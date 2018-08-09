MyoKardia (MYOK) CEO Tassos Gianakakos on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

MyoKardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Michelle Corral - Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Tassos Gianakakos - Chief Executive Officer

Marc Semigran - Chief Medical Officer

Taylor Harris - Chief Financial Officer

June Lee - Chief Operating Officer and Chief Development Officer

Analysts

Tazeen Ahmad - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Martin Auster - Credit Suisse

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo Securities

Michelle Corral

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us for today's call. I'm Michelle Corral, MyoKardia's Head of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations. Leading today's call is MyoKardia's CEO, Tassos Gianakakos. Tassos is joined today by Dr. Marc Semigran, Chief Medical Officer; and Taylor Harris, Chief Financial Officer. Together, they will be reviewing recent updates and second quarter financial results. Dr. June Lee, our Chief Operating Development Officer; and Jake Bauer, our Chief Business Officer are also here with us for the Q&A portion of today's call.

I’d like to now hand the call over to our CEO. Tassos?

Tassos Gianakakos

Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for joining us on today’s call, where we will spend sometime reviewing the encouraging progress we’re making with our two clinical programs and highlighting upcoming catalyst for value creation.

Before we jump into that, I wanted to start with a big picture perspective on where MyoKardia is midway through 2018. The second quarter included the start of three new clinical trials for mavacamten capped by the commencement of patient dosing in our pivotal Phase 3 study, which is a huge milestone for any company. In parallel, we’re driving towards completion of our Phase 1b trial in DCM, which you’ll hear more about today.

Moving to pivotal stage while simultaneously building a pipeline of exceptional novel agents speaks in our view to the quality of our people and to the power of the MyoKardia approach, which we’re gaining more and more confidence in every day. None of this would be possible without the efforts of MyoKardia’s committed and exceptionally hard working team and to support the dedicated clinicians and patients in the HCM community.

Turning to EXPLORER. The pivotal study is up and running and we’re gaining momentum. We’re on plan and really pleased with where we’re at with top line data expected in the second-half of 2020. EXPLORER exemplifies many of the driving principles that define and motivate our organization. The trial design is evidenced-based, taking advantage of all that we learned in our successful Phase 2 PIONEER trial, while also putting the priorities of patients and their physicians first.

The endpoints for EXPLORER will assess changes in both symptoms and functional capacity. And the dosing approach mirrors how we expect the drug to be used in the real world, allowing for an adjustment during the study in order to optimize each patient’s dose. As a reminder, the trial design was shared and discussed with the FDA and their feedback has been incorporated into the final protocol.

When taken together, we have a lot of confidence in EXPLORER. The patients we are enrolling are very similar to the patients we’ve studied already in PIONEER, where we saw positive results last summer. 220 symptomatic, obstructive HCM patients will receive a daily oral dose of mavacamten or placebo for 30 weeks.

The primary endpoint for this study is clinical response defined in two ways, an increase in peak VO2 of at least 1.5 mL/kg/min from baseline accompanied by an improvement of one or more New York Heart Association classes, or an increase in peak VO2 of greater than 3 mL/kg/min without a worsening of New York Heart Association class. A patient who meets either definition will be considered a responder.

EXPLORER is powered at greater than 95% to detect 25 percentage point difference in response rate between the placebo and active arms. Applying this endpoint to the completed PIONEER study gives us a 55% response rate. Keep in mind, dosing was not optimized in either cohort at PIONEER.

In EXPLORER, we expect an estimated placebo response rate of less than 25%, supported by our analysis of recent HCM studies, including the Liberty HCM and RESET-HCM trials, which both use peak VO2 as an endpoint and several studies using New York Heart Association class as an end point.

A key feature of the EXPLORER study that we believe is unique and important is the ability to adjust each patients dosed based on LVOT gradient measured by a simple in office echo. An echo measurement will be taken twice during the study and sent to a central lab for reading to maintain the blind.

If the patient’s gradient remains above 30 millimeters of mercury at rest or 50 millimeters of mercury when provoked, their daily dose of mavacamten will be increased. We know that a reduction in gradient below these levels should result in an improvement in several important clinical measurements, including our primary endpoint.

