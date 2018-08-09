TiVo Inc. (TIVO) CEO Raghavendra Rau on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

TiVo Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVO) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Nicole Noutsios - IR

Peter Halt - CFO

Raghavendra Rau - Interim President, CEO

Analysts

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan

Hamed Khorsand - BWS Financial

Rob Stone - Cowen & Company

Sterling Auty - JPMorgan

Operator

Good afternoon, my name is Tim, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the TiVo Corporation 2018 Second Quarter Results Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] I'd now like to turn the call over to Nicole Noutsios, TiVo Investor Relations.

Nicole Noutsios

I'm Nicole Noutsios, Investor Relations at TiVo. With me today are Raghu Rau, Interim CEO; and Peter Halt, CFO. We just distributed a press release and filed an 8-K, detailing our second quarter 2018 financial results. In addition, we posted a downloadable model on our IR site, showing historical financial results and GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations.

After this call, you'll be able to access our recording of this call on our website at TiVo.com, as well as a transcript of the company's prepared remarks.

For purposes of this call, when we refer to TiVo Inc., we're referring to the legacy TiVo Inc. entity and its business that was renamed TiVo Solutions Inc. after the acquisition by Rovi. Otherwise, references to TiVo mean the combined company operations as TiVo Corporation.

Our discussion includes forward-looking statements about TiVo's future business, licensing, products and growth strategies. We caution you not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as they involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to vary materially from these forward-looking statements as described in our risk factors and our reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements made on this call reflect our analysis as of today, and we have no plans or duty to update them, except as required by law.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to our Interim CEO, Raghu Rau.

Raghavendra Rau

Thank you, Nicole, and thank you for joining us for our second quarter earnings conference call. It is my first earnings call as TiVo's Interim CEO, and I'm really excited to be here. Since becoming the CEO just over a month ago, I have immersed myself in the operations of the business, and I'm really impressed with the talent across the organization and the quality of our customers.

In the quarter, we reported results that beat our internal plan, and we expect to continue to stay ahead of plan on optimizing our costs. Peter will provide more details later in the call.

Over this last month, we've had a very smooth leadership transition, and our team has continued to focus on execution and implementation of the initiatives announced earlier in the year. The fact that I have been a member of our Board of Directors for over 3 years with a good understanding of TiVo, along with extensive experience in the video industry and expertise in the management of intellectual property, has enabled me to step into this role seamlessly. I will continue to lead the company's focus on innovation, growing our customer base in key growth market segments and expanding our international presence.

As you are all aware, the company has been exploring a broad range of possible strategic alternatives. This process continues without interruption, and we have some updates that I would like to share with you. As we outlined at the outset of the process, we have been conducting a very comprehensive review and evaluating all possible options to best improve stockholder value. While this review remains in process and we are limited in what we can share, progress has been made and our focus has begun to narrow. Here is an update of where we are in the process. First, while we're always open to strategic acquisitions that can deliver stockholder value, we do not believe, at this time, that utilizing our capital for a significant acquisition would be the best way to deliver value for shareholders. The strategic review process has reaffirmed that TiVo has valuable assets and strong market positions in both our product and IP licensing businesses.

In both our businesses, we continue to invest in offerings, which are aligned with current and emerging market needs. We remain committed to develop compelling and relevant solutions that can deliver value to our customers. We've also learned in the process that potential parties recognize the strategic value of our product and IP businesses individually.

With respect to the product business, it appears clear that there is a real opportunity in the marketplace for a well-scaled next-generation video products business, with good growth potential that revolutionizes how we watch TV and effectively enables monetization of the experience. TiVo's installed base of 22 million subscriber households is a strategic asset and we have a great brand and platform to power the next generation of entertainment experiences and advanced, targeted advertising solutions.

Further, with one of the leading portfolios of intellectual property in the linear TV and OTT markets, TiVo also believes there are strategic opportunities for the IP business that will enable the business to grow profitably in both existing and adjacent markets.

