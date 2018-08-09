Gladstone Land: An Inflation-Hedged Income Producing Asset At A Fair Price

The company has changed the way it raises money and thus shareholder dilution is no longer an issue.

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) is not a high-flying tech stock nor will it ever be. But this is not a bad thing. LAND is in the farmland business. It owns and leases US farmland. It was originally founded on June 14, 1997 and has been a public company since January 29, 2013.

LAND currently owns 63,351 acres of farmland divided into 75 farms. As of its latest annual report, its income came:

57.7% from leases on annual fresh produce farms (fruits and vegetables),

14.4% from leases on commodity farms (alfalfa, barley, corn, edible beans, grass, popcorn, soybeans, and wheat)

20% from leases on permanent multi-year farms (almonds, apples, avocados, blueberries, cherries, lemons, pistachios, and wine grapes)

7.9% from renting farm-related facilities, two oil & gas surface leases on two small parcels and rent from unimproved or non-farmable acreage on certain farms

This is one of the farms LAND owns. You can see the full portfolio on gladstonefarms.com

LAND's farmland portfolio isn't static. The company is actively acquiring farms growing its portfolio when a reasonable opportunity arises. It also buys farms from independent farmers and leases it back to them. Or it buys land suggested by its tenants who cannot buy it themselves. Most of its leases are triple net leases which means the tenant pays the rent plus the related taxes, insurance costs, maintenance, and other operating costs.

Inflation-hedged structure

Also, most leases contain "escalation clauses" which means that the rent goes up every year either by a fixed amount or by a percentage based on inflation. On top of that when the lease is longer-term the company may do a regular survey of comparable land rents and the lease may be adjusted to reflect the appropriate market level. Below is the company's lease structure at the end of 2017 according to its 2017 10-K:

Currently, our 74 farms are leased under agricultural leases with original terms ranging from 1 to 20 years, with 48 farms leased on a pure triple-net basis, 23 farms leased on a partial-net basis (with the landlord responsible for all or a portion of the related property taxes), and 2 farms leased on a gross basis (with the landlord responsible for the related property taxes, insurance, and maintenance on the property). One of our farms is currently vacant. Additionally, 13 of our farms are leased under agreements that include a variable rent component.

Also from LAND's 2017 10-K (emphasis mine):

We believe that we can acquire farmland that we will be able to lease at annual rental rates providing net capitalization rates ranging from 4.5% to 6.5% of the properties’ market values. However, there can be no assurance that we will be able to achieve this level of rental rates. Since rental contracts in the farming business for annual row crops are customarily short-term agreements, rental rates are typically renegotiated regularly to then-current market rates.

My take is that LAND's income stream is as inflation-hedged as it gets. The company is targeting a real (inflation-adjusted) return of 4.5% - 6.5% on its property which is great given the low risk it entails. Farming is as necessary an activity as it gets during all the phases of the economic cycle and farmland needs neither capital expenditures nor loses its value. Also, management's robust farm-selecting criteria (e.g. all farms have their own water source) assure that the company's assets are less susceptible to catastrophic risks (like drought or fire).

Management

LAND is externally managed by the company of its largest shareholder, Mr. David Gladstone. Mr. Gladstone owns 16.08% of LAND's stock according to the company's latest proxy. This is down from his 30.88% share on March 4, 2014. However, the reduction is purely due to dilution as LAND issued a lot of stock since its IPO to buy new farms. Fortunately for the company's common shareholders (and probably Mr. Gladstone himself), the company will raise funds on an ongoing basis by issuing class B preferred non-voting stocks that will have a 6% fixed nominal yield.

Given the fact that it is externally managed, the company has imposed on itself several limitations in order to avoid potential conflicts of interest. I will not bore you with the specifics (you can read them on the company's 10-K) but I will say that they seem enough to ensure that management incentives are aligned with those of common shareholders. And this alignment is also reinforced by Mr. Gladstone's stake in the company.

Wrapping it up

LAND Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Gladstone Land currently trades at $12.91 and has a forward dividend yield of 4.11%. Historically it has traded mostly between 4%-4.5% which is a fair price to pay given the current interest-rate environment. Another way to look at the company's value is based on its NAV (its appraised land value excluding obligations) which is about $13.57/share according to the company's recent investor presentation or about 5% higher than its current valuation.

LAND is one of the most interesting income-producing stocks currently in the market. It offers decent growth potential as the company acquires more land over time and a low-risk income stream that is protected from inflation. While the current valuation is nothing to be excited about, it may prove satisfactory returns if one is willing to keep it for the long-term.

Cheers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.