Execution Can Drive More Upside From PRA Group

A healthy buying environment and improving collector productivity should support strong growth from the core U.S. operations, but Europe is looking raggedy as the market corrects from aggressive competitor behavior.

PRA's recent run of beat-and-raise performance seems to have come to an end, as collections in the second quarter were slightly underwhelming, though yield and overall income generation was good.

PRA Group (PRAA) has been a fairly weak performer on balance since the company last updated investors on its earnings. While the shares did stay above $40 for most of June and July, they’re more or less back where they were a quarter ago, trailing the S&P 500 but at least doing better than peer/rival Encore Capital (ECPG) over that time. Given where the company’s report was relative to analyst expectations, I’d say the expectations reset period is over, putting more pressure on management to deliver execution-driven upside.

I do believe management can do this, as the company still has a large number of relatively new employees that should become considerably more productive over the next few quarters. PRA Group is taking a more conservative stance toward Europe, which is likely a good move over the long term, and continuing to invest in business-building efforts with a long-term payoff, including more compliance and government relations work. I continue to believe that PRA shares can and should trade into the low-to-mid $40’s.

A Mixed, But Mostly Good, Second Quarter

PRA Group didn’t offer a pristine set of numbers for the second quarter, and the company didn’t come in well ahead of expectations again, but the second quarter results were still okay-to-good on balance.

Revenue rose 9% as reported, more or less as expected, as cash collections came in a little bit light. Although U.S. call center collections were up 17%, Americas Core cash collection was up 9% in constant currency and a bit light of expectations, as was the roughly 4% growth in Europe Core collections. Insolvency collections were more or less as I expected.

PRA continues to see better yields, a byproduct I believe of better staffing levels that allow the company to make better collections decisions, and the amortization rate dropped from almost 50% (ex-impairments) to a little above 46%. Impairments were basically stable, and PRA saw 15% yoy growth in fully amortized collections (and a modest 6% qoq decline).

Operating expenses were basically what I expected, rising a little less than 8%, and operating income improved 14%.

All told, it would have been nice to see a little more strength in collections both in the Americas and Europe. Another significant revision to yield expectations was not a very likely outcome, and all in all I’d say this was a solid quarter, but not one that is going to stoke substantially higher expectations.

Building In The U.S. And Waiting In Europe

PRA management continues to believe that there are good opportunities for the business in the U.S.. Management recognized and previously acknowledged that they allowed their staffing levels to get too low during the last down-cycle, and they’re now making up for lost time. The company has moved aggressively to add personnel, but it will take time for those recent hires to hit their stride.

Management has previously mentioned that collector productivity noticeably improves around the one-year mark; while about 80% of the company’s employee base had a year or more of experience back in late 2018, attrition, turnover, and new hires have pushed that ratio down to 35%. With that, collections per paid hour fell 25% yoy (and 14% qoq) in the second quarter to $152 – far below the $250 to $280 range of a couple of years ago. PRA has shown that they know how to train their people, and I expect productivity improvements to be a meaningful driver over the next 18 months. I also look for management to make more efforts to retain their people, including plans for a new call center that will take some of the pressure off in their fully-occupied center.

The U.S. market also continues to offer worthwhile opportunities, even with the ongoing absence of “The Big Three” sellers of receivables. Card charge-offs continue to rise, and likely will continue to do so given where we are in the credit cycle, and that effect should be magnified by a meaningful expansion in credit over the past few years. PRA increased its Americas Core purchases by 39% over last year, buying over $180 million in new receivables after buying around $130 million in the first quarter.

Europe is a different story. Management has been saying for some time that they thought the prices being paid in Europe were unsustainable and uneconomical, and it sounds like some of those chickens are coming home to roost for PRA’s competitors. Time will tell how long this sorting-out process lasts, but purchases of core and insolvency receivables in Europe this quarter were minimal – Euro Core purchases were up 8% yoy, but at $19 million just a fraction of recent collections.

Fortunately this downturn shouldn’t hit PRA’s margins in Europe too badly. The company uses a largely outsourced model with a variable cost structure, meaning the company can scale its business more effectively and reduce the margin de-leverage. While morale is a risk, management addressed this on the call and seems to be making the effort to keep its teams engaged and motivated, and on the hunt for worthwhile purchase opportunities.

The Opportunity

I expect PRA to reap more benefits from improving collector productivity and good yields in the coming quarters, and I’m continuing to expect healthy income and cash flow growth over the next few years. Regulatory issues are still a wild card, but I think the situation isn’t likely to get significantly worse for PRA under the current administration (getting clearance to use auto-dialers again would be a positive surprise).

I value PRA with two different methodologies – a free cash flow approach and an excess return approach similar to how I value bank stocks. I do expect significant double-digit growth in earnings and cash flow over the next three-to-five years, as well as a healthy long-term growth rate, and those assumptions support a fair value up into the low-to-mid $40’s today.

The Bottom Line

PRA is a difficult company to model and a difficult company to benchmark/track between quarters, and I believe that contributes to volatility. I do believe the core business is operating better now (at least in the U.S.), and I believe the company’s moves to improve its collections capability and portfolio quality will pay off over the next couple of years. The complexity of the accounting and modeling here doesn’t make this an appropriate stock for everyone, but the upside still seems worthwhile for those willing to tackle the complexity.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.