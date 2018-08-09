CapitaCommercial: Tenant Diversity Bodes Well For Stability

It is important for any business to not depend too heavily on a single customer as this would prove devastating to that business if something happens to the customer.

One important thing for investors to consider when evaluating a potential real estate investment trust is the diversity of its tenants. This is, in fact, something that is important for any business. After all, we do not want a business that we own to be overly dependent on a single customer because if that customer runs into financial troubles or even just decides to switch to a different provider, it would have a significantly adverse impact on our business. For that reason, I would like to take a look at the tenant makeup of a real estate trust that I have been following, CapitaLand Commercial Trust (OTCPK:CMIAF), to see if it meets the diversity that we need to see.

First, let us look at the trust's largest tenants in terms of rental revenue that they provide. Here are CapitaCommercial's ten largest tenants and the percentage of rental revenue provided:

Source: CapitaLand Commercial Trust

As we can see here, the trust's ten largest tenants account for 36% of its total rental revenue. While this may seem large, this is not out of line with what some other real estate trusts have, especially Singaporean ones. What may be somewhat concerning however is the fact that the trust's largest tenant, RC Hotels, accounts for 9% of the trust's total rental revenue. RC Hotels is a venerable hotel operator in Singapore that has been in business since 1989 but it is still a hotel that is heavily dependent on both business and tourist travel to Singapore. Considering the city-state's status as an economic center in Asia, it seems likely that there will continue to be sufficient travel to the region to ensure business for the hotel. I am still always nervous when it comes to hotel real estate however as it is more vulnerable to economic cycles than most other properties. As such, the fact that a large proportion of the trust's revenues comes from this single hotel operator is rather concerning.

Fortunately however, when we look out across the entire trust, we can see that it derives income from a wide variety of sectors:

Source: CapitaLand Commercial Trust

We can see here that the largest portion of the trust's income comes from the banking sector. However, at 22% it still accounts for a minority of the trust's total income. Even if we include the related financial services sector, we still see that finance-related activities only account for 44% of CapitaCommercial's total rental income. With that said though, another widespread financial crisis like the one that happened in 2007-2008 or even a repeat of the 1997 Asian financial crisis could have an outsized impact on the trust's income should it cause these companies to go into a financial situation in which they cannot afford their rent payments. Other than events such as these though, the financial sector is generally recession-resistant so it will probably not default on any rent payments. Outside of this sector, we do not see anything that makes up an outsized portion of the trust's rental income, which should insulate it from industry-specific shocks.

Fortunately, it appears likely that CapitaCommercial will be able to maintain diversity across its tenant base. We can see this by looking at the industries in which the tenants that entered into new leases with the trust recently came from:

Source: CapitaLand Commercial Trust

As we can see here, the overwhelming majority of new tenants came from the business consultancy, IT, media, and communications sectors. There was a smaller influx of new leases from the financial services sector. The bulk of the trust's new tenants are therefore from somewhat underrepresented sectors in its tenant base currently so it is certainly nice to see growing demand from these tenants. In addition, consulting, IT, media, and communications all tend to be fairly resistant to the economic cycle so this should reduce the risk of shocks to the trust's portfolio due to a tenant having financial problems.

Another important thing to consider when evaluating the safety of a real estate investment is its lease expiration profile. This is because, as a general rule, tenants cannot vacate a property or otherwise cease paying rent while the lease is in effect. Therefore, if only a small portion of the tenant leases expire during a given year then the trust can limit the impact on its revenues should tenants not wish to renew. CapitaCommercial is very well positioned here, with only a small percentage of its outstanding leases coming up for renewal over the next few years.

Source: CapitaLand Commercial Trust

As we can see here, leases representing 3% of the trust's gross rental income still need to be renewed in 2018. The remainder of the trust's leases that expired this year have already been renewed. In 2019, the trust still needs to renew leases representing 26% of its gross rental income. The percentage of gross rental rental incomes coming up for renewal does decline in the following years, however that will likely change as near-term leases are renewed and new expiration dates are stated. Overall though, the takeaway here is that a limited percentage of the trust's rental income comes up for renewal in any given year which should limit the portion of the trust's revenue that is at risk from lease expirations during any given period.

We have established that CapitaCommercial's income appears to be relatively secure. However, as investors it is always important to ensure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolio. One way to value a real estate investment trust is to use its net asset value. This is the value of all the real estate contained in the trust's portfolio minus the amount of debt owed by the trust. As of June 30, 2018 (the latest date for which figures were available), CapitaCommercial had a net asset value of S$1.84 per trust unit. As of the time of writing, units of the trust trade hands for S$1.74 on the exchange in Singapore. The trust therefore trades at a 5.43% discount to net asset value, which means that an investor today would pay less than what the actual real estate in the portfolio is worth. This should appeal to investors.

In conclusion, CapitaCommercial Trust appears to be a safe and secure real estate investment trust due to the diversity of its tenant portfolio and its well spread-out lease expirations. In addition, the trust is trading at a very reasonable valuation, which is vital to making a good investment. This trust is certainly worthy of a deeper look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.