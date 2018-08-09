'North Sea Bubble': Denmark

While the firms have high cash reserves, we believe growing inflationary pressures should come at the expense of their financial health.

These firms carry extremely high valuations and have little top and bottom line growth to account for that.

When investors are looking for short opportunities they typically look for individual firms that are at high risk of bankruptcy, appear to be in a popping bubble, or have evidence that the said firm is committing bad acts. Only rarely do investors find a nation, or an entire region, where these negative properties are evident.

The North Sea region (for our purposes: United Kingdom, Ireland, Netherlands, Denmark, and Norway) has become a hot-stop for record high equity valuations over this bull-market. These nations have profited from "deflationary growth" trends that have fueled the technology, healthcare, and real estate sectors. However, we believe this trend has come to an end and is in a reversal process. Today, we will focus in on Denmark as we see a growing short-opportunity entry-point in the region that we expect will grow in size over coming months.

Stormy Waters Brewing

The iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (EDEN) has been one of the worst single-country equity ETF performers this week after one of its top holdings Danske Bank (OTCPK:DNSKF) has been under a growing storm of government money-laundering investigations and other firms have released lower-than-expected earnings reports.

Here is the performance of the ETF since 2013 compared to Danske Bank:

Source: Trading View

As you can see, both EDEN and DNSKF has had stellar performance since 2012, but appears to have hit a hard top since 2017 and is beginning to show signs of a large downturn. As you may also see, DNKSF shows some signs of leading EDEN as the other equities in the basket (primarily biotechnology) are more resistant to broad economic factors until those factors make a large enough impact. In other words, a slowdown in global (or local) liquidity hits financial stocks first.

While the case against Danske Bank may appear to be a "one-off" event, it does appear Danske's troubles are not isolated and are tied to the economic growth in the region. Here is the GDP growth rate for Denmark over the past decade:

Source: Trading Economics

As you can see, little growth has occurred and it appears Denmark is failing to regain strength. Thus, we believe the evident large top in the post-2016 price-action of EDEN is indicative of a larger downturn to come.

Alarming Valuations

Most of the ETF (41%) is invested in the large healthcare, specifically biotechnology, sector. Per usual in biotechnology, many of these firms have an extremely high valuation and have been burning cash at a record pace.

Beyond healthcare, the ETF is 21% invested in the industrials sector (which is largely clean energy companies with similar problems) and 12.6% Financials (over 70% of which is Danske Bank). Overall, we believe the sector make-up of the ETF puts it at high risk if global equity valuations come back down.

Here are the valuations and average valuation for the top ten holdings in the ETF:

Note: "Typical" uses the arithmetic mean, harmonic mean, and median of the top ten holdings depending on the variable to avoid outlier bias

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, not only do these firms ask a very high PE ratio of around 25 (and ranging up to 323), they also have high debt levels (as seen in the enterprise value), low growth, and higher than reasonable growth expectations.

We find the best overall measure of a company's valuation is it's EV/EBITDA ratio as it controls for leverage effects. In the United States, which is currently near record historical EV/EBIDTA measures, at a ratio of about 15 is still common (the long run average is around 10). An EV/EBITDA of over 20 is reasonable only if the firms have very high top and bottom line growth. However, the median firm actually lost 1.6% in revenue and only gained 4.5% in earnings last year. In order for the ratio to be reasonable, these companies should be expected to grow their bottom line roughly 20%, far below the expected 4%.

To further our comparative analysis we will move to Star Capital's research on CAPE, a 10-year de-cycled PE ratio, by country. According to the firm, Danish equities currently have the second highest average CAPE ratio in the world at 33. Second, only to Ireland (which is 45), historical studies have shown Danish equities should have zero to negative annualized returns over the next decade.

The Counter-argument

When taking a close look at the balance sheet and cash flows of these firms investors (particularly American ones) will note something that they may find startling, they will find what appears to be financial health and proper financial management.

