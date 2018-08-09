EXG: A Good Income Fund, Albeit A Bit Overpriced

The fund is very well diversified across sectors and countries, much better than the underlying indices in fact.

The fund's market price and NAV have been almost perfectly flat since the recession so nearly all of the fund's returns will come in the form of distributions.

In an effort to generate cash flow off of my investment portfolio, I have owned a variety of income-focused closed-end funds over the years. One of the better ones was the Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Fund (EXG) (View the fund's web page here). Unlike many income CEFs, this one has the advantage of being able to qualify a good portion of its distributions as return of capital, which makes it much easier to hold the fund in an ordinary brokerage account. It has also had a remarkably stable market price since the recession, which is likely to appeal to anyone seeking preservation of capital.

About The Fund

The Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has the stated objective of providing current income and gains, which a secondary objective of providing capital appreciation. As I hinted at in the introduction however, it has largely failed at this secondary objective as both the net asset value and the market price of the fund have remained remarkably stable since the end of the last recession:

Thus, the owners of the fund receive virtually all of their return through the distributions that it pays out. However, the very high distribution yield of the fund makes this not a bad position to be in, particularly once taxes are considered (due to the tax-advantaged nature of the fund's distributions). This will be discussed later in this article.

The Portfolio

EXG invests in a diversified portfolio of both domestic and foreign common stocks. The fund focuses heavily on dividend-paying stocks, which is understandable for an income-focused fund. In addition to collecting dividends, the fund also writes call options against the stocks in its portfolio as a way to generate extra income.

The fund is certainly well-diversified across sectors. Its sector weightings are largely inspired by the MSCI World Index, which is a market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 1,649 stocks from companies throughout the world. It is usually considered to be the standard benchmark index for the developed world.

Unlike many American-only funds, we do not see any sectors with outsized weightings here. The largest allocation is to information technology, which at 18.62% is still lower than what is found in the S&P 500. It is admittedly odd to see information technology boasting such a high percentage weighting in an income-focused fund given the relatively low dividend yields paid out by the sector. This is likely an attempt to get capital gains and likely some call premium income.

Even more interesting is the top ten holdings of the fund.

Here we can see that the fund's top two holdings are Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN). As I am sure everyone reading this is well aware, neither one of these companies pays a dividend. Their presence in an income-focused fund is certainly odd. However, EXG can likely generate a synthetic dividend by writing covered calls against these positions.

It is nice to see that no single position comprises more than 5% of the portfolio, which is typically the point when I start to get concerned about risk. This small weighting ensures that the fund is not dependent on any single position to deliver its performance nor its income. With that said though, the four largest holdings are four of the five largest technology companies in the world and together account for 10.8% of the total portfolio. While this is a decent amount of exposure to big technology, even it is not too bad compared to what many other funds have.

The fund also appears to be fairly well-diversified globally, with roughly 40% of its holdings being in companies found outside of the United States:

As I have stated in numerous past articles, many of the best income opportunities in the world are found outside of the United States. This is due largely to the valuation of U.S. markets, which have pushed down the dividend yield of many, if not most, U.S.-based assets. It is therefore nice to see that Eaton Vance appears to have recognized this too and overweighted international markets.

Distributions

As I already mentioned, EXG's net asset value and market price have been almost perfectly flat since the end of the last recession, so nearly all of the return has been delivered via distributions. Fortunately, the distribution is a very good one. EXG pays a monthly distribution of $0.076 per share, which gives it a 9.55% yield at the current price. An investor who does not need this income today would be well-served to reinvest it and let it compound, which will boost the annual return, particularly when considering the price stability of the fund.

EXG pays out a flat monthly distribution under a managed distribution policy. What this means is that there are some months in which the fund's income may not perfectly correspond to the distribution. In a worst case scenario, this may result in the fund pay out more than it is actually able to earn through income, dividends, and long- and short-term capital gains. While this would ordinarily be concerning, the fact that the fund has had an almost totally flat net asset value for more than five years is a good indication that it balances out over time.

Valuation

As investors, it is always important for us not to overpay for any asset in our portfolio. This is because overpaying for any asset greatly reduces the future returns that the asset will generate. In the case of a closed-end fund, the most common valuation method to use it net asset value, which is essentially the amount that the common shareholders would receive if the fund were liquidated. Ideally, we want to buy a fund at a price below its net asset value as this means that we are paying less for the underlying assets than they are actually worth. As of August 7, 2018, the fund boasts a net asset value of $9.33 per share. As of the time of writing, shares of the fund trade hands for $9.55 per share. The fund thus trades at a premium of 2.36% to net asset value. Personally, I greatly dislike paying a premium for funds as that means that we are paying more for the assets in the portfolio than they are actually worth. This might be justified if management can add a high amount of alpha to the fund, but I don't see that as the case here.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EXG appears to be a solid tax-advantaged global fund. Its management manages to produce a high return and has done so for many years. The high yield will undoubtedly be appealing to investors but someone buying the fund today may be paying too high of a price for that yield. The fund is certainly worth watching though and I may buy back in myself should the market price get closer to net asset value.

