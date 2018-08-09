Extreme Networks Q4 2018: Data Center Difficulties

The management lowered the Q1 2019 guidance but announced improvements for the rest of 2019. The market does not trust the management.

The company announced extra temporary issues with the data center segment, but I am more pessimistic.

Extreme Networks (EXTR) announced Q4 2018 results below the guidance for the fourth quarter in a row. Moreover, the company is reducing the guidance for Q1 2019.

The management explained the difficulties were due to timing issues. I agree the company will solve some issues. But I am more concerned about the data center business.

The market does not trust the management anymore. With a 33% share price drop, the market does not take the guidance into account to value the company.

Results below guidance and more challenges

The table below shows the Q4 2018 GAAP guidance the management provided last quarter.

Source: Presentation Q3 2018

Revenue for Q4 2018 matches the lower end of the guidance, at $278.3 million. The GAAP gross margin dropped to 54.0%, which is 200bps lower than the lower range of the guidance. And net income is actually negative at $(5.6) million, or $(0.05) per share.

More worrying than the results below the guidance, the management announced:

we are resetting expectations for our data center business, and are taking swift action to rebuild our sales pipeline after a disappointing fiscal fourth quarter, while celebrating some key wins

Source: Press release Q4 2018

The data center the management is referring to relates to the Brocade solution that the company acquired at the end of last year. The temporary difficulties the CEO announced last quarter are getting worse. As a result, the management continues:

We expect this change to impact our revenues for the first two quarters of fiscal 2019 by approximately $30-40 million as compared with prior full-year outlook.

The table shows the reduced guidance for Q1 2019. After missing the guidance four times in a row, the management indicated being more conservative. Source: Presentation Q4 2018

Higher margins services and the swallowed acquisition costs will drive the improved gross margin.

The management explained the revised guidance with two specific items:

Supply chain distribution and optimization after the acquisition.

Resetting the baseline expectation for the data center.

The management insisted during the conference call about the temporary aspects of the issues.

I agree the supply chain distribution is temporary and will be solved. Yet, this issue shows the management does not control the situation. These optimizations should have been known at the time of the acquisition, which happened in October 2017.

In any case, I have much more concerns about the reduced expectation for the data center area.

Extreme issues at the data center

Last quarter, the management announced difficulties with the Brocade solution because of a few large deals. In the Q3 2018 conference call, the management justified this situation through a misunderstanding within the company.

This quarter, the company announced again difficulties with the Brocade business. This time, the CEO gave other explanations during the conference call. Following questions by analysts, he explained some opportunities were not converted. As a result, he made some changes with the Brocade management and with the sales team. He also qualified the issues as a timing issue with the pipeline.

My interpretation is it lost some deals it expected to win because its solutions lack some features.

The difficulties are more than timing issues. And the difficulties with Brocade made me think about the last Juniper (JNPR) earnings where Juniper also announced timing issues with the data center segment.

Extreme competes against Cisco (CSCO) and some small players in all its segments. The issue is the data center area is different than the other segments due to the presence of Arista (ANET). Arista has been growing and has been taking market share at a rapid pace, thanks to its cloud data center solution.

The management mentioned Arista as the competitor for large-scale providers. It also mentioned Cisco for the service providers segment.

Also, Arista is growing its net cash position as it is generating 20%+ net margins. As a comparison, Extreme has a net debt position and is generating losses. The gap between both companies is widening and it will be more and more difficult for Extreme to catch up.

Moreover, the company has a history of a failed acquisition with Enterasys.

In my previous article, I wrote the Brocade issue was temporary and the management would solve it. With this update, it becomes obvious the Brocade solution can't compete with Cisco and Arista.

The Extreme distrust of the market

Besides the data center issue, the core business grew. The company is improving its operations. I won't go into details but I urge people interested in the Extreme business to listen to the Q4 2018 conference call. It has a lot of information about the revenue and margins for each segment.

Let's now try to value the company.

The management showed more confidence for the second half of the year. It expects more than $1 billion in revenues for the FY 2019 with a 10% operating margin. It expects growth in each next three quarters beyond Q1 2019.

Based on this, 8% net margins on $1.1 billion in revenue would produce a net income of $88 million. Applying a 15x multiple would value the company at $1.32 billion.

Following the earnings, the share price is dropping by 33% for a corresponding market cap of $695.7 million.

The market does not trust the management. My conclusion is the same as in my previous article. The price is a buying opportunity if you believe the management will execute as announced.

On my side, I estimate that Extreme does not have the resources to compete against Cisco and Arista in the data center. I still don't trust the management and I still think the company lacks scale. Moreover, Extreme now has a net debt position and is generating losses.

Thus, I am not interested in buying shares of the company.

Conclusion

Beyond the weak results for Q4 2018, Extreme announced extra difficulties with the data center segment. The management indicated the issues of integrating Brocade are temporary.

I am less optimistic. The company does not have the resources and the portfolio to compete with Cisco and Arista in the data center.

The 33% share price drop shows the market does not believe the management anymore. Yet, if you believe the management will deliver as announced, the price is an opportunity. I prefer to stay on the sidelines.

