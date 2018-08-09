Mesa Air Group IPO: Take To The Skies With This Regional Airline

For the first time in years, an airline which offers shares to the public in an initial price offering. Beginning this week, regional airline Mesa Air Group (MESA) will be publicly traded. Less than eight years after emerging from bankruptcy, the parent company of Mesa Airlines has presented a strong case on why they deserve forgiveness and your investment.

Mesa Air Group plans to offer (Prospectus) 10.7 million shares at a pricing range of $14-16. After the IPO there will be 35.2 million shares outstanding, or 36.1 million if underwriters choose to offer the over-allotment. At a price point of $15 and the 36.1 million shares out, I get a market capitalization of $541.5 million. The company expects net proceeds of $145.9-158.3 million. Mesa Air Group will use the proceeds to repay existing debt.

(Photo Credit: Prospectus)

Mesa Airlines operates in 110 cities in 38 states, Washington D.C., Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas. The company is a regional airline partnered with American Airlines (AAL) and United (UAL). Under agreements, Mesa Airlines flies planes with the banners of American Eagle and United Express. The company has a strong presence at major airports in Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, and Washington D.C.

According to the IPO filing, Mesa Airlines was the fastest-growing regional airline in the United States over the last five years, based on fleet growth. As of March 2018, Mesa operated 145 aircraft, flying 610 daily departures. In five years, the fleet has grown 137%. The fleet breakdown is currently 64 CRJ-900 with American Airlines, and a combination of 20 CRJ-700 and 60 E-175 with United.

Since emerging from bankruptcy, Mesa Air Group has increased its fleet and also expanded its market share. This is a strong reason for an investment in this regional operator. Over the last five years, Mesa has increased its regional air fleet of American Airlines from 7% to 11%. The regional fleet share with United has increased from 4% to 15% over the last five years.

Like a normal IPO filing, Mesa Air Group lays out its strengths and opportunities to investors. Here we list those and offer some analysis on what they mean and the big picture.

Competitive Strengths:

Low cost operator

Advantages in pilot recruitment and retention

Stable long-term revenue guarantee capacity purchase agreements

Fleet exclusively comprised of large, efficient regional jets

Longstanding relationships with American (start 1992) and United (start 1991)

Strong recent record of operational performance

Experienced, long-tenured management team

Company strategy

Maintain low-cost structure

Attractive work opportunities

Maintain a prudent conservative capital structure

Minimize tail risk

Growth Opportunities

Expand flying with new and existing airline partners. Over the next five years, around 300 aircraft flow by competitors for major airlines will expire and be positioned for rebidding.

Acquisition of other regional airlines

Opportunities in the air cargo and express package sector

Regulatory relief

One of the biggest takeaways I get from all of these is the company’s desire to grow by either acquiring a regional airline or by taking business from an existing one. While this isn’t an easy task, it is one that could greatly benefit shareholders in the future. One of the points made in strengths is the recent record of operation performance. The company was number one for on-time performance for all regional airlines in the first four months of 2018. The company also believes it was number one in this regard for all of 2017 and 2016. This is a huge factor large airlines will use when selecting new regional airline contracts. After all, the regionals are representing their brand that they handle sales and complaints for. Also keep in mind that Mesa Airlines lost a contract with Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) and was sued due to not being efficient enough with on-time arrivals. Mesa will likely use this number one status as a big point when pitching for new deals.

On the flip side, Mesa Air Group also has several contracts expiring in the next few years. The loss of any of these could be a huge blow to the company’s financials. Deals with American begin expiring in 2021. Deals with United start seeing expiration dates in 2019. From June to December of 2019, Mesa Air Group faces the potential to lose deals for 34 of its aircraft with United. The company is currently in negotiations and expects to renew its contract going forward. It is worth pointing out that American Airlines is the company’s largest shareholder with 19.8% ownership now and an estimated 10% after the IPO. I find it highly unlikely that American would take away contracts from Mesa except for passing them to its own regional operators.

The pilot retention and recruitment are another huge advantage the company has - an item worth watching across the entire sector. Mesa passed new contracts recently, which should give it years before any possible labor strike issues. The company has also seen a new influx of pilot applications and hires since the deal was reached. There were moments of time where Mesa had to ground flights and pay fees to United and American due to not having enough pilots. Across the sector, regional airlines continue to see a shortage of pilots and also see them leave to go to larger airlines when they have the opportunity. Part of this stems from the new FAA regulations of pilot miles before license.

