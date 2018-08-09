5 Reasons This 8.8% Yielding Industry Blue Chip Could Crush The Market Over The Next Decade

That being said, Omega Healthcare remains a high risk stock and investors need to understand the several ways the investment thesis might fail.

The good news is that there are five reasons why Omega still represents the only blue chip in its industry, and makes a potentially excellent long-term high-yield investment.

As a result, Omega is now in a major turnaround, trying to replace struggling tenants and properties with stronger ones.

However, since peaking in 2015, Omega's shares have plummeted and in 2017 a record bad year for the SNF industry triggered major lease renegotiations that caused its AFFO/share to decline.

I've recently consolidated my high-yield dividend growth retirement portfolio from 61 stocks to just my top 27 highest conviction investments. This means focusing on the best combinations of:

high but sustainable yield

long-term dividend growth potential

extremely attractive valuations

While 90% of my capital is focused on low/medium risk stocks, I have kept three high risks names, including turnaround SNF REIT Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI). Why would I keep a struggling medical REIT which has seen its adjusted funds from operation or AFFO/share fall into deeply negative growth territory?

(Source: earnings releases)

Because ultimately I believe that Omega, as the only blue chip in this industry (the largest, oldest and best managed) has a very good chance of successfully navigating the SNF industry downturn. That means not just maintaining the currently mouth-watering dividend, but returning to modest (3% to 4%) dividend growth in 2020 and beyond. Combined with the current 8.8% yield and significant multiple expansion over the coming years, that should be enough to generate 13% to 14% annualized total returns (vs market 0% to 5%).

Let's take a look at five reasons why I remain bullish enough on Omega Healthcare to not just continue owning it, but recommend it to risk-tolerant income investors today.

1. Solid Fundamental Business Model

Omega Healthcare was founded in 1992 and is America's largest skilled nursing facility or SNF REITs. It currently owns 923 operating facilities in 41 states and the UK, which are leased out to 67 operators.

(Source: Omega earnings supplement)

The core of Omega's business model is triple net leases in skilled nursing or SNF, and senior housing facilities or SNHs. 88% of its revenue comes from these long-term leases, in which the tenant pays for: maintenance, taxes, and insurance. As a result, Omega serves as the landlord, collecting very high margin and very stable cash flow (theoretically). How profitable? Well, in the first half of 2018 Omega's funds available for distribution or FAD margin was 65%. FAD is Omega's equivalent of free cash flow and what funds the dividend.

(Source: Omega earnings supplement)

One of the downsides to Omega's business model is that 87.7% of its rental revenue comes from facilities funded mostly by Medicare/Medicaid. The good news is that the REIT has a highly diversified tenant base, made up primarily of the nation's largest SNF chains.

(Source: Omega earnings supplement)

And thanks to very long-term leases that are well staggered, the REIT has very little of its annual rents coming due for renegotiation each year.

(Source: Omega earnings supplement)

Ultimately, what makes Omega a potentially attractive long-term high-yield investment is that its cash flow is highly recession-resistant. No matter what the economy is doing Medicare/Medicaid funded SNFs are going to get paid and thus so will Omega.

Of course, in 2017 the stability of the REIT's cash flow was called into question by SNF operating costs rising faster than daily per person patient reimbursement at the steepest rate in the last five years. This caused some of Omega's weaker tenants to file for bankruptcy or renegotiate their leases, which has led to the REIT undertaking a massive turnaround effort. Fortunately, that turnaround appears to be on track and bodes well for the safety of Omega's dividend as well as its future growth potential.

2. Turnaround Appears To Be On Track

Due to the struggles of some of its tenants Omega has embarked on what's expected to be a year-long turnaround. Specifically, that means potentially selling $300+ million in properties currently leased to struggling tenants in order to reinvest the proceeds into facilities with high cash yields operated by stronger ones. The REIT is also renegotiating certain contracts with distressed tenants (like Orianna) as well as some of its oldest tenants (such as Signature). This is in order to help them achieve better financial stability while the SNF industry waits for the demography-led turnaround that is expected to hit within a few years (more on this in a moment).

