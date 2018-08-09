Cision Ltd. (CISN) CEO Kevin Akeroyd on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cision Ltd. (NYSE:CISN) Q2 2018 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Executives

Kevin Akeroyd - CEO

Jack Pearlstein - EVP and CFO

Analysts

Bob Labick - CJS Securities

Matthew Hedberg - RBC Capital Markets

Anthony - SunTrust

Daniel Salmon - BMO Capital Markets

Rob Oliver - Robert W. Baird

Timothy McHugh - William Blair

Karl Keirstead - Deutsche Bank

Tom Champion - Cowen

Tyler Radke - Citi

Operator

Good afternoon and welcome to Cision Ltd.'s Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

Before we get started, we need to remind everyone that in our call we'll be making some forward-looking statements about our expected operating results, our business strategy, and other matters relating to our business. We disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are made in reliance on the Safe Harbor provisions of the Securities and Exchange Act and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual operating results, financial position, or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.

For additional information concerning factors that could affect our financial results or cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to the cautionary statements included in our filings with the SEC, including the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, in which we discuss some important assumptions and business risks that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those in our forward-looking statements, and you should refer to that filing for a complete discussion of those risks.

In addition, please note that in today's call and in our earnings release we refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA. These measures are reconciled in our earnings release to the most comparable GAAP measures in our financial statements.

I would now like to turn the call over to Kevin Akeroyd, Cision's Chief Executive Officer, to begin the call.

Kevin Akeroyd

Thank you, operator, and welcome everyone to Cision's second quarter 2018 earnings conference call. This afternoon I will begin with some brief remarks regarding our Q2 performance, discuss a few of our recent accomplishments, and conclude with an update of our key priorities for the remainder of FY 2018. I will then turn the call over to Jack Pearlstein, our CFO, who will discuss our second quarter financial results, provide an updated outlook for our fiscal year 2018. We will then turn it back over to the operator to kick off the question-and-answer session.

So to kick us off today, I want to pick up the theme that we discussed and I kicked off with on the last quarterly earnings call, and that theme is momentum. We continue to see very solid momentum in our financial performance, momentum in the adoption of C3 by our customers, and momentum in the development and rollout of our industry transforming solutions like Cision Impact. We believe this momentum coupled with industry tailwinds in the earned media macro environment has us in an excellent position going forward.

As noted in our earnings release this afternoon, we delivered a very solid second quarter of 2018. Our Q2 revenue, adjusting for the impact of purchase accounting, came in at $187.8 million, representing a core organic revenue growth of 2.5% versus the prior year. Organic growth was driven by strong performance in each of our three regions. The Americas is up 1.5%, EMEA up 1.8% which is the return to organic growth, and APAC up 25.2%.

Our Q2 adjusted EBITDA was also strong, coming in at $66.2 million, up 13.1% versus the prior year. Our adjusted EBITDA margins in Q2 were 35.1%, in line with our expectations for the quarter. The strength of the overall business in Q2 provides us with substantial momentum and confidence in our outlook as we move forward with the remainder of the year.

In addition to delivering on the financial side of the business, we also saw continued progress against our innovation priorities, making Cision the transformative cloud technology platform leader for the earned media and communications market. Our total number of Impact customers at June 30, 2018 approximately doubled from the end of Q1 to approximately 575. As I discussed on the last earnings call, it is this exciting rate of adoption a great validation in our midmarket and enterprise clients with a pent-up demand in the marketplace for this kind of business results attribution solution.

We continue to work with a number of the largest brands in the world to incorporate earned media behavior data, what we call Cision Audiences, outside of C3 and Impact to help execute and optimize their campaigns using that earned media behavior data across paid, owned and earned media campaigns with Cision ID as the backbone. We believe this will make Cision a Chief Marketing Officer priority, not just a Chief Communication Officer priority, and is the first step towards us capturing a portion of the much larger digital marketing and advertising TAMs we've discussed, in addition to increasing the stickiness of our solution through integrations with the leading paid and owned marketing clouds.

As we discussed in our last earnings call in May, Cision's number one strategic priority continues to be accelerating our organic growth rate across the business. We have made measurable progress on this front during Q2 by driving bundled sales of software, analysis and distribution to both new and renewal customers, and returning our EMEA region to year-over-year organic growth.

Our core Americas business grew 1.5% in the second quarter. This is the third consecutive quarter of top line growth for this region and our cross-sell bookings of software distribution and insights in the U.S. increased over 70% versus the prior year with strong cross-selling coming from our PR Newswire, PRIME, and Bulletin acquisitions.

As you read in the earnings press release, we updated our subscription and transaction figures for the acquisition of PRIME Research. We realized subscription customer growth of approximately 1% and ARPU growth per subscription customer of approximately 2.8% in the quarter. This steady continued improvement in ARPU is partially due to the superior mix between enterprise, mid and small customers, and partly due to the migration of customers onto C3 who spend more on average. This is absolutely core to our strategy and we're excited about our continued ability to execute and make it happen. We continue to put heavy emphasis on this effort with our customers and with our global sales team and are very bullish about continued improvement there going forward.

Our second strategic priority is to further differentiate our category-leading products and service offerings. We continue to add features and integrations to the Cision Communications Cloud, or C3 as we call it, that include enhanced social analytics, streamlined workflows, superior content discovery, and deeper integration back into paid and owned systems our clients have invested in on the marketing and advertising fronts.

