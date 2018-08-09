94 Monthly Paid Dividends From All Cap U.S. Equities Plus 80 MoPay Funds For August

Analyst annual targets revealed that investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top yield MoPay US exchange equities produced 25% less gains than $5k invested in all ten.

Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs.Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 8/7/18.

U.S. MoPay equities continue to shrink in numbers (and gains). Expanded Canadian MoPays have a separate write-up. CEICs/ETFs/ETNs are combined and limited to yields over 6.9%.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Forecast Top Ten MoPay Equities to Net 12.3% to 37% Gains By August 2019

Five of the ten top yield MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart above) were verified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. Thus the yield-based strategy for this MoPay group as graded by analyst estimates for this month proved 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1000 invested in each of the ten highest yielding stocks and the one-year analyst median target prices for those stocks, as reported by YCharts, made the data points. Note: one-year target prices from one analyst were not applied (n/a). Ten probable profit-generating trades to 2019 were:

Capitala Finance (CPTA) was forecast to net $370.76 based on mean target price estimates from seven analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% less than the market as a whole.

Great Elm Capital (GECC) netted $329.46 based on dividend, plus a median target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 119% more than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) netted $261.34 based on no target price estimates from analysts, just dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (ROYT) netted $172.74, based on dividends alone less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 131% more than the market as a whole.

Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) netted $145.58, based on the median of target estimates from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) netted $145.58, based on a median target estimate from three analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Enduro Royalty Trust (NDRO) netted $130.81, based only on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 81% less than the market as a whole.

Hunt Companies Finance Trust (HCFT) netted $127.24, based on a mean target estimate from two analysts, plus estimated annual dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 13% more than the market as a whole.

Harvest Capital Credit (HCAP) was forecast to net $126.15, based on dividends plus median target price estimate from three analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) netted $123.43, based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 25% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 19.23% on $1k invested in each of these ten MoPay stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 1% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More specifically, these are, in fact, best called "underdogs."

August Monthly Pay Dividend Data

Three buy and hold lists produced numerous actionable conclusions and several more un-numbered results. To draw these conclusions and results, August 7 closing prices and estimated annual dividends were referenced in YCharts. Monthly pay (MoPay) equity (1) yield and (2) upside potential lists were compared and contrasted against (3) a high yield (and higher risk) MoPay CEICs/ETFs/ETNs list.

Monthly Pay Dividend Qualities

Quarterly, Semi-Annual and Annual dividend investors anxiously await announcements from a firm, fund, or brokerage to learn if their next dividend will be higher, lower, or paid at all. Monthly pay stocks, funds, trusts, and partnerships inform the holder every four and one third weeks by check and/or statement. If the entity reduces or suspends a payment, the holder can sell out of the investment immediately to cut future losses.

This advantage has been curtailed when companies suddenly cut monthly dividends to save cash. Three prominent MoPay firms declared dividend cuts between December 2016 and March 2017.

Former MoPay top ten regular by yield, Bluerock Residential (BRG) announced in December it is retreating to quarterly dividend payments "in keeping with industry tradition."

Capitala Finance Corp cut its monthly payout from $0.13 to $0.0833 as of October 30, 2017.

For nine months, Tahoe Resources (TAHO) skipped its monthly payouts and has been dropped as a MoPay resource.

Top yield stock for October 2016, Orchid Island Capital (ORC), released this cautionary note with its monthly dividend announcements: "The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future." ORC directors proceeded to back-up their words with actions cutting the dividend from $0.14 to $0.11 in February 2018 and to $0.09 in March.

The U.S. MoPay segment is volatile and shrinking. More over-the-counter trades in monthly pay equities are available from Canadian firms. Many Canadian MoPays are available on US OTC exchanges but have no analyst coverage.

List One US Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Yield

Top ten of these US exchange listed monthly pay dividend equities showing the best yields into August represented four of the eleven Morningstar market sectors, with representative firms split 1 to 3 to 2 to 4 between the consumer cyclical, energy, real estate, and financial services sectors.

Tops again for July was the single swooning consumer cyclical equity, Corus Entertainment [1].

In second and third places were two of the first of three energy representatives, Pacific Coast Oil Trust [2], and Enduro Royalty Trust [3]. The third enegy dog placed eighth, Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF) [8].

