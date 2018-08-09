PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) CEO John McLaughlin on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

PDL BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 4:30 PM ET

Thanks Jody and good afternoon everyone. Our financial results for the second quarter reflect higher product sales resulting from our change in strategy to equity and product investments.

While we are disappointed with the write down of the Noden assets, the impairment is not an indication of performance of the business this quarter, but rather is based upon uncertainty associated with future generic competition of aliskiren in United States by Anchen. Later in this call Dominic will give additional details around Noden and Tekturna and our strategy to maximize value going forward.

I will begin by discussing our recent transaction with Depomed which we see as a real positive for PDL and our shareholders with a highly attractive rate of return. In case you haven't seen our press release issued last Thursday, we acquired all of the remaining rights to royalties payable on sales on the type II diabetes product licensed by Depomed for $20 million.

Turning to Slide 3. Under our original agreement announced in October 2013, we purchased for $240.5 million 100% of the royalties and milestones on sales of the type II diabetes products licensed by Depomed, until cash flows to PDL this transaction reached $481 million or two times the amount of our original agreement.

Upon reaching this $481 million mark, we would than evenly split additional cash flows with Depomed. Products covered by the royalty agreement and amendment include Glumetza and its authorized generic, Jentadueto XR, as well as Invokamet XR and Synjardy XR.

Under our amended agreement announced last week, we will now receive 100% of royalties beyond the $481 million mark rather than a 50/50 split. Our current projection is to reach the $481 million mark by October 2020, much sooner than we had anticipated at the time we originally entered into this agreement.

While this transaction is a shift away from our focus on strategic equity and product investments, we had compelling reasons for executing it. First, our decision was based on our familiarity with the Depomed assets and second we have had great success with this asset to-date.

As background we are entering into the original agreement on October 2013, we projected reaching the $481 million mark in 2023. We are well ahead of that timing with cash flows from this agreement exceeding our expectations. In fact, as you can see on Slide 3 cumulative cash flows eclipsed $343 million as of June 30, 2018.

As we previously stated, our primary strategic focus is to create long-term shareholder value through equity and product investments. In the past two years, we have completed equity transactions with Noden Pharma and LENSAR and continue to seek additional products and companies with a primary focus on pharmaceuticals. We are very actively betting acquisition opportunities.

On to the strategy, we first identified product opportunities that fit in our business model followed by a thorough review under strict selection criteria. Opportunities that fit our strategy fall into three general categories.

First commercial stage product for companies, whose performance can benefit from access to our financial resources and management expertise. Second, Biopharma products for companies that have synergies with our existing operating structure or offer attractive returns as a standalone entities. Or third, late stage pharmaceutical assets with positive Phase III data awaiting regulatory approval.

We then look to maximize shareholder value by nurturing these companies or products with the goal of growing profitable revenue streams. The final step is then to capture market value through PDL share appreciation and ITL or divestiture of the asset.

To execute the strategy, we have a robust cash balance, we expect to continue generating cash flows in our current business in excess of our operational needs that will provide additional funds to invest in our future and increase or long-term value. These include cash flows from our acquired royalty assets, which we believe are underestimated and underappreciated.

Turning to Slide 4. We have outlined by year the cash flows that we estimate we will be generating over the next five years from our royalty rights assets. These cash flows are part of the basis for our asset values of these royalty rights.

They include this year's estimate of north of $70 million of which we have collected $38 million in the first six months to over a $100 million in 2021, and cumulatively are expected to exceed $400 million in cash through 2018 to 2022. Additional meaningful cash flows extend for many years past 2022.

We are confident in our expertise to consummate attractive deals and could acquired products and businesses on the path to success. We are actively evaluating new opportunities some of which are promising in the near-term, while also building a pipeline of additional candidates with our earlier stages in our evaluation process.

We currently have multiple deal negotiations underway in parallel, including several second round of discussions. We have recently terminated several discussions either because of unacceptable terms or declining interest by us in the opportunity as we conducted due diligence.

We also have multiple opportunities in the early screening process. Our strong balance sheet afford us opportunities beyond strategic acquisitions for increasing shareholder value and appropriate at least to provide some updates.

We have also repurchased shares of PDL common stock in the open market as a way to create shareholders value, while we focus on maximizing cash flow for investing in assets our Board made the decision to pursue a stock repurchase program based on our current valuation.