For example, we made a material C3 release in Q2 that we call Social Influencer module. This allows our customers to discover trending digital influencers across all social networks in extremely granular fashion, opening up the world of influencer discovery to the hundreds of millions of potential influencers for any given brand or product in more real-time, and that's an important evolution above and beyond the traditional media database of a couple of million journalists and the social handles that Cision and our competitors have historically offered.

Consistent with the strategic priority, we announced the acquisition of the technology assets of ShareIQ last week. That's a [indiscernible] local monitoring and analytics SaaS platform that enhances the ability of PR and communications professionals to track and better understand the impact of their visual content, not just their text, as an important component of their overall earned media strategy. Once integrated into C3, PR communications professionals will be able to develop and target custom audiences who have seen or engaged with a brand's visual content, images and logos, used the results in visual content analytics to optimize their owned and paid media strategies, and then ultimately measure and track engagement with a brand's visual content to downstream purchase.

We have already begun discussions with a number of our large clients in both the U.S. and Europe about incorporating this offering into their Cision insights program. We remain committed to ensuring that Cision has the most featured platform for PR and corporate comms professionals in the industry and we will continue to devote significant development resources to enhance our category leading product and service offering, that result in an ever-improving customer experience.

Cision ID and the continued rollout of Cision ID derivative projects such as Cision Impact and Cision Audiences is our third strategic priority. Impact to remind everybody is our offering that allows clients to show the validated reach, engagement, audience data, and actual sales conversion data from customers exposed to earned media and press release content. Cision Audiences is our offering that allows clients to map Cision ID big data through identity resolution and integrate that back across the paid advertising on an e-commerce offering. We continue to make significant progress rolling this offering out and getting it into our customer's hands.

As I highlighted at the beginning of the call, we have approximately doubled the number of clients using Impact with roughly 22 of them being very largest clients in the world, Fortune 500 clients. We continue to experience solid traction across both our sales organization and with our customers and expect to realize meaningful revenue from these products over the next several quarters.

Our fourth and final priority is to action and realize the remaining cost synergies as we complete integration initiatives. We continue to make progress on this front with approximately $5.5 million of action synergies during the second quarter of 2018 bringing our first half 2018 action synergies total to roughly 11.4 million. We expect to meet our target of roughly 18 million of action synergies for the full fiscal year of 2018.

As some of you may have seen or read in the 8-K we filed last week, we were fortunate to hire Gregg Spratto from Autodesk for the role of Chief Operating Officer. Gregg has 20 years of operations and leadership experience including heavy emphasis on M&A integration, large-scale systems integration, sales operations and customer service optimization. We're really excited to have Gregg onboard. We expect him to have an immediate impact on ramping up the pace of execution on a number of our key internal initiatives.

So in summary, a real solid second quarter 2018, continued momentum heading into the back half of the year. I'll now turn it over to Jack Pearlstein, our CFO, who will provide an update on our Q2 performance and an updated outlook for the remainder of 2018. Jack?

Jack Pearlstein

Thanks Kevin. I will begin with a review of our second quarter 2018 financial performance and conclude with an updated outlook for the remainder of fiscal 2018. A number of the non-GAAP financial measures that I plan to reference have been provided in this afternoon's second quarter 2018 earnings release, along with our underlying calculations and definitions.

Our Q2 2018 revenues came in at $187.5 million, a 19.3% increase over our Q2 2017 revenue of $157.1 million. After adjusting for the reduction of GAAP revenue due to purchase accounting, our Q2 revenue was $187.8 million, a 19.4% increase versus the prior year period.

Core revenues on a pro forma and constant-currency basis were up 2.5% versus the prior year second quarter. As Kevin mentioned at the top of the call, our step-up in organic revenue growth in the quarter was driven by strong performance in each of our three regions, the Americas which was up 1.5%, EMEA which was up 1.8%, and APAC which was up 25.2%. On a constant-currency basis and pro forma for all acquisitions, subscription revenues were up approximately 3.9% in Q2 versus the prior year, and transaction revenues were down roughly 1%.

After adjusting for both the impact of currency and non-core revenues, pro forma organic revenue growth in the Americas was up approximately 1.5% in Q2 versus the prior year period. We were positively impacted by strong cross-selling of both PRIME and Bulletin Intelligence and solid performance in Canada.

After adjusting for the impact of currency, pro forma organic revenue growth in our EMEA business was up approximately 1.8% in Q2 versus the prior year period. We experienced strong growth in the Nordics, Germany and at PRIME Research that offset some sluggish performance in France and U.K. as we deliberately shift our focus to our midmarket and enterprise customers in these markets where we are in the earlier stages of rolling out Cision Communications Cloud.

After adjusting for the impact of currency, pro forma organic revenue growth in our Asia Pacific business was up approximately 25.2% in Q2 versus the prior year period. We continue to see strong momentum in the region with new sales coming from South Korea and Japan and a continued successful push behind the rollout of C3 in China.

Adjusted for the incorporation of our acquisition of PRIME Research, our average number of subscription customers in Q2 2018 excluding e-mail marketing customers was approximately 41,250, roughly 1% higher than the average number of subscription customers in the same period a year ago. This increase in subscriber count was muted somewhat due to increased churn in the SMB segment of our customer base, especially from our recent Argus acquisition.

