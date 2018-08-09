Albemarle: Up On Better Than Expected Q2 Results

Quarterly Report

Albemarle (ALB) Reported outstanding Q2 results on August 7 which is reflected in a stock increase of 5.71 % as I write. The company was covered as part of a recent four part series about Lithium. The good news is reflected in today's chart below showing a gap-up.

Financials

Revenues

Q2 revenue of $853.9 million reprsent a 15% growth rate since Q2 2017. This easily beat Wall Street's expectation of $798.2 million. Of note is that all three of the company's segments reported higher revenues year to year. But for lithium investors, the Lithium segment led all revenue growth by 30.2%. Catalysts grew by 10.3% and Bromine 8.1%.

Earnings

Adjusted earnings came in at $1.36, an increase of 20.4% year over year. The company reported that earnings per share growth were driven by:

Price increases

Greater volume

Improvements in administrative functions as a percentage of revenue and share buybacks.

For fiscal 2018, ALB expects adjusted EPS ranging between $5.30 and $5.50 compared to previous guidance of $5.10 to $5.40.

Similarly, revenue guidance was increased to $3.3 billion-$3.5 billion against previous expectations of $3.2 billion-$3.4 billion.

Wed Conference call

During a conference call on August 8, CEO Luke Kissam told investors:

"We believe the stock is currently undervalued."

Take Away

As the world's largest producer of electric car battery ingredient lithium, this may be the case. The company recently boosted its stock buyback to $500 million shares.

Clearly recent fears that global demand for lithium was shrinking is not reflected in these results. IMO, this is early times for lithium investment.

Additional disclosure: Author Disclosure: The information and data that comprise this article came from external sources that I consider reliable, but they were not independently verified for accuracy. Points of view are my considered opinions, not investment advice. I bear no responsibility for investment decisions you decide to make.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.