Brookfield Renewable Partners: Mid-Year Check-Up Passed, Buy For 6.4% Yield

With strong growth prospects and a 6.41% distribution yield, BEP is a BUY at the current $30.97 per unit - a price which does not reflect improvements in the company's operations.

Every investment portfolio could benefit from renewable energy exposure and well-managed, increasingly diversified BEP is one of the best options.

After initiating a position in Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE: BEP) in October 2017 with an average cost of about $34 and a long-term hold in mind, I’ve watched the unit price dribble down about 8.9% like muddy water over a hydroelectric dam to $30.97 as of August 8, 2018. That’s a sporty 6.41% distribution yield. While I love cash distributions, it’s time for a mid-year check-up.

Recap: What is BEP?

BEP owns and operates one of the world’s largest publicly traded, pure-play renewable power generating businesses with more than $30.9 billion in assets and a market cap in excess of $9.4 billion. The company’s portfolio consists of 876 hydroelectric, wind, solar and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia and totals over 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

SOURCE: bep.brookfield.com

NOTE: $43.0 billion in assets includes affiliated and minority interests. 76% hydroelectric statistic on Long-Term Average Gigawatt generation basis.

For the investor, BEP provides a 6.41% current yield combined with long-term growth potential in the underlying business which should translate into higher shareholder returns over time. BEP’s ultimate parent company and sponsor is Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), a $41.7 billion market cap diversified asset manager. Management explicitly states that its investment objective is to deliver long-term annualized total returns of 12% - 15%, including annual distribution increases of 5 - 9% from organic cash flow growth and project development. Not all growth will come from organic sources, however, and between 2Q 2017 and 2Q 2018 BEP increased an already significant investment and made a well-timed divestiture.

The Creeping TerraForm Power Acquisition = Energy Source Diversification

During the first half of 2018, BEP continued to diversify its energy sources with an emphasis on increasing the solar and wind portion of its portfolio. On June 11, 2018, BEP announced that, together with institutional partners (i.e., primarily BAM and BAM-managed funds), it had acquired an additional 61 million shares of TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) through a $650.0 million private placement, increasing the group’s combined interest in TERP to 65% from 51% at a price of $10.66 per share. TERP is a clean-power company with a 2,606-megawatt portfolio of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile.

BEP’s total commitment of $420.0 million, funded through available liquidity, raised its interest in TERP from 16% to 30%. The incremental investment was expected to be immediately accretive to BEP unitholders, contributing approximately $80.0 million to FFO on an annualized basis. TERP used the proceeds from its offering to acquire Saeta Yield, owner and operator of a 1,028-megawatt European solar and wind portfolio, for approximately $1.2 billion.

As of August 3, 2018, the 35% of TERP trading publicly sold for $10.43 per share, down about 2% from BEP’s purchase price. Very reasonably, considering the 19% implied FFO yield on BEP’s investment in TERP, the small price decline had no impact on management’s view of the transaction. During the 2Q 2018 BEP Earnings Conference Call, BEP CEO Sachin Shah addressed the issue:

We were happy to be a large buyer of its stock. And obviously today, the other public shareholders don’t have or share a similar view of value in the company. But from our perspective, it has a very attractive valuation, and we think that it has a significant amount of room to run and it could be a great vehicle to use to help us continue to grow.

Increased TERP ownership and other smaller investments have helped diversify BEP’s energy sources. About 82% of the company’s actual power generation was hydroelectric as of June 30, 2018 compared to 88% a year earlier.

Good-bye South Africa!

In a well-timed move considering the increasing political turmoil in South Africa, about two weeks after the end of the second quarter of 2018 BEP and its institutional partners entered into an agreement to sell 100% of their 178-megawatt South African wind and solar portfolio for total proceeds of $166.0 million. BEP’s share totaled approximately $50.0 million. The transaction was expected to close by the end of 4Q 2018. Sadly, the future of South Africa appears to be one of increasing danger for capital investment. Although the BEP investment was relatively small, management’s action to protect unitholders interests was timely, proactive and responsible.

A Look at the Past Five Years

The table below is an update (including some BEP accounting adjustments) of a table I included in my first look at BEP entitled “Renewable Distributions?” The presentation is on an annual basis from 2013 to 2017.

