Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Array Progresses, MediciNova Trial Advances, Spark Falters

Array BioPharma combo a Breakthrough Therapy for type of colorectal cancer; shares up 8% premarket

Array BioPharma (ARRY) announced that the combination of BRAFTOVI (encorafenib), MEKTOVI (binimetinib) and Eli Lilly's (LLY) ERBITUX (cetuximab) is now an FDA-designated Breakthrough Therapy for the treatment of patients with BRAF V600E mutation-positive metastatic colorectal cancer (‘mCRC) after the failure of one or two prior lines of treatment for metastatic cancer.

More than two times higher mortality risk is observed in patients with BRAF V600E-positive mCRC than mCRC patients without the mutation.

The approved combination of Array’s Braftovi (encorafenib) with Mektovi (binimetinib) tablets target the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAFV600E or BRAFV600K mutation. These two are also independently undergoing more than 30 clinical trials across a number of solid tumor indications. Such trials include a Phase 3 trial in BRAF-mutant colorectal cancer. Other programs in developed stages of pipeline include selumetinib, larotrectinib, ipatasertib, tucatinib and ARRY-797 all of which are currently in registration trials.

Melanomas often have a tendency to activate mutations in BRAF kinase. Encoded on chromosome 7q34 BRAF, BRAF is a serine/threonine protein kinase, that activates the MAP kinase/ERK-signaling pathway. According to an earlier paper, BRAF V600K can be present in up to 30% of patients bearing BRAF V600 mutations. Potentially, this may represent up to 10% of all melanoma patients. ~40%-50% of melanomas harbor activating BRAF mutations.

Even if melanoma accounts for only ~1% of skin cancers, but it is the major cause of skin cancer deaths. Skin cancer is by far the most common of all cancers. According to the estimates of the American Cancer Society, ~91,270 new melanoma will be diagnosed in 2018 with an alarmingly high mortality rate of ~10%. The rates of melanoma have been rising for the last 30 years. With an anticipated CAGR of 12%, the global melanoma market is estimated to grow from $5B to $14B in the 2016-2025 decade. The US is the current leader in the global malignant melanoma market due to large patient base, easy availability and affordability of the newly introduced biologics

This $3.18B company has a long and advanced pipeline. Across the two major program areas of cancer and Hepatitis C, the company has four advanced candidates that have reached mid Phase 3 trials. Recent news pushed the share price marginally up by less than 10% and it last closed trading at $15.05, marginally down from the recent high of $16.05. It is trading in the mid-range of its 52-wk range of $7.92-$20.21.

MediciNova launches Phase 2/3 study of MN-166 in degenerative spinal cord condition; shares up 2%

MediciNova (MNOV) launches a Phase 2/3 clinical trial evaluating MN-166 (ibudilast) in patients with degenerative cervical myelopathy (degeneration of the spinal column leading to the compression of the spinal cord in the neck area). The trial will be conducted in collaboration with the University of Cambridge.

25-80 subjects will be enrolled in the first part of the study. Eligible participants will receive either MN-166 or placebo at doses up to 100 mg/day two-to-three months prior to a decompressive surgery. For next eight months the treatment with MN-166 will continue. Patients will be periodically evaluated at months 3, 6 and 12 following surgery. Total enrollment number is estimated to be between 300 and 350. The change from baseline in a scale measuring motor dysfunction in the arms and legs, loss of sensation and sphincter dysfunction called the modified Japanese Orthopaedic Association (‘mJOA) score will be the primary endpoint of the trial.

In other News:

Spark Therapeutics down 25% premarket on SPK-8011 data

Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) included data from the higher dose cohort in its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating SPK-8011 in hemophilia A patients into its Q2 report. Factor VIII levels of 16 - 49% (average: 30%) after 12 - 30 weeks follow-up were found in five participants. There was a reduction in their overall annualized bleeding rate (‘ABR) by 100% and their annualized infusion rate (‘AIR) by 100% among all five participants. However, this positive result was overshadowed by data from two other patients who showed immune responses to treatment that caused their FVIII levels to decline to less than 5%. Both have experienced reductions in bleeding and infusion rates and have moved to on-demand treatment A serious adverse event was recorded when one of them failed to respond rapidly to oral steroids and was admitted to a hospital to receive two IV methylprednisolone infusions which resolved the event. Shares were down ~25% on the news.

Audentes down 10% after update on gene therapy AT132

Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD) updated its Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating gene therapy AT132 in patients with X-linked myotubular myopathy (‘XLMTM) in its Q2 report. The independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended continuing dose escalation in Cohort 2 based upon positive findings from 24th week biopsies. A higher dosing regimen will commence in the coming weeks. Since the last update in May, no new serious adverse events were reported.

Spark's (SPK-8011) pain is BioMarin's (BMN 270) gain, up 6%

As mentioned above Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) failed to impress the investors with the results from its Phase ½ data on hemophilia A gene therapy SPK-8011. Two patients experienced immune responses to treatment that caused their Factor VIII levels to decline to less than 5%. Disappointment with the data was reflected in Spark’s share price plunge of ~25% and its apparent competitor BioMartin’s (BMN) 6% gain. Few months back BMN reported positive on a similar trial phase.

Bellerophon's INOpulse flunks late-stage study in PAH, significant down move expected

Bellerophon Therapeutics (BLPH) announced that its Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating INOpulse in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) failed to demonstrate a treatment effect. The independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended termination of the trial on the ground of data futility. Even if the treatment with INOpulse showed improvements in pulmonary vascular resistance but the primary endpoint of six-minute walk test was not met.

Ekso Bionics up 22% premarket on rollout of exoskeleton for factory workers

Ekso Bionics Holdings (EKSO) started rollout of its exoskeleton for use by factory workers to lessen fatigue. In an earlier evaluation EksoVest was able to lessen physical fatigue in performing overhead tasks while standing underneath vehicles. The trials were conducted in 15 Ford Motor Company assembly plants.

