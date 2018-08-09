SHU Portfolio: The Clouds Are Lifting For Inseego

We think shares can still be bought at these levels.

It is well placed to take advantage of multiple big market opportunities in 5G, aviation, and DMS.

We took a position in Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) by buying 5000 shares at $1.52 on October 5 last year. This purchase was predicated on the turnaround story which we set out in a few previous articles on Seeking Alpha.

The main driver of the turnaround involved lowering cost, reducing operating costs by some $30 million last year. The company really had no other option, given the declining revenue of legacy products (its MiFi hotspots) and a near-crippling debt load:

That's almost $135 million of debt on which it pays $5 million interest per quarter. The term loan is especially onerous, as the company pays LIBOR + 7.625%, and the coupon on the notes is 5.5%.

On top of that, there is a legal case pending with the shareholders of RER, which were owners of Feeney Wireless, a company that Inseego bought in January 2016. Inseego claims that it was grossly deceived, stopped paying the earnouts to RER (totaling $15.8 million in cash and $1.95 million in Inseego stock) and started legal proceedings.

Needless to say, this has been hanging as a cloud above the business, but we will argue that the clouds are lifting. There are five ways to reduce this burden:

Increase revenues

Reduce cost

Increase margins

Refinance

Reduce litigation exposure

Monetize non-core assets

Increase revenues

We will be brief here, as we've covered this in previous articles. We're not there yet, but the company has ample opportunities:

Its enterprise SaaS segment, which is mostly fleet tracking service Ctrack and DMS (Device Management System) which tracks mobile devices for companies. Inseego has a strong position in the airport business, where it is a first mover and has gained a number of contracts to track ground equipment for the likes of KLM. Revenue growth is fairly glacial though, 4% in Q2.

Its IoT/Mobile business, whilst still declining rather sharply (-26.6% in Q2), has a significant opportunity when 5G arrives, because that will initially be targeted at the fixed access market exactly where the company's strengths lie with its mobile hotspots and solid relations with carriers like Verizon (NYSE:VZ). These mobile 5G hotspots could take the cable companies on for the home broadband market.

The upshot is that with really considerable declining revenues, Inseego has still been able to increase its financial performance. That's likely to turn next year.

Notably though, Q2 revenue ($49.1 million) was 5% higher than that in Q1, so it could be that the worst is already behind us. Indeed, the plagued Mobile/IoT business increased revenue by 10% sequentially, and the company is doing pretty well with its 4GLTE hotspots.

In addition, there were some positive developments mentioned during the Q2CC. The company has produced a couple of new 4G LTE hotspots and, perhaps more importantly, gained new customers with these:

We recently won 4G products with three new customers, including a U.S. Tier 1 Mobile Service provider, a large Canadian service provider and U.S. cellular, seizing opportunities that resulted from the U.S. administration ban on Chinese competition, and we’re engaging other Tier 1 operators on additional opportunities.



Source: Q2CC

This is opening the door to 5G:

these are new customers and amongst some others, it has really opened the conversation to a broader base of business. And quite frankly, through that opening, we’re now having conversations about 5G that we would not have had before.



Source: Q2CC

And on the 5G opportunity itself, Inseego said:

The total addressable market for our 5G device portfolio is greater than $5 billion in annual revenue in the U.S. market alone... We will be launching three 5G products for fixed and mobile network applications. We believe 5G represents a $1 billion revenue opportunity for Inseego



Source: Q2CC

The first rollouts will occur towards the end of the year, and as most will start with home broadband, rather than wireless, this will open the gate for Inseego's 5G hotspots and gateway routers (which are under development and have to be certified first). But 2019 still looks like the start of meaningful revenue here.

The other business in this segment is the IoT business Skyus, which launched three new IoT products in June for remote connectivity and monitoring.

Developments in the company's SaaS segment are also better than the numbers suggest:

The numbers were marred by heavy currency headwinds, the South African rand in particular.

The renewal of the DMS contract with T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) for another three years (Sprint (NYSE:S) is another customer). While the terms are a little less, the deal has opened up certain government accounts.

GAAP revenue recognition is a lagging variable (see below).

