The Summer Of Volatility, Or Not?

With stock correlations also down, there is still the potential for a quick reversion and spike in volatility. We do not expect this. However, one should still be prepared for the unexpected.

However, the S&P 500 has still not breached in all-time high, and trading volumes are notably down (as expected, with the seasonality).

The Volatility Index, or VIX, has recently closed under 11.00, which marks a significant departure from the volatility explosion seen in February.

Volatility has been very low as of recent, with realized volatility for the S&P 500 now under 5%.

Show Me The Volatility!

Avid readers of business and finance news will no doubt have come across at least one article supposing that this summer will be one of "volatility". For example, Bloomberg published an article in June 2018, entitled Wall Street Hunkers Down for Summer of Rising Volatility. Later, in July 2018, they published Volatility's Coming for Your Summer Break as Headwinds Build.

Yet here we are in August 2018, almost halfway through the month, and the Volatility Index, or VIX for short, has closed under 11.00 (on a spot basis). That is a level not seen since January earlier this year. That is, before the February volatility explosion, in which the VIX spiked over a few days -- from a long stretch of under 11.00, to a peak intraday high of 50.30 on February 6, 2018.

Chart created by author. Spot VIX data sourced by Yahoo Finance.

Short volatility was, and perhaps still is, a popular trade. Yet while February forcibly humbled many short-volatility traders, and even lead to the de-listing of the popular XIV (inverse VIX) ETN, here we are: with a spot VIX back under 11.

Are things substantially different today? Or could we see a return to a long period of low volatility? First, we should look at realized volatility.

Realized Volatility

Realized volatility is currently extremely low. While the VIX is a complicated mathematical computation used to find implied volatility, realized volatility is more straightforward to calculate and observe. The chart below shows the five-day realized volatility for each day over the past 30 days.

Realized volatility is calculated by multiplying the square root of 252 (as the no. of trading days in a year) by the five-day standard deviation in S&P 500 changes. Chart created by author. S&P 500 data sourced from Investing.com.

Realized volatility has been so low, in fact, that it now falls safely into the bottom fifth percentile (calculated since around 2006). In other words, realized volatility has been higher than it currently is, over 95% of the time.

Meanwhile, SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) has risen nicely over the past 30 days:

Chart created by author using historical SPY data sourced from Investing.com.

On the other hand, before you jump into a long-vol, mean-reversion trade, we must also remember that long periods of low realized volatility are possible. In fact, it happened just last year.

When realized volatility is so low, there is certainly stronger potential for a breakout. But "stronger" should not be confused with "strong": the fact remains that volatility can remain lower for longer. Low volatility tends to beget low volatility, and vice versa, while reversions (in either case) can be quicker than expected.

Is There A Catalyst?

Not really, at least not for August. Following a strong earnings season, it would appear that the market is shrugging off everything that comes its way. It may take an "unknown unknown" to shock the market at this point.

The S&P 500 (and thus ETFs such as SPY) is perhaps due for a down-day on August 8, having now enjoyed several days of uninterrupted, positive growth. But a break out of the current window of low realized volatility and a major corrective move is currently improbable.

One thing to watch out for this week, on the other hand, will be both today and tomorrow -- August 9, 2018 -- to see whether the S&P 500 is able to reach its previous all-time high. OddStats tweeted the following table on May 30, 2018:

It lists every S&P 500 correction (defined as an intraday peak-to-trough of more than -10% from an all-time high). The findings show that if the correction takes longer than 180 calendar days, historically this has resulted in a bear market (in eight out of eight times, as shown). Day 181 is Thursday.

In this case, a "bear market" can be simply defined as a further decline of at least -10% decline before new all-time highs being achieved. This will certainly be one to watch, as statistically speaking, there would be a 100% chance of a bear market then following (if the S&P 500 does not surpass its current all-time of 2,872.87, achieved in January 2018 shortly before the volatility spike and correction in February).

It is also worth noting that ETF trading volumes are, as expected, dropping off at the moment. This is typical of summer months. Nevertheless, this could certainly mean that -- coupled with the low Volatility Index/implied volatility (and thus generally complacent markets) -- any negative surprised could produce an out-sized, negative effect on stocks.

The table below uses data collected from Investing.com for a variety of large ETF products which are long stocks. Trading volume data for each product was collected and then totaled together to produce an aggregate trading volume figure. We can then track this over time to see when trading volumes are either trailing off, or spiking.

Six popular ETF products were used: (1) SPDR S&P 500 (SPY); (2) iShares S&P 500 Index (ETF); (3) Vanguard 500 Index Fund (VOO); (4) Vanguard Value ETF (VTV); (5) Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM); and (6) SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY).

As the chart clearly shows, aggregate trading volumes are much lower now than they were during and following the February spike in volatility. Notice that before the spike, in January, volumes were low (dropping to as low as 60-70 million ETF shares traded per day). Today, they are even lower: on August 6, 2018, volumes dropped to 46.5 million shares (on that day).

We should be watching carefully to see if the market is able to breach its previous all-time high of 2,872.87 in the immediate term. Also, watch out for any sharp moves or increases in stock correlations.

The Cboe's Implied Correlation Index interestingly shows how current stock correlations are low (even lower than in January), which means that stocks currently have a greater proclivity to move in different directions, as opposed to in the same direction:

As we found in early February, this can change very quickly. And with currently low trading volumes, any significant, negative surprise or geopolitical event has the potential to result in a large, "unexpected" volatility spike this month, and therefore a spike in the short term is still not entirely off the cards.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.