After adjusting for the impact of currency, the average annualized revenue per subscription customer during Q2 2018 was approximately $11,225, a 2.8% improvement over the prior year period. On the transactional side, excluding e-mail marketing customers, we had approximately 41,200 customers transact with us during Q2 2018, an approximate 6.7% decrease from the same period a year ago. A portion of this decline relates to conversion of transaction customers to subscription customers with a large portion of the remainder attributable to the loss of low-end distribution customers. Average revenue from customers that transacted with us in Q2 came in at approximately $1,465 after adjusting for the impact of currency, roughly 6.2% higher than same period a year ago.

Gross margin for Q2 2018 was 64.4%. Included in our cost of revenue for the second quarter was approximately 5.9 million of amortization related to acquired intangibles. Excluding this amortization, gross margin for Q2 2018 would've been 67.5%. For comparative purposes, gross margin for Q2 2017 was 68.7%. Included in our cost of revenue for the second quarter of 2017 was approximately 6.3 million of amortization related to acquired intangibles. Excluding this amortization, gross margin for Q2 2017 would have been 72.7%.

The decline in gross margins in Q2 versus the prior year are due to the acquisitions of Bulletin Intelligence, Argus and PRIME, businesses that many of you know are heavier on analytical services deliveries than the Cision historical core. We expect synergies from leveraging content and analytics capabilities across these acquired businesses and our core to improve gross margins over time.

Offsetting this increase in gross margins was significant improvements in sales and marketing, R&D and G&A as a percentage of revenue in Q2 2018 versus prior year, again due primarily to executed synergies in the acquisitions of Bulletin Intelligence, Argus and PRIME that are lighter on these cost-wise than the Cision's historical core.

Acquisition and offering related costs during Q2 2018 were $8.9 million. Approximately $1.5 million in these costs were included within cost of revenue, approximately $0.9 million were included within sales and marketing, $0.3 million were included within research and development, and approximately $6.2 million were included within general and administrative.

Acquisition and offering related costs during Q2 2017 were $12 million, with approximately $0.6 million in these costs included in cost of revenue, approximately $0.7 million included within sales and marketing, $0.2 million within research and development, and approximately $10.5 million included within G&A.

In Q2 we delivered another solid quarter of adjusted EBITDA, which came in at $66.2 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins in the second quarter were 35.1%, a roughly 200 basis point decline versus the adjusted EBITDA margins in the prior year period. As we further integrate the acquisitions of CEDROM and PRIME and action our planned synergies, our adjusted EBITDA margins should again return to year-over-year quarterly improvement.

Adjusted net income for the second quarter of 2018 was $29.4 million, 153% increase over the prior year period. Adjusted net income per diluted share in Q2 came in at $0.23, a 64% increase over the prior year period adjusted net income per diluted share of $0.14.

As highlighted in our earnings release, we reduced our outstanding dollar-denominated term loan by a total of $40 million during the quarter by making a $30 million voluntary prepayment pursuant to the terms of our 2017 first lien credit facility on April 30 and an additional $10 million of a voluntary prepayment on June 29. These prepayments are in line with our stated goal of reducing our net leverage ratio to something in the 3x range by the end of 2019.

During the second quarter of 2018, we actioned roughly 5.5 million of synergies. We expect to begin realizing the benefit of these actions over the next few quarters. This brings our cumulative action synergy total for the first half of the year to approximately 11.4 million. As Kevin mentioned at the top of the call, we're on track to meet our $18 million synergies target for FY 2018, which will come from further reductions in personnel, closing of facilities and third-party providers of software content and services reduction.

Now onto our updated outlook for fiscal year 2018, as highlighted in our earnings release this afternoon, our second half outlook has been impacted by the effects of foreign exchange rates and the acquisition of certain ShareIQ assets. If not for the impact of these two items, we would have slightly raised our 2018 full-year outlook for revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net income per share. We now expect full-year revenue of between $722 million and $730 million. Excluding the impact from purchase accounting, we expect full-year revenue between $724 million and $732 million. Our revenue outlook for the year would've been approximately $5.7 million higher if not for the effects of foreign exchange rate in the second half of the year.

In terms of splitting Q3 and Q4 revenues, for those of you building models, we would expect Q3 to represent approximately 48.5% of second half revenues and Q4 to represent approximately 51.5% of second half revenues, in line with our typical seasonality.

We expect adjusted EBITDA of between $249 million and $253 million. Our adjusted EBITDA for the year would've been approximately $2.7 million higher if not for the effects of foreign exchange and the acquisition of certain ShareIQ assets in the second half of the year.

We expect adjusted net income of between $106 million and $109 million and adjusted net income per share of between $0.83 and $0.85. Our adjusted net income and our adjusted net income per share outlook for the year would've been approximately $2 million higher and $0.02 higher respectively if not for the effects of foreign exchange rates and the acquisition of certain ShareIQ assets in the second half of the year.

Additionally, within the earnings release furnished this afternoon, we have provided an updated full-year outlook for number of other financial items, including depreciation expense, amortization expense, interest expense, cash interest expense, stock-based comp, and CapEx. The outlook items provided on this call as well as those included in today's earnings release assume exchange rates of 1.30, 1.16, and 0.77 respectively for the British pound, the euro and the Canadian dollar to the U.S. dollar. Additionally, our outlook for fiscal year 2018 excludes the impact of any future acquisitions, divestitures or other anticipated events.