Consequently, as we look to unlock the value of our individual businesses for the benefit of our shareholders, we are highlighting the financial operations of our products and IP businesses in our earnings release and in Peter's section of the prepared remarks. Additionally, as part of our original announcement relating to our review of strategic options for the company, we told you that we felt it was important to look at all areas where we can optimize our business to drive improved cost efficiencies and execution. We have proven our ability to execute in this area by overachieving our original target of synergies through the TiVo acquisition and reached over $110 million by the end of last quarter.

Earlier this year, we identified $10 million in additional current year cost improvements that are almost all implemented. As a result of these actions, including some recently launched site consolidation activities, we now expect to produce total annualized savings of $25 million by the end of 2018.

As we improve the profitability of our business models, we remain committed to meeting our customers' needs and making the investments needed to fuel long-term growth and leadership in the industry. I am committed to remain as CEO as long as it takes to drive the strategic process to a logical, successful conclusion that maximizes shareholder value.

Now turning to a review of our two businesses, starting with our Products business. We continue to make progress with our user experience products. As we highlighted on our last earnings call, the next-generation TiVo Experience 4 was released in Q4 to the retail market and is now available for Pay-TV customers. This product continues to enjoy traction in the market and was recently awarded most innovative design for user interface at the interactive TV Today 15th Annual Awards For Leadership in Interactive and Multiplatform Television. This past quarter, we further enhanced the next-generation TiVo Experience 4 by incorporating far field voice recognition with Amazon's virtual assistant, Alexa. Next-generation TiVo Experience 4 is bringing success and growth to our Pay-TV operators. For example, Atlantic Broadband, which recently deployed our next-generation TiVo Experience 4 was just recognized by Multichannel China News as the independent operator of the year. Multichannel also selected Atlantic Broadband, the ninth largest U.S. cable operator for a number of reasons, including the smooth integration of its acquisition of MetroCast Communications in January. In the Multichannel article discussing this award, Atlantic Broadband called out how critical TiVo was to their successful integration.

RCN and Service Electric have also recently begun deploying our next-generation TV Experience 4. We're also pleased to announce that TDS Telecommunications chose TiVo's next-generation platform for all of their video experience needs. Making this even more significant is that TiVo will be displacing a third-party video discovery solution. This will demonstrate that our opportunity extends far beyond our legacy footprint.

In terms of our Software & Solutions products, we made great progress internationally. TiVo's Personalized Content Discovery Conversation solution is now available in German, Italian and Portuguese. We also expanded our relationship with a major pan-European service provider. They selected TiVo metadata as an exclusive metadata solution for their new OTT video service, launching in multiple European countries.

In Asia, Astro, the leading content and consumer company in Malaysia, selected TiVo for its video metadata enrichment services. These deals are noteworthy in that they are both virtual service provider offerings, another targeted growth category for TiVo.

A well-known automotive manufacturer also selected TiVo for music metadata to power the new media experience in its connected car lineup.

In terms of new products, our new advertising product, Sponsored Discovery, was launched by a U.S. service provider this quarter. This offering combines advertising with our content discovery engine. We look to add other service provider partners in the year.

Additionally, in terms of our software and service component offerings for Pay-TV providers, we continue to see success with our best-in-class voice solutions for natural language understanding of entertainment search queries. Last quarter, we provided some voice usage statistics and I would like to update these improved metrics for you. Quarterly unique voice users grew 22% from Q1. In Q2 this year, we also had 1.4 million unique users versus 1.2 million last quarter. Additionally, our quarterly queries grew by 10%, growing from the 76.3 million queries in Q1 to 84.1 million in Q2. So not only did we have another strong quarter of user growth but, more importantly, a substantial increase in usage with this user base. We continue to be very excited about this product, both as a feature in TiVo Experience 4 as well as a standalone feature deployed by Tier 1 service providers such as DISH and BSkyB.

Turning to our IP business. On the service provider front, one of Canada's largest Pay-TV operators renewed its patent license agreement. This renewal, like its predecessor deal, covered all of the operator's X1 deployments. It is worth noting that all third-party operators deploying the X1 platform recognize the need for an active patent license agreement, with TiVo covering their X1 deployments.

We also renewed several European agreements, demonstrating the value of our intellectual property in international markets. Renewals this quarter include Altice Portugal, Fnac Darty Group, a European retailer and Strong International, a European set-top box manufacturer.