In addition to the $30 million share repurchase, we completed in early 2017, we now have completed a subsequent $25 million share repurchase program in 2018. Our Board will consider future repurchase authorizations and balances opportunity with those of acquiring businesses or products.

Turning to Slide 5, while the impairment in the Noden intangible asset resulted in a reduction to our assets in Q2, 2018 and reduced the book value of PDL by $0.75 to $4.85. Even if $4.85 per share, there continues to be a disconnect between our share price and our book value and this supports our Board's decision for the stock repurchase programs.

We remain confident that as we continue to successfully execute on our corporate strategy, this gap will be addressed. Our change in strategic direction will benefit our Company and shareholders in the medium and long-term.

Thank you, John. Turning now to an update on Noden Pharma on Slide 6. As a reminder, we acquired Noden in mid-2016 as our first biopharmaceutical operating Company. Noden commercializes two products for the treatment of hypertension that we acquired from Novartis, Tekturna and Tekturna HCT, as they are known in the U.S., and Rasilez and Rasilez HCT, as they are known in the rest of the world.

For the second quarter product revenues for Tekturna and Rasilez of $25.9 million, increased [16%] (Ph) from the prior year period; a portion of this increase is related to the termination of the profit transfer arrangements with Novartis ex-U.S., which was substantially completed in November of 2017.

Under these profit transfer arrangement, our ex-U.S. revenues were reported net of COGS and fees from Novartis. Our financial results for the second quarter of 2018 reflect both higher revenues and higher cost of sales.

As you can see on Slide 7, of the 25.9 million in Noden revenues in Q2, 10.4 million were from U.S. sales for Tekturna and the remaining 15.5 million were from Rasilez from the rest of world. In early June 2018 Noden reached a settlement agreement with Anchen Pharmaceuticals. Anchen is a sole ANDA filer of which the company is aware for aliskiren - ingredient in Tekturna.

Under the settlement Anchen agreed not to commercialize its generic version of aliskiren prior to March 1, 2019. Please note that Anchen’s formulation is not a copy of Tekturna and the settlement does not allow Anchen to commercialize such a copy.

Due to the increased productivity of the generic version of aliskiren be launch in the U.S. by Anchen, Noden divided estimates of future revenues based upon the potential of this generic entrant.

These analogies maybe obtained with impairments of the intangible asset charge of 162.3 million in the quarter as well as a reduction in the contingent consideration of 22.3 million due to the greater probability of not paying out future milestones to Novartis. Pete will give additional details on the financials.

Sufficed to say that this is a non-cash adjustment, the magnitude of the write down is significant; however it is not an indication of the near-term performance of Noden as John indicated. It is rather based upon uncertainty, future generic competition for aliskiren, which you have to seriously consider in our impairment analysis.

Considering the fact that they have not yet FDA approval of the generic version of aliskiren; that there have not been an announcement on planned commercialization stage that it is not clear the generic product can be manufactured in a cost effective manner; we believe we have taken a conservative write down of the asset.

I would like to go through some of the actions we are taking to increase the near-term profitability of Tekturna and mitigate the impact of potential generic competition. Let me first say that we are on grateful for the performance with the Noden U.S. commercial team that had successfully stabilized the market share of Tekturna over the past three quarters.

Following the settlement I mentioned and given the possibility for generic entry in 2019, we are in the process of discontinuing our contract sales force and transitioning to a comprehensive more cost efficient program of non-personal promotion in partnership with [Indiscernible] and these under the continued leadership of the current Noden U.S. commercial team.

Noden U.S. engaged Archer Healthcare because of its established in delivering multichannel, non-personal promotional campaign, as well as this proven track record of supporting mix brand such as Tekturna. In addition to e-mail and direct mail our strategy is on tele sales pharma representatives will tele detailing Tekturna to a call group of U.S. subscribers.

We will continue to support physician who rely on Tekturna to come forward as a blood pressure of their patients with simple as well as our program and co-pay call. Pending generic entry, we also committed to mentioning to Tekturna strong manage care access over the commercial and manage care patients.

Turning to generic competition. Why is the date and likelihood of generic entry remains uncertain due in particular to the difficultly and product as manufacturing aliskiren. We deliver this transition of our promotion from field-based detailing to non-personal multichannel media will further enhance the brand profitability while maintaining a high level of support to subscribers and patients. If and when generic become available to U.S. we will be prepared to compete effectively, both with the Tekturna as well as authorized generic partner.