(Figures come from company prospectus)

Above are the company’s financials from the IPO filing. As you can see, revenue has grown every year since 2013. The company does show that revenue in the six months of 2018 is also up, but only marginally for contract revenue. Net income has varied over the years, so it is hard to get a read on that figure. Diluted earnings per share were $1.16 in fiscal 2017 based on 23.4 million shares outstanding.

There are advantages and disadvantages of operating as a regional airline versus a larger airline. These advantages and disadvantages should be considered by investors when looking at stocks in the overall airline sector. Large airlines benefit from the number of passengers on their flights, the cost of tickets, and customer upgrades and add-ons (like insurance, luggage, food). Airlines may also be hurt by the cost of fuel for planes. Regional airlines benefit with guaranteed monthly revenue from the larger airlines and the changing price of fuel not being a factor. Regional airlines miss out on many of the extra revenue opportunities airlines have. Mesa, as a regional airline, received guaranteed monthly revenue for each aircraft it operates under contract with American or United. The company also receives a fixed fee for each block hour and flight flown.

The regional airline market is heavily saturated and is actually mostly owned by the major airlines who hold controlling interests in several of the biggest operators. In 2016, Mesa Airlines was the fifth largest regional airline based on passenger traffic. The airline flew 8.4% of all regional passengers in the United States. As a total market, regional airlines flew 42% of all passengers in 2016.

Here is a chart I made based off of figures from the IPO prospectus:

Operator Owner 2016 passengers (millions) Large aircraft 50+ Small aircraft <50 Skywest Skywest (SKYW) 53.5 288 307 PSA, Piedmont, Envoy American Airlines 26.2 159 173 Republic American Air, Delta, United 17.1 189 0 Compass, GoJet, Trans State Trans State Holdings (Private) 14.7 110 51 Mesa Airlines Mesa Air Group 13.1 144 0 Endeavor Delta Air 11.0 93 50 Horizon Alaska Air (ALK) 7.8 59 0 Air Wisconsin Private 5.4 0 65 Commut Air 40% owned United/Private 1.3 0 22

Those are the largest regional operators based on 2016 figures. As you can see, the largest, Skywest, is also the only other regional operator that is publicly traded. Skywest has a market capitalization of $3.1 billion. In 2017, the company reported total revenue of $3.2 billion. The company had earnings per share in 2017 of $8.93. Skywest operates more than 2300 flights daily to 248 destinations. Skywest flies for Delta, United, American, and Alaska, four of the five largest U.S. airlines. Depending on where Mesa begins trading, it could sport a lower price to sales ratio than Skywest, which trades at around one time annual revenue. Keep in mind that American Airlines is a partial owner of Mesa Air Group with a current 19.8% ownership stake.

Like many airline companies, Mesa Air Group has a large amount of debt. The company went through several refinancing activities in June. One saw the company take on an additional $1 million per year in interest and the other saw it increase its pre-tax income by $5.5 million annually. The company plans on using the majority of IPO proceeds towards paying off debt and possibly buying some of its leased planes. Both of these opportunities could greatly improve the bottom line financially.

Another negative I see here is the Board of Directors. The company’s CEO Jonathan Ornstein has been with the company since 1998 and many of the company’s directors were with the company prior to the bankruptcy. This could lead some investors to not trust the company or give it a second chance. I think the current directors have done a good job turning the company around. Both a positive and negative is the fact that the executives and directors only own 7.2% of the current company. The directors aren’t selling shares here, but have options and warrants available to them. It would be nice to see some insider buying down the road to show faith in the company’s road ahead.

Best Reasons to Buy the IPO:

Few opportunities to buy IPOs in airline sector, only one publicly traded regional airline

Paying down debt and buying out leases will increase bottom line

Opportunity to acquire another operator or take over expiring contracts from rivals

Best Reason to Pass on the IPO

High debt

Dependent on having contracts in place with larger airlines

Highly saturated market

Upcoming deals need to be renewed

Overall, I am bullish on the Mesa Air Group IPO. I think investors have a good opportunity here to get in on the coming growth and recovery of this regional airline. The company has a long history with United and American, and good operations, which should keep those contracts in place. The opportunity to gain additional contracts is a huge opportunity and I believe Mesa will win at least a piece of this over the next five years. I would expect strong demand on the IPO and believe pricing could come in at the high end ($16) or even above. I believe under $20 is a good entry point here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MESA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.