Intesa Sanpaolo Is Ready To Take Off

Author's note: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCPK:IITOF)(OTCPK:ISNPY) is primarily traded on the Milan Stock Exchange under the ticker ISP:MI. I will be referring to the Italian symbol for the article unless explicitly stated. Note: Amounts are in EUR unless mentioned otherwise.

Intesa Sanpaolo is the biggest among Italian banks and one of the most important financial institutions in the whole Eurozone, with a market cap of over EUR 40 billion. In its domestic market, Intesa has 12 million customers and is the market leader in all banking services (retail, corporate and wealth management) and insurance as well (life and P&C).

Party like it is 2017 once again

Last year in February, I covered Intesa Sanpaolo on SA proposing readers an options trading that turned highly profitable in a matter of weeks. At the time Intesa was trading around EUR 2.40, well below what I believe to be its fair value, on fears of the overall stability of the Italian banking system. The concerns were nevertheless overblown, and Intesa traded all the way up to more equitable levels in the first part of 2018.

Italian general elections came due in April this year and, as often happens in the country, a period of relative political instability ensued. It was a perfect chance for shorts to pile up: among them, I believe Ray Dalio made a few bucks here. To make matters worse for shareholders, the euro-skeptic parties League and Five Star Movement got the upper hand in the elections and formed a new coalition government together. Italian banks like Intesa and its peers Unicredit (OTCPK:UNCRY)(OTCPK:UNCFY) and Mediolanum (OTC:MDLAF)(OTCPK:MDLAY) plunged into deep value territory again on the news. Heightened fears that the country could be on its way to leave the eurozone are still looming today, although the new government has flatly rejected any ongoing discussion on the issue.

Investment thesis

Despite unfavorable macro trends, the bank’s management has continued to deliver on the bottom line. While Intesa shares keep lingering around 52-weeks low, fundamentals remain sound, and political tensions seem to be finally easing up: I believe the current situation can’t last much longer. The time seems ripe to load up on Intesa shares once again or buy put options with a 3-6 months’ timeframe to profit from the herd’s fears. One of the money managers I admire the most, David Herro of Oakmark International Fund (OAKIX) seems to agree with me: Intesa remains one of his fund’s top 10 holdings as of June 30th.

Like Oakmark, I am impressed by Intesa’s CEO Carlo Messina ability to deliver on Intesa 2013-2017 strategic plan. Since Messina took the helm in 2013, the bank has done everything right, increasing profitability, cutting costs and returning a significant amount of money to shareholders through dividends. Even more impressive, Messina achieved these results while maintaining a more than adequate CET-1 ratio. Because of its size, ability to turn operations around from the 2008 crisis without substantial dilution and superior management, I believe Intesa Sanpaolo is today the best run financial institution in Italy, at least among the large banking groups (Banca Mediolanum is also a well-run operation, but nowhere near the size of Intesa).

Q2 results mixed, but positives outweigh the negatives

On August 1, Intesa Sanpaolo reported 2018 six months results. Excluding the 2017 one-off impacts deriving from the absorption of troubled banks Veneto Banca and Banca Popolare di Vicenza, earnings were up to EUR 2.179 million in H1 2018 vs. EUR 1.738 million in the first half of last year. The company performed well both on operating income, up 6.1% vs. LY and on operating costs, which were down 3.4%. The company accrued 2019 dividends for 85% of earnings, in line with what stated in the 2018-2021 business plan. On the flip side, banking revenues were not as good as expected, with net interest income essentially flat year-on-year.

Intesa has generally performed well when it comes to its nonperforming loan book. The npl ratio of Intesa is the lowest in Italy, and the bank has continued its deleveraging strategy during the first part of the year by reducing its npl stock by 18.4%. Recent changes in tax code allow for a full tax in the year shall a bank decides to write-off an npl. The reform should be pivotal in helping the banking system to reduce its stock of non-performing loans further. However, some analysts still do not like the high amount of nonperforming loans in the Italian banking system, and the situation drags on banks valuation, considering current accruals insufficient in the event of another severe crisis. The concerns have some ground, but again I believe them to be overshadowing some peculiar aspects of Intesa operations, which I am going to elaborate further below.

The bull case is intact: Intesa has a moat

Messina has guided in its strategic plan for 6 billion profits in 2021, a CAGR of 12% from current levels. While the objective seems incredibly ambitious, so in 2013 appeared today’s results. Management must be given some credit for where the company stands today: during the same timeframe, the second Italian banking group continued to deliver mediocre results while diluting shareholders by almost 100%.

