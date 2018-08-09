Manitex Continues To Benefit From Market Recovery And Self-Improvement

Healthy construction, energy, and utility trends should support good growth for at least a few more quarters, while expanding the PM business and leveraging the Tadano relationship are long-term opps.

Healthy construction markets, complemented with recovering oil/gas and some strength in utilities, are putting some wind back into Manitex’s (MNTX) sails, and the company is complementing this end-market recovery with improved cost efficiency performance. While orders slowed in the second quarter, that’s normal on a seasonal basis and I don’t think much is changing in terms of end-market opportunities for the company (in other words, I don’t believe the second quarter order flow indicates that the window is closing).

Manitex shares don’t look particularly undervalued to me right now, even with a double-digit decline from its 52-week high. I believe there are still legitimate opportunities to grow the PM knuckle-boom crane business in the U.S. over the coming years and I think the Tadano relationship offers some upside in terms of product development, joint sourcing, and expanded market access in Asia, but that’s a multiyear opportunity that won’t even really start until next year. Even so, the share price seems to reflect a fair bit of that now.

Decent Second Quarter Results, But Keep An Eye On Margins

Good end-market demand continued to support good revenue growth for Manitex, with the company posting 23% year-over-year growth in revenue in the second quarter. Equipment sales were up a similar amount (up 22%), with boom truck cranes and knuckle booms up 20%, rough terrain down 26%, and mobile tanks up 83%.

Gross margin was a little disappointing to me, although 140bp of yoy improvement in an environment of rising input costs is hardly a bad result. Adjusted EBITDA rose nearly 200%, with margin expanding beyond 8% (with a target of 10% before year-end), and operating income expanded further into the black (with operating margin just a bit over 4%).

There’s not much coverage of Manitex, so I’ll talk about the performance relative to my expectations. Revenue was more or less as I expected, as were operating costs, but gross margin was a little weaker than I’d expected. Manitex is certainly not the only company seeing input price pressure – whether you look at Caterpillar (CAT), Manitowoc (MTW), Terex (TEX), or any other heavy machinery manufacturer, input cost pressures are a challenge right now. Manitex is frankly showing better price/cost mix than you’d otherwise expect from a company of this size, so while I’m trimming back my expectations on the gross margin line, I’m not disappointed with management’s performance.

Ongoing Growth Opportunities

Manitex’s comps are going to start getting more challenging, as the company will start to anniversary the upswing in its business. Orders were up a little more than 4% year-over-year this quarter, driving a 14% sequential decline in backlog and a 0.8x book-to-bill ratio. That may not look good at first blush, but it’s relatively common for orders to weaken in the second quarter, and Manitowoc saw sequential compression too.

Benchmarking Manitex is challenging. Manitowoc is the company’s chief competitor in boom truck and rough terrain cranes, but the company doesn’t break out the details of its crane business. Consequently, the 14% yoy growth this quarter isn’t really so pertinent to Manitex, though Manitowoc did indicate ongoing healthy trends in non-residential construction and energy – two of Manitex’s most important end-markets. Likewise, the 18% year-over-year decline in quarterly revenue for Tadano in North America doesn’t say much beyond confirming that the market got tougher for rough terrain cranes (an area of strength for Tadano in the U.S.). There was likewise not much of use in Palfinger’s earnings, other than general confirmation of positive ongoing trends.

For the next few quarters at least, I expect Manitex will continue to benefit from healthy end-markets. The markets for North American non-residential construction and construction equipment seem to be at a relatively mature stage in the cycle, but not at a point where they won’t still grow. On the other hand, there are still opportunities for spending recoveries in areas like oil & gas and utilities, with the later arguably an underappreciated potential contributor to Manitex.

Longer term, there are some organic growth opportunities that can move the needle. The company’s PM knuckle-boom business is still a small operation in the U.S., and knuckle-boom equipment is less commonly-used than in Europe. While Manitex doesn’t have the resources to drive any sort of “revolution” here, I believe there are share expansion and market expansion opportunities here that can push Manitex beyond just its cyclical recovery. I likewise believe that the Tadano relationship could generate meaningful opportunities over time. This will be a slow-developing story, but as I mentioned in an earlier write-up, there are opportunities for Manitex to benefit from access to Tadano’s distribution network and from joint design and input sourcing.

The Opportunity

I believe there is still room for Manitex to leverage improving end-market demand, but it would be a mistake to forget that this is a company serving deeply cyclical markets. Estimating or guessing the depth and duration of cycles always involves some margin of error, but I do think Manitex will see a strong demand environment at least through 2019, and I believe the company can reasonably look to mid-single-digit long-term revenue growth across the cycles. If the Tadano relationship and/or the company’s efforts to grow PM really pay off, there would be potential upside.

Margins will also follow a cyclical path, and it looks like 2018 margins will be a little lower than I’d estimated earlier this year. I still believe peak FCF margin can hit the double-digits, but I expect a long-term average more in the mid-single-digit range, which still supports double-digit annualized FCF growth from here.

Discounted back, Manitex shares don’t look particularly exciting on a discounted cash flow basis, but that’s more common than not with cyclicals once the cycle has already turned positive. Near-term metrics like EV/EBTIDA tend to be more popular anyway, and while my “core” fair value is in the $12’s on an EV/EBITDA basis, the upside of my range comes in at $14. In other words, if Manitex can do better than currently expected on EBITDA and/or the market remains willing to pay up for industrials, there’s still worthwhile upside.

The Bottom Line

I see Manitex shares as sitting on the edge of buy/hold. I’m content to own for now, with the company showing overall positive performance in orders, good results from cost-cutting/efficiency moves, and sound strategic planning, but it’s tougher to recommend new investors jump into the pool. Were this correction to push the price below $11, though, I might be more inclined to a less reserved “buy” call.

