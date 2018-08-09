A Modest Step Back For Multi-Color

Multi-Color shares still appear to have upside into the $70's, but this company has long struggled to put together multiple strong quarters in a row.

While you might think that tying yourself to consumer staples like laundry detergent, mouthwash, beer, and wine would insulate your business from volatility, that’s never really been the case for Multi-Color (LABL), and once again the company came up short of putting together a multi-quarter run of better-than-expected performance.

Organic growth improved in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, but growth is going to slow as the company sees the impact of weaker trends in its beverage label business, putting even more pressure on management to deliver on cost/efficiency synergies from the Constantia deal. Management does seem a little more focused on driving growth from its existing operations, and the shares do look undervalued if management can push FCF margins into the high single-digits, but business mix is going to remain a challenge for the foreseeable future.

Mixed Results In The Fiscal First Quarter

Management had guided toward a stronger revenue growth number for the fiscal first quarter, and they delivered that, but the company came up a little short on margins given some challenges on contract renewals and the nature of Constantia’s core business.

Revenue rose 88% as reported, with organic growth of 6%. That 6% number is on the higher end of what the company has managed to achieve in recent times, and was driven completely by volume, and particularly in areas like home/personal care. The food/beverage business is not performing as well, though, as the beer industry has been experiencing meaningful volume declines (down low-to-mid single-digits). Magnifying the impact was a more adverse contract renegotiation process that locked in some volume for a couple of years, but with a greater than expected impact to price.

Gross margin declined 110bp from last year, with Constantia continuing to weigh down the results. Multi-Color’s legacy operations are generating gross margin in the range of 22%, while Constantia is down around 16%, hurt by the food and beverage business. This margin pressure isn’t wholly surprising (the surprise is more in the magnitude), and it’s worth remembering that the two companies are early in their merger integration process, and management is already identifying new/expanded opportunities to reduce costs.

Stronger operating efficiency reclaimed some of the lost gross margin, with adjusted operating income up 85% and operating margin down 10bp.

All told, I would concur with management that this was an “okay” quarter but not up to a level that investors should expect or be pleased with. The weakness in the Constantia operations is going to remain a talking point, but I do applaud management for dialing up their intensity on cost reductions to offset some of the challenges.

Looking For Growth Opportunities, While Managing Constantia’s Challenges

To at least some extent, the challenges in the first quarter results reflect some of my concerns about the Constantia deal back when it was announced. Namely, I was nervous about the prospect for Multi-Color regaining substantial exposure to the food/beverage space, and beer in particular. Volumes in beer have had their ups and downs over the last couple of decades, but the margins here have never looked all that attractive to me, and at least some of that is coming home to roost in the short term. Management characterized the contract renewal process as “difficult” and the gap between Constantia’s gross margin and Multi-Color’s legacy business remains a concern to me, as it could chew up a lot of the expected synergies that justified the deal in the first place.

On a more positive note, management sounds more proactive in pursuing new organic business growth opportunities. This is a very subjective opinion and I don’t want to read too much into tone and word choice. Nevertheless, the company frontloaded their capex to a significant degree to add more in-mold label capacity in the U.S., pointing out that there were emerging capacity constraints in the European operation and that this is a high single-digit growth opportunity for the company today.

I am also going to harp on something I’ve mentioned several times in the past – I want to hear management talking more directly about a strategy to grow its business in higher-value areas like medical and specialty labeling. This is not going to happen overnight, but it won’t happen at all without a strategy in place to target business opportunities. Opportunities to generate worthwhile growth from expanding consumption of home/personal care and packaged food and beverage products in emerging markets is all well and good, but I continue to believe that building up a better healthcare and specialty business would pay off in the form of attractive long-term margins.

The Opportunity

Multi-Color management reiterated their guidance for the year, but the guidance for organic growth is a little weaker than I’d been hoping for (only by about half a point), with low single-digit growth in food/beverage undermining stronger results in home and personal care. Gross margin is looking a little weaker than I’d hoped, while SG&A spending is looking better. I also had to adjust my expectations for capex and working capital.

The net effect of these changes was to lower my near-term FCF estimates and push out some of it out to later years. That, in turn, leads to a slightly lower DCF-based fair value. I’m also conflicted with how to approach Multi-Color on an EV/EBTIDA basis. While the likely EBITDA growth rate over the next couple of years could support an 11x-12x multiple, driving a fair value in the $80’s or higher, the company’s near-term margins and returns would otherwise support a multiple closer to 10x-11x, or a fair value range from the mid-$60’s into the high $70’s.

The Bottom Line

Although I still think there’s an argument for buying/holding Multi-Color into the low-to-mid $70s, the lack of consistency is a concern, and I don’t think the Constantia deal is really showing itself yet to be a great use of capital. It’s hard, then, to forcefully recommend this stock other than to note that it has often proven to be true that you want to buy these shares when they’re annoying you and sell them when you’re feeling good about them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LABL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.