For example, Signature Healthcare has restructured itself into three separate subsidiaries by property type. Omega's properties fall under Signature's new SNF subsidiary Agemo Holdings LLC. As part of its restructuring arrangement or RA with Agemo, Omega will be:

Deferring up to $6.3 million (11%) in rent for three years starting May 1, 2018.

Providing $4.5 million per year for three years for maintenance and capital improvements for 59 facilities.

Extending a $25 million loan to Signature (7% interest rate) for seven years to a new maturity date of April 2025.

Extending its master lease with Signature for two years to the end of 2030

While the need for such contract renegotiations is certainly troubling, it should be noted that thanks to its strong historical relationship with Omega, the REIT was ultimately able to obtain just an 11% rent reduction compared to the initial 25% Agemo requested. More importantly, this new agreement boosts Agemo's rental coverage ratio to a healthy 1.3.

This turnaround process is a messy business, and not all of the restructuring agreements work out. For example, in March 2018 Orianna, which leased 42 facilities from Omega, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Under its RA with Orianna, Omega agreed to lower rents while the company went through the bankruptcy process. In the meantime, Omega would sell 19 of the weakest (lease profitable facilities) leased to the company, and find new stronger tenants for 23 of its profitable ones. On July 25, the deal was terminated but management remains confident that its previous plan to sell off Orianna facilities and find new tenants for its top properties will result in long-term annual rents of $32 million to $38 million. That would ultimately mean that the long-term hit to annual rent from Orianna would amount to about 1%.

Omega's ultimate goal is to stabilize the REIT's key tenant health metric, which is the EBITDAR (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and rent) or rental coverage ratio. The rental coverage ratio tells us how well a tenant's operating cash flow covers their rent. In the SNF industry usually 1.3+ is considered a safe ratio.

(Source: Omega earnings supplement)

During the first half of 2018 Omega sold 64 facilities for $311 million as part of its turnaround efforts. It received an average cash yield of 8% on those properties, which in this market is a very good price. So far in Q3 the REIT has sold an additional 5 facilities for $24 million and according to CEO Taylor Pickett, the REIT has another 15 to 20 properties to be sold in the future which are expected to net it over $90 million in proceeds. This means that Omega's portfolio recycling program is now about 80% complete. Those proceeds were then reinvested into new properties and loans with average cash yields of 9.5% or greater.

Thanks to its property and tenant recycling program, Omega has managed to greatly enhance its overall tenant rental coverage profile. For example, just 10.3% of its rent now comes from tenants who are distressed or close enough to it to likely get into trouble. Nearly 75% of rent is now coming from healthy tenants. Remaining properties held for sale, (including Orianna facilities) represent 12% of revenue with 3% being new facilities in the process of filling up (stabilizing).

(Source: Omega earnings supplement)

And for its most struggling tenants, Omega has strong master lease agreements backed by corporate guarantees and revolving credit facilities that minimize the risks of rental disruption while it goes through the process of selling off those weak properties in exchange for ones with stronger tenants.

Metric 2017 Results First Half 2018 Results Revenue 0.8% -5.9% Funds From Operation Growth -32.7% -8.6% Adjusted Funds From Operation Growth -0.8% -9.9% Funds Available For Distribution Growth 0.4% -11.6% AFFO/Share Growth -3.5% -10.7% FAD/Share Growth -2.0% -12.3% Dividend (YOY) 7.6% 5.6% FAD Payout Ratio 84.7% 96.7%

(Source: earnings release)

The downside to Omega' property improvement plan is that all those asset sales caused revenue in the first half of the year to drop by $34 million and resulting in a sharp drop to funds from operation (FFO), adjusted funds from operation (AFFO), and the all-important FAD. As a result, despite freezing its dividend at the start of the year, the REIT's FAD payout ratio jumped to a troubling 96.7% for the first half of the year. However, those figures were artificially inflated due to higher than usual legal fees associated with so many restructuring agreements. Backing out those non-recurring (hopefully) charges, Omega's FAD payout ratio for the full year is expected to come in at 91%.

Further good news is that Omega has been putting those asset sale proceeds to good use.

(Source: Omega earnings supplement)

In the first half of the year the REIT made nearly $200 million in investments, including $131 million in the second quarter. That included $77 million in new investments into properties and mortgage loans that represent cash yields of 9.5% to 12%.

