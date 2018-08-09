Charles River Labs: The Growth Is Real

I plan to stay long the stock and I may actually add to my position.

Charles River not only reported impressive operating results for Q2 2018 but the company also appears to be well-positioned for the future. Additionally, the company's revenue growth prospects appear promising.

Charles River Laboratories (CRL) has been a top-performer for the R.I.P. Portfolio over the first eight months of 2018, as the stock is up almost 14% on a YTD basis.

CRL data by YCharts

The outperformance for the stock has been great so far this year but, in my opinion, Charles River's latest quarterly operating results, especially from a revenue standpoint, supports the fact that this Contract Research Organization ("CRO") company is well-positioned for 2018 and beyond.

The Latest - A Beat And Raise, What's Not To Like?

On August 8, 2018, Charles River reported adjusted Q2 2018 EPS of $1.62 (beat by $0.16) on revenue of $585.3M (beat by $13.97M). For comparison purposes, the company reported adjusted EPS of $1.29 on revenue of $469.1 in the same period of the prior year.

The company's revenue and non-GAAP EPS (i.e., the earnings that matter at this point in time) were both up ~25% when compared to Q2 2017. Charles River's growth was largely fueled by the recent acquisitions (KWS BioTest, Brains On-line and MPI Research), which accounted for approximately 15% of consolidated revenue for Q2 2018, but the company also reported strong organic top-line growth for the quarter (slightly over 7%).

The company reported impressive broad-based revenue growth but its Discovery & Safety Assessment, or DSA, unit was the real standout for the quarter.

The acquisitions definitely came into play, specifically MPI exceeded expectations, but the results show that Charles River's DSA services are still in high demand. This was actually a topic that management covered during the conference call:

We continue to benefit from strong client demand for our Discovery and Safety Assessment services, which we believe is a testament to the strength of the market environment and our premier, early-stage portfolio that enables clients to work with one CRO from target identification through IND filing. We believe these factors will lead to high single-digit organic revenue growth for the DSA segment in 2018. The performance of the Discovery business strengthened in the second quarter, and we remain very optimistic about its prospects this year. The Early Discovery business recently delivered its 79th development candidate to a client, enhancing our reputation for scientific expertise in the discovery of new molecules. We believe this is driving demand for our services, especially with biotech clients. As a result of our track record and our ongoing efforts to create a more cohesive discovery offering, client interest was exceptionally strong across our service areas, particularly for integrated drug discovery programs.

The DSA unit alone makes me bullish about the potential that Charles River has in the quarters ahead, but it also helps the bull case that the company's other business units preformed well too.

On the other hand, from an earnings perspective, the company's most recent quarter was nothing to brag about.

Several business units were negatively impacted by business/study mixes but it is important to also note that acquisition related costs (e.g., integration expenses, hiring, amortization, etc.), and the fact that the company is heavily investing in its business, have created earnings headwinds over the last few quarters. Charles River's management team is in full investment mode and, to be honest, near-term earnings are really not the focus for the time being.

At the end of the day, there was a lot to like about Charles River's Q2 2018 results but, more importantly, management fully anticipates for the company to have a strong finish to the current year.

The Story Is Still Intact

As I described in "CRL's Long-term Story Is Still Intact", Charles River has established itself as a critical part of the business processes for most major healthcare companies. For example, Charles River's scientist worked on approximately 80% of all drugs approved by the FDA in 2017 and the company partnered with each of the 100 largest biopharmaceutical companies in the world. That is saying something.

Additionally, management again raised their full-year 2018 guidance.

Plus, it is an encouraging sign that healthcare companies appear to be operating in an improving backdrop, as shown by the quarterly earnings results for the sector.

Source: FactSet

Charles River has properly scaled its business over the last few years and I believe that the recent acquisitions, especially MPI Research, put the company in a great position for the years ahead.

Rating & Valuation

The Street (via Yahoo! Finance) is bullish about Charles River's stock at current levels.

The stock is rated a "Buy" with an average price target of $119.57 (below today's price) but, in my opinion, analysts may not be bullish enough about Charles River's stock.

I believe that CRL shares are attractively valued at today's price.

Source: Fidelity

The over 20 P/E may seem steep but, as I described above, the company has experienced earnings pressure over the last few quarters and it is expected to face headwinds into fiscal 2019. However, in my opinion, Charles River is in a position to more than grow into its current valuation over the next few years.

Risks

Investing in small cap companies comes with many risks, but the major risk for Charles River is related to the company's reliance on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. If these companies cut back their operations and/or outsourcing needs, Charles River's business would be negatively impacted.

Additionally, the company has made several decent sized acquisitions over the last year so integration risk is something that really needs to be monitored in the quarters ahead. Lastly, please also refer to Charles River's 2017 10-K for additional risk factors that should be considered before investing in the company.

Bottom Line

Charles River reported strong Q2 2018 results and, while earnings/margins were definitely under pressure, the company's top-line growth really stood out. The management team has made some great acquisitions in the recent past and I believe that the company's most recent quarterly results supports the bull case.

To be honest, I struggle with trying to find a reason why its investor base would not be excited about the company's long-term business prospects. With markets trading close to all-time highs, I believe that CRL shares are attractively priced today so, in my opinion, investors that have a time horizon longer than 2-3 years should treat pullbacks as long-term buying opportunities.

Author's Note: All images were obtained from Charles River's Q2 2018 Earnings Slides, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.