With respect to the DMS business:

We have started adding private enterprise business accounts to the SaaS subscription model. This, we believe, provides about a 5x to 10x expansion of the prior addressable market. Overall, we are making good progress in growing our subscription base to drive recurring SaaS revenue growth. We expect to see a jump in the subscriber numbers and I’ll report on this in the next earnings call.



Source: Q2CC, our emphasis

And with respect to the aviation vertical for Ctrack:

The Aviation vertical is progressing with triple digit unit growth, new customer wins and continued expansion of backlog and customer pipeline. We have new Aviation customers in the UK and EMEA, including a global logistics player at the Brussels International Airport. Once again, I want to remind everyone this is a high growth market, which we believe is another $1 billion revenue opportunity for Inseego. It is in a nascent stage. SaaS subscription businesses with long-term contracts spread the revenue recognition over the life of the contract. GAAP governs this, so it takes time to translate into sales growth numbers.



Source: Q2CC, our emphasis

The latter explains in part why the numbers didn't look better this quarter.

Margin improvement

INSG Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Here you see that the improvement during 2017 is especially on the operating side, and the graph doesn't yet include Q2 2018 figures. From the 8-K:

In Q2, operating costs declined by 19.2% (and for the first six months of the year the decline is even more impressive 26.6%). In fact, the company is almost breakeven on an operating basis, producing a loss of just $822K.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million, which is in excess of a $15 million annual run rate, so more than halfway to the $25-30 million run rate which was the original target for the end of 2018 (but pushed out by a couple of quarters in Q1). Q3 adjusted EBITDA guidance is $3.8-4.8 million, so the company keeps steadily improving.

SA contributor Lerna Capital wrote an excellent article on Inseego not so long ago and reminded us of the following which management argued during the Q1CC:

We now expect more demand than we originally projected from replacement cycles combined with a much better margin profile that had been built into our design of our 5G portfolio from day one.

That is, 5G could not only mark the return of revenue growth for its plagued Mobile/IoT division, it could also come with considerably better margins. And as a reminder, here are the company's targets:

we are still saying we're going to be coming out of 2019 with an EBITDA run rate of $40 million, exiting this year at $20 million to $25 EBITDA



Source: Q2CC

Despite the small operating loss and the $5.14 million in interest payments, Inseego actually managed to increase cash. From the 8-K:

From the end of Q1 (see 10-Q) to the end of Q2:

Inventories went down from $15 million to $12.9 million.

Accounts receivable went up from $18.86 million to $23.41 million.

Accounts payable went up from $20.35 million to $29.27 million.

So cash flow got help from not paying bills and running down inventories, but this was partly offset by a reduction in accounts receivable.

We aren't yet in territory where there is durable positive free cash flow, as the company can't put off paying bills forever. Which is why:

Financing

Just before the Q2 figures came out, Inseego announced a $19.7 million private placement consisting of:

12,062,000 units, at a purchase price of $1.63 per unit, with each unit consisting of a share of the Company’s common stock and a warrant to purchase an additional .35 of a share of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price of $2.52 per share.

So, there is another 4.22 million shares coming when these warrants convert, but that will boost its cash by another $10.6 million, provided the shares reach over $2.52.

It's also good to know that the company has strong financial backers with a long-term perspective.

Litigation

Then, the earnings PR had this part:

Reduced total liabilities associated with a former lawsuit by approximately $17 million with a settlement agreement, including a potential reduction of cash liabilities from approximately $15.8 million to as low as $1.0 million

This refers to the RER case, so it seems that threat has now fallen away, which is a further lifting of the clouds. Management was surprised:

we saved the company roughly $17 million by settling a lawsuit brought before I joined as CEO. Frankly, it seems that the market hasn’t yet appreciated the significance of this third accomplishment.



Source: Q2CC

Asset sale

Management argued before that the company could sell non-core assets and reconfirmed this during the CC, without getting into specifics.

Conclusion

We're happy with the progress Inseego is making. Revenue and margins are turning in the plagued Mobile/IoT division, and there is good progress in the SaaS division, even if that isn't reflected in the numbers all that much.

The company got rid of a nasty liability and achieved a substantial cash injection. It's getting close to generating sufficient cash in order to deleverage the balance sheet.

Inseego has big opportunities in front of it like 5G, aviation and DMS for enterprise and government, and it's well placed to take advantage of all three.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INSG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.