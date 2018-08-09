The Bionic REIT Portfolio: 10 Years Since The Great Recession

But over the last 10 years, since the beginning of the recession, REITs have witnessed an evolution… in which they’ve become much stronger, smarter, and durable.

Some readers might remember “The Six Million Dollar Man.”

If you grew up prior to the late 1970s, you’re likely familiar with the science fiction TV series about former astronaut Colonel Steve Austin (portrayed by Lee Majors). If it was before your time, the series centered on Colonel Austin’s superhuman strength - due to his bionic implants.

As the story goes, Colonel Austin was severely injured while working at NASA, and subsequently “rebuilt” at a cost of $6 million ($35 million today). His right arm, both legs and left eye were replaced with “bionic” implants that enhanced his strength, speed and vision far above human norms: he could run at speeds over 60 mph (97 km/h), his eye had a 20:1 zoom lens and infrared capabilities, and his bionic limbs had the equivalent power of a bulldozer.

Watch the show’s intro:

Several loyal readers have asked me to help build a bionic REIT portfolio - one to stand the test of time and not get devastated - like most REIT investors witnessed during the last recession. I’ve taken up the challenge - and will make a case for a highly durable portfolio built from 5 of the best/healthiest/strongest/fastest REITs available.

First, an important and serious history lesson… happily, including a bunch of charts.

As you might know, I began writing on Seeking Alpha in 2010, and in those days, it was hard to get the attention of a REIT investor. Nearly all REITs were punished during the last recession - the “Great Recession,” Dec. 2007 to June 2009, (only paralleled by the Great Depression) - which saw the end of Lehman Brothers and Bear Stearns, and the near collapse of Citigroup (NYSE:C) and AIG.

The financial markets were in utter turmoil then, with no certainty any REIT would have access to capital. There were just a handful of REITs able to grow their dividends during those dark days.

But over the last 10 years, since the beginning of the recession, REITs have witnessed an evolution… in which they’ve become much stronger, smarter, and durable. While nobody knows when the next recession will strike, one thing is certain: REITs are now much better and stronger. As Benjamin Graham explained,

Adversity is bitter, but its uses may be sweet…in the end we could count great compensations.”

The Evolution of REITs Since 2008

As we all know, perhaps the biggest reason that REITs cut dividends in 2008 and 2009 was because of leverage. And now, two of the biggest questions for investors for the remainder of this year will be what happens to interest rates, and how will changes in the interest rate environment affect businesses and financial markets, including REITs?

The first question is the easier one to answer - rates are headed higher. Federal Reserve policymakers have indicated they expect to continue raising short-term interest rates. The FOMC “dots” chart shows that policymakers currently plan on three or maybe four rate increases, possibly including one at the FOMC meeting on March 20-21.

Long-term rates are likely headed higher as well. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which has risen 85 bps since last September, is expected to increase another 25 bps over the next 12 months and 10 bps more over the subsequent year, according to forward rates implied by the Treasury yield curve.

There’s good news on the economy’s likely resilience, though, as interest rates move up. The Fed is raising rates to remove the monetary stimulus it has provided since the financial crisis. Its stated goal is to keep growth of the economy from exceeding its potential, as opposed to slowing an economy that has already overheated.

The latter would require larger and more rapid rate hikes, but the anticipated path for the Fed is gradual. The economy is likely to continue to grow, generating demand for commercial real estate and driving rent growth. As you can see below, REITs have reduced leverage considerably since 2008:

REITs are well positioned to handle the rise in interest rates. The balance sheets of the REIT industry overall are less leveraged than at any point in the past 20 years, according to the Nareit T-Tracker®. The ratio of debt-to-book assets declined 95 basis points over the past year, to 47.6% in Q4-17. The market leverage ratio, which substitutes market cap for the book value of equity, has moved slightly higher in recent quarters but is still near the record low reached in 2016.

Interest expense takes a smaller bite out of REITs’ earnings, because of the decline in leverage and also the low level of interest rates. Interest expense was 22.3% of net operating income (NOI) in Q4-17, down from 38% prior to the financial crisis. Interest expenses are not likely to rise much as rates move higher, because nearly all of the borrowings by REITs are fixed-rate debt. Moreover, REITs have extended the average maturity of their debt to 75 months, locking in these low interest rates until well into the next decade.

REIT share prices have at times responded negatively to the prospect of rising interest rates. REITs’ low leverage and low exposure to interest rate increases, however, suggest that REITs will continue to post good operating performance even as interest rates move higher. And the steady increases in REIT earnings translate into higher and higher dividend payments to investors. In Q4-17, total dividends paid by equity REITs and mREITs increased 4.5%, to $13.7 billion.

Here’s another look at construction - not just by REITs, but in the economy as a whole (While I cannot share the underlying data - per the data license, I can share these charts). This shows the dollars of construction spending in different sectors of commercial real estate, all as a share of GDP.

Note that despite steady increases, we’re still not back to the long-run average! So much for a supply wave saturating the market...

