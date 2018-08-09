Wheeler REIT: Still Spinning In The Sand

Wheeler REIT (WHLR) has recovered substantially from its all-time lows in March, bouncing back over 50%. Despite that bounce, WHLR common is still well down for the year.

In Q2, there were a number of developments. Some positive, some that appear to be positive and others that are not so great. Long-term, WHLR has been a falling knife that has cut those who have attempted to catch it. Has it finally reached the bottom?

Debt

Much of the pressure on WHLR stems from their debt. WHLR's debt to annualized adjusted EBITDA in Q2 was at 8.77x. The headlines have been about WHLR "reducing debt", the reality is that actual debt reductions have been minimal.

Total loans payable was $376.63 million as of June 30th. This compares to $379.1 million as of March 31st and $313.8 million December 31st of 2017. Total debt is up for the year due to the JANAF acquisition. In Q2, WHLR reduced their total debt by $2.47 million. Paying off 0.65% of debt is not what I would consider a significant reduction.

Additionally, WHLR refinanced by moving the debt to high-interest mortgages. The two new loans are the ones identified as "New Market" and "Deutsche Bank Note" at 5.65% and 5.71% respectively. This is a reduced interest rate for the amount they paid off of the 9% Revere Loan, but a higher rate for the larger amount they paid off the Key Bank Line of Credit.

In total, WHLR weighted average interest rate increased to 4.75%, from 4.70% in the prior quarter. Doing the math, annual interest expense on June 30th is $17.89 million ($376.63 * 4.75%), compared to $17.82 million ($379.1 * 4.70%) at the end of Q1.

The best way to describe their refinancings is that there is no material change to their interest expense or leverage. The big positive is that WHLR managed to pay off enough of the KeyBank Line that Key was willing to extend the maturity, despite WHLR being short $6.4 million.

Going forward, WHLR has $22.3 million in maturities remaining for 2018. I expect that WHLR will continue to pay off these loans by refinancing secured mortgages and supplemented by a few more asset sales.

The Perimeter Square mortgage at $6.19 million might not be refinanced for the full amount. In 2016, rent from the property was $733,601. Now, rent has fallen to $546,462. The lender might demand a partial payoff.

The most significant maturity in 2019 is the $52.5 million Keybank Line that matures in December. So far, Key has been very cooperative with WHLR, allowing them to extend maturities multiple times. So far WHLR has managed to avoid selling cash-flow positive properties, it is hard to see how they can continue to avoid doing so in 2019.

Same-Store Portfolio

Gross revenues for WHLR were up year over year as well as compared to Q1. The main driver was the first full quarter of revenue recognition from JANAF, which has $8.1 million in annualized base rent.

Looking at same-store numbers, WHLR reported in their press release same-store NOI increase of 3.58% for the quarter and 1.32% year-to-date. Reading the fine print, it turns out that same-property numbers were driven by a $980,000 lease termination fee.

The store in question is Farm Fresh located in Berkley Center in Norfolk. SuperValu (SVU) sold off the brand to several grocers. Some locations were sold to Kroger (KR), Harris Teeter or Food Lion. WHLR's location has been closed.

For the quarter, same-store NOI was reported at $10.303 million compared to $9.947 million in Q2 2017. If we adjust for the termination fee, same-store for 2018 would have been $9.323 million. A 6.3% decline.

Asset Coverage

Previously, I had discussed allegations by JCP Partners that WHLR had violated their asset coverage covenant on the preferred shares. Using the methodology before the Certificate of Correction that WHLR filed, (Assets+Depreciation-Liabilities) Q2 assets declined to $172.033 from $175.741.

With a liquidation preference of $90.02 million, WHLR continues to fail the asset coverage test using the test that JCP suggested should be used. So far, the threatened legal action has failed to appear.

Even if WHLR never sees a legal action regarding this clause, the clock is ticking. WHLR has until September 2023 before the failure to redeem clause kicks in for the WHLRD (WHLRD) preferred shares. With annualized base rent of $49.3 million, it is impossible that WHLR can pay off the $90.02 million tab with cash-flow.

Some have suggested that WHLR might be able to buy back the shares in the open market. The problem is that WHLR does not have cash, and if they started doing so, it would almost certainly increase the price. Even at a 20% discount from face value, that is still $72 million.

They are already leveraged to the hilt, so it is unlikely that the preferred shares could be paid off through more debt. That means asset sales or some kind of exchange offer. Either way, it is a safe bet that KeyBank is going to make sure they get paid and that common shareholders are going to face the brunt of any dilution.

Conclusion

The next few years for WHLR will be about deleveraging and turning around their same-store portfolio.

So far, WHLR's balance sheet efforts have resulted in kicking the can down the road. They have not materially reduced debt nor have they reduced their interest expense.

To significantly reduce their debt, WHLR will have to start selling income-producing properties. The million dollar question is whether WHLR can sell those properties at a high enough price to pay off debt and make up for the decline in cash-flow. I remain skeptical that WHLR's properties have increased significantly in value since acquisition.

WHLR's operating portfolio has been substantially impacted by anchor closings. The Farm Fresh closing is just the most recent example following the SEG bankruptcy and Martin's closing last year.

For those hoping for a return of the common dividend in the next year or two, that is a pipe-dream. No doubt, Key Bank will insist that WHLR pay off a portion of the $52 million maturing in December. There is no guarantee that the Perimeter Square loan will be fully refinanced.

Beyond all of the debt, WHLR has until September 2023 before the failure to redeem clause kicks in for the WHLRD (WHLRD) preferred shares. Something has to be done and WHLR does not have the cash-flow or access to debt to handle it easily.

The common shares have found a floor, but it is very possibly a temporary floor. There is little sign that the fundamentals are improving, WHLR's leverage remains extraordinarily high and their effective interest rates will continue to rise as WHLR refinances.

In my opinion, even the preferred shares are risky. WHLR has been leveraging up at the property level to pay off their maturing debt. All of those secured holders are higher up the ladder. In a liquidation event, it is not a stretch that preferred holders recover a fraction as secured lenders get first dibs.