That concludes our prepared remarks. So I'll now turn it back over to the operator to begin the Q&A session. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Bob Labick of CJS Securities. Please go ahead.

Bob Labick

Congratulations on a nice quarter. Wanted to start with the ARPU discussion, you have nice 2.8% year-over-year growth in ARPU. I think you discussed the drivers as mix towards more enterprise customers and a mix towards the Cision Suite. Obviously there hasn't been much impact yet from Cision Impact, Cision ID, et cetera. Could you talk about how the initial impressions from the customers using Cision Impact, what those are, how they are using it and the potential impact on ARPU as more people start using Cision Impact?

Kevin Akeroyd

Good question, Bob. The initial experience has been very, very positive. Without being too repetitive here, this is a line of business that has never been able to actually show, my content reached to this number of validated eyeballs. So I have really never been able to actually say, I know for a fact I reached this many people with my press releases or my blogs or my articles written, et cetera. I finally have the real numbers for the first time ever. I finally know whether they engage, Bob, whether they clicked or download or listened or whatever with the content. Never had that before. I know who they are, all right, I know the demographics like male, females, kids, no kids, income, location, et cetera in B2C land, and the firmographics like industry, company size, level of department, tech spend, et cetera on the B2B side, which I've never had before.

And most importantly, I can track somebody reading our article all the way down to an e-commerce store or a pipeline. So I can actually for the first time ever tie tangible revenue or tangible business contribution back to my earned media, the way the advertising and e-commerce guys have been able to for the last 15 years. So, handing them this for the first time in history has been, to put it mildly, a really, really big deal and therefore the positive experience has been good.

And the second part of the question, Bob, as you know, the core P&L we are trying to drive people off of legacy applications on to C3, number one. We're trying to drive multiple product sales rather than single products, number two. And we're trying to get you off a transaction and onto subscription. So, if you do those three things for us, we're going to bundle X amount of Impact into that C3 multi-product deal before we start turning on meter. And that's why Jack and I have been very clear to say, that Impact job first and foremost is to actually go drive that in the core P&L, which is why it is having a positive influence on ARPU but most of the impact of Impact and Audiences, which is the data monetization platform, is yet to actually be materialized.

Now once we get to critical mass on that, you've migrated off legacy application, you've gone off from transaction to subscription and have got multiple products, when we in 19, 20, 21 actually modifies Impact and Audiences fully rather than bundle it with the C3 deal, you will see a much more pronounced impact in ARPU and there will be time to do that, right, once we have kind of gotten the core P&L in better shape, but that's the next year thing, not a 2018 thing. So that's the answer to the second part, Bob.

Bob Labick

Okay, great. And then just shifting over to the acquisition you made I guess in July, the ShareIQ, it sounds very exciting and unique to the industry. Can you discuss the use cases of the acquisition and then more broadly talk about when you make technology acquisitions like that, what's the decision making process of buy versus build and then how do you expect to incorporate it into the overall product? Will this be a premium price point or just an add-on to the base package?

Kevin Akeroyd

I'll start with the last part first. We are going to put some part of the monitoring data and analytics will get bundled as further differentiation for C3. So you'll get part of those three-legged stool functionality included in C3 to drive C3 adoption and differentiation against our competitors. However, it you do in fact want the entire image and logo platform at the enterprise level, it will be a significant price point up-sell as well. So the answer is both for that.

And then it is as differentiating as it sounds, right. If I may fashion apparel person or a food and beverage company or a consumer packaged goods or consumer electronics or a health and beauty, over 3 billion images are added to the social open Web and the entire thing is going visual image, logo based rather than text and hash tag based. Images are way more impactful. They are shared at a much higher rate. They are retained at a much higher rate. They just flat out have much higher impact than the world of text.

So for us to actually be the first and only player in our space that can actually incorporate these images and these logos into the overall media mix and allow our customers to actually track the impressions, the reach, right to sharing, and the overall business impact of the whole thing rather than just capturing texting is an awfully big deal for a huge number of industries that make up a huge chunk of your GDP. So, we expect this to be a high impact acquisition over time.

Bob Labick

Okay, awesome, sounds great. Thank you.

Kevin Akeroyd

The last piece is, this is one of those where you got four or five years of exceptional engineering and some exceptional IP, and when you can find that for quite frankly not a lot of capital expenditure and you can accelerate a go-to-market here by a good three or four years with a very, very robust platform and a top-notch innovative engineering team, that's what drove the buy it versus build it because this is very specialized, it's hard to do, and made all the sense in the world from a time to market as well as the specialization of the platform and the engineers that built it [indiscernible] acquisition [indiscernible].

Bob Labick

Okay, that sounds great. Thank you so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Hedberg of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Matthew Hedberg

I wanted to start with C3. Obviously the momentum there is strong and in your prepared remarks you talk a lot about that. Now that you got a bit more data and another quarter, can you talk about what the platform has had on your renewal rates, so the other side of the ARPU question? And then secondarily, when you add new features like Social Influencer, do you see a pickup in conversion? I'm curious if you can kind of [indiscernible] that level and some of these new sort of add-on features are included in the platform.