Two real estate representatives paced fourth and sixth, Orchid Island Capital [4], a stalwart in the MoPay kennel, and AGNC Investment (AGNC) [6], another long-term stalwart.

Finally, four financial sector representatives placed fifth, seventh, ninth, and tenth: Capitala Finance [5]; Great Elm Capital [7]; Horizon Tech Finance (HRZN) [9]; Prospect Capital (PSEC) [10], to complete the August MoPay top ten list by yield.

List Two: Monthly Pay Dividend Equities by Price Upside

The results shown below from YCharts for MoPay dividend stocks as of market closing price August 7 were paired with analyst mean target prices one year out. Ten top stocks displayed 0.00% to 27.59% price upsides for the next year based on analyst 1 yr. targets plus dividends.

Three of the ten (tinted) on this price upside list were members of the top ten list by yield. In first place on this upside list was Capitala Finance [1]. Following were Great Elm Capital [2], Solar Senior Capital [3], Hunt Companies Finance Trust [4]; Gladstone Commercial [5], PennantPark Floating Rate (PFLT) [6]; Stellus Capital Investment [7], Whitestone (WSR) [8], Harvest Capital Credit [9], Corus Entertainment [10].

Price upside, of course, was defined as the difference between the current price and analyst target one-year median price targets for each stock.

Those ten MoPay stocks showing the highest upside price potential into 2019 were gleaned from 30 selected by yield. Three to nine analysts have historically provided the most accurate mean target price estimates.

List Three: Monthly Pay Dividend Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds, and Notes, by Yield

Eighty top monthly dividend paying (MoPay) Closed End Funds, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes listed below were culled from nearly 800 candidates. Yields greater than 14.32% calculated as of August 7 determined the top ten.

The top ten monthly paying dividend investment companies, funds, & notes showing the biggest yields for August by YChart & YahooFinance data featured five uncollateralized debt instruments (ETNs), and five closed-ended investment companies [CEICs].

Exchange traded notes captured the top three, and the sixth and eighth positions: UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Mortg REIT ETN (MORL) [1]; UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg US Sm Cp HiDiv ETN (SMHD) [2]; UBS ETRACS Mthly Py 2xLvg Closed-End ETN (CEFL) [3]; UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg WF MLP Ex-Engy ETN (LMLP) [6]; UBS ETRACS M Py 2xLvg Divers Hi Inc ETN [7].

Five CEICs placed fourth, fifth, and eighth through tenth, Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts Income (EDF) [4], Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total Income [5], and AllianzGI Convertible & Inc II (NCZ) [8], Miller/Howard High Income Equity (HIE) [9], AllianzGI Convertible & Income (NCV) [10]. This completed the top ten Closed End Investment Companies, Exchange Traded Funds and Notes list for August 2018.

Background and Actionable Conclusions

Yield Metrics Found No Gain From Five Lowest Priced High Yield MoPay Equities

Ten monthly pay stock equities were ranked by yield. Those results, verified by YCharts and YahooFinance, produced the following charts.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated (12) 5 Lowest Priced of Top Ten High Yield MoPay Dividend Stocks Would Produce 12.7% Vs. (14) 16.9% Net Gains from All Ten by August 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five Lowest priced stocks of the top ten MoPay dividend dog kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 25.01% less net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The sixth lowest priced MoPay dividend dog, Capitala Finance, was predicted to deliver the best net gain of 37.08%.

Lowest priced five MoPay dividend stocks estimated August 7 were: Granite Oil (OTCQX:GXOCF); Pacific Coast Oil Trust; Corus Entertainment; Enduro Royalty Trust; Prospect Capital, with prices ranging from $1.99 to $6.83.

Higher priced five August 7 were: ; Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC); Capitala Finance; Great Elm Capital; Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN); AGNC Investment (AGNC), whose prices ranged from $7.93 to $18.80.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The same technique, you now see, can also be used to find some rewarding dogs in the MoPay Stock kennel.

The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. It is also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

Gains/declines as reported do not factor in any tax problems resulting from dividend, profit, or return of capital distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as decent starting points for your MoPay dividend stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.ycharts.com; www.dividend.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in Yahoo Finance. Dog Photo: animal.memozee.com

