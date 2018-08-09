Aqua Metals (AQMS) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Welcome to the Aqua Metals second quarter 2018 conference call. Earlier this afternoon, Aqua Metals released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Steve Cotton

Thanks, Alison. Good afternoon and welcome. Before I provide an update on the progress we've made in the second quarter, I would just like to say how pleased I am to be back at Aqua Metals, as we move beyond proof of concept and transition into full scale commercialization. As many of you know, before my departure in June of 2017, I spent 2.5 years as Aqua Metals’ Chief Commercial Officer. I returned because I truly believe we have a revolutionary and a greener way to recycle lead and are positioned to impact not only shareholder value, but the entire lead value chain.

My experience with the company gave me significant institutional knowledge and allowed me to hit the ground running. I'm also appreciated to have the support of the board, management, our partners and many of our shareholders. Over the past twelve weeks, our strengthened management team and board have conducted a thorough assessment of the business. Together, we have revised our strategic vision on how to move ahead, increase our focus on reducing costs, and have strengthened our strategic partnerships.

Upon returning, my main goal was to get our AquaRefinery [ph] running. We've made progress towards that goal in the past 12 weeks. We have currently staffed and have the shifts in place to operate 24/7. However, module run time is significantly less than that including running between one and four modules at a time. We continue to experience stops and starts of concentrate production and module runtime and we have not yet achieved steady state operations.

Despite these challenges, we were able to produce and ship initial truckloads of AquaRefinery lead for the first time. Based on our assessment of the plant and the entire process, we've made the strategic decision to run fewer than four modules for this next phase of operations. This is important for a number of reasons. First, running a limited number of modules furthers our goal of modules running in a steady state, which is critical to scaling up. Second, it gives us the flexibility to continually incorporate our learnings and modify the modules to improve performance. Third and most importantly, it allows us the time we need to implement capital projects that will improve the economics of the plant as a whole.

A key driver of the number of modules we will run through Q3 and likely into Q4 will be based on planned upgrades to pre-op refining digestion and the concentrate production equipment that feeds the modules, which Frank will address in more detail shortly. From our experience during Q2 and our resulting design improvements, we believe these upgrades will allow us to eventually run all the modules in steady state, while also achieving improved contribution margins. We still have a considerable amount of work to do to get there, but we think this next step is in sight.

Total operating time and production by weight of AquaRefining lead will likely remain flat or even decline for the time being as a result. However, it is critical to the success of the company and to shareholder value that we ensure our process approach is steady state with improved contribution margins before we continue to scale production. Having said that, we have been shipping regular truckloads of pure AquaRefining lead to Johnson Controls since late June and expect to continue shipments on a consistent basis moving forward.

Speaking of Johnson Controls, I'm pleased to tell you that we have reinforced our relationship. Since June, we've been making and regularly shipping AquaRefining lead that exceeds their specs and we are making progress towards formal vendor approval. We have also increased dialog with their technical team and have instituted more open and regular communications with structured milestone tracking in many areas. And as previously announced, we have extended the timeline to April of 2019 for the conclusion of a development agreement and are moving forward with those discussions.

We also have positive developments to report regarding our relationship with Interstate Battery, we successfully negotiated over $2.5 million in savings by negotiating the waiver of a key-man clause in a previously reported breach of contract claim that resulted from our acquisition of Ebonex. In addition, Interstate has agreed to reduce the cost of batteries by roughly 10% and loosened our payment terms to assist us with additional working capital as we scale. In exchange, we extended to replace the Interstate warrant. We believe our relationship with Interstate as the key feedstock supplier with continued long-term partnering opportunities remains in solid footing today.

Today, our AquaRefining technology is able to process up to 50% of the lead in each battery and to [indiscernible] lead now exceeding 99.99% plus which is actually above the requirements of our partners. However, we sell the remainder at a discount to LME pricing. We intend to improve the quality of our product mix through plant improvements and other CapEx projects which we believe will continue to improve the prices we get on our current product mix as well as our contribution margin.

Finally, I'd like to talk about our overall strategy. After serving our business in the industry landscape, we have to meet the decision to adjust our business approach. Historically, Aqua Metals has discussed building its own plants. Moving forward, as we have learned more about the process and where it fits into the lead recycling continuum, we've become convinced that a capital-light co-location model that partners AquaRefining with existing battery recycling centers is the best plan for the future as we expand beyond our proof of concept plan. By installing AquaRefining technologies and services in existing battery recycling locations, initially with Johnson Control, we have the potential to target 50% of the $22 billion market by focusing on recycling the lead taste in a greener manner that also yields higher quality metal and could open up further production capacity.

This is basically consistent to our strategy with JCI to co-locate AquaRefining technologies with existing battery recycling centers. What this means is that in the short term, our revenue will be based on filling lead products and over time, we will look at higher margin co-processing and licensing fees and services to our revenue mix. We feel the capital light model would provide more favorable margins compared to additional standalone plants and our experience to date has proven this out further.

With that, let me turn it over to Frank who will review our financial results.