International retails of regulate the brand name for aliskiren outside of the U.S. are talking to plan including the recent launch in Japan. In partnership with our distributor Lee Pharma Holding, we are looking forward to the launch of the products in china expected in the first half of 2019. As John mentioned, we are actively evaluating assets acquisition and among those our additional products that we may bring to Noden.

Thanks Dominique. We are delighted with the continued quarterly progress at LENSAR. You may recall that we begin recognizing revenues from LENSAR in May of 2017 a revenue from LENSAR for the second quarter of 2018 was $5.9 million. LENSAR offers highly above technologies for performing difficult cataract procedures for patients with the stigmatism and other refractive issues.

Turning to Slide 8. LENSAR makes this point on its website featuring it's upgraded state-of-the-art technology versus what we are politely likely calling outdated dinosaur technology. We will continue to make modest investments in LENSAR for technology upgrades.

We expect these upgrades together of LENSAR's highly effective commercial team and significant expertise on its board that feature top [KOLs] (Ph) in the ophthalmology space to support continued sales growth. This growth will be in the U.S. but even more so in overseas markets, including European Union and the newly entered markets of China, India and South Korea.

Lastly, I would like to welcome Elizabeth O'Farrell to our Board of Directors. Liz bring a significant senior executive experience from her 24 year career at Eli Lilly and company. Her insights and perspective will be valuable as we seek to expand our portfolio of biopharmaceutical companies and assets and provide the management and leadership needed to develop these acquisitions to their full potential.

Thank you, John. Please turn to our income statement on Slide number 9. For the three months ended June 30, 2018 our GAAP net loss was $112.3 million or $0.76 per share. GAAP net loss includes a one-time $133 million, net of tax, non-cash impairment of intangible assets from Noden due to the increased probability of a generic version of aliskiren being launched in the United States by Anchen offset by $19.7 million, net of tax, non-cash decrease in fair value of the contingent liability related to a reduced estimate in the probability and paying milestones to Novartis for Tekturna.

Total revenues were $46.6 million for the period, and consistent of product revenues of $31.8 million, net royalty payments from acquired royalty rights and a change in fair value of the royalty rights asset of $12.8 million. Royalties from PDL licensees to the Queen et al. patents of $1.2 million and interest revenue from notes receivable investment to CareView communications of $800,000.

Total revenues of $46.6 million for the quarter of 2018 compared with $143.8 million for the second quarter of 2017 with the decrease reflecting the change in PDL strategy to a pharmaceutical business model and the decline in royalties from the Queen et al. patents. Product revenues for the second quarter of 2018 increased 69% to $31.8 million from the prior year period. And consisted of $25.9 million from Noden product sales and $5.9 million from LENSAR sales.

Product revenues in the second quarter of 2018 accounted for 68% of total revenues compared with 13% in the second quarter of 2017. Revenues from royalty rights change in fair value were $12.8 million for Q2 of 2018, down from $83.7 million for the year ago period. This was primarily related to revised future cash flows of the Depomed royalties in Q2 of 2017, which resulted in an increase in the fair value of the asset by $87 million.

We received $19.4 million in net cash royalties for the second quarter of 2018, compared with $34.6 million for the prior year period. The decrease was mainly due to the launch of the authorized generic for Glumetza in February of 2017, sold by a subsidiary of Bausch Healthcare Companies formerly Valeant for which PDL received a retroactive payment in the second quarter of 2017.

Royalties from PDL's licensees to the Queen et al. patents were $1.2 million which consisted of royalties earned on sales of Tysabri compared with $16.3 million in the second quarter of 2017. The decrease was due to the extinguishment of U.S. product supply of Tysabri manufactured prior to the patent expiry with ex U.S. product supplies rapidly being depleted.

The decrease in license and other revenue was a result of a $19.5 million nonrecurring payment to PDL in the second quarter of 2017 as part of an agreement to settle a patent lawsuit for which there was no comparable payments in 2018.

Turning to operating expenses. For the second quarter of 2018 operating expenses increased $140.6 million from $31.1 million for the three month ended June 30, 2018. The increase was a result of the impairment of the Noden intangible asset of $152 million due to the increased probability of a generic version of aliskiren being launched in the United States by Anchen and partially offset by the $22.5 million decrease in fair value of the contingent liability related to reduced estimate and probabilities in paying milestones to Novartis for Tekturna.