Kevin Akeroyd

Yes, it's a little premature on that one because it's only been out for about six weeks. So, any data I drop there would be a leading indicator at best. But at a higher level, as we continue to make C3 more and more feature and more and more solution rich, yes, that is why [indiscernible] if I did 90% of the new deals, [indiscernible] coming in on C3 versus one of the legacy applications, and why we're having such momentum and success in migrating people off of old applications because the value of integration being able to work in one tool instead of four or five different non-integrated point solutions from competitors, and then all of the actual innovation and feature-richness never mind the integration, are what's driving the strong momentum and the strong growth. So it's both.

And again, I don't want to declare a premature victory because this is C3's third quarter real customer base, but so far we do continue to actually see a material improvement in the revenue retention, i.e., reduced churn of C3. So, don't want to declare victory prematurely because it hasn't even gone through a full year, but the leading indicators on churn reduction are also very positive.

Matthew Hedberg

That's great. And then I wanted to circle back on Impact as well. I think on the call you mentioned the 22 biggest brands in the world are using it now. When you look at the current base of your customers are using it, could you talk about sort of who those are? I mean, are they new customers to the platform or are they more from the existing base adding Impact? I'm just really curious on the mix there.

Kevin Akeroyd

They are mostly existing customers and they are driving that cross-sell rate because they have to buy more solutions to get right impact. So, it's driving expansion inside the large enterprise install base that's driving that cross-sell number. And probably the most promising thing about it is that it is broad in its application. We're not just finding that it only works for this one vertical industry. We're seeing it with some of the largest travel companies in the world, some of the largest retailers in the world, some of the largest EPGs in the world, some of the largest software and technology players in the world, some of the biggest professional services. So, the breadth of vertical industries and the breadth of use cases that are actually deploying it is probably the most promising time of all because it's got broad applicability and broad use cases rather than being very narrow.

Matthew Hedberg

Got it. Thanks a lot. Well done on the quarter.

Operator

Our next question comes from Matt Thornton of SunTrust. Please go ahead.

Anthony

This is Anthony filling in for Matt. So on your C3 platform customers of [indiscernible] 8,300, how did they break down geographically in terms of U.S. versus international?

Kevin Akeroyd

Keep in mind that the Canada and European markets just launched this January. So, it's been out for about six quarters now in the U.S. market, it's only been out for two quarters in the Canada and European and China markets, and that will explain very clearly why the mix is about 1,000 over in Europe and – about 1,000 outside the U.S. and the 7,300 are in the U.S. One, that size of market, because the U.S. is the biggest market. But two, the U.S. market had a five quarter head-start on the other markets. So the mix is going to be more concentrated, yes.

Anthony

Thanks. And then secondly, just quickly on debt, can you remind us what your position is in terms of floating versus fixed rate and what your exposure is?

Jack Pearlstein

We've got some caps in place that would basically give us protection after about another 100 basis point rise, maybe a little more than 100 basis point rise. So, if LIBOR is at 2.35 today, we've got a little bit of exposure a little over 100 basis points, but then we've got protection on the debt. And so, I guess if you read the Q tomorrow when it gets filed, you'll see a note on that back in the interest rate risk section, but it would be something around $12 million to $13 million in total.

Operator

Our next question comes from Daniel Salmon of BMO Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Daniel Salmon

Kevin, I was hoping e could return to the topic of cross-selling for a moment. It sounds pretty solid across the board and highlighted in the North American result in particular, but I'm hoping you can take us one layer deeper. I presume it's more driven at the enterprise level versus further down the mid long tail of the client base, but are there specific verticals where you're seeing more success, are there certain products where they are taking up more rapidly after the database and distribution products? Would love to just hear a little bit more on that.

And then second, obviously a very strong organic quarter for APAC here, maybe this is best for Jack, is there perhaps a little lumpiness in there in terms of new deals that maybe we should keep expectations moderate and understand that those type of things come along from time to time or is that type of growth more sustainable as, Kevin, I think you mentioned in particular the launch in China just getting underway?

Kevin Akeroyd

Jack is going to take the second question first and then I'll address the cross-sell anatomy.

Jack Pearlstein

So, the APAC region has been growing pretty consistently in the 20%-plus range sort of year on year each quarter for a number of recent quarters. It does have the chance to be lumpy at times but I don't think you're going to see massive declines there. You might see a couple of points of decline here and there and it has the benefit right now of growing from a fairly small base, so it will continue to grow at those high rates at least for the foreseeable future.

Kevin Akeroyd

And then China is not going to run out of steam anytime soon. That's a very, very big market. And in addition to drive in China, as Jack mentioned, we're actually starting to get outside of China in some other large markets like Japan and like the Korean market. So, I echo Jack's sentiment, we think there's a long way to go there with big growth rates before it materially slows down.

And on the anatomy of the cross-sell, it's interesting, it's actually more diverse than you would think. Yes, it absolutely is happening in the enterprise because the pain associated in the enterprise where I'm using six or seven different tools from six or seven different vendors that are non-integrated and I've adjusted my U.S. business and then there's another three in Germany, another two in Brazil, and another four in Tokyo, and another six in Toronto, the pain factor and just the time speed and efficiency of standardizing onto one global platform, it is so pronounced that that actually drives the adoption of a platform like C3 and has driven the adoption of platforms in all the other big categories in the enterprise.

