what I need to do with the CBD, in the context what I need to do to support epinephrine, as well as obviously we have also seen interest from external companies regarding buprenorphine. So all of that is right now into the consideration. And we will make the right decision in the context of our strategic priorities for the company.

Randall Stanicky

Okay, great. Thank you.

Saeed Motahari

Welcome, Randall.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the Jason Butler with JMP Securities. Your line is now open.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey guys, this is William [ph] for Jason. Thanks for taking the question and congrats on the DOJ settlement. I heard what you said twice Saeed, but I'm going to try it anyway. You can answer that question or maybe not, but the contingent payments, what could potentially drive those?

Saeed Motahari

Given the nature of this agreements there are number of items in there. But I can't really specially address them, but I think Jason, this is essentially as it applied is contingencies based on certain performance parameters or other stuff that we can obviously have a good sense about it. But at the end of the day my hope here is that, whether it's zero, whether it's 75 those were interested in the company to look at our well differentiated pipeline and look at this issue over the next five years.

We have a lot of products in the pipeline, I think we have the tipping point in terms of science with CBD and the contingency whether it’s zero whether it’s 75 to me it’s an important issue, but over five years I'm not sure it making very significant impact on the direction of the company, but in terms of the details unfortunately we can’t share that with you until the deal is finalized.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, no problem that’s helpful. Thank you. And then for the epinephrine spray can you just remind us the IP around that? And is the FDA meeting later this month is that considered a pre-NDA meeting? Thanks.

Saeed Motahari

It’s called the end of Phase 2 meeting Steve Sherman is here our Head of Regulatory and Clinical Development. So we are obviously -- Steve you want to comment on this in terms of next step of epinephrine?

Steve Sherman

Yes, actually it’s a meeting to discuss the results of our proof of concept trial and next steps for what would be required to file an NDA.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Can you remind us the IP around that?

Saeed Motahari

IP from our perspective, IP is quite as strong giving our unique formulation are also the combination of device and the product together. So we feel very good about the IP.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from the line of David Amsellem with Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Mickey Ingerman

Hi, this is Mickey Ingerman, on for David. It appears that the broader TIRF market continues to decline faster than your expectations despite the fact that so this maybe declining at a slower rate has even gained some share in the market. At what point do you have to consider a restructuring of the business and potentially just focus exclusively on the pipeline?

Saeed Motahari

At this point our strategy has been to continue to invest in the Managed Care, in elevating the talent in the sales force and also bringing initiatives that could help us enhance our share position and that has worked. Concurrently we are also making significant changes in the commercial infrastructure to align the investment in the commercial organization consistent with the size of the business.

So I think I am going to see post-COJ settlement, our ability to connect with some of the customers and also give our team a little bit of time because we have a lot of new hires right now. And moving forward obviously we’re going to monitor the business very closely and we make any adjustments that is needed that would allow the P&L profile for SUBSYS to remain competitive.

We are focusing on our pipeline, our key priorities are fully funded and I think for now we’re going to just make the adjustments as we see fit. And whether we make a strategic decision at some point over the next 6 to 12 months that remains to be seen.

Mickey Ingerman

Great, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from the line of Ken Trbovich of Janney. Your line is now open.

Ken Trbovich

Thanks for taking the follow-ups. Just a couple of quick ones on the epinephrine side, Saeed, can you give us a sense as to whether there is any issue at all with regard to sourcing the API, I mean, obviously there have been shortages in the end user supply and I guess it’s just sort of raises question generally about whether the issue is the manufacturing of the finished products with the auto injectors from the suppliers there or if the issue is somehow related to sourcing API?

Saeed Motahari

We don’t have any issues with sourcing API, I haven’t been informed of any issue I'm looking at the people around the table. We are not aware of anything, as you know the stability of epinephrine and impurity associated with our formulation we are really excited about that as well too. No, we are moving as quickly as we can with epinephrine.

Ken Trbovich

And you just alluded to the second question that I had just as it related to the shelf life of the formulation that you have. Can you give a substantial as to where you are now with shelf life and where you think, is that sort of the maximum that you think you can be at? Or is that just simply a function of the longest amount of time you’ve had to test at this point?

Saeed Motahari

Steve, do you have any comments about the shelf life and the stability versus epinephrine?

Steve Sherman

Well, we don’t really have our commercial loss on stability. So -- but we’re encouraged by our stability data, we think it’s going to be one of the advantages that our product offers.

Ken Trbovich

Okay, thank you.

Operator

Thank you. And that concludes our question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back to Saeed Motahari for any further remarks.

Saeed Motahari

Thank you. I just want to thank you all for joining our call today. I appreciate your time. And look forward to updating your on our progress in the coming quarters. Thanks again for joining us and have a great day.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today’s conference. This does conclude today’s program. You may all disconnect. Everyone have a great day.