We believe that the company has a strong foundation for growth and we're making progress in unlocking the company's value. We will remain focused on driving long-term profitable growth and execution of our profit improvement plans. I would now like to turn the call over to Peter who will provide a financial overview. Peter?

Peter Halt

Thank you, Raghu. In Q2, we beat our internal plan for revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We also continue making progress on numerous ongoing business initiatives including optimizing our business model. As Raghu mentioned earlier in discussing our results, I will provide greater detail on our Product and IP Licensing business segment. We believe that this additional visibility into our business will help investors better understand their value proposition.

Before I get into a detailed discussion of our results, I want to remind you this quarter's results are the second we have reported under ASC 606. As discussed on our last call, we adopted the amended revenue and cost recognition guidance on January 1, 2018, using the modified retrospective transition approach. As a result, our results for 2017 are reported under the prior standard, and our results for 2018 are reported under the new standard. While there is no change in either the nature of our business operations or our cash flows, revenue recognition in 2018 is considerably different than in 2017.

On a consolidated basis, second quarter revenues were $172.9 million. Our core business generated $160.2 million in revenue in the quarter. In Q2, our noncore revenues, including the legacy TiVo Time Warp IP deals for $8.4 million, hardware sales of $3.3 million in our legacy analog products classified as other product of $1 million.

As we have mentioned on prior calls, our revenue is impacted by the legacy TiVo Time Warp deal expiring this year and our transition away from selling hardware and analog products.

In terms of total GAAP costs and results for Q2, GAAP total operating costs of $181.6 million in Q2 were down $18.2 million from last year. Q2 GAAP operating costs include $46.6 million of depreciation and amortization; $6.7 million in stock-based compensation; and $7.4 million of other costs excluded from our calculation of adjusted EBITDA, primarily related to our transition and integration efforts.

On a consolidated non-GAAP basis, non-GAAP total COGS and operating expenses were $121 million, down $6.8 million or 5% year-on-year. This quarter's non-GAAP total cost and operating expenses benefited from reduced hardware sales as well as our ongoing synergy efforts.

GAAP operating loss in Q2 was $8.8 million, and our GAAP net loss before taxes for continuing operations was $18.5 million.

In terms of our non-GAAP results, adjusted EBITDA in Q2 was $51.9 million, and non-GAAP pretax income was $37.5 million. These are each down $28.9 million due to the year-on-year decrease in revenues and higher patent litigation spend, partially offset by our cost reduction efforts.

Estimated cash taxes for the quarter were approximately $5.7 million.

For the quarter, GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 122.7 million and non-GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding were 123.3 million.

For those interested in calculating our non-GAAP EPS, which we don't provide in accordance with the SEC guidance, take our non-GAAP pretax income, subtract our cash taxes and divide by non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding.

Turning to segment results. In Q2, core product revenues were $88.5 million, down $4.6 million year-on-year. The decline was primarily due to the adoption of ASC 606, which resulted in a $3.8 million decrease in revenue, primarily from 2 international MSO software customers, compared to what would have been recognized under the prior revenue guidance.

As a reminder, under ASC 606, while we still will collect the same amount of cash, we anticipate reduced recognition of revenues when compared to the prior standard for the remainder of 2018.

Product adjusted operating expenses were $81.5 million in Q2, down $10.5 million from last year. A $6.8 million decrease in hardware COGS plus our ongoing operational efficiencies drove this decrease.

As we look at our expenses, we continue to focus on optimizing our costs and continue to make strong progress in this area.

Moving on to the IP Licensing business. IP Licensing revenue is at $80.1 million in Q2, included $8.4 million of Time Warp revenues.

As a reminder, there's only $2.8 million in Time Warp revenues left to be recognized in Q3.

Core IP Licensing revenues of $71.7 million were down $8.8 million year-on-year. The largest driver of this decrease was a $6.1 million decrease in revenue from out-of-license settlements. The remaining decrease in revenue was primarily due to a decline in revenues from CE manufacturers attributable to a customer being out of license. We anticipate this customer will eventually execute a new license.

