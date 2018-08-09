United Therapeutics Releases Positive Data On PAH Drug - What Investors Should Know.

United Therapeutics (UTHR) announced today that the company has very positive data on a clinical trial related to Orenitram Extended Release tablets indicated for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). United is one of the market leaders in the treatment of this disease, and based on the data received, should be able to modify the label on this drug.

Preliminary study results of primary endpoints show that Orenitram, when taken with an oral PAH background therapy, decreased the risk of a morbidity/mortality event versus placebo by 26% (p=0.0391). Further, the data demonstrates that efficacy was observed across the following key subgroups: age, gender, World Health Organization (WHO) functional class, PAH etiology and background PAH therapy.

United stated that analysis of secondary endpoints, which included change from baseline in six-minute walk distance (6MWD), N‑terminal pro-brain natriuretic peptide levels, combined 6MWD and Borg dyspnea score (shortness of breath test) at week 24, were ongoing. In reaction to the data, United Therapeutics CEO Martine Rothblat stated the following:

"We are ecstatic with these results and the potential benefit to PAH patients. Orenitram is already indicated to improve exercise capacity and has been an important part of the PAH treatment armamentarium since 2014. FREEDOM-EV expands on these benefits by demonstrating that Orenitram also delays disease progression. We are so grateful for the patient volunteers, investigative sites and research collaborators that participated in the FREEDOM-EV study. Based on these positive results, we look forward to sharing the final study data with the PAH community and working with the FDA to update the product labeling for Orenitram."

United Therapeutics plans to submit the results to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in support of a label amendment to reflect the FREEDOM-EV results, and is evaluating whether the results could support marketing applications for Orenitram outside the United States.

From an investor standpoint, the results offered today seem to bolster the overall strategy of United Therapeutics to keep itself differentiated in the marketplace. Essentially United seems to be setting high hurdles which in turn make the barriers to entry into the PAH treatment space more difficult for potential competitors. A treatment plan that can reduce morbidity /mortality by 26% is not something that the medical community and insurance industry will ignore. Further, it makes entry into the space more difficult for other players.

As an example, Arena Pharmaceitcials (ARNA) has a promising candidate (Raiinepag) for the treatment of PAH and is conducting three phase 3 clinical trials that include:

ADVANCE OUTCOMES (301): Time to clinical events outcomes study in approximately 700 patients; initiated study and expect to enroll patients in August.

ADVANCE CAPACITY (302): Exercise capacity study to evaluate a peak oxygen uptake (VO 2 ) via cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) in approximately 140 patients in a 7-month fixed treatment duration; expect to initiate in Q4:18.

) via cardiopulmonary exercise testing (CPET) in approximately 140 patients in a 7-month fixed treatment duration; expect to initiate in Q4:18. ADVANCE ENDURANCE (304): Exercise capacity study measuring 6-minute walk distance (6MWD) in approximately 280 patients in a 7-month fixed treatment duration; expect to initiate in Q1:19.

In contrast, potential competitors Liquidia and MannKind (MNKD) are progressing on dry powder inhaled solutions that look promising, but are in trials that may lack some key comparisons to the pathway United is taking. In simple terms, United is trying to protect its dominance in the PAH space by engaging in continued clinical trials that will bolster its labels as well as address and utilize newer technology.

United's stock price of $126 per share is at about the midpoint of the 52 week high and the 52 week low. One overhang on the equity has been that generics will be introduced to the market in the near future. A study with results like the one announced today might allow the company to fend off the generics in favor of a branded drug with compelling results that the generics can not reproduce. Meanwhile, the company is progressing on newer therapies that take advantage of the technology of today. If United can bridge the gap until it gets approval on the newer therapies, the overhang related to generics may ease and allow the stock price to run. The downside riski s that the newer treatments take longer to get approved, or generics mount a strong campaign, while the upside potential is the depth of the United Therapeutics pipeline. At current prices, a play could be argued for both the bulls and the bears. The longer term outlook is more bullish, and thus the bulls seem to have a slight advantage. Stay Tuned!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARNA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.