But also, the midmarket sometimes that executive happens to be the head of advertising, the head of commerce, the head of Web, and the head of communication. In the smaller companies you've got a much less fragmented buying decision dates and it's actually easier to get to the one person because they actually quite frankly wear all four hats and [indiscernible] there as well. So, we are actually seeing downmarket adoption for a different reason and I think that's going to continue as well. We're going to see it in the midmarket not just in the enterprise.

Jack Pearlstein

And I would [indiscernible] it's sort of a dollar levels, right. When you think about PRIME and Bulletin, those are really enterprise offerings down to all of the top half of the midmarket. And then the other big component is distribution that gets cross-sold. That's the historical [TRN] [ph] product and that really gets sold from the enterprise all the way down to the bottom of the midmarket. So, those are sort of how you would look at what gets cross-sold to which of our sort of internal customer segment.

Kevin Akeroyd

And the PRIME and the Bulletin price points, to remind you, those have six and seven figure price tags versus the four and five figure price tags in the native offering. So, obviously the more we can cross-sell that stuff into that midmarket and enterprise, it's going to have an outsized impact on ARPU.

Daniel Salmon

Okay great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Rob Oliver of Baird. Please go ahead.

Rob Oliver

For me, Jack, one for you, on the transaction customers versus kind of subscription customer trends, transaction down 7 and kind of subscription up 1, is that how we should think about modeling that going forward and is that about where you guys expect it to be? Obviously we know those transaction customers are coming often, that's fine, just want to understand how that kind of appears and how it will look going forward?

Jack Pearlstein

I think we've now for a couple of quarters certainly seen what I would call the bottom end of the transactional customer base sort of migrate away from us. I think it's part by design, part by just generally what happens to those customers in terms of them coming in and coming out and really being very transactional and spotty in nature. But I think our focus has been on transactional customers that we see they tend to be larger, and I think what you see over the last couple of quarters is likely what you'll see in the coming quarters, which is a couple of points of transaction customers declining, but the offset being sort of a nice bump up in terms of revenue per transaction. And so, it should sort of run flat when you sort of multiply one by the other. But you are going to see a decline on the account side and probably an offset list on the price curve side.

Kevin Akeroyd

And just to reiterate, some of this is by design. The business needs to continue to improve. It's subscription versus transaction mix. So, the more one goes up, the more one goes down, so long that it doesn't have some outsized revenue impacts right in the immediate term, that just gets better and better for the business because the more we can get the transactional component out, the better is the more predictable, the more forecastable [indiscernible] to help you with the overall businesses.

Rob Oliver

Great, thanks. And I had one quick follow-up if I may, one for you, Kevin, so you talked at the outset of the call about some of the tailwinds in the earned media macro and just like a follow-up to Bob Labick's question, but can you talk a little bit about some of the demand drivers there? I know in the past you have talked about a deeper integration into some of the paid and owned footprints that are well-established and measurable within these large companies, and I know you know where the bodies are buried there, so just wondering a little bit about that and maybe some of the early traction with audience and [indiscernible] I appreciate it.

Kevin Akeroyd

I'm actually glad you asked that question because this is so important. The overall macro, probably everyone's call, you don't need us to tell you this anymore, you can't go more than two days without reading about some other big problem in the advertising and paid market, right. You've got Facebook deprecating data which is going to make advertising less effective. We've read all about that. You've got the Cambridge Analytica stuff, you've got the GDPR stuff. You've got two-thirds of the U.S. customers now buying ad blocking and ad filtering software, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera, et cetera.

So as the mammoth paid budgets continue to come under pressure, the CEO, the CCO and the CMO continue to look for alternatives but they know they are under the fantastic alternative but they haven't been able to actually measure it. So that's a bit of a retardant on that shift from paid earned. Now Cision offering the tax package featuring and more importantly the business result contribution and measurement by Cision Impact, that kind of breaks the TAM, it removes the inhibitor and it's going to allow money that wants to come out of paid and into earned and do so right, more confidently, and quite frankly factor over the next couple of years.

So, that macro trend is really, really in our favor, right. I mean you take a couple of points of the $150 billion digital paid advertising and you add that over to our business TAM, that can double the TAM, the churn opportunities that we play in. So that's one.

And two, very importantly, where audiences is – if I am a CPG company and I find 2 million or 3 million hyper-engaged people, they are hyper-engaged about this diaper or this shampoo or this lipstick, and if I extract those audiences, the consumers, they are hyper-engaged in their immediate content and I deploy them back into say Web personalization or into retargeting or to improve the efficacy of a paid and buy, we're not only re-measuring earned for the first time but we're demonstrating that the data exhaust from earned is going to materially improve the performance of the much larger paid and owned budget. That's going to have an extremely outsized effect and that's what is starting to happen at these travel and CPG and software and retail customers, and then that is going to have such an outsized impact over the next couple of years [indiscernible]

So, it's really, really exciting. So, the Impact is here now and it's a big deal but over time audiences demonstrating that what we can do is actually improve the performance. The much larger paid budget is going to be equally impactful over time.

Rob Oliver

Great. Thanks very much guys.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tim McHugh of William Blair & Co. please go ahead.