In my model, I am targeting a more conservative 9% increase in earnings through 2022 to reach the same figure, 8.5% in EPS when considering a small dilution of about 0.5%.

Considering the payout ratio will be progressively decreased towards a 70% target, the resulting dividend increase will be a respectful 3.2% throughout 2022. Intesa is an investment grade security, yet it also has a very high yield: the current dividend is about 8.3% (US investors are generally subject to a 15% withholding tax).

Some analysts overstate npl concerns by valuing Intesa mainly as a bank with no competitive advantage. However, I disagree with such a view. Intesa is more than just a bank: its business includes large asset management and insurance divisions. Intesa plans to derive roughly half of its operating income from net fee and commission income in these two segments by 2021 (now 45%). While net interest income will grow to EUR 8.3 billion at a CAGR of 2.8%, the top line of these segments will increase at double the speed (CAGR of 5.5%) to EUR 10 billion. Furthermore, Intesa plans cost saving initiatives to drive operating costs down to EUR 9.5 billion from EUR 9.8 billion. A voluntary layoff plan of 9.000 workers will be the major contributor to margins improvement. Considering the increasing banking digitalization, fintech adoption and the absorption of Banche Venete, I believe there is fat to cut here, and that management will be able to get the job done.

The extent of Intesa’s competitive advantage over its competitors lies within its insurance and wealth management profitable branches. Benefiting of cross-selling opportunities, Intesa derives a narrow moat through synergies in the collection and from switching costs for the customers. Intesa’s wealth management division, Eurizon Capital SGR, is the second largest Italian asset manager by AUM (over 300 billion assets in 2017) after Generali (OTCPK:ARZGY)(OTCPK:ARZGF).

Intesa WM operation is very efficient with a cost-income ratio of about 20%, and therefore should not be surprising that Blackrock (BLK) is seeking to expand in the Italian market through a strategic partnership with Intesa, possibly acquiring a 30% equity stake in Eurizon.

Valuation

Based on current yield and earnings growth, the relationship between fwd P/E and total return (“Neff Ratio”) is currently highly attractive at almost 2, and the possible total return for shareholders seems more than 15%.

Using more traditional banking valuation tools, I estimate Intesa will indeed rise back to trade to at least EUR 3.2 based on a multiple of 0.9x 2022 P/B, despite the company having an ROE more or less in line with peers trading at 1.0x-1.1x by then.

This valuation is slightly higher, but not far off, from the analyst's median target. The consensus is generally very bullish on Intesa, with a high estimate of EUR 3.9, which I believe to be optimistic but again, not impossible as it would require the bank to trade in line with other EU peers at 1.1x P/B. The low estimate points at a value of EUR 2.4, a very limited downside considering Intesa is currently trading around EUR 2.42.

Risks

As for all major financial institutions, the most significant threat to Intesa is an abrupt recession, that could jeopardize the bank’s current business plan.

Although Intesa is dealing aggressively with its npl stock and has already the lowest nonperforming loans ratio in Italy, a severe downturn could theoretically spark the formation of new nonperforming loans, compromising the ability of the bank to maintain acceptable overall npl levels and wiping out a chunk of the book value.

I see insurance and wealth management divisions as stickier businesses in a recession, but there is no guarantee that the company will be able to maintain adequate profitability levels.

Moreover, even if the current sluggish growth were to continue in Italy, there is no guarantee that Intesa will be able to grow its top line as much as indicated in the business plan. Although the CAGR seems reasonable in a growing economy, GDP growth in Italy, Intesa’s domestic market, has consistently underperformed the eurozone and no signs of acceleration appear on the horizon

Conclusion

Intesa is a well-run company with a narrow moat from highly profitable WM and insurance divisions. The track record of CEO Carlo Messina at the helm of Intesa has been impressive, and Intesa’s stewardship towards shareholders has been surely above the average, with consistent cash returned over the years in the form of dividends. The company has an ambitious business plan, and it is transparent in explaining FCF future uses. Considering the attractivity of the shares trading below 0.8x P/B at present, I estimate that Intesa Sanpaolo could deliver annualized total returns of 16% - 18% to investors over the next five years. For all these reasons, the company is currently one of my top ideas, and I rate its shares a STRONG BUY.

Supporting data

Intesa Sanpaolo H1 2018 results

Intesa Sanpaolo 2018-2021 Business Plan