In addition to helping us optimize dose relative to PIONEER, the ability to personalize dose in this way is reflective of how patients will likely use mavacamten to treat their obstructive HCM patients in the real world.

EXPLORER is one of six clinical studies that MyoKardia is initiating this year. Since the beginning of the year, four of those planned studies are now underway. Earlier this year, we initiated our Phase 2 MAVERICK clinical trial and non-obstructive HCM mavacamten second indication. Before year-end, we’ll begin enrolling EXPLORER and MAVERICK patients in our long-term extension study known as Mava-LTE trial. This long-term extension study is part of the overall mavacamten registration program reviewed with the FDA.

We’re enrolling patients in the PIONEER open-label extension study, where we hit our enrollment goal of 10 patients with a few more lined up to participate in the coming months. We expect to share initial data from this study in the first quarter of next year.

And finally, we’ve advanced our candidate for dilated cardiomyopathy MYK-491 into a Phase 1b trial with data to be shared later this year. Our plan is to advance 491 into a Phase 2 multiple ascending dose trial in DCM patients before the end of this year.

I’ll turn it over to Marc now, who will provide an update on our ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for MYK-491. Marc?

Marc Semigran

Thank you, Tassos, and good afternoon, everyone. We have appropriately spent a lot of time on mavacamten. But today, I’d like to spend sometime on MYK-491, our lead activator compound and talk to you about why I’m excited about this program.

As the doctor treating heart failure patients at Mass General for over 20 years, I had many DCM patients under my care and was quite frustrated with the limited therapies available. MYK-491 represents a new approach to increasing contractility in these patients, one that is very different from that that was developed years ago.

491 will directly target the Sarcomeric and address the underlying cause of disease. In contrast to mavacamten, which acts by decreasing the binding of myosin to actin into normalized contraction. 491 enables more myosin heads to engage actin and thereby increase contractility.

In dilated cardiomyopathy, the contract all [ph] force of the heart muscle is diminished and the left ventricle enlarges. Insufficient part of blood is pumped by the heart and fluid retention occurs resulting in congestion. The aim of our research group as we selected this compound for development was to increase contraction without detracting from relaxation.

Relaxation of the left ventricle is an active phase of the pumping cycle not as it might seen an absence of activity and it’s crucial to normal healthy heart function. Myosin must disengage from actin to allow the left ventricle to relax and fill with blood. The filling of this chamber, not only refreshes the oxygenated blood supply for the next contraction, but it also is the time when necessary nourishment is provided to the heart muscle.

In our preclinical studies, we see and have presented evidence that MYK-491 works as intended. We see increases in contractility without hindrance of diastolic relaxation or changes in left ventricular compliance. If we are able to see such an improvement in contractility in patients essentially restoring healthy function to a DCM heart without detracting from compliance, we will have succeeded.

And similar to our aspiration for mavacamten in HCM, we are hopeful that improving cardiac function in DCM patients towards normal will have a positive impact on reversing the adverse cardiac remodeling that has such an impact on prognosis.

MYK-491 is currently in a Phase 1b randomized placebo-controlled blinded adaptive design clinical trial in DCM patients with stable heart failure. This is a single ascending dose study designed to maximize the information that we can gather from each patient enrolled.

We will have up to eight patients in the first cohort and each patient receives sequential doses of 491 or placebo. Following the single dose and overnight monitoring, there is a washout period and then patients receive either the next dose or placebo. In this way, we not only see the effect of a given dose, we are able to compare the safety and activity of that dose against others and placebo in the same patient.

The aim of the Phase 1b trial is really twofold. First and foremost, we are looking for safety. We want to ensure that 491 is well tolerated at doses that we believe may be in a therapeutic range.

Next, we’re looking for initial proof of mechanism. Thus, 491 improve contractility and so far as we can discern, thus 491 improve contractility while preserving diastolic function. Later this year, we plan to share top line data from this Phase 1b trial, along with further details from our first Phase 1a trial that we’ve performed 491 in healthy volunteers. We will also be starting a Phase 2a multiple ascending dose trial in DCM patients by year-end with the intent of establishing proof-of-concept.