Timothy McHugh

Just want to follow-up on some of the questions on transaction and I know you discussed the mix in terms of the size of the customer, but how much of an impact is there from transitioning people out of transaction to subscription, I guess, here on the number of customers or the kind of the overall transaction revenue? And if that wasn't happening, I guess I'm trying to understand the underlying – what would the underlying growth would be like for that revenue stream?

Jack Pearlstein

In the transition from transaction to subscription is fairly slow. Obviously we're trying to accelerate that as much as we can without sort of giving away too much of the good. If we looked at sort of the old PR Newswire, sort of distribution migration from transaction to subscription, about 100 basis points, 150 basis points a year of transaction customers who are migrating up to subscriptions.

So, it's an impact. It's been accelerated somewhat by some of the things that we've done with the bundle. But it's not by any means sort of the large impact. So, when you see growth in switching account, it's a very small impact from, through actually customers migrating up but it's more just sort of estimating new logos at the end of the day.

Timothy McHugh

Okay, that's helpful. And then just following up on the retention, I think you mentioned in the SMB and with Argus that there's this little bit higher turnover. I guess can you elaborate on what dynamic you're seeing there?

Kevin Akeroyd

I think in all fact businesses, CRM, ERP, marketing, ad tech, right analytics, the long-tail small business just churns at a higher rate and it's no different for us as well. So, as that mix between enterprise, mid and small starts to improve, i.e., [indiscernible] the percentages of the mix, that is the long-tail small people with the highest churn rate starts to actually become a smaller and smaller percentage. That's just going to continue to have an overall impact on the corporate-wide churn because the heavy churn, very long-tail just becomes smaller and smaller part of the mix.

Timothy McHugh

And could you just maybe size it a little bit?

Kevin Akeroyd

It's to give you some perspective group. We're talking about legacy or in-store position core SMB customers right at around 2,000and for Argus that's sort of bottom end of the SMB segment, is $7,000 behind annual basis, and that's really the cohort that I think is a churning excessively. And it's hard to make money on a thousand-dollar customer. So we love all customers but as Jack mentioned, some of this is by design because ultimately in the mid and long-term do we really want to be all the way down there with tens of thousands of customer spend [indiscernible] brands. Quite frankly guys, we don't.

Timothy McHugh

Okay, that's helpful. All right, thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Karl Keirstead of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Karl Keirstead

Just a quickie for Jack. Jack, from a base of 2.5% organic constant currency growth this past quarter, just wondering how your revised outlook for the second half impacts the pace at which you think that 2.5% might move up over the second half?

Jack Pearlstein

I think we have sort of kept guidance pegged at a 2.5% to 3% organic growth rate for the full-year. That really hasen't changed. And so, if you look at roughly two in Q1, 2.5 in Q2, I think that will be the essence of what's required in the back half of the year to sort of landing that 2.5% to 3%, not a big step-up in growth just in terms of the way our guidance has been laid out.

Karl Keirstead

Got it. Thank you, Jack.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tom Champion of Cowen. Please go ahead.

Tom Champion

I was trying to see if you could talk a little bit about the pace of growth in C3 installations? It looks like that might have slowed a little bit since 1Q and I'm curious if that's seasonality or something else going on. And then I'm wondering if you could just take a step back and talk about the competitive landscape. From afar it looks like you're making a lot of improvements to the product and broadening the product. Is this improving your conversations with prospective customers?

Kevin Akeroyd

You pegged the first part of the question. What we won is a very large rate renewal and therefore migration off of legacy application, the C3 quarter, Q2 is the small one. So, most of that is, right, we haven't really seen the drop-off in new business but when you're migrating over, a materially smaller number of customers in the Q2 were worrying that's where we get the migration off of legacy book [indiscernible] or legacy [indiscernible] under C3. It's just a matter of seasonality. You're going to see that uptick again as the base of subscription customers gets much larger again in the second half. So, you pegged the seasonality spot on.

And then on the other – it really is change in the conversation, I think it's a good way to say it, you're right, three different ways. One, again, no customer [indiscernible] have to log on to four or five different non-integrated solutions across four or five different vendors.

If I can do it with one strategic vendor with one integrated solution, the efficiency, the right time cost expense and then quite frankly speaking, productivity, there is a material step-up. So we're just quite frankly helping customers do things way better, way faster, way more efficiently. But that's the first part which is just the integration benefit.

And now with some of this innovation like, wow, I can do it for images and logos not just text and hash-tags in the platform, and wow, I can actually get validated reach, audience data, and business results attribution inside C3, not just the traditional kind of BS reporting I've had to deal with the last 20 years, and innovation kicks in, you're getting a higher level and a much more exciting and broader conversation about the second wave, which is the innovation not just the first one which is the integration.

Now the combination of the two just allows us to continue our way of higher in the organization, trying to get to more and more senior executives having a strategic dialog. And we think like Audience now we're actually over there talking about how we can help the Web people improve their performance or the advertising people improve their performance. So we're actually getting across the organization and again kind of tiptoeing over there into some of the marketing audience and some of the marketing spend. So, it's allowing it to go higher and wider with the combination of the integration and the innovation.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mark Murphy of JPMorgan. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

This is [Matt Koff] [ph] on behalf of Mark Murphy. So the [indiscernible] of 40 million this quarter, is this what we can roughly expect in the future per quarter and would any factors cause you to accelerate or decelerate the purchase [indiscernible] the repayments there?