Omega Capital Structure

Metric Figure Average Cost Of Debt 4.2% Cost Of Equity 8.8% Approximate Weighted Cost Of Capital (Cash Basis) 6.1% Recent Yields On Invested Capital 9.5% to 12% Gross Investment Spread 3.4% to 5.9%

(Source: earnings supplement, management guidance, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T.Graphs, Conference Call)

That's far above the REIT's cost of capital, meaning the management is putting the asset sale proceeds to highly profitable use.

(Source: Omega earnings supplement)

Better yet? Omega's share price has now risen high enough for the REIT to be able to issue accretive growth equity to fund further investment. At its current share price of about $31, Omega's cash cost of equity (FAD yield) is about 8.8%. This means that equity issuances alone are sufficient to boost its FAD/share as long as it continues to find such highly profitable places to invest that money. In reality, the REIT is leveraging that equity capital with low-cost debt (4.4% average interest rate) to grow FAD/share even faster. In fact, the REIT has two revolving credit facilities that combine to $1.25 billion and of which Omega has tapped just $220 million. This means that Omega is sitting on over $1 billion in current liquidity to fund its growth efforts, augmented by ongoing asset sales and accretive equity issuances.

Basically, Omega's turnaround plan appears to be going well which is why management has increased its full-year 2018 guidance.

(Source: Omega earnings release)

The bad news is that this guidance still indicates a substantial drop in cash flow per share (about 8% for 2018). The good news is that despite accelerating its property recycling strategy (now mostly complete) management has increased its previous guidance for the full year.

Metric Old Guidance New Guidance Change (Midrange) FFO/Share $2.83 to $2.93 $2.91 to $2.94 +1.4% AFFO/Share $2.96 to $3.06 $3.03 to $3.06 +1.3% FAD/Share $2.64 to $2.74 $2.67 to $2.74 +0.7%

(Sources: management guidance)

Again the most important metric for dividend investors to focus on is FAD/share, which is now expected to come in at about $2.71 for this year, and represents a 97.4% payout ratio. That's tight to be sure, but slightly improved over last quarter's guidance and a sign that the dividend remains safe for now.

However, remember that once these asset sales are finished (likely by the end of 2018), Omega should be able to return to growth. In fact, for 2019 analysts expect AFFO/share to rise 4%, ending Omega's sharp but likely temporary negative growth rate. In fact, beyond 2018 management is confident that certain secular demographic trends will provide a big boost to the industry as a whole, and Omega in particular.

3. Strong Potential Long-Term Growth Runway And Industry Leading Management Team To Take Advantage Of It

First it should be noted that one of the key negative headwinds for the SNF industry was changes that the Center for Medicaid/Medicare Services or CMS has been making over the years. However, those negative changes, (in a shift to what's called the patient-driven payment model or PDPM) are now largely complete. Starting in October 2018, Medicare Service fees are going up 2.4%. Including Medicaid reimbursement rates in 2018 the SNF industry is expected to see a 1.8% boost in pay. And in October 2019 further changes to government reimbursement is expected to be revenue-neutral for the SNF industry in general, but also provide opportunities for additional cost savings. Medicaid rates are being indexed to inflation, which should further help stabilize the industry's remaining stronger tenants.

Meanwhile, management is confident that the SNF industry as a whole has bottomed. Here's what the REIT's CEO told analysts at the latest conference call.

While near-term labor cost pressures continue, we feel good about the future of the industry with improving demographics at the beginning of a multi decade cycle and a considered and thoughtful new reimbursement model next October. With an improved portfolio of assets and the majority of our disposition behind us, we can start focusing on redeployment proceeds and growing the business again." -Taylor Pickett, CEO

Now one expects management to sound bullish, especially in a sector where the business model requires frequent equity issuances to fund profitable growth (thus the need for high enough share price). However, Pickett and the rest of the Omega team are not just blowing smoke.

