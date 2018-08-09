Carbon Black: Impressive Earnings And Reasonable Valuation

Carbon Black (CBLK) shares have been on a rollercoaster ride over the past few weeks as tech earnings have been very volatile. However, CBLK reported very strong Q2 earnings with a solid beat and raise. The stock reacted by trading down over 10% the next day, a bit of an overreaction if you ask me.

This pullback provides a great entry point for the leading endpoint security company who just saw revenues increase over 30%, led by ~150% growth in cloud revenue. Cloud customers now represent a majority of CBLK's total customer base, comprising just over 50%, an indicator that CBLK's cloud based products continue to be the most important driver of growth.

Part of the recent pullback could be due to investors expecting either a bigger Q2 beat or more upside to guidance. However, for a company growing this quickly with cloud revenues near 150% growth, this quarter was very impressive. Upward revised guidance and strong overall metrics shows CBLK is on track to maintain their leadership position and deserving of a premium valuation.

Q2 Earnings Review

An earlier article I wrote went into a bit more detail on CBLK and talked about the overall endpoint security market. CBLK continues to prove why they are the leading endpoint security company led by strong cloud growth and earnings potential.

After reporting Q1 earnings, CBLK guided for Q2 revenue of $48.5-49.0 million and non-GAAP EPS of ($0.42)-($0.41). CBLK's Q2 results showed revenue of $51.0 million, which was 4% above the company's high end of the quarterly guidance. Non-GAAP EPS was ($0.35), well above the company's high end of their quarterly guidance. These results were also above consensus estimates for revenue of $48.9 million and non-GAAP EPS of ($0.41). Source: Company Presentation

Subscription revenue now represents 94% of total revenues, up from 92% last year. Subscription revenues grew 34% y/y, faster than the overall revenue growth rate of 32%. This shows that not only was a majority of the revenue growth driven by subscription revenue, but this stickier revenue will help drive future revenue growth and margin traction. Subscription revenue is highly visible and recurring in nature, thus, good for the long-term visibility into a company's revenue stream. Typically, companies that have a higher percentage of revenue from subscriptions, much like CBLK, trade at a higher multiple.

Cloud subscription revenue represents ~30% of total subscription revenue, nearly doubling from 16% of total revenue last year. This growth was driven by CBLK's next-generation endpoint security offerings as well as strong customer growth. CBLK will continue to focus on both subscription and cloud growth as these two maintain as the biggest drivers for future growth.

Total customers grew over 40% with cloud customers growing over 140%. During Q2, CBLK added 302 customers, compared to 267 customers added in Q1. This brought total customers to 4,308, of which 2,157 were cloud focused customers. Q2 was the first quarter where cloud customers made a majority (over 50%) of total customers. Again, this reinforces CBLK's commitment to cloud growth. As these cloud customers continue to see valued in CBLK's leading next-generation endpoint security offerings, CBLK will retain higher recurring revenue with greater margins.

CBLK was also able to maintain gross margins near 80%, and has they experience an increase in recurring and cloud-based revenue, the company is poised to maintain and expand margins.

Guidance

On the earnings call, management went through their product offerings and demonstrated the logic behind solid customer growth in cloud and non-cloud based revenues. It is clear that CBLK continues to take market share from some legacy endpoint security vendors, such as Symantec (SYMC), though SYMC has several internal issues going on in the company (such as an internal investigation) which may prove to be an advantage for CBLK as they compete for the same customer cohorts.

About a week before earnings, CBLK announced their newest offering, Cb LiveOps. This offering allows enterprises to ask questions of their endpoints across the entire environment in order to take instantaneous actions. This offering expands CBLK's use cases into areas such as asset management, IT hygiene, and compliance audits.

Cb LiveOps will help with real-time analytics and threat remediation. An enterprise is able to