I’m excited about the progress of our activator programs and their potential to positively impact patient outcomes by directly targeting the biomechanical drivers of disease. Despite recent advances in medical therapy, the target secondary manifestations of DCM such as neurohormonal activation, there are no treatments that directly address the primary problem, diminish cardiac contractility.

Implanting mechanical circulatory support devices or heart transplantation are the rather drastic approaches that we heart failure docs use to address the diminished cardiac contractility in DCM patients, and we know very well the complications and side effects of these therapies.

As we learn more in the clinic about 491’s attributes, we are actively contemplating the potential subgroups that might benefit most from our activator agents. This will in turn inform our development programs. We plan to share more of this thinking at our upcoming R&D Day.

With that, I will turn the call over to Taylor to review financial results for the second quarter.

Taylor Harris

Thank you, Marc. Before discussing our quarterly financial results, I’d like to thank our shareholders for their support and participation in our successful follow-on offering during the second quarter, which raised $182 million of net proceeds for the company. We’re pleased with the recognition of MyoKardia’s progress to date and with the desire to fund the opportunities that we have ahead.

With this financing as well as anticipated payments from our collaboration with Sanofi, we believe that our balance of cash and investments will be sufficient to fund our current operating plans into 2021, at which point, we expect to have made significant value-creating progress not only with mavacamten, but also with 491 and with earlier-stage programs. But you also have our commitment to use these funds wisely and efficiently.

Now turning to the numbers. Our second quarter operating results are detailed in this afternoon’s press release and 10-Q filed with the SEC. Revenue in the quarter was $6.6 million, compared with $3 million in the second quarter of 2017.

For the first six months of 2018, we recorded $12 million in partner revenues, compared to $5.4 million during the same period in 2017. We have $21.6 million remaining in deferred revenue related to the Sanofi continuation payment, which will be recorded as revenue in the second-half of this year.

R&D expenses for the second quarter and the first-half were $17.2 million and $33.8 million, inclusive of $5.7 million and $11.8 million credits, respectively, related to cost sharing reimbursement from Sanofi for the mavacamten program.

G&A expenses were $8.9 million for the quarter and $16.2 million for the first-half, an increase over 2017 expenses. The increases in R&D and G&A expenditures over the prior year have been driven by the progress made with both mavacamten and MYK-491, as well as research costs associated with the advancement of our preclinical pipeline and an increase in overall headcount.

We expect operating expenses in the second-half of 2018 will increase from the first-half level, driven primarily by the ramp of activity across our clinical programs, in particular, with our MAVERICK and EXPLORER studies.

Net loss was $18.4 million, or $0.19 per share for the second quarter and $36.2 million, or $0.99 per share for the first-half. As of June 30, 2018, we ended the quarter with $426.2 million in cash and investments, compared to $276.4 million at the start of this year.

I’d now like to turn the call back to Tassos for a few summary remarks before we open the lines for Q&A. Tassos?

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks, Taylor. This is an incredibly exciting time for our organization as we advance and expand our clinical portfolio and drive towards completion of our first pivotal study. Looking out across the next 12 to 24 four months, you can expect the pipeline momentum to increase along with a steady stream of milestones across our portfolio.

For mavacamten, we expect to begin enrolling patients from EXPLORER and MAVERICK into a long-term extension trial that will support our planned regulatory filing. There will be an initial data readout from the PIONEER open-label extension early next year with continued periodic reporting of data thereafter related to mavacamten’s long-term use.

We will provide an update early next year on enrollment for EXPLORER and MAVERICK, as well as an update at that time and overall timing for data readouts for both studies. We’ll have data from MAVERICK in non-obstructive HCM in the second-half of 2019.

Those data are expected to inform the registration path in non-obstructive HCM, as well as give us additional insights into mavacamten’s potential benefits in diseases characterized by diastolic dysfunction, where there are few, if any, options for patients.

For MYK-491, we’ll have a busy second-half, where we expect to share data from the current Phase 1b trial and start a Phase 2 multiple ascending dose trial before the end of the year. In our earlier discovery pipeline, we’re looking forward to advancing our third homegrown candidate into a Phase 1 clinical study within the next 12 or so months.