For one thing Pickett has been Omega's CEO since 2001, taking over during the SNF apocalypse, the worst downturn in the industry's history. He has a total of 25 years of industry experience and leads one of the industry's most talented management teams. That team has a deep bench and includes:

Daniel Booth: Chief Operating Officer since 2001, 25 years of industry experience

Robert Stephenson: Chief Financial Officer since 2001, 22 years of industry experience

In other words, Omega is led by a team of battle-tested veterans who have seen far worse downturns than this. And that team is confident the SNF industry is set to see much better days ahead.

But to understand why the SNF industry is likely to turn around first we need to understand why it has been suffering for so long.

(Source: Omega Investor Presentation)

That is largely a result of changes in CMS policy (shorter stays, less discharges from hospitals to SNF facilities) that caused SNF occupancy to decline steadily despite a lack of new facility construction.

(Source: Omega Investor Presentation)

Meanwhile, higher labor expenses (nursing costs) have helped drive annual SNF operating costs slightly higher than daily average revenue, resulting in compressed margins. In addition, the peak of SNF utilization is from 75- to 87-year-olds. This means that while baby boomers are aging, it's likely to be about 2021 to 2026 before the industry sees its peak benefit from demographics.

(Source: Hoya Capital Management)

Basically, this means that the SNF industry has spent much of the last few years buffeted by a perfect storm of factors that combined to dramatically reduce its occupancy. Due to high fixed costs, falling occupancy is a major blow to SNF operator margins and is why Omega's rental coverage ratio has recently bottomed at about 1.3, right at knife's edge of sustainability.

(Source: Omega Investor Presentation)

But now with CMS policies stabilizing and the demographic wave starting to turn in the SNF industry's favor, analyst firm Avalere projects that SNF patient days will start growing at about 3% annually through 2022.

(Source: Omega Investor Presentation)

And keep in mind that the peak of the demographic trend isn't until 2021 to 2026. This means that beyond 2022 SNF patient days covered by Medicare are expected to grow even faster. That's good news for Omega, which gets 35% of its rent from operators which primarily rely on far higher reimbursement rates from Medicare.

(Source: Omega Investor Presentation)

Omega has a highly conservative internal model based on a deep data analysis of its current tenants. This model assumes continued negative headwinds including:

1% annual migration from Medicare to Medicare Advantage (lower reimbursement)

Continued declines in length of stay for both Medicaid and Medicare funded facilities.

Rising wages cause costs to exceed per patient revenue growth by 0.8% per year

No beneficial changes to patient mix (more profitable patients)

No CMS PDPM cost savings actually realized

(Source: Omega Investor Presentation)

This chart shows Omega's expectations for its future rental coverage ratios based on the conservative assumptions listed above, as well as two different cost curves. The blue line assumes that 2017's cost increase rate (worst in five years) continues through 2025. The red line assumes that costs outpace per patient daily revenue at their 0.2% annual average since 2012.

Even in a worst-case scenario where costs continue soaring, Omega estimates that its portfolio's rental coverage will bottom in 2018 (as it's doing now) and then start rising to 1.74 by 2025. In the event that costs moderate and rise at their recent historical levels, the rental coverage ratio will increase to 2.17 by 2025. That's thanks to rising patient volumes that increase tenant occupancy and allow their overall cash flow to grow strongly, despite ongoing growth headwinds in CMS policy.

(Source: Omega Healthcare investor presentation)

And keep in mind that while the peak benefit to SNFs is expected to occur in about 2026, long after that the demographic tailwinds will be at the industry's back. For example, between 2020 and 2040 the number of Americans aged 75+ is expected to nearly double to 40 million.

(Source: Omega Healthcare investor presentation)

And thanks to a massive amount of underinvestment in SNF supply in the past decade (created by industry downturn) that means that SNF occupancy is likely to not just soar through 2025, but likely rise steadily for the next few decades.

Basically, if Omega's model is right then it means that the SNF industry is due for a steady recovery over the next seven years, and long beyond that. This would likely make it once more popular with Wall Street, and allow Omega's share price to soar and its cost of equity to plummet. Combined with its industry leading: size, economies of scale, and access to low cost capital, that would likely allow Omega to once more return to steady asset, cash flow and dividend growth. Which in turn would bode very well for its prospects as a high-yield, income growth investment.

4. Dividend Profile: Dividend Remains Safe For Now Though Don't Expect Dividend Hikes Anytime Soon

The most important part of any income investment is the dividend profile which consists of three parts: yield, dividend safety, and long-term growth potential.

