Analysis Of The EIA Statistics, Week Ending August 3, 2018

Crude exports may have peaked for now while imports from Canada and Saudi Arabia are strong.

According to the Energy Information Administration, U.S. petroleum inventories (excluding SPR) built by 3.3 million barrels (mmb) last week to 1.210 billion barrels, their highest level since January 5. They stand about 46 mmb lower than the rising, rolling 5-year average and are about 102 mmb lower than a year ago. However, comparing total inventories to the pre-glut average (end-2014), stocks are 126 mmb above that average.

Commercial crude stocks fell by 1.4 mmb and SPR stocks were unchanged last week. Gasoline stocks built by 2.9 mmb and distillate stocks built by 1.2 mmb. Primary demand rose by 358,000 b/d to average 20.928 million barrels per day (mmbd).

Crude Production

The EIA estimated (using its model, click here for presentation) that U.S. crude production dropped by 100,000 b/d to average 10.8 mmbd last week. (The EIA has established a new policy of rounding weekly production to the nearest one hundred thousand barrels per day.) The decline is just a re-estimation due to the lower-than-expected monthly figures provided in the EIA-914 reports for April and May, which is more accurate survey data. Production averaged 10.925 mmbd over the past 4 weeks, up 15.9% vs. a year ago. In the year to date, crude production averaged 10.542 mmbd, up 14.5% vs. last year.

Other Supply

I have previously noted in an article how the “Other Supply,” primarily natural gas liquids and renewables, is integral to petroleum supply. The EIA reported a 113,000 b/d increase last week to 6.675 mmbd. The 4-week trend in “Other Supply” averaged 6.586 mmbd, up 11.4% over the same weeks last year. YTD, it is 9.5% higher from 2017.

Crude production plus other supplies averaged 17.511 mmbd over the past 4 weeks, an all-time-high record.

Crude Imports

Total crude imports rose by 182,000 b/d last week to average 7.931 mmbd last week. This figure was below the 4-week trend of 8.129 mmbd, which in turn was up 1.4% from a year ago.

Net crude imports fell by 358,000 b/d because exports rose by 540,000 b/d to average 1.850 mmbd. Over the past 4 weeks, crude exports averaged 1.832 mmbd, 140% higher than a year ago. A recent report stated that crude exports could reach 5 mmbd before hitting logistical constraints.

U.S. crude imports from Saudi Arabia rose by 238,000 b/d last week to average 922,000 b/d. Over the past 4 weeks, Saudi imports have averaged 872,000 mmbd, up 9.5% from a year ago. Saudi Arabia is making good on its promise to increase output and calm the market by increasing its exports to the U.S.

Crude imports from Canada rose by 81,000 b/d to average 3.432 mmbd. Imports over the past 4 weeks averaged 3.359 mmbd, up 6.7% vs. a year ago. There has been no noticeable impact of the interruption in Syncrude Canada’s oil-sands upgrader.

Crude Inputs to Refineries

Demand for crude at refineries rose by 118,000 last week to average 17.598 mmbd. Over the past 4 weeks, crude inputs averaged 17.401 mmbd, 0.3% higher than a year ago. In the year to date, inputs averaged 16.882 mmbd, up 1.4% vs. a year ago.

Crude Stocks

Over the past 4 weeks, crude oil supply exceeded demand by 77,000 b/d.

Commercial crude stocks at 407.4 mmb are now 68.0 million barrels lower than a year ago.

Petroleum Products

Given the recent net product stock builds, product supply has exceeded demand by 285,000 b/d.

Total U.S. product stocks at 802 mmb are 34 million barrels lower than a year ago.

Product exports rose by 174,000 b/d last week, averaging 5.202 mmbd. The 4-week trend of 5.085 mmbd is 13.8% higher than a year ago. In the year to date, exports averaged 5.001 mmbd, up 5.3% from a year ago.

Net gasoline exports declined by 785,000 b/d, such that net exports averaged 77,000 b/d over the past 4 weeks.

Demand

Total petroleum demand averaged 21.125 mmbd over the past 4 weeks, off 0.6% vs. last year. In the YTD, product demand averaged 20.587 mmbd, up 2.6% vs. the same period in 2017.

Gasoline demand at the primary stock level fell by 532,000 b/d last week and averaged 9.695 mmbd over the past 4 weeks, off 0.7% the same weeks last year. In the YTD, it reported that gas demand is up 1.4% vs. a year ago.

Distillate fuel demand, which includes diesel fuel and heating oil, rose by 391,000 b/d last week, averaging 3.980 mmbd over the past 4 weeks, off 8.3% vs. the same weeks last year. In the YTD, demand is off by 0.9% vs. a year ago.

Jet fuel demand is up 2.3% over the past 4 weeks vs. last year. In the year to date, demand was 2.3% higher vs. 2017.

Product Stocks

Gasoline stocks are now 2.8 mmb higher than a year ago, ending at 233.9 mmb.

Distillate stocks are 22.3 mmb lower than a year ago, ending at 125.4 mmb.

Conclusions

The rise in total stocks to the highest level since early January is evidence that the U.S. market is not getting tighter, just the opposite. Crude exports have appeared to peak for now, imports from Saudi Arabia are on the rise, and imports from Canada remain strong, notwithstanding the interruption there.

Total petroleum demand is not stronger than last year. Gasoline and distillate demand trends have weakened. Gasoline stocks are in surplus vs. last year.

Assuming there is no repeat to last year’s hurricanes in September and October, U.S. crude and product stocks should gain in year-over-year comparisons. Last year, product stocks fell by 48 mmb from early September through early November due to refinery outages, and that is very unlikely to be repeated.

To guide investors who are interested in profiting from outstanding opportunities in the energy sector, I provide a service on Seeking Alpha’s Marketplace oriented toward individual investors, Boslego Risk Services. A long/short Model portfolio is continuously updated, along with on-going analysis of the oil market. I am now accepting new members to Boslego Risk Services and invite you to sign up. There are monthly and annual pricing options as described here. You may also read reviews posted by members here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.