IP Licensing adjusted operating expenses of $25 million in Q2 were up $4.2 million from last year. This is attributable to an increase in patent litigation costs of $5.6 million partially offset by benefits from cost-saving initiatives.

As we mentioned on our year-end call, we expect a year-on-year increase in how much we spend on IP litigation as a result of our investment in the ongoing Comcast litigation.

Finally, we have a very strong balance sheet with cash and investments at the end of the quarter of $355.3 million. We also have a $1 billion in federal NOLs and a remaining stock repurchase program authorization of $150 million.

Additionally, our board, once again, declared a dividend of $0.18 per share, which will be paid on September 20 to shareholders of record on September 6.

In terms of our expectations for 2018, as Raghu mentioned, we are still conducting a strategic review to maximize shareholder value. Therefore, we are not currently providing financial estimates for fiscal 2018.

In conclusion, we can either focus on delivering shareholder value by optimizing our costs and driving long-term revenue growth while we finish our review of strategic alternatives. I'll now turn the call over to the operator to open up the line for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Sterling Auty from JPMorgan.

Sterling Auty

I just want to review, to make sure I got this right so I think it's $37.5 million in pretax income, $5.7 million in cash taxes, and if I use $123.3 million in terms of fully diluted share count, that comes to about $0.26 for what I would call non-GAAP EPS, does that sound right?

Peter Halt

That is correct, Sterling, that would be the right calculation.

Sterling Auty

All right. Great. So on other investor questions, I'm just going to ask two and then jump back into the queue. First one, everybody is parsing through very carefully the word that you chose in the release. The first one in terms of CEO, given that, Raghu, since you're staying on as long as it takes, I just want to confirm, does that mean that you've actually canceled any actual CEO search?

Raghavendra Rau

Yes. This is Raghu. Hi, Sterling. So here's where we are with the CEO search. As I mentioned, I'm committed to staying as long as we drive this process to a logical conclusion. That being said, we do have expenses to it as an executive search firm. However, we are going to be really thoughtful of this process. And once we know where this process eventually lands, that's going to inform the selection of the new CEO. So I would say, it's on pause while we are going through this process.

Sterling Auty

Okay, that's fair. And second one, and then I'll be gracious and turn it over. Looking at, I think, it's option 3 or the third point in terms of strategic review. I think the talk was that there's value of each component and you mentioned in your prepared remarks the product business and the IP business, is it fair to read into that, that one of the potentials - again it's a hypothetical opportunity here is perhaps to break apart and sell each part, sell each business or even sell one and retain the other - just people want to try to understand exactly what it is that you are trying to communicate.

Raghavendra Rau

Yes, we have - during this process, we have learned that there is strategic interest in the individual products, the products business as well as the IP business. What we are looking - and we're going to be evaluating all of our options and determining which one delivers the greatest shareholder value. We do believe that the combination of our products with the - in another entity that can enable a well-scaled next-generation products business that both can do a user - a great user experience as well as provide advanced targeted revenue opportunities, I think is a very strong possibility. And that's certainly something that we are evaluating. We also believe that our IP business can very successfully grow and by expanding into adjacent and other markets. So you're right, we are evaluating those options.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Hamed Khorsand from BWS Financial.

Hamed Khorsand

I just have a couple of questions here. First off, just some follow-up here on the commentary. What is the operational interest in TiVo right now as far as management of the board is concerned? I mean, do you want to take a platform approach? Or do you want to just keep two businesses separate and operate them separately like you - it sounds like what you've been doing and you're seeing interest from third parties about that?

Raghavendra Rau

Yes. We think TiVo has some tremendous and very unique assets. We've got over $15 million classic guides and we have ad rights to those. We've got over 1 million consumer TiVo boxes, again, with ad rights. We've got 3.5 million PCDs, that's our Personal Content Discovery households, with sponsored discovery rights. And overall, we have more than 27 Personal Content Discovery households. So these are tremendous assets. As you know, our IP business and you've seen the results separated out financially, I mean, that is doing extremely well. And we have almost all of the service providers in the U.S. Tier 1s other than Comcast and the like. So we think that as far as our Products business is concerned, there's a unique opportunity for us to create this next-generation well-scaled products and ad business that we talked about. And to that extent, we're going to continue to focus on building this next-generation TiVo. We also believe that combined, there are some unique advantages but there's also some very significant value in the individual businesses and we'll determine what's in the best interest of shareholders in terms of how we unlock the value of these individual businesses and the company as a whole.

