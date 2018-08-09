I Bought Illinois Tool Works After Its Nearly 30% Dividend Increase

I had been holding out for $130, but I didn't want to miss out on these shares yielding ~2.9% at $140.

I take a lot of pride in my ability to predict dividend increases. The ability to account for reliably/predictable income is one of the primary reasons that I feel so comfortable with my dividend growth investing strategy. With that being said, I was totally shocked Friday just before the close.

When Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) announced a nearly 30% dividend increase, I was taken aback. That figure was well above the company’s recent and long-term averages in terms of dividend growth rate. ITW is known for double-digit dividend growth, but not ~30% growth. What’s more, while tax reform has certainly been a boon to the company’s bottom line, this dividend increase is well ahead of the pace that EPS is expected to increase at in 2018.

I assumed the increase would be in the 10-12% range, and I had factored this into my forward-looking price target. However, I’m not disappointed in my mistake. Actually, I was so pleased that I decided to raise my fair value target a bit and initiate exposure to ITW on Monday morning. I bought a small, entry-level position in the stock at $140.59.

Right now, ITW is one of my smaller positions, making up only ~0.4% of my portfolio. With that said, I hope to increase the size of this position over time. This is certainly a company that I could see becoming a core position within my industrial-focused basket, but I only want to build that position larger into weakness. But for the time being, I’m happy to have a bit of exposure to ITW’s fast-growing dividend.

For some time now, I’ve hoped to buy in the $130 area. I highlighted this valuation in a piece here at Seeking Alpha published back in mid-May. I thought that $130, or ~17x forward earnings, was a fair price to pay for a blue-chip industrial name. You might be thinking that’s a tad bit too low for a Dividend Aristocrat... especially when companies like Clorox (NYSE:CLX) or Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are trading with multiples well above 20x.

Well, while ITW is a great company, due to its cyclical nature, it does have a history of high earnings volatility, and this is why I place a lower fair value target multiple on it than I would a on Dividend Aristocrat in, say, the consumer staples sector. What’s more, prior to the recent dividend increase, ITW was yielding in the mid-2% range. When looking at other reliable dividend yields in the broader market, or even in the industrial space, this wasn’t stellar on a relative basis by any means. I knew an increase was coming soon, but as I said, I expected a ~10% increase or so, which would have kept the stock’s yield in the mid-2% range.

Well, the ~30% increase changed things, bumping ITW’s forward yield up to the 2.9% area. In my mind, that sort of yield (reliable income) deserves a slightly higher premium. Because of this, I was willing to bump up my fair value multiple to ~18.5x, which is why I bought shares at $140.

Even though I don’t think shares are particularly cheap at the moment, it was a bit of post-earnings release weakness that enabled me to buy shares at the $140 range. It’s interesting, because ITW just posted its most profitable first half of a year ever in FY18, yet the market totally ignored that, focusing on trade war concerns and slightly lowered guidance. I think some fear that tax reform is the only reason ITW is experiencing growth, but I see organic growth across all the business portfolio, and I’m not going to turn my nose up at the best first half that this company with such a long and illustrious history has ever produced.

During the most recent quarter, I thought numbers were solid. Top line growth only came in at 7%, but EPS increased by 17% yoy and free cash flow was up 38%. This is exactly why we’re seeing such a large dividend increase. With that said, I would like to see better sales growth, which to me represents more sustainable long-term bottom line growth prospects. However, I suppose it’s important to give credit where credit is due, and ITW did post organic revenue growth in all of its business segments (albeit, low-single digit ones for the most part).

Trade war/tariff-related concerns continue to be a headwind for ITW; however, during the most recent conference call, management noted that raw material cost inflation is “manageable” and they don’t expect to see any negative impacts on FY18 earnings (only margin dilution). In other words, organic growth should make up for whatever dollars are lost by increased input costs.

Regarding ITW’s “produce where we sell” strategy, which I personally find to be smart/attractive as an investor (I like knowing that the companies I own have a well-developed, global infrastructure in place), management also didn’t seem overly concerned, citing that only 2% of ITW’s total spend comes from China, and the company has limited cross-border movement overall.

I touched upon ITW’s impressive margins during my last article on the company, and those have improved since as well. During Q2, it posted operating margins of 24.3%, which was up 50 bps on the quarter (though the company did not mention that there were legal expenses involved in the Q2FY17 figure, and really, the comparable figure was only up 10 bps ex legal expenses). Management expects to see ~80 bps improvement overall for FY18 (and 100 bps+ from Enterprise Initiatives).

I’ve talked about the company’s dividend increase, but let’s break it down quickly. The prior dividend was $0.78/share, and management bumped that up to $1.00/share quarterly. This represents annual dividend growth of 28.2%.

Prior to the increase, ITW’s forward payout ratio was 40.8%, based off of analysts' consensus estimate for 2018 EPS at $7.65. Now, the forward payout ratio using that $7.65 EPS figure stands at 52%. As you can see below, this is higher than where company management typically likes to operate in terms of payout ratio (what’s more, these are TTM payout ratio figures - I’m being generous using the forward EPS).

However, I don’t think the added risk is a problem, because analysts are expecting ITW to grow its earnings another 8% or so in 2019 and 2020, so looking down the road, it shouldn’t take long for the payout ratio to dip back down below 50%. I do think 2018’s big increase decreases the likelihood of strong, double-digit dividend increases in the near future, but that’s alright with me coming off of the heels of a ~30% increase like we just saw.

While we’re on the subject of shareholder returns, something else that I focused on during my last ITW piece was its buyback. I’m a big fan of owning shares of companies that reliably decrease their outstanding share count over time. In my last article on ITW, I noted that it has returned more than 21% of its outstanding share count since 2013. Well, that trend continued in Q2, as the company spent $500 million on share repurchases.

To fund my recent ITW purchase, I sold off a small position in the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK) that I had accumulated via selective dividend growth a few years back. I sold my XLK shares because I am already so top heavy with technology in my portfolio. That ETF was a bit redundant because I already owned shares of each of the top 10 companies within XLK’s basket. I was happy to reduce my technology exposure a bit, locking in gains of nearly 44% in doing so, and reallocating those funds towards the industrial sector, which is an area where I’m probably a bit underweight.