REIT Yield 2018 FAD Payout Ratio 10-Year Projected Dividend Growth 10-Year Annualized Potential Total Return Valuation Adjusted Total Return Potential Omega Healthcare Investors 8.8% 97% 2% to 4% 10.8% to 12.8% 13.5% to 16% S&P 500 1.8% 38% 6.2% 4% to 8% 0% to 5%

(Sources: management guidance, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T.Graphs, Multpl, Yardeni Research, BlackRock, Vanguard, Morningstar, Gordon Dividend Growth Model)

Omega Healthcare's nearly 9% yield is certainly attractive, especially compared to the market's paltry payout. However, its 97% payout ratio puts it firmly in the high risk category (as does the currently declining cash flow). While I'm heartened by management's claims that excluding legal and restructuring costs brings that payout ratio down to 91%, until it falls under 90% I don't expect any dividend growth to be possible or advisable.

The second part of the dividend safety formula is the balance sheet. The REIT industry is highly capital-intensive, and Omega's business model is based on growing its property base and cash flow over time. Thus a strong balance sheet is essential not just to the dividend's safety, but its long-term growth potential as well.

REIT Debt/Adjusted EBITDA Interest Coverage Ratio Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio S&P Credit Rating Interest Cost Omega Healthcare Investors 5.3 3.8 4.0 BBB- 4.4% Industry Average 6.0 3.5 4.4 NA NA

(Sources: earnings supplement, Gurufocus, F.A.S.T.Graphs, NAREIT)

Currently, Omega's leverage ratio sits comfortably below the industry average, and its interest coverage ratio and fixed charge coverage ratio (EBITDA minus unfunded capital expenditures and distributions divided by total debt service) offer no cause for concern. That's especially since, according to management, once the Orianna restructuring is completed and Omega is receiving the full rent from new facilities/operators the REIT's leverage ratio will fall to 5.0. This is partially why Omega has one of the only investment grade credit ratings in the SNF REIT industry and enjoys relatively low borrowing costs.

(Source: Omega earnings supplement)

However, due to its share price crashing in recent months the REIT has had to rely on low cost borrowing to help fund its turnaround plans. As a result, the leverage ratio has risen to the highest level in five years. Going forward I'll be watching this metric closely to make sure that Omega's balance sheet doesn't become too highly indebted and thus potentially put its credit rating at risk.

(Source: Omega earnings supplement)

The good news is that the REIT has no debt maturing until 2021, which gives it plenty of time to return to growth and hopefully bring down its leverage ratio via the issuance of accretive equity.

(Source: Omega earnings supplement)

In the meantime, the REIT is not in danger of violating its debt covenants. These are relative debt metric limitations imposed by creditors. If a REIT violates one then the loan can be called in immediately, triggering a liquidity crisis. Which in turn can result in a dividend cut or outright suspension. Fortunately, this is not a major risk for Omega.

What about its long-term dividend growth prospects? Well, for 2018 and likely 2019 investors shouldn't expect any dividend growth at all. This is because even assuming the turnaround is totally completed in 2019 and Omega grows its AFFO/share at the 4% rate analysts expect, the FAD payout ratio will likely only decline to about 87%. That assumes no more legal/lease restructuring charges.

That doesn't leave the REIT with much in terms of retained cash flow to fund future growth. Thus the best I think investors can hope for is token dividend hikes in 2019, perhaps $0.0025 per share per quarter (to instill confidence). And in reality, I (and analysts) expect no dividend increase until 2020 and that's on the order of a penny increase in the quarterly dividend ($0.04 total increase for the year).

Not until 2021 is Omega likely to accelerate its dividend growth, once the secular demographic trends firmly start to boost its tenants' rental coverage ratios. How fast can Omega be expected to grow its dividend in the future? Well, here I and analysts disagree slightly. The analyst consensus is for about 2% long-term dividend growth starting in 2020. I think that Omega's proven management team will be able to continue adding new properties fast enough to generate realistic 3% to 4% long-term payout growth rate.