Recent price increases are surprisingly large, especially considering concerns about both rising interest rates as well as the supply of new buildings being completed. Indeed, some analysts have warned that speculative pricing in commercial real estate poses risks of price declines in the near future. Why, then, do prices appear to defy gravity?

Demand for real estate remains robust, and rising NOI provides solid support for valuations. A major factor contributing to rising valuations is that vacancy rates have remained low as growing demand has kept pace with new construction.

Solid demand for commercial space and low vacancy rates have helped keep rents rising for all the major property types. New construction has been restrained in the current real estate recovery to date (although, given the history of boom-bust cycles in real estate, the construction pipeline bears watching).

Construction activity has actually slowed since early 2017, and remains below its long-term trend relative to GDP. A smaller supply pipeline in the months ahead is likely to translate into continued low vacancy rates and rising rents, and property valuations that are stable or even rising higher.

The recovery in commercial real estate markets for the past several years has been uneven and often disappointing, much like the economy as a whole. More recent news, however, shows a turn for the better - and also signs that conditions may continue to improve.

The growth of weighted average NOI from properties owned for a year or more (same-store NOI) accelerated in the first quarter to the most rapid pace since 2006. Rising occupancy rates contributed to this positive result.

Pricing power has also shifted more in favor of property owners as real estate markets continue to firm. Across most major property types and in metro areas across the country, rent growth continues to move higher. In short, improving fundamentals continue to support commercial real estate markets.

So, as you can see, the fundamentals of the REIT industry remain on solid ground, suggesting that earnings will continue to grow. Demand for commercial space continues to grow in line with new construction, and high occupancy rates are likely to continue to support rental increases and FFO growth in the periods ahead.

Yet, despite the sound underpinnings of the REIT industry, equity market performance of the sector has been spotty of late. The combination of steady earnings growth and mixed stock price performance has resulted in a decline in the price-to-FFO multiple to 15.9x, the lowest since 2011. That is, the price an investor pays for future earnings and dividends is currently the lowest in seven years.

Share prices of broader corporate equities, in contrast, have risen faster than company earnings, which lifted the price/earnings multiple for the S&P 500 last year to the highest level since before the financial crisis; price multiples edged back a bit in Q1-18, but remain elevated (chart below).

Some analysts have warned of stock prices being too frothy. It’s not clear just what risks the lofty level of stock prices may pose, but one thing is certain: an investor who wants to buy a dollar of future earnings on the S&P 500 pays a lot more today than in recent history, while an investor in REITs can get future earnings for a lower price today than at any point in the past seven years.

Investing in REITs has historically improved portfolio performance by adding total return and diversifying investment exposures. Current REIT fundamentals and equity market conditions suggest that investing in REITs will likely continue to have such benefits in the period ahead. Remember my mantra, “the safest dividend is the one that’s just been paid.”

The Bionic REIT Portfolio

Now ladies, gentlemen, boys, and girls, we have set the stage for the all-new “Bionic REIT Portfolio” ...remember these words from the opening sequence of “The Six Million Dollar Man,”

Steve Austin, astronaut. A man barely alive. Gentlemen, we can rebuild him. We have the technology. We have the capability to make the world's first bionic man. Steve Austin will be that man. Better than he was before. Better...stronger...faster."

That’s right. We have witnessed one of the worst recessions in decades and we can clearly see the resurgence and perhaps better defined as the REIT Renaissance (thanks also to tax reform). As value investors, we have all the tools to develop a sound REIT portfolio, always adhering to the lessons learned during adversity.

Accordingly, I have decided to provide you with five of the picks for the Bionic REIT Portfolio and in a few weeks you can track all of the results on our new website (stay tuned). Also, we will publish the entire Bionic REIT Portfolio in the upcoming edition of the newsletter.

Bionic REIT #1: Regency Centers (REG)

The Big Why: With a grocery-anchored investment strategy, Regency owns around 80% of grocery-related assets, and the company has targeted its differentiated strategy around major markets and university towns. Regency's shopping centers are located in stronger trade areas than its peers, with demographics meaningfully above the peer average.

Feathers in Its Cap: The REIT's proven investment strategy has resulted in a recession-proof model that generates consistent customer traffic and sustainable revenues. In addition, the grocery-based model is not as threatening as the other retail models that are impacted by e-commerce sales.

Downsides: Amidst store rationalization and bankruptcies, Regency’s asset quality and demographic profile mitigate downtime, while allowing for merchandising upgrades typically at accretive rents.

Performance YTD: -6.5%

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): One of the key factors for success is that a company must not only be able to grow the dividend, but also sustain it. The company has demonstrated that it can position the portfolio to achieve accretive investment opportunities with superior cost of capital (rated BBB+ by S&P).

Bottom Line: REG shares trade at $63.36 with a P/FFO multiple of 16.9x. The dividend yield is just 3.5% but the earnings growth profile (and history) is best-in-class and we expect REG to generate mid-double-digit returns over the next 12-24 months. See my latest article here.

Bionic REIT #2: Simon Property Group (SPG)

The Big Why: Simon has an impressive long-term track record in creating shareholder value. The management team provides investors confidence that it can navigate through a difficult operating environment with earnings growth and a rising dividend (more on that below). It's no simple feat to be able to grow the dividend during turbulent times and Simon has proven that it can manage retail risk and grow returns.