Jack Pearlstein

So, I think we're going to shy away from prognosticating what we're going to pay down each quarter. I think what we've said or tried to say fairly consistently is we'll move throughout a quarter, we'll look at any acquisition funding that might arise or might be required. We have a bunch of synergies that are going to require cash to move those costs out of the business over the next couple of quarters. And so those are the two things that would sort of detract from our ability to pay down debt.

I would also point to a little bit of seasonality. So, we've got Q2 and Q4 the big cash collection quarters. And so, I think I wouldn't expect something as large as 40, but certainly I think as Kevin and I have stated on a number of occasions, we're looking for opportunities to take excess cash when it sits around use it to knock down debt.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's helpful. Thank you. And how would you describe the progress on the integration for both the front-end and the back-end? First [indiscernible] or in other words if I'm just a C3 customer from last year and what do I see now that's maybe different or better or what works more smoothly versus one got purchased the last year.

Kevin Akeroyd

I think there's two material pieces there. One is that the integration has gone from a [indiscernible] integration to a really hard tight [indiscernible] integration. So, these are kind of funny words but like loose integration versus very, very tight integration is one. And then two, just the feature richness because as we discussed on a number of these calls, C3 is innovation and integration which is the big news, but you also have to actually go retroactively make it feature-rich with the legacy products, right. The Vocus product had 10 years of code and 400 feedlines of feature function in the software. And a lot of customers say, hey, I want my cake and eat it too, I want the integration, I want the innovation, but I also want feature number 117, 292 and 311 for my 10 year old Vocus product, and I want it all, right. So that's the other thing as we've been able to not only deliver the integration and innovation which is brand-new, we continue to make progress around beating those decades of legacy feature function from all the acquired assets to catch it up from a feature-rich standpoint for the legacy applications. And those are the two big differences which is making customers more willing to migrate and customers are happy with the product.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Tyler Radke of Citi. Please go ahead.

Tyler Radke

I apologize if some of my questions have already been asked and answered. I was hopping around earnings call this afternoon. But I was just wondering if you could address the number of seats are really customer additions in the quarter, and it looks like from my math they were a little bit lighter than what you did in Q1. Was there a size discrepancy, were they bigger ads, and that's why maybe the absolute dollar was lower-than-expected, and then kind of what are you thinking in terms of where that C3 number should be for full year 2018.

Kevin Akeroyd

We did cover it but no problem covering it again. The real simple answer there is really seasonality. That number is driven both by new logo sales driving net new units in the company. It's also very maturely moved by migrating legacy Cision, our legacy Vocus or legacy [indiscernible] customers off of the old legacy application and onto C3 and Q1 was a much higher right number of renewals. And therefore, many, many more backs to actually migrate a legacy client older to Bureau Van Dijk. Q2 is the lightest quarter from a number of units standpoint. So, that is really just seasonality with far fewer accounts that are actually getting renewed in their portfolio – or fewer migrations happening, and we will see it uptick nicely again as the number of accounts they can renew and therefore migrate over in addition to the new business momentum, feedback into the second half we'll start to see the rates in the second half will look a lot more like C1 than they did in Q2. But it really is a seasonality issue, nothing more.

Tyler Radke

Got it. And then a follow-up, just on the, if I look at your subscription customers and ARPU there, as a cross-sell [indiscernible] really leverage the benefit of the integrated products, what number would you like to see in terms of ARPU growth, either on some [indiscernible] customer side or the ARPU just in terms of that growth rate, where do you think that that can [indiscernible]?

Kevin Akeroyd

That's a good question. I think the more important answer is if it continues for a prolonged period of time, and we're having the conversation about it, it went up again a year from now, two years from now, three years from now I think it is – the real important answer to that is slow and steady wins the race. And so long as it does continue to move up every single quarter the way it has the last several – that's the most important answer. Does it mean we are executing against the strategy and had the faces continues to hold and prove true over multiple years rather than multiple quarters.

And then the real swing factor and the reason why I had to put a little bit of magnitude is, we're basically just taking the core staples, right, day-to-day plus analysis plus distribution. When things like the visual and the logo come on, which are brand-new, when things like the audience data monetization with audiences, and when the impact starts to actually becoming a separate price tag rather than just bundled into that C3 multi-product deal that we're doing right now, there is a mouth-watering potential to really, really take that up at a much higher and steeper rate, but it's just too cloudy and a little too out there, it's such a really – we don't put a number that I could feel comfortable kind of forecasting at this point in time.

So, the good news is there's a lot more opportunity to grow ARPU out in the future with these new innovations and with the incremental monetization of things like the data. It's just a little premature for us to actually try to hang a number on that right now.

Tyler Radke

Okay, great. Thanks for the color.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Kevin for some brief closing remarks.

Kevin Akeroyd

Great. Thank you, operator. So, in closing, I'd like to say the decision management team is very excited about delivering a very solid Q2. We're very excited about the opportunities in front of us to continue to drive revenue and margin growth globally, to deliver innovation to our customers and create value for our shareholders. We believe we're in a stronger position than ever and in a more unique position than ever to capitalize on these opportunities. And lastly, I want to thank everyone for joining us on the earnings call this afternoon. Thank you.

Operator

The conference has now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.