Frank Knuettel

Thank you, Steve. In the three months ended June 30, 2018, we recognized revenues of 0.5 million compared to 1.7 million during the first quarter of 2018 and 0.6 million of revenue in the second quarter of 2017. The second quarter of 2018 marks the transition to the regular production of AquaRefined lead. Prior to this shift including during the three months ended March 31, 2018, we ran the balance of the plan as a high level to pressure test the amount of AquaRefining infrastructure and saw the constituent components of lead acid batteries with little or no additional processing.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, we had an operating loss of 9.2 million compared to an operating loss of 8.2 million for three months ended June 30, 2017. Included in our expenses for the second quarter of 2018 were costs associated with the proxy contest, resignation of Steve Clarke, [indiscernible] Battery agreement and the expansion of the AquaRefining process. Specifically, for the proxy contest, we incurred expenses in the approximate amount of 0.8 million and for the Clarke resignation we incurred expenses in the approximate amount of 0.9 million.

As part of the amendments of the Interstate Battery agreement, we repriced and extended the exercised term of one of their warrants to purchase 702,247 of our common stock relative to which we took a charge in the approximate amount of 1.0 million which was reduced by the reversal of the 0.6 million charge taken in the third quarter of 2017 through the alleged breached of the Interstate Battery agreement following the purchase of Ebonex.

Pursuant to the amendment, Interstate Battery permanently waived any claim with respect to the Ebonex purchase. With respect to the increased AquaRefining process expenses, we had an electrolyte system as we moved to a continuous digestion process and had to maintain a level of electrolyte system which was expenses incurred.

In addition to the non-occurrence of the above reference one-time items we are viewing operations and overhead with an eye of reducing our costs. We recently made the decision to close our Alameda office which served as our launching pad and relocated the office and assembly space to an office near our plant at approximately one fifth of the cost, so we will be responsible for the Alameda lease payment until we find a sublessor.

We continue to review other aspects of our business to further reduce our expenses were possible and expect to focus our capital expenditures closely with the goal of driving better margins. Net loss for the second quarter of 2018 was 9.9 million or $0.33 per diluted share compared to a net loss of 8.4 million or $0.42 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2017.

Following the capital raise closed in June in which most members of the board and management team participated we had approximately 36.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2018 , up from approximately 22.8 million at the end of the year 2017, net of issuance costs we raised approximately 26.6 million in the financing. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, our capital expenditures were approximately 2.4 million as compared to approximately 5.6 million in capital expenditures for a corresponding period in 2017.

For the reminder of the year and early 2019, we have some critical capital projects that address the recycling of the electrolyte in the [indiscernible] system. For the second half of 2018, these projects are expected to cost approximately 2.5 million with overall capital expenditures for the second half of 2018 currently projected to be in the range of 4-5 million.

On the final note, we continue to make good progress of the prosecution of our patent portfolio and as of today, we have nine issued patents in nine different jurisdictions and have approximately 100 patent applications pending in 20 jurisdictions. Of these applications, we have received a number of allowances including from European Patent Office.

With I will turn it back to Steve for a couple final comments.

Steve Cotton

Thanks Frank. Before we open up the call for your questions I just want to reiterate the significant progress our team has made in the last few months. We believe that the risk is no longer a question of will of work but rather one of execution. Aqua Metals is truly at a key inflection point, while we all know there will continue to be challenges in scaling up a first of its kind facility we believe that our core technology is fundamentally proven. Further over the last few months, we have fortified the management team in the board to support our ability to execute and AquaRefining is in early stages of commercial production, partnerships are being strengthened and new partnership potential is growing against the backdrop of corporate and government support for green technology.

We also have capital projects as Frank summarized previously that will allow us to pursue margin enhancement and further position us to scale production. I also want to take a minute to comment on the overall lead market. Despite the advent of newer battery technology, lead remains the dominant technology and the lead market continues to grow in both size and complexity. Some examples include the advent of advanced lead batteries or absorbed last math start stop batteries which does put a second lead acid battery into each car. Other applications like stationary batteries such as the growing Internet data center infrastructure and alternative energy in grid scale energy storage

These trends increase the market value of pure AquaRefined lead that we believe we can capture. Our immediate priority is increasing the up time of our modules. Other key targeted milestones include deploying capex projects to improve the economics, synchronizing the plants to increase utilization rates and limit down time, learning more from 24/7 steady state, working on achieving a positive contribution margin in order to scale to sixteen modules and working on new strategic partnerships that will help us shift to capital light model over time.

Thank you for your continued interest in Aqua Metals and we are now ready to take questions.

Colin Rusch

Steve Cotton

Steve Cotton

Colin Rusch

Colin Rusch

Steve Cotton

Steve Cotton

Frank Knuettel

Frank Knuettel

Colin Rusch

Colin Rusch

Steve Cotton

Steve Cotton

Sameer Joshi

Frank Knuettel

Frank Knuettel

Sameer Joshi

Sameer Joshi

Frank Knuettel

Frank Knuettel

Sameer Joshi

Sameer Joshi

Frank Knuettel

Frank Knuettel

Sameer Joshi

Sameer Joshi

Steve Cotton

Steve Cotton

Sameer Joshi

Sameer Joshi

Steve Cotton

Steve Cotton

Ilya Grozovsky

Steve Cotton

Steve Cotton

Ilya Grozovsky

Ilya Grozovsky

Steve Cotton

Steve Cotton

Ilya Grozovsky

Ilya Grozovsky

Steve Cotton

Steve Cotton

Bhakti Pavani

Frank Knuettel

Frank Knuettel

Bhakti Pavani

Bhakti Pavani

Steve Cotton

Steve Cotton

Bhakti Pavani

Bhakti Pavani

Steve Cotton

Steve Cotton

Frank Knuettel

Frank Knuettel

Bhakti Pavani

Bhakti Pavani

Frank Knuettel

Frank Knuettel

Steve Cotton

Steve Cotton