There are positives and negatives, but operations appear to have turned decisively upward in 2017. The 9.0% and 12.7% average annual increases in revenues and assets, respectively, over the past five years are obvious positives as part of the attraction of BEP is the growth of the renewable energy industry and company. There would be concern about the rapid growth of debt and possibly debt coverage, but there were signs of improvement at the end of 2017. The rapid 12.2% average annual growth in debt during the five-year period was balanced by the debt to equity ratio generally trending down, although there was a minor uptick to 82.4% in 2017. Another minor concern is that debt coverage expressed as EBITDA to interest expense has been drifting down, but there was an uptick to 2.77x for 2017.

Improvement in adjusted consolidated EBITDA was strong and consistent, increasing at a 7.7% average annual rate from 2013 to 2017. The EBITDA margin as measured by adjusted consolidated EBITDA divided by revenues, however, drifted down from 71.0% in 2013 to 61.1% in 2016 before increasing to 66.7% for 2017.

Possibly the biggest concerns, all related to FFO, are marked in yellow in the table. The five-year CAGRs for FFO, adjusted consolidated FFO and FFO per unit are all negative - and the nominal trends in these metrics were all down from 2013 to 2016. Focusing on the decline between 2015 and 2016, there were two primary factors. The first was a 188% increase in direct operating costs from $552.0 million to $1.0 billion due to portfolio growth and the need to buy power from third parties to fulfill contracts in Colombia. Direct operating costs declined from 2016 to 2017, however, primarily attributable to the reduction in power purchases in Colombia and the successful recovery of excess property taxes at a Canadian hydroelectric facility. The second was a 41.3% increase in interest expense from $429.0 million in 2015 to $606.0 million in 2016. The issuance of more units during the period added to the dilution of FFO per unit.

The FFO trends turned up in 2017, however, with FFO increasing a very strong $162.0 million or 38.7% from its five-year low of $419.0 million in 2016 to $581.0 million in 2017. Adjusted consolidated FFO followed, rising $161.0 million or 45.7% from its own five-year low of $352.0 million in 2016 to $513.0 million in 2017. FFO per unit followed suit, increasing $0.45 per unit or 31.0% from $1.45 per unit in 2016 to $1.90 per unit in 2017.

Distributions per unit grew at a 5.2% average annual rate from 2013 to 2017, in line with management’s stated objectives. Distribution coverage, which like most BEP metrics seemed to bottom in 2016, improved from a worrisome 122.8% in 2016 to 98.2% in 2017 – still high, but headed in the right direction. Management rewarded unitholders with a 4.9% increase in the distribution per unit from $1.78 per unit in 2016 to $1.87 per unit in 2017.

All in all, not a bad showing for a rapidly growing renewable energy company over the last full five years, but there are some nagging doubts as total return has begun to lag the S&P 500.

SOURCE: bep.brookfield.com

Is BEP Making Progress?

YTD 2Q2018 vs. YTD 2Q2017

YTD 2Q2018, BEP’s numbers showed improvement across almost all metrics compared to YTD 2Q2017 as illustrated by the green highlights in the table below. Compared to the first half of 2017, revenue was up 12.4% on a 3,900 gigawatt or 17.6% increase in power generated from 22,102 gigawatts to 26,002 gigawatts. Adjusted consolidated EBITDA was up $209.0 million or 22.8% as the increase in revenue was enhanced by a slower increase in direct operating costs; up only $30.0 million or 6.3%. This helped improve the adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin - the last row in the table - from 67.4% YTD 2Q 2017 to 73.6% YTD 2Q2018.

Due primarily to a $39.0 million or 12.2% increase in interest expense, FFO and adjusted FFO increased by smaller amounts, up 5.2% and 5.1%, respectively. Interest expense reflected the inclusion of six months of interest expense related to TerraForm Global and TERP. Note that FFO of $365.0 million and adjusted FFO of $329.0 million for the first half of 2018 were 62.8% and 64.1% of the total year amounts for 2017 - and 87.1% and 93.5% of the full year amounts for the low-point year of 2016.

Reflecting the significant impact of the TeraForm Global (100% ownership) and TERP acquisitions (16% proportionate ownership for this period), for the first six months of 2018 wind and solar contributed a combined $97.0 million to FFO, a 179.6% increase from the $54.0 million contribution to FFO of wind only in the first six months of 2017.

The 4.5% higher weighted average number of units outstanding in the first half of 2018 penalized the per unit amounts, but FFO per unit was up $.01 per unit or 0.9% from $1.15 per unit to $1.16 per unit. Perhaps more importantly, distributions per unit were up $0.04 per unit or 4.3% from $0.94 per unit to $0.98 per unit. Although the ratio of distributions to FFO ticked up to 84.5% from 81.7% in the prior period, it was still a vast improvement over the 98.4% ratio for all of 2017.