Here is the balance sheet information for these stocks:

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

While these firms have taken on more debt than they may be able to handle, most of them (even Danske) have a much lower debt to equity ratios than that of many American firms.

While many of their biotechnology firms burn a large level of cash, they by-in-large have adequate cash reserves compared to their outstanding debt (of course, Danske should not be considered as it is a bank).

Further, the firms have good margins and are putting their cash earnings to good use. Here is our "efficiency" data for these firms:

Data Source: Yahoo Finance

As you can see, they have good returns on assets and equity, have stellar gross margins (though NVO and DANSKE's should not be taken into account), and good free cash flow margins. That said, we find trouble with their "CFF" cash flow from financing and "CFI" cash flow from investing data. As you can see, cash from financing is positive for some of their firms. This indicates firms tend to be selling equity or raising debt, and thus worsening their enterprise value per stakeholder.

On top of that, many of the firms are investing their cash resources heavily. While we would usually interpret this as positive, we believe they are making investments that will likely yield a negative return. At this point in the market cycle, it is time for firms to hold onto their cash for a rainy day. While this currently is not a major concern, we believe this could damage their financial health if it does not slow soon.

While Danish firms appear to have better financial management than much of the United States, we do not believe it poses a risk to short these stocks. It actually may go to the benefit of our short thesis. We have noticed that firms with extremely high debt and low cash reserves tend to have highly fluctuating stocks that can easily rise 20-100% in months as in Tesla (TSLA). Since these firms do not appear "risky", and just "highly overvalued", we find little chance they will rise quickly enough to harm an active short-seller.

Macro-Economic Trends, Not Always a Friend

We currently have a mixed view on the global economy. While we see liquidity fading, we also see strong economic numbers in the United States. We are "very cautious bears". But, regarding (EDEN), we are only bears.

If the global economy and financial liquidity begin to fall, we expect countries with high valuations to take the largest hit. Highly levered firms may actually take less of a hit than highly valued firms (like those in Denmark), as we expect inflationary pressures to rise even if the economy slows. This should help debtors and hurt those with cash and high multiples. (note: inflation and economic growth have appeared to have lost their historical correlation).

On the other hand, if the economy continues to march higher, we still expect EDEN to exhibit negative performance. Global economic growth was originally isolated to healthcare, technology, and consumer sectors. Thus, multiples expanded greatly for companies in those areas. Now, economic growth has expanded to industrial, material, and another more "basic economy" sectors. Thus, we expect PE ratios to fall into these "new economy sectors". Since continued earnings growth appears to be unlikely, it follows that the value of the equities should come down.

In short, we see a lose-lose situation when it comes to macroeconomic trends and the stocks within the Denmark ETF.

Risks and Bottom Line

A possible situation that would cause us to change our mind is if global inflationary pressures fall back down. If we return to "deflationary growth", sectors like those in EDEN should continue higher. In that situation, we believe it is likely for markets to go into "1999" mode where record high valuations become much, much higher.

The "North Sea" region, is predominantly made up of sectors that are prone to this sort of bubble. Our thesis is that that bubble has been beginning to pop since the end of 2016, however, our thesis is contingent on that belief being true and we cannot truly know until we see further action to the downside.

Despite the potential risks, we believe EDEN is a good short-target. The recent technical moves indicate that EDEN may have just past a high point and will continue lower. The equities have sky-high valuations that are not reasonable given slowing growth. While the firms have decent financial management, we do not believe that factor generates any further-upside opportunity. We will be looking to enter a position soon and expect a 20-40% downside in the equities over the next two years depending on macroeconomic developments. Overall, we see a good return to risk profile but would close our position if the ETF showed signs of a new trend.

We will continue to monitor developments in the "North Sea" economic region over coming weeks as we believe what we've found in Denmark can also be seen in the U.K (EWU), Ireland (EIRL), Netherlands (EWN), and Norway (ENOR).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in EDEN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.