Hamed Khorsand

I mean, but that's my question though is what you were saying in the last part, if there's value in keeping them together and managing it, why not do that? Or, I mean, is there a significant interest that this board just wants to call it quits and just keep them separate? Because it sounds like you're just double talking at that point.

Raghavendra Rau

Not really. What we really want to do is ensure that we get the maximum value for the assets that we have. And we think that we are - we do have some options and we are evaluating those options, and we'll provide you an update on which direction we go hopefully by the next earnings call.

Hamed Khorsand

Okay. And the other question I had was the savings that you're seeing, the new ones that you mentioned about $25 million for this year, where is that coming from? Is that coming from R&D? Where is that?

Peter Halt

So Hamed, it's coming from across the board as we mentioned in the prepared remarks. We were targeting and taking out $10 million in costs in the current year. And we have now taken the actions to largely get those done. That $10 million of benefit in the current year will be - result in $25 million of annualized savings in this and, as Raghu said in the prepared remarks, some of that comes from site consolidation and actions that we've just taken this past month.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Rob Stone from Cowen & Company.

Rob Stone

I had to throw in something on the strategic review. The question has to do with potential dyssynergies of breaking up - we just got through the exercise of putting together Rovi and legacy TiVo into one combined business, and there were some IP in both of those and some products. And you started selling best-of-breed products here recently and hopefully, we'll see much more of that. But doesn't [Technical Difficulty] fundamentally on some meaningful portion of the same IP. And so if you split these entities into two, is the Products business now going to have to pay a license to the IP business that's going to be owned by someone else? And then, you'll have a smaller platform in terms of total revenue to cover all the company costs and G&A and everything else? So what about - sorry for the long-winded introduction but the short version of the question is what about dyssynergies in treating these businesses separately?

Peter Halt

It's part of the process we're working through on the strategic alternatives, Rob. We're looking at the benefits of the business together, looking at the benefits of the two separate. Clearly, there would need to be a relationship between the two going forward if they were separate.

Rob Stone

Okay. My second question has to do with thinking about these businesses on the current base of traditional video service providers, which are experiencing ongoing subscriber losses, and we know there are various things that you're making to potentially increase your revenue per user and maybe expand internationally, but you're not giving guidance. As you have been working on strategic opportunities and the review and so forth, you must be able to list off some areas where you think you can generate growth.

Peter Halt

Clearly, as Raghu has mentioned in his prepared remarks, I mean, we are very excited in terms of next-generation TV product. We've talked a lot about that in the past, and our enthusiasm has grown now with the hybrid and IPTV versions that we have available. You're seeing now, we announced a couple of deals earlier in the year. We're now announcing on this call 3 customers have begun deploying. Atlantic Broadband and Service Electric are both deploying the guides in lieu of the legacy Rovi guides. RCN is also deploying it. They're part already on TiVo, and they're upgrading. Another part is legacy Rovi guides, so that is exciting. And then, the deal that we mentioned in the call that Raghu called out with TDS, really exciting because there we're displacing a third-party guide, too. And we've talked about drivers for growth in the past and this next-generation TiVo Experience 4. We've brought in the attributes that were available from both companies, Rovi and TiVo. Clearly, we look for that to be a driver, too. We've also talked about international and Raghu in his prepared remarks talked about deals both on the product side and renewals on the IP side to show why we are enthused about International. And we did some renewals and new deals with content providers and virtual MVPDs. So the areas that we've talked about in the past haven't changed in terms of where we think we can grow.

Rob Stone

So now that you're starting to see a handful of deployments, can you comment on where you see the expected range of ARPU for Experience 4?

Peter Halt

As we said in the past, we anticipate at least a doubling of the ARPU when people move off their legacy Rovi guide to our next-generation TiVo guide.