In addition to the earnings improvements, BEP seems to be on firmer footing regarding its debt burden. Debt to equity of 73.2% compares favorably to 72.9% for the prior period and is a solid improvement over 2017’s 82.4%. Debt coverage has improved as well with adjusted consolidated EBITDA 3.14x interest expense compared to 2.87x for the prior period and 2.77x for 2017.

2Q 2017 vs. 2Q 2018

Comparisons between 2Q 2018 and 2Q 2017 are slightly more problematic. Revenues increased 7.6% and direct operating costs increased just 2.9%, pushing adjusted consolidated EBITDA up $83.0 million or 18.0% to $543.0 million in 2018 from $460.0 million in 2017. Revenues continued to benefit from higher power generation, although the rate of increase moderated with a 1,504 gigawatt or 12.9% increase in power generated to 13,122 gigawatts for 2Q 2018 from 11,618 gigawatts for 2Q 2017. Continuing a trend, hydroelectric revenues declined about 10% due primarily to North American operations where lower rainfall in Ontario and New York reduced generating capacity. The adjusted consolidated EBITDA margin - again, the last row in the table - improved from 67.3% 2Q 2017 to 73.9% 2 Q2018.

Wind and solar revenues, however, increased 101.9% due to the TerraForm Global and TERP acquisitions. For 2Q 2018 wind and solar contributed a combined $50.0 million to FFO, more than double the $24.0 million contribution to FFO of wind only in 2017.

SOURCE: finance.yahoo.com

FFO and adjusted FFO suffered declines of 5.0% and 6.1% quarter over quarter. FFO declined primarily due to the 14.1% increase in interest expense. As with the six months results, interest expense was up quarter over quarter due primarily to interest expense incurred in connection with TerraForm Global and TERP. The $0.06 per unit or 9.8% decline in FFO per unit also reflects the impact of the 4.5% higher weighted average number of units outstanding (almost exactly the same as for the YTD periods) for 2Q 2018 as compared to 2Q 2017. As a result of the decrease in FFO and an increase in distributions, the ratio of distributions to FFO increased to 89.1% from 77.0% in the prior period.

Debt coverage improved over the prior period as adjusted consolidated EBITDA was 3.05x interest expense compared to 2.95x.

Conclusion

After this review, I believe my initial overall investment thesis regarding renewable energy is still sound. Renewable sources are providing an increasing share of the world’s energy portfolio. In addition, economic rationale is replacing environmental or political concerns in the adoption of renewable energy sources. During the 2Q 2018 BEP Earnings Conference Call, CEO Shah made this interesting comment regarding the changing investment environment for renewable energy:

With regards to the broader investment environment, while the growth of renewables was initially driven by growing support for carbon reduction, with continued declines in the [cost of] renewable[s], adoption is increasingly being driven by economic rationale.

Every portfolio should have some exposure to renewable energy.

Turning more specifically to BEP, as long as BEP relies heavily on hydroelectric power its revenues will be hostage to the weather, but management is actively diversifying as the wind and solar theme linking the TerraForm Global, TERP and Saeta Yield acquisitions demonstrates. Management has proved to be resourceful and opportunistic in its acquisitions, joint ventures and greenfield projects, and, as the South African disposition illustrates, proactive risk managers.

After hitting a low point in 2016, the company appears to be back on track with strong revenue, adjusted consolidated EBITDA and FFO growth. There was also a $1.7 billion 2Q 2018 quarter-end liquidity "war chest" to support projects and acquisitions. Distributions have continued to reward unit holders for being patient.

The price of the units has not reflected the company’s improving prospects.

BEP data by YCharts

At this point I am adding to my BEP position to reduce my average cost and increase the yield on my portfolio. I consider the units a BUY at the current $30.97 per unit (as of August 8, 2018) which equates to a 16.217x multiple on TTM FFO of $1.91 per unit and a 6.41% distribution yield. BEP passes its check-up.

ADDENDUM: Units and Taxes

BEP is a limited partnership. Purchasing an equity interest in BEP through limited partnership units makes the investor a limited partner or unitholder, not a stockholder as when buying stock in a typical US C-Corp. A key complication is that unitholders receive a Schedule K -1 at the end of the year that provides the partner with his or her proportionate share of the partnership’s income, distributions and other items. This information is included by the investor on his or her tax return. Some investors avoid companies that issue K-1s, and that is a personal choice, but most tax preparation software and any competent tax professional can handle K - 1 filings.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BEP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.