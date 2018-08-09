Atlas's Value Is At Least $162 Million, Or A 45% Upside

Even if the stock price skyrocketed by more than 18% in two days, the potential upside is still there, in my opinion.

On the 6th of August, Atlas Financial Holdings reported better-than-expected results, with the company benefiting from the lower tax rate and improved underwriting margins compared to Q1 2018.

Executive Summary

On the 6th of August, Atlas Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:AFH) reported better-than-expected results. With a 1.8% increase in total revenues and a 1.2% growth in net income, the Q2 2018 results were appreciated by the market, as the stock price rose by 9% post market. The day after, the stock price grew by more than 12% and almost reached $10. The company seems to be on track to achieve its 2018 target of a $2.00 EPS, in spite of the slight deterioration in the combined ratio on a year-to-year basis. Since the beginning of the year, the book value has grown by more than 6% to $96.2 million, or a book value per share of $8.06. In my view, the upside potential is intact and the stock could hit $14, even if my long-term target remains $20.

Still On Track To Improve The Margins

With both quarterly and year-to-date combined ratios of respectively 88.9% and 89.1%, the underwriting margins slightly deteriorated on a year-to-year basis.

Source: Atlas’s Q2 2018 Report

Nevertheless, there are some green lights: compared to Q1 2018, the combined ratio increased by 0.4 percentage point, mainly due to the drop in the loss ratio and partially offset by the worsening in the expense ratio.

Source: Atlas’s Quarterly Reports

Furthermore, the tariff increases observed in the commercial auto are at the highest levels in more than a decade and should impact the profitability of Atlas’s insurance portfolio on a middle-term horizon.

Source: Atlas’s Q2 2018 Report

Furthermore, except for the taxi accounts, the other accounts were more willing to accept rate increases. As the limo and the paratransit accounts represented the most substantial part of the portfolio insurance for the first six months of 2018, Atlas should be able in the future to increase more easily the price of the renewed and newly written policies. However, the market conditions will continue hardening, as mentioned by the management, as new competitors will enter the market to draw customers and benefit from the tariff increases.

Value Creation For Shareholders

After the strengthening in loss reserves during the fourth quarter of 2017, the book value was destroyed as the claims reserves were lower than the re-estimated ultimate claims costs. That’s why the stock price shrank after the Q4 2017 results release. Nonetheless, in 2018 the company started to increase the reserves and change its underwriting and reserving processes in order to predict more accurately the costs of claims and book the right level of reserves accordingly.

These operating changes resulted in partly restored underwriting margins and benefited shareholders of the P&C insurer, as the book value has grown in Q1 and Q2 2018 to $96.2 million. Book value per share rose by 8.6% to $8.06 from Q4 2017 to Q2 2018, mainly benefiting from the positive underwriting gains and tax reform, leading to a higher-than-expected net income.

Source: Atlas’s Q2 2018 Report

FY 2018 Expectations

During the conference call, management reiterated its targets as regards EPS guidance, market share expense ratio and the return on average equity.

Source: Atlas’s Q2 2018 Report

The company expects to maintain a nationwide market share of around 13% to reach a 20% market share on a long-term horizon.

Source: Atlas’s Q2 2018 Report

Nevertheless, Atlas prioritizes margins over portfolio growth. That’s why company management is currently somewhat focusing on the profitability of the portfolio. Regarding FY2018, management expects to deliver a 27% expense ratio and a loss ratio of about 60-61%. In other words, the combined ratio should be approximately 87-88%. With earned premiums of around $210 million, the pre-tax underwriting income would amount to about $25 million. However, investors should remain prudent, as the combined ratio deteriorated in Q4 last year after the annual reserve and claims review. In my opinion, a $2.00 EPS target is reachable, especially with the new tax rate, the increase in interest rates and the relative improvement in portfolio profitability from Q1 2018 to Q2 2018.

With an FY2018 EPS of $2.00, the book value per share will be impacted positively and should grow to around $8.80-9.10, depending on the impact of the unrealized gains/losses. In the past, investors were willing to pay ten times earnings and 2.0 times book value. Regarding fair value estimation, it would mean that the fair value of the company would be in the range of $215-240 million by the end of 2018, versus a current market capitalization of about $111 million. In other words, the upside potential should be between 93% and 116%. It is a lot; in my opinion, I would prefer using a 1.5x book value metric. Under this assumption, the fair value of the company would be $162 million, or a 45% upside. In my opinion, it is enough to remain long on the stock.

Takeaways

The ghost of Michigan claims and the underlying reasons related to the lack of reserves seem to go away. Nonetheless, I remain prudent, even if more and more green lights pop up quarter after quarter. The $20 stock price target is not a pleasant dream; it might be the reality on a middle-term horizon (throughout 2019). On a shorter view, the road to reach $14 is broadly open, as the company has proven its ability to restore its profitability, even if the process was painful for the shareholders who were on board before the end of 2017.