Rob Stone

Okay. And one last question, and I'll jump back in the queue. I don't think you said anything about it in the prepared remarks this time, but we're expecting, or are we still expecting, a third-party CE hardware partner to launch boxes later this year on which you would provide the TiVo software? And how should we think about the opportunity to grow the base of TiVo direct subscribers that you mentioned is around 1 million subs now.

Peter Halt

Yes. In terms of hardware, we did complete the deal. We talked about that on the prior quarter call. So in the second half of the year, the guides that will be distributed to consumers will be boxes provided through the third-party provider. The only hardware revenue that we'll be recognizing will be the sales through TiVo.com. We think this does a couple of things for us: One, it takes us out of an area that's not a core competency working with an OEM on manufactured boxes, reduces some costs, and also, hopefully, we can take advantage of their acumen in selling through in retail and see a benefit in terms of the number of consumer households we have.

Rob Stone

Any general idea of when we might expect a product launch? I mean, [indiscernible] is coming up...

Peter Halt

We haven't launched - we haven't announced any new product launches yet.

Operator

Your next question comes from the line of Sterling Auty from JPMorgan.

Sterling Auty

We're going to play tennis. We're just going to go back and forth between a couple of us. Just a couple of other follow-ups. We talked extensively in this call about the potential breaking up the company in exploring different alternatives. Is there still an option that a potential sale or go private or some other alternative with the company as one unit is still an option that is on the table?

Raghavendra Rau

Yes, we're not ruling anything out at this stage other than what we mentioned earlier that we don't intend to use our capital to do a large-scale acquisition. However, our focus has narrowed in terms of looking at unlocking the potential value of the individual businesses and so we are examining all of those options.

Sterling Auty

Got it. And then, specifically to the IP business, you kind of called out that there's additional strategic opportunities with that business. I guess, the question is, is there a way that you can describe what was TiVo not taking advantage of strategically in that IP business that the process could potentially be unlocking?

Raghavendra Rau

We have a very strong position, as you know, in video as well as in the OTT space. Where we don't play is necessarily in some of the adjacent tier markets. And we believe there is some strong opportunity for us to play in those markets as well and be able to use our monetization engine that we already have in our IP business to be able to monetize intellectual property in those areas as well.

Sterling Auty

Got it. And then, you mentioned in terms of timing hoping to update us by the third quarter call. Just to make sure we set the right expectations, we kind of had those discussions coming through to the second quarter, is the idea that most investors should expect a conclusion before we get to the third quarter call? Or should we expect that more than likely we'll be getting an update on the third quarter call?

Raghavendra Rau

Yes, you certainly will get an update when there is something meaningful to report. However, you will certainly will get an update on our third quarter call.

Sterling Auty

Okay. And then, just last one just on the business. Can you give us a sense - I didn't catch, was there catch-up payment revenue in the quarter and can you quantify that?

Peter Halt

There was catch-up revenue in the quarter and we talked about it being about $6 million last year-on-year.

Operator

And your last question comes from the line of Rob Stone from Cowen & Company.

Rob Stone

I just want to follow up on the $25 million cost-savings figure. I'm not sure I caught exactly how that segues from the $10 million already identified and gets to a run rate by the end of the year. Are we talking about taking out an additional $15 million of expenses and it will be a run rate of down $25 million or it's another $25 million or how we got from the $10 million to the $25 million?

Peter Halt

So the $10 million, Rob, is the current year benefit from actions we've largely [indiscernible], including as I mentioned some site consolidations that were just announced that this past month. The completion of those site consolidations will lead to the full savings. So think of $10 million as the benefit of those actions, only for the current year, but when you look at those actions for a full year, the run rate is $25 million.

Rob Stone

Okay, is it [indiscernible] or end of year run rate, then we'll see the $25 million annualized, great. Thanks.

Operator

And there are no further questions at this time. I would like to turn the call back over to Raghu Rau for closing remarks.

Raghavendra Rau

All right. Thank you everyone for your continued interest and time, and have a good day.

Operator

This concludes today's conference call. Thank you for joining. You may now disconnect.