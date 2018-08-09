J.C. Penney: Is Winter Over Yet?

Will winter finally be over for struggling retailer J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP)?

This coming Tuesday ahead of the opening bell, the Texas-based company is scheduled to release the results of 2Q18. Last quarter, J.C. Penney's pitiful performance was in great part attributed by management to a cold start to the summer season that allegedly impacted apparel sales to the point of pushing comps down by 240 bps sequentially from 2.6%. If the theory holds water, the results of the spring months will probably look much better by comparison.

Even though the early signs seemed mildly encouraging, with strong positive comps having been reported for the two weeks of April that led to the 1Q18 earnings release, betting on a strong rebound here seems highly speculative. In my view, J.C. Penney's product assortment and go-to-market strategy seem to have been suffering too much and for too long. Despite the robust consumer spending environment that is unlikely to get much better than it has been in the past six to nine months, the company's comps have barely moved north of flat on average since 1Q16, as the chart below suggests.

At least the Street's sales consensus expectations appear to be set very low, with a 3.1% YOY top line decline looking aggressive if I consider that the retailer's plans to shut down 138 stores kicked off early in the second quarter of last year.

The concerns will not be limited to sales performance, however. In the recent quarters, J.C. Penney seems to have been under margin pressure due to what I believe to be an abundance of markdowns and liquidation pricing, likely needed to get inventory in order. Last quarter, J.C. Penney's gross margins dipped by more than two percentage points at the same time that peer Macy's (NYSE:M) reported "significantly less and also much fresher inventory, (leading to) less selling of deeply discounted clearance merchandise."

As a current bondholder, I will also pay close attention to the company's liquidity and solvency metrics. Even though net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA had been coming down between 2014 and 2017 (see chart below), the trend is likely to reverse course, with earnings taking a turn for the worse in the current fiscal year. For now, debt servicing seems to be under control, as only $160 million in maturities will come due in the next two and a half years. But with credit facilities already having been tapped, J.C. Penney's turnaround needs to start taking shape sooner rather than later.

On the stock

J.C. Penney is one of the worst-performing of the surviving department store chains, and not even the robust U.S. economy has been able to boost the company's financial performance. Fundamentally, as I have argued in the past, JCP is a weaker stock compared to many other names in the space, including Macy's and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS).

That said, JCP looks depressed enough today, trading at $2.38/share and a price-to-book multiple of 0.6x, that good enough news next week could send it shooting up to recover some of the lost ground. But I believe that a bet on a bull rush materializing is highly exposed to significant risks that most shareholders would be unwilling to take.

I will keep my 11%-yielding, 2026 maturing J.C. Penney bonds for the time being, and hope to hold the papers all the way to principal repayment in hopes that the company can at least remain solvent in the next several years. But I would not dare take my chances as an equity owner at this moment.

