Zillow: No Small Plans For Millennials

Revenue is growing quickly, but I think FCF is multiple years away, so I am staying away from the company's shares.

Shares of Zillow (Z) fell after the company guided to top and bottom line well below consensus expectations while simultaneously announcing an acquisition in an adjacency. Although the guidance was some cause for concern, I believe the strategic decision to enter into mortgage originations is part of a broader plan of digitizing as much of the home buying process as possible. Overall, I like the deal at first glance, and I think Zillow’s strategy is fundamentally sound. Let’s take a look at how the deal transforms the business, how millennials hate certain types of social interaction, but why I am not taking a position in the company even after the drop.

Mortgage Origination: Solid Business Though Highly Competitive

Mortgage origination is not a glamorous process –typically contact someone at a bank or a third party like Guaranteed Rate or another originator that has ties to your real estate agent. They get you a quote on a mortgage rate, and you in turn pay them fees. The originators take very little credit risk, and more likely than not, your mortgage will get traded around as part of a securitized portfolio until the obligation no longer exists.

The likes of Wells Fargo (WFC), PNC (PNC), and Guild all perform this service, but ultimately, I think customers are fairly fluid. There is very little brand value, and most companies compete on fees, level of service, and convenience. Much of this business is referral based either from real estate agents or a service like Zillow or Redfin (RDFN).

By purchasing Mortgage Lenders of America, Zillow will immediately become a viable option for consumers looking for a mortgage. I see two issues here: 1.) This business cannibalizes Zillow’s existing lead referral business and 2.) Zillow will have to deliver a level of service worthy of using.

If you have been through the mortgage process recently, then you are well aware that there are varying levels of service. Some firms have solid support staffs that pester the buyer for necessary documentation and truly quarterback the deal process. Other firms run with much leaner staffs, and though the homebuyer can save on fees, the headache and effort on their end can increase substantially. Since it is often seen as a one-time fee that generally looks irrelevant relative to the larger purchase value, I think consumers are unconsciously able to pay a premium.

All of this is to say that, yes; Zillow may be able to generate excellent deal flow because of its strong web presence. However, execution will be key, and for the sake of Zillow shareholders, hopefully they are able to integrate industry best practices.

The Millennial Real Estate Dream

I may hate the label, but I am unquestionably a millennial. Millennials hate phone calls, and as a digital native, there is just a natural proclivity towards using technology. Email and text provide written documentation of everything, while a phone call feels antiquated. 68% of millennials avoid face-to-face conversation, and I can confirm that I know dozens of millennials who frequently exhibit this behavior. This leads to a generation that prefers online shopping to the in-person experience.

Zillow grasps this concept. The combination of Zillow Offers, where the company makes an immediate offer on your house and resell it at a later date, the browsing portal, and now mortgage origination could combine to create a powerful one-stop shop for buying a house. I do not think we are quite there yet, but as further generations become accustomed to online portrays of real life consistently become more accurate, I can see a world where you can buy a house from Zillow with almost no interaction.

As I mentioned, we are not there yet. Both Zillow and Redfin work with real estate agents, and I believe even millennials enjoy some handholding and the psychological outlet that real estate agents can provide. Both services continue to account for less than 2% of sales nationwide, and we have yet to see evidence of a shift away from human real estate agents. Still, I expect that a shift towards the lower cost services will eventually start to shift marketplace dynamics.

Utopian Vision Meets a Tough Reality

In many ways, I clearly see the strategic direction of Zillow, and I understand why it makes sense. Zillow is call point synergy 101 –building adjacent products and services around your captive audience. However, I believe their current strategy is fraught with risk.

On the latest conference call, when asked about Zillow Offers, CEO Spencer Rasoff offered this commentary:

We think we can make a lot of money in the buying and selling of Homes business by charging sellers a fee, doing a light remodel, paying agent commissions in the transaction and training our capital 4 or more times a year, so having a pretty short hold time. So we're very comfortable having agents in the transaction. We think most other iBuyers are also paying agent commissions in the transition. But I can only speak to our unit economics, which are attractive at, albeit at a low margin, high-volume game.

High volume and low margin scares me in the housing industry. This non-distressed flipping model seems tough for me. In order to get volume and turn the balance sheet over 4x per year, Zillow will need to buy a lot of properties. However, the best time to buy properties at a discount is usually when supply is high, not when it is low. Current marketplace dynamics are marked by low supply and high demand, so sellers have little incentive to sell to Zillow with a lower bid. On the other hand, Zillow could be overwhelmed in a down market when supply greatly outpaces demand, faced with a lot of ideas for capital deployment and weak demand post-purchase.

In addition, the pursuit of higher revenue and profits makes execution of this model tricky to navigate. Managers and employees will be incentivized to take more risk if they are able to boost sales, especially since it is being branded as a scale model.

Underlying sales growth continues to look solid, as the firm guided to $1.32-1.35 billion, good for growth of roughly 25%. However, profitability is declining, as adjusted EBITDA is likely to be flat to slightly up at $237 to 253 million. The firm also expects to have at least 330 homes in inventory at the end of the year, increasing working capital intensity.

Modeling a recurring free cash flow number for this business is very challenging as Zillow changes the business model materially. That being said, I do not model a free cash flow of $500 million for at least four years, meaning the company is trading at well over 20x my 2022 free cash flow number. This seems a bit rich, and even with optimistic revenue growth assumptions; I cannot derive a reasonable DCF value much over $40.

I like the bold ambition laid forth by the management team, but I simply believe the new business model is too risky. There is a price I’d be willing to roll the dice on the business model, but that price is 50% lower than today’s current share price. I admire the strategic M&A, but I am happy to stay out of this situation as Zillow transforms its model.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.