Combined with the current yield that should help drive about 11% to 13% total returns, even assuming no valuation multiple expansion. However, factoring in Omega's low valuation, I think the stock should be able to achieve about 13.5% to 16% total returns over the next decade.

In contrast, according to Morningstar, BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), and Vanguard, from today's valuations the S&P 500 is likely to generate 0% to 5% annualized total returns over the same time period. Thus Omega offers not just great yield with modest long-term income growth potential, but total returns potentially three to four times greater than the market over the coming years.

5. Valuation: About 20% Undervalued Means Still A Good Buy Today

OHI Total Return Price data by YCharts

Thanks to a general recovery in REITs, and an earnings report that beat admittedly low expectations, Omega has managed to rally about 13% in the last few months. However, it's still likely trading at an attractive enough valuation to make it worth buying today.

Now there are many ways to value a stock (dozens of metrics and models in fact). None are 100% correct and so I use a variety of what I consider reasonable, time-tested valuation metrics to minimize my chances of recommending a stock at a bad price.

The first step is looking at the total return potential from the dividend profile. This is based on the Gordon Dividend Growth Model or GDGM. Since 1956 this has been reasonably accurate at modeling total returns for stable businesses like REITs. The model assumes a stock starts at fair value, over time valuation multiples mean revert, and that the dividend grows in line with cash flow (stable payout ratio). If these assumptions hold then total returns will generally approximate yield + long-term dividend growth. My goal is to only recommend income stocks that can realistically beat the market, even assuming no multiple expansion. But to personally own a stock I require that the valuation-adjusted total return potential be at least 13% (my personal hurdle rate). Knowing whether or not a stock starts off undervalued, and thus will face multiple expansion that boosts returns higher than the GDGM estimates, is where my other valuation methods come in.

I start by looking at the forward price/AFFO which is the REIT equivalent of a PE ratio. I then use a formula devised by Benjamin Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of modern value investing. This formula says that a fair value P/AFFO for a REIT is 8.5 + (2X long-term growth rate)/discount rate (decimal form).

This formula can be useful in two ways. First, it allows us to determine a potentially reasonable estimate of fair value based on Omega's expected future AFFO/share growth rate. It can also be used to estimate what growth rate is baked into the stock today. If Omega can beat that implied growth rate then its P/AFFO is likely to expand and boost total returns in the future.

P/Forward AFFO 8 Year Average P/AFFO Implied 10 Year AFFO Growth Rate Graham Fair Value P/AFFO Graham Fair Value Discount To Fair Value 10.2 11.4 0.90% 11.1 $34 9%

(Sources: management guidance, Benjamin Graham, F.A.S.T.Graphs)

Using the more conservative 2% long-term AFFO/share growth assumptions (analyst consensus) and a very high (13%) discount rate, the Graham Fair Value P/AFFO for Omega is 11.1. This implies a fair value of $34 and estimates the stock is 9% undervalued. That multiple is higher than Omega's current 10.2 and below its 8-year historical average of 11.4. The current price/cash flow multiple (based on 2018 guidance) implies a long-term AFFO/share growth rate of just 0.9%.

It's certainly possible that Omega might fail to clear that low bar. But given management's overall track record and skill, combined with the coming demographic boost to SNF occupancy, I think Omega will crush those low expectations and its multiple will rise significantly over the coming years.

Another approach I use is comparing a stock's yield to its five-year average and 13-year median. The reason for this is that with stable businesses (like REITs) yields tend to mean revert or cycle around a relatively fixed point that approximates fair value.

Yield 5 Year Average Yield 13 Year Median Yield Discount To Fair Value (5 Year) Discount To Fair Value (13 Year) 8.8% 6.7% 6.6% 27% 33%

(Sources: Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus)

For example, Omega's five-year average and 13-year median yield are nearly identical, incorporate all manner of: interest rate, industry, and economic environments. By this method Omega appears to be extremely undervalued. Of course, that assumes that the bullish thesis is true and that the industry will indeed recover in the coming years and Omega will return to modest growth.

Estimated Fair Value Discount To Fair Value $39 20%

(Sources: management guidance, Benjamin Graham, F.A.S.T.Graphs, Simply Safe Dividends, Gurufocus)

Factoring in all these approaches I estimate Omega is currently worth about $39 per share implying a 20% margin of safety. For low risk blue chips and Sleep Well At Night or SWAN stocks, I'm more than happy to recommend buying at fair value or better. That's based on the Buffett principle that "it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price."