Feathers in Its Cap: Simon does an excellent job releasing space to new tenants, and it possesses some pricing power given its high-quality properties. The company has reasonable debt levels with a balanced debt maturity schedule, and a solid fixed charge coverage ratio. Simon's debt ratings are among the best unsecured debt ratings in the REIT industry, and this underscores the balance sheet strength.

Downsides: Simon did cut its dividend in 2009, but the company also paid out shares (in lieu of dividends). However, since the recession, Simon has generated impressive dividend growth.

Performance YTD: +5.6%.

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): Simon’s balance sheet continues to be industry-leading, with net debt to EBITDA of 5.4x, well below the peer group's. Fixed interest coverage was 5x. Simon’s current liquidity is $7 billion, and the company repurchased 514,000 shares during Q2-18 for approximately $80 million. Simon is the only mall REIT with an A and A2 rating.

Bottom Line: SPG shares trade at $176.48 with a P/FFO multiple of 15.0x. The dividend yield is 4.5% and well-covered. We maintain a Strong Buy. See my latest article here.

Bionic REIT #3: Realty Income (O)

The Big Why: In Q2-18, Realty Income’s occupancy, based on the number of properties was 98.7%, an increase of 20 basis points. The company expects occupancy to remain north of 98% for 2018.

During Q2-18, Realty Income re-leased 47 properties, recapturing approximately 108% of the expiring rent, making this the 8th consecutive quarter of positive recapture rates.

Feathers in Its Cap: Realty Income continues to have excellent credit quality in the portfolio with over half of annualized rental revenue generated from investment grade-rated tenants. The weighted average rent coverage ratio for the retail properties is 2.9x (on a four-wall basis), while the median is 2.8x.

Downsides: Retail store closures; however, within Realty Income’s portfolio of retail properties, over 90% of rent comes from tenants with a service, non-discretionary and/or low price point component to their business. The company believes these characteristics allow tenants to compete more effectively with e-commerce and operate in a variety of economic environments.

Performance YTD: +3.2%.

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): Only A-rated (Moody’s) Net Lease REIT. Realty Income’s overall leverage remains modest as the debt to EBITDA ratio is currently 5.5x and the fixed charge coverage ratio remains healthy at 4.6x. The company continues to have low leverage, excellent liquidity and strong coverage metrics. The company has approximately $1.1 billion available on its line of credit, excluding the accordion feature (including the accordion, the company has about $2 billion of capacity on the revolver).

Bottom Line: O shares trade at $57.25 with a P/FFO multiple of 18.9x. We maintain a Buy rating as we are most interested in the reliability of the dividend (yield is 4.6%). See my latest article here.

Bionic REIT #4: W.P. Carey (WPC)

The Big Why: W.P. Carey has consistently delivered on its promise of providing investors with predictable dividend income, and over that time shares have returned an average of 12% per year. It’s that consistency and predictability that has earned WPC a valuable place setting in my Durable Income portfolio.

Feathers in Its Cap: WPC’s merger (with CPA:17) will allow the company to increase in size, scale and prominence with pro forma equity market capitalization of ~$10.9 billion and pro forma enterprise value of ~$17.3 billion - WPC will be the second-largest net lease REIT with significantly elevated ranking in the MSCI US REIT Index (into top 25).

Downsides: Merger (CPA:17) appears dilutive in the short term, but the dividend is well-covered (sub 80% payout ratio) and shares should begin to trade closer to peer averages in 2019.

Performance YTD: -1.2%.

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): WPC’s overhang should diminish when the company rolls up CPA:17. The investment management business is winding down and this will effectively remove most of the complexity risk and put the stalwart REIT on the path to being a 100% pure-play Net Lease REIT.

Bottom Line: WPC shares trade at $65.62 with a P/FFO multiple of 13.9x. The dividend yield is 6.2% and is well-covered. We also like WPC’s European exposure and solid balance sheet (rated BBB by S&P). See my latest article here.

Bionic REIT #5: Healthcare Trust of America (HTA)

The Big Why: The healthcare sector will benefit tremendously from the significant increase in outpatients accessing care, which is driving very strong employment growth for healthcare practitioners - primarily nurses, physician assistants, and other technicians.

Feathers in Its Cap: HTA is the largest MOB owner with a portfolio of over 24.2 million square feet (averaging $807 million in annual acquisitions since 2012), with over $7 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. Since the closing of the DRE MOB portfolio last year, HTA has been focused on integration and select development opportunities.

Downsides: Institutional rotation out of MOB.

Performance YTD: -2.5%.

“Alpha Insider” (Management Update): Proven recycling strategy: HTA purchased the Greenville, South Carolina, portfolio in 2009 for $163 million and recycled some of the assets for $285 million and achieved a 13% un-levered IRR; an extremely profitable transaction for shareholders.

Bottom Line: HTA shares trade at $28.54 with a P/FFO multiple of 17.3x. The dividend yield is 4.3%. See my latest article here.

Source: NAREIT and F.A.S.T. Graphs