And finally, look for multiple publications and presentations later this year, including a seminal paper looking at longitudinal data from our SHaRe Registry that has been recently accepted for publication in an upcoming edition of circulation. Our research team also just received a word that multiple abstracts from SHaRe describing other aspects of HCM disease burden have been accepted for presentation at the American Heart Association Annual Meeting in Chicago this November.

In addition, several abstracts describing the novel effect of mavacamten on cardiac function in HCM patients and in preclinical genetic models of HCM have also been accepted for presentation at AHA. We look forward to discussing this data with you as it becomes publicly available.

We’re currently planning our upcoming R&D Day for October 30th in New York, where we’ll share new details on our ongoing clinical programs and our emerging pipeline candidates and research efforts and discuss additional initiatives that reflect our broad commitment to advancing the understanding and the treatment of cardiomyopathies.

I’d like to now open the call up to questions. And just as a reminder, with me here are Marc – with me and Marc and Taylor, our colleagues June Lee and Jake Bauer.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question is from Tazeen Ahmad with Bank of America. Your line is open.

Tazeen Ahmad

Hi, good afternoon. Thanks for taking my questions. Maybe one on non-obstructive HCM. Based on the results that you’ve got for proof-of-concept for obstructs at HCM almost a year ago. Can you talk to us about your level of confidence? I know, it’s still a ways out from readout. But based on what you learned from the the obstructive study, how are you thinking about chances of success for the non-obstructive study?

Tassos Gianakakos

Hi, Tazeen. We’re excited about the MAVERICK study for two reasons, not only will it clarify for us what the path forward is in non-obstructive HCM for a potential registration and that indication. But it also will give us a good feel for how mavacamten impacts and then potentially improves diastolic compliance, which then opens up the door to a number of different heart muscle diseases and heart diseases that relate or primarily are driven by diastolic dysfunction.

The reason we’re – we have confidence in this particular patient segment and our potential to help these folks kind of is twofold. But keep in mind, the underlying genetics in the etiology of disease are the same. So it’s all about the mutations causing excess mice in motors to be engaged during contraction, which increases the force of the squeeze with each heart beat.

And we know now gaining more confidence at mavacamten has the ability to reduce that force of contraction and we’ve seen an obstruction in PIONEER, in particular, that the reduction in the overall force of contraction has led to several important clinical benefit.

So there’s really reason to believe given the similar etiology that, that will be the case in non-obstructive patients. Also want to remind folks that, our Phase 1 program studied non-obstructive HCM patients, and there we saw certainly proof of mechanism, but really nice PK/PD correlations to the reduction in contractility.

Things we need to do, we need to understand how to properly dose those patients, which is the goal of that study and to identify appropriate measurements since we don’t have obstruction in order to use as a biomarker for clinical benefit. But there are other ideas we have in that study and we’re looking to identify those biomarkers there.

Tazeen Ahmad

Thanks for that explanation, Tassos. And like, was there anything in the obstructive study that you needed to see results for to get more comfortable with an obstructive or were they always – or they just pretty much independent?

Tassos Gianakakos

I think, our intention was always to evaluate and study the non-obstructive patients provided we saw kind of the clinical benefit in PIONEER. There are differences in how the disease affects these patients, but really the underlying drivers are the same. And so for us it’s really worthwhile studying mavacamten in this patient population who like the obstructive group really don’t have many treatment options at all.

Tazeen Ahmad

Okay. Thanks very much.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Martin Auster with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Martin Auster

Yes. Thanks for taking my question. On MYK-491, I was wondering if you could review for us which metrics you’ll be reporting on when the Phase 1b retard and kind of what you would consider clinically relevant that we should be keeping an eye out for? Thanks.

Tassos Gianakakos

Hi, Marty. Well, so first of all, really – we’re really happy to be talking about 491, so I appreciate your question on that. We’re excited by its potential. DCM is a disease area that really needs new therapies and we’ve got a lot of enthusiasm around 419. Keep in mind, the approach we’re taking with 419 is the same approach in terms of the drug discovery and targeting cost of pathways that we took with mavacamten.