Omega, being a high risk turnaround stock, is certainly not a SWAN, nor would I necessarily call it a "wonderful REIT." But it is the industry's only blue chip name, and so I consider a 20% discount to fair value to be sufficiently high to recommend it for new investors today. That is, of course, assuming you have a high risk tolerance and are comfortable with all the things that might derail Omega's bullish investment thesis.

Risk To Consider

It's very important for current and potential investors in Omega to understand the high risk nature of this stock (or any SNF REIT for that matter). That's because despite beneficial changes in CMS policy over the next two years, there are still some important secular headwinds that Omega and the industry will face.

For one thing management expects that the gradual switch from Medicare to Medicare advantage will continue at about 1% annually for the foreseeable future. This is a negative because Medicare Advantage’s average patient per day reimbursement rate is $410, compared to $494 for standard Medicare. Thus this will serve to offset some of the demographic benefits of rising occupancy. While Omega has modeled for this, its assumptions about rising labor costs may prove not conservative enough.

That's because 34% of total costs for SNFs is labor. Over the past five years, average wage growth in SNF staffing has been 2.2% CAGR. But as the labor market tightens that wage growth is likely to accelerate.

US Unemployment Rate

(Source: Jeff Miller)

For example, in 2017, thanks to the strongest job market in nearly 20 years, average SNF wage costs increased 2.8%. That's compared to 2.5% overall wage growth in the US. With wage growth now at 2.7% this means that SNF labor costs might be rising at 3% or more. Rising labor costs are potentially the biggest threat to SNF operators and could cause rental coverage ratios to remain at current low levels for several more years. In fact, if we avoid recession long enough, then SNF labor costs might start growing at 3.5% to 4% per year and potentially offset 75% to 80% of the expected demographic boost from aging baby boomers. When coupled with that continued shift to Medicare advantage SNF operators might potentially see no benefit to their cash flows or rental coverage ratios.

And of course, we can't forget that CMS policy is always fluid. With the US government projected to face rising deficits of as much as $1.5 trillion per year by 2028, future Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement for SNF facilities might end up coming under pressure.

(Source: Congressional Budget Office)

The good news is that the SNF industry itself, while struggling, will almost certainly survive. That's because it provides an essential service that will always be in high demand.

However, the key issue for Omega is whether or not 2017 and 2018 prove to be its sole turnaround years. While the REIT's model says that rental coverage should start rising in this year or the next, ultimately models are based on assumptions that can always be wrong. In fact, management even admits that the next 12 to 24 months might continue to be "challenging" meaning that investors might not see a significant turnaround in the industry until mid-2020.

And if Omega's tenants continue to struggle it may be forced to continue recycling properties and renegotiating leases into 2019 or even 2020. That might mean it's unable to actually grow its FAD/share. That would mean an uncomfortably high payout ratio that results in a high risk stock and potentially no dividend growth for several years. Which in turn would drastically reduce Omega's investment prospects and force me to rethink my position in the REIT. Not necessarily out of fear of a dividend cut, but merely because the stock no longer meets my long-term valuation adjusted total return targets of 13%.

Bottom Line: Omega's Turnaround Appears To Be Going Well And Solid Long-Term Growth Prospects Mean The Stock Is Still A Good Buy

Don't get me wrong, Omega Healthcare Investors is NOT a SWAN (sleep well at night) stock. It's a turnaround story, though one led by the most skilled management team in the industry. And while the underlying business model and growth catalysts are sound, there are plenty of risks that make this stock not appropriate for more conservative income investors.

That being said, in the SNF REIT industry Omega is the sole blue chip, with the: size, management team, access to capital, and economies of scale to not just survive this industry downturn, but likely thrive in the coming years. And with shares about 20% undervalued right now, I'm more than comfortable not just holding onto my Omega position, but recommending this high-yield industry blue chip for risk-tolerant income investors. Just make sure to own Omega as part of a well-diversified portfolio and keep your position size commensurate with its high risk profile.