To give more color on the impairment. Management evaluated the ongoing value of the Noden asset group based upon the probability of a market entrant of a generic version of aliskiren in the United States and the associated cash flows and conducting a test for impairment.

Due to the increased probability of a generic version of aliskiren being launched in the United States, the Company revise its estimates or future revenues and as a result of this analysis determined that the sum of the undiscounted cash flow was not greater than the carrying value of the asset.

Therefore, the Company performed a discounted cash flow analysis to determine the fair value of the assets. Those cash flows are expected to be generated by market participants and are discounted to reflect an appropriate amount of risk, which was determine to be 21%.

The Company concluded that long-lived assets with the carrying amount of $192.5 million were no longer recoverable and were infecting peers and wrote them down to their estimated fair value of $40.1 million. This resulted in the non-cash impairment charge of $152.3 million.

As of June 30, 2018, the remaining Noden products intangible balance of $40.1 million will be amortized straight line over the remaining life of eight years and the amortization expense will be reduced by approximately $4.8 million per quarter beginning in Q3 2018 for a quarterly amortization expense of approximately $1.2 million.

With regard to other operating expenses, cost of product revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2018 increased as a result of the Noden product and LENSAR contributing additional cost of products revenue of $8.4 million $1.6 million respectively, due to Increased revenue from Noden products and the recognition of cost of goods for ex-U.S. revenue and increased revenue from LENSAR which PDL did not begin to recognize until May of 2017.

General and administrative expenses are $14.5 million increase compared with $11.3 million a year ago with the increased due to a full quarter expenses from LENSAR in 2018 versus a partial quarter as a result of the acquisition in May 2017 and operational growth for Noden and other expenses related to our business development activities.

Sales and marketing expenses were $5.4 million compared with $3.6 million in the prior year. With the increased due to our marketing efforts for Noden and LENSAR and research and development costs decreased based upon completion of the pediatric trial for Tekturna.

Moving on to our year-to-date results . Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were $85.1 million compared with $189.3 million for the prior year period. Product revenues were $55.1 million a 75% increase from the $31.4 million from the prior year period. Product revenues for 2018 consisted of $44.2 million from the sale of Noden products and $10.9 million for products from the LENSAR Laser System.

PDL recognized $23.9 million in net royalty payments from acquired royalty rights and change in fair value compared with $96.9 million for the prior period, we have received $38 million in net cash royalties from our royalty rights for the year to date, compared with $48.1 million for the prior year period.

And royalties from our PDL licensees to the Queen et al. patents were $4 million compared with $30.4 million for the prior year period. And interest revenue from notes receivable and investments from CareView was $1.5 million.

Turning to our non-GAAP financials on Slide number 10. We adjust our non-GAAP net income of $112.3 million for the mark-to-market changes in fair value, impairment of intangible assets, amortization of intangible assets, adjustments of contingent consideration and other non-cash items, as well as the tax effect of these items.

This results in a non-GAAP net income of $14.7 million for the second quarter of 2018, which compares with non-GAAP net income of $35.6 million for the prior year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2018 the same adjustments results in a non-GAAP net income of $29.5 million which compares with $50.3 million in non-GAAP net income for the prior year period.

Lastly, turning to our balance sheet on Slide 11. We had cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and other investments of approximately $395.7 million as at June 30, 2018. The change in cash from December 31, 2017 is a result of return in convertible debt and accrued interest of $129 million in February, and using $23.6 million to repurchase our common stock.

The impact of the previously discussed impairment of the Noden intangible asset in the amount of $152.3 million this quarter account for the majority of the decrease in the value of intangible assets from December 31, 2017.

John McLaughlin

Operator, while we are waiting for our first question I would like to mention to the audience that we will be presenting a three Investor Conferences this call, these include the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference being held September 4th through 7th in New York. The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference taking place October 1st through 3rd in New York; and the Jeffries 2018 London Healthcare Conference on November 14 through 15th. Webcast of our conference presentation will be posted to the investor section of pdl.com.

Okay operator we are ready for the first question.

And our first question is from the line of Kenneth Atkins from Cowen.

Kenneth Atkins

Hi thanks for taking my question. Regarding the settlement with Anchen I'm just wondering, has the potential launch of generic Tekturna change your calculus, if it does for thinking about the type or the timing of business development deals that you might engage in?