So in addition to sharing data in the second-half of the year around 419’s potential as a DCM therapy, we hope that folks will start seeing that the similar approaches are underscoring the platform that we have here at MyoKardia and really gives us confidence around its broad potential. Certainly, we share that view.

So with that, I’ll let June answer maybe more specific questions about the study in the data coming up.

June Lee

Sure, thanks. So as Marc indicated earlier during his portion of the conversation, primary goal for the study is really to establish safety and tolerability. So you’ll certainly hear about that. And then we have a bunch of secondary goal that is to understand PK better, understanding PK/PD be at better and PD as assessed by defectum ventricular function. So those are probably the most important things that we’ll be reporting out on.

Martin Auster

Is there any thresholds of clinical relevancy you’d want to highlight to look forward in terms of move forward decisions?

June Lee

I think, we don’t have necessarily A such number. But we are looking to establish that we are able to elicit PD response that – that’s considered clinically useful. And that number sort of varies and Marc can perhaps speak to that.

Marc Semigran

Sure. I mean, hi, Marty. We’re going to be looking at echocardiographic indices of contractility and diastolic function. And we want to see an increase in contractility that will be associated with improved cardiac output in these patients, again, optimally without any detrimental effect on the sensibility.

Martin Auster

Okay, thanks. I’ll hop back in queue for further questions. Thanks.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question is from Jim Birchenough with Wells Fargo Securities. Your line is open.

Jim Birchenough

Yes. Hi, guys. Congrats on all the progress. Just maybe following up on MYK or MYK-491. Could you maybe contrast what you see preclinically with the drug versus what we’d see typically for traditional positive inotropes?

And then, I guess, second question just on the interaction between myosin and actin. How much bandwidth you have for patient variability? I’m imagining it’s a bit of a taper of walk to engage more miles in heads, but not too much to impair a relaxation. So maybe you could speak to that as well? Thanks.

Tassos Gianakakos

Sure. Hi, Jim, good afternoon. So first, regarding your question about the traditional positive inotropes. I presume you’re thinking about things like dobutamine, milrinone and the PDE3 inhibitors and oxymoron and other example.

So remember, they work fairly far upstream of where 491 works. These agents increase Cyclic Amp in the cardiomyocyte. It does eventually lead to an improvement in contractility. It’ll also leads to improvements in heart – I’m sorry, increases in heart rate. It’ll also triggers a number of transcription mechanism that actually may lead to a programmed cell death or apoptosis.

Now to get specific about the preclinical data, what we’ve seen is that, we do not see an increase in heart rate in our preclinical studies with 491. We also don’t see the ways of dilating effects that are associated with these clinical traditional agents that are used for standard of care.

Taylor Harris

In your second part of the question there, Jim, the – I think for these diseases of heart muscle contractility disruption, getting the balance that you point out is going to always be important. And we’ve – as you’ve seen with our program with mavacamten, we’ve been able to find that balance.

I think, because we’ve got these targeted agents, we have a good feeling of where they’re going and what they’re doing. And the work we’ve got to do here in Phase 1 and in Phase 2 is all about finding that balance where too much engagement of myosin may provide a drag as you point out diastolic relaxation.

So we know we’re looking forward. We’ve got the studies designed in order to help us get there. From a preclinical standpoint, we’ve been able to get comfortable with the window in which to effect improvements in cardiac output. But, of course, we’ve got a study human subjects in DCM patients to look at the same.

Tassos Gianakakos

And just to add on to that. Remember, we’re not necessarily prolonging the interaction between actin and myosin. We’re just enabling more myosin heads to engage with actin and increasing contractility through that mechanism

Taylor Harris

Really good point.

Jim Birchenough

Maybe just one quick follow-up on PIONEER and the open-label extension. As we look ahead to data update from that open-label extension. How many patients from PIONEER have transitioned to the open-label extension? And how many total from the 20 that were studied previously, do you expect to transition over?

June Lee

Yes. So far 10 patients have enrolled. We expect to have a few more enrolling.

Tassos Gianakakos

And for us, Jim, 10 is the goal for us. We’re able to now really start to look at a decent chunk of data over the coming six months or so to draw some – potentially draw some conclusions around long-term use and effects of mava.

Jim Birchenough

Great. Thanks for taking questions.

Tassos Gianakakos

You bet.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question is from Martin Auster with Credit Suisse. Your line is open.

Martin Auster

Hey, guys, miss me.

Tassos Gianakakos

Hey.

Martin Auster

I just want to clarify something on EXPLORER and the dose titration. You mentioned that it’s going to be driven by the rest gradient above 30, provoc gradient above 50. I was curious how the collisions choosing which method I wonder I understand. Is that the same as you’re doing in the PIONEER study, or is that just off of rest in gradient? And then the follow-up to that would be, I’m curious about kind of variability in those two measures and whether working off – dose titration off of one or the other provides a more kind of conservative dosing profile? Thanks.

Tassos Gianakakos

Yes.

June Lee

I’m going to try to answer the first part and then I may ask you to repeat the second part. I’m not sure I got them all.

Martin Auster

Certainly.

June Lee

So –yes, so the 30 at rest or 50 at provocation are all thought to be meaningful threshold for obstruction and, in fact, are utilized in determining which patients are eligible for SRT. And so that was sort of our reason for using those as threshold. And I think those numbers would resonate very – they do resonate well with clinicians who are taking care of HCM.

In the study and if I read your question correctly, there is really no judgment about, which they use. They do both. And it’s a very well stated set of procedures that they need to go through and every site and every patient is supposed to go through the same sort of assessment before assessing where to go. And then second part of the question, can you repeat again?

Martin Auster

Yes, it was just, do you have a good sense of the variability in the rest in gradient – measuring – measurement of the rest in gradient versus measurement of the provoke gradient. And the reason I’m asking was just trying to understand, does working off of one measure or the other for…

June Lee

Right.

Martin Auster

…controlling dose titration, does that need to do a more conservative of dosing profile one way or the other, just curious about that from physiology perspective?

June Lee

Right. Yes, I mean, I think, these gradients can be variable, as we know. They vary about depending on the fluid status. They vary about depending on how progressively they can assert about Valsalva maneuvers as such. And I’ll ask Marc to talk about this a little bit more. But we anticipate some of that variability in designing the study and the power calculation. So yes, some variability do exists, but that’s well understood.

Tassos Gianakakos

So – hi, Marty. Just to add a little bit of cardiology flavor, shall I say. So the – in the EXPLORER, the Valsalva maneuver will be used as to assess the provocable gradient. And we’re giving details and instructions to our investigators, many of whom are experts in the field and really know how to do Valsalva.

Now in PIONEER, we did do both Valsalva and exercise in order to provoke the gradient. And actually, found a fairly high degree of agreement between the two methods. Again, when properly done, the Valsalva is a fairly accurate means of bringing out the gradients. Given the number of titrations in EXPLORER, we didn’t want to have to put through patients through yet two more exercise studies. And in addition, clinically, this is how the clinicians are going to use this drug. They’ll look at the gradient to rest and they may have them perform of Valsalva during exercise.

Martin Auster

Okay, great. Thank you very much.

Tassos Gianakakos

Thanks, Martin.

Operator

Thank you. And that does conclude our Q&A session for today. I would like to turn the call back over to Tassos Gianakakos for any further remarks.

Tassos Gianakakos

Well, thanks, everyone, for your time today and for your continued support of MyoKardia and our mission. We feel really good about where we are in the studies that we’ve launched this quarter. Our confidence is hopefully, we conveyed here is high in the design of the EXPLORER study and we’re building really great momentum on it and we’re off to a great start.

We’re also really thrilled to be able to share more in the second-half of this year around 491, which again not only highlights its potential as a DCM therapy, but really starting to provide some color and breadth to the power of MyoKardia’s approach. We look forward to keeping you all informed of our progress throughout the course of the year, and hope to see many of you at upcoming Investor Conferences and at our October 30th R&D Day. Thanks, again, everyone.

