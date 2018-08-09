Robust Bank Earnings Signal S&P 500 'Buy'

It is also worth noting that big bank stocks also look good for the year ahead, but bring more risk than the S&P 500.

Bank credit quality is as good as ever in an economy growing 3%+; should either factor deteriorate materially, investors will want to curb risk appetite.

Historically, this combination has been associated with superior risk-reward one year later for S&P market investors and bank investors.

Most importantly for investors, the industry's Return on Assets improved quarter over quarter and year over year.

Purpose

The purpose of this post is two-fold. 1) Overview Q2 2018 record earnings for U.S. banks. 2) Show historic relationship between bank earnings and annual stock price returns for the S&P 500 as well as bank stocks.

In this analysis readers will learn that U.S. bank earnings are at record levels. In addition, readers will learn that strong positive trends in bank profits are historically associated with higher S&P 500 returns and lower downside risk n the year ahead.

Bank Earnings Trends

Chart 1 shows the total bank earnings after taxes for all U.S. banks by quarter since 2003. Bank investors can expect 2018 bank earnings to be no less than $230 billion. For comparison, this number is 26% greater than the best rolling four quarters of net income in the history of U.S. banking. Clearly, tax reform plays a part in this improvement, but so does excellent credit quality, tightened expense management, and modestly improving net interest margins.

Chart 1

Chart 2 shows the industry’s Return on Assets since 1984. The ROA in Q2 2018 was 1.38%. This number matches the best quarterly ROAs in history which occurred during two quarters in 2003.

Chart 2

ROA Analysis Since 1994

Since 1994 there have been 98 calendar quarters. In this analysis the quarterly ROA of the banking industry, as reported by the FDIC and BankRegData, is compared to the ROA in the prior quarter ROA as well as the ROA for the industry one year earlier.

The analysis reveals that during 35 of the 98 quarters the industry’s ROA improved quarter-over-quarter as well as year-over-year. The combination of Q/Q and Y/Y bank profitability improvement is a positive sign for the U.S. economy. It is also a positive sign for the future direction of the S&P 500.

S&P 500 Price Change One Year After Bank ROA

As chart 3 shows, since 1994 the rolling annual average price change for the S&P 500 (SPY) is 8.9% with a standard deviation of 17%, producing a coefficient of variation of 1.92.

Chart 3 includes two more data points, both related to bank profitability trends.

The banking industry’s ROA has improved both Q/Q and Y/Y 35 times since 1994. Twelve months after these 35 quarters the SPY has averaged a 12.7% annual price change with a standard deviation of 14%, producing a coefficient of variation of 1.13. This performance is materially better -- +590 basis points -- than the 63 quarters when the banking industry's ROA failed to improve Q/Q and Y/Y. In addition, SPY price volatility as measured by standard deviation, which is a key measure of risk, is lower when banking's ROA is up Q/Q and Y/Y.

Chart 3

SPY Annual Price Change Rolling 98 Quarters Source: Ycharts Average Standard Dev. Coef. Of Var. Since 1994 (98 Quarters) 8.9% 17% 1.92 When ROA Not Improved (63) 6.8% 18% 2.69 When ROA Improved Q/Q, Y/Y (35) 12.7% 14% 1.13

Charts 4 provides a histogram chart showing the frequency of SPY annual stock price changes during the 35 quarters when bank ROAs improved Q/Q and Y/Y. Compare chart 4 to chart 5 which shows how the SPY changed in price one year after the banking industry failed to achieve improving ROA Q/Q and Y/Y. Note that the probability of an annual decline in stock price doubles when bank ROA failed to improve Q/Q and Y/Y.

Chart 4

Chart 5

Bank Stock Price Changes One Year Later After Bank ROA Improvement

The annual price change of 17 big bank stocks was also analyzed since 1993. Chart 6 shows that these banks have averaged a rolling annual price change of 11.1% but with huge volatility (standard deviation of 27%). It is this volatility that has caused many investors to shun bank stocks despite the 25 year price performance that actually eclipses the S&P 500.

As was seen with the SPY stock price performance, big bank stocks since 1994 have achieved superior risk-returns one year later after the industry’s ROA improves both Q/Q and Y/Y. (This analysis was also run for the banks back to 1983 and shows similar results.)

As indicated by Chart 6, the big bank' stock prices are up on average 13.6% one year after the industry posts improved ROA. When ROA does not improve both Q/Q and Y/Y, big bank stock prices decline to an average annual price change of 9.7%, which is not too bad. However, note the higher volatility.

Investors who cannot stomach big swings in stock prices may wish to only own bank stocks during times like right now when ROA has improved both Q/Q and Y/Y.

Chart 6

Avg Annual Price Change 17 Big Banks Rolling 98 Quarters Source: Ycharts Average Standard Dev. Coef. Of Var. Since 1994 (98 Quarters) 11.1% 27% 2.42 When ROA Not Improved (63) 9.7% 29% 2.99 When ROA Improved Q/Q, Y/Y (35) 13.6% 23% 1.66

Conclusions

Investors consider many factors when determining their appetite for investment risk. Perhaps it is only common sense, but investors are wise to consider bank profitability trends when determining how aggressive they wish to position their investment portfolio.

Banks are weather vanes of the economy. As this analysis suggests, banks are a leading indicator of the economy as well as the direction of the stock market.

Looking at the year ahead, the strength of 2Q 2018 bank earnings augurs well for investors.

The big risk always facing bank investors is credit quality. As of 2Q there is virtually no evidence of weakening credit in U.S. banks. Chart 7 shows my favorite bank metric, Provision as a percentage of Bank Assets. Not only is this ratio close to historic lows, it declined in Q2 by 2 basis points from one quarter earlier.

Chart 6

My prior research into bank profitability shows that bank profits thrive when GDP grows 3%+. Given the robust 2Q GDP recently reported, it is no surprise that my review of 2Q 2018 bank earnings for 100 banks revealed only three banks that missed analyst estimates because of an unexpected increase in Provision expense. None of the three are among the nation's largest banks.

Based on bank earnings, the SPY and bank stocks should be up one year from today by at least 10%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.