John McLaughlin

Hey Ken its John McLaughlin. Certainly it influences to us, I mean I think we have always been aware of the limitations of formulation patents compared to our composition of matter of patents and this is an example of where you had a broad formulation pattern, but an entity which started this exercise back in 2013 came up with the formulation that’s the scope of it. So to be clear, yes, we are very sensitive to it and the limits of formulation patents.

Kenneth Atkins

Thanks. I guess I'm just wondering if the potential launch of generics is changing, how you are thinking about business deals?

John McLaughlin

Sure. Maybe to focus the answer a little more or briskly, I think what we are very sensitive to is the products were looking at is requiring to only have formulation patents. We are a lot more skeptical regardless of the term of those patterns, as to when competitors might be able to enter the market by modifying the formulation. So it hasn’t necessarily changed a mix of what we are looking at, but it does affect how we price those deals and what our acceptable financial terms, given what we think to period of exclusivity might be. Is that helpful?

Kenneth Atkins

Okay. Thanks. Yes that’s helpful, yes.

Maxim Jacobs

Hi guys. Thanks for taking my question. So I was just wondering, what were those sales for Tekturna do you need to be - for Noden to be profitable under the new Archer Health model.

Dominique Monnet

This is Dominique. Thanks for the question. By reducing or by transitioning from direct promotion as you may recall we had 60 plus the management as you can calculate that is pretty close to $50 million investment. The business we are going to do with Archer healthcare is a very small portion of that. And so reaching profitability is something that we are not targeting and something that we are planning to achieve as of next year. I mean the product is already actually profitable moving forward.

Max Jacobs

Okay great. And then just one the timing of the change, so when are you kind of going from contract sales to Archer Health?

Dominique Monnet

We have decided to execute that now as we discussed all ways uncertainty on the date and even it generates their formulation of aliskiren would be coming to the market, because as we said, it is one thing to challenge our patents and the next thing is to be able to put use in the cost effective manner. [Indiscernible] and I think time would tell whether we are capable of coming in.

We decided to discontinue the deals close now, its effective during the month of August and we are implementing a distinct time, this multimedia program with Archer and we decided to do that for one good reason is that at this point we believe that the objective that we set for ourselves is stabilizing the sales trajectory. The market sales trajectory has been achieved and the profitability of the molecule is going to be maximized by making that transfer.

Max Jacobs

Okay great. That’s was very helpful. And then I was just wondering would you be able to give us like a either - maybe a regional breakdown on the rest of world sales for I guess, Rasilez, just the way I like a better sense?

Peter Garcia

So we don’t give that level of granularity Max, this is Pete. But we could say the increase in the quarter was really related to our agreement with Orphan Pacific which is in Japan. So that was a nice uptick there, but we could probably report on Japan and China in 2019, but aside from that we won’t distinguish by country.

Max Jacobs

Okay. And just one last question. Could you give a sense on like the opportunity in China?

John McLaughlin

Max this is John. So look it’s a very sizable patient population. How they treat hypertension differs from how it is treated for example, in the United States, in European Union. So there is a lot more use for example calcium channel blockers, they are believed to be more effective and you see that not only in China, but also in Japan. So there may be a bigger role for that.

At this point, it’s just too early to forecast, we are putting a bunch of timing to it and it’s been a bunch of time trying to coordinate with Lee’s Pharma and OrphanPacific in China and Japan, respectively, because we do think there is a significant market opportunity there.

We did not build China into any of our forecasts, although Novartis did have the product registered for approval there, but I think at this point obviously we think there are some nice market potential there, it’s just too early to give a real sense of that particularly in respect to China where we just have no sales history whatsoever.

Dominique Monnet

Actually I did want to add to that and you may recall that that [indiscernible] was never launched in China by Novartis. Which in that case really is actually a significant advantage, because it’s fair to say that the promotional neglect of Rasilez and Tekturna for a long period of time actually did see some damage to the brain and we certainly experienced that when we had to work extra hard to stabilize the decline and I think we will not have to kind of role against that currents in China.

Max Jacobs

Okay, great. Well that’s all my questions. Thanks and happy day.

John McLaughlin

Thanks Max.

John McLaughlin

Thanks all of you for joining us today and we look forward to updating you on our progress when we report third-quarter results in November. In the meantime, have a good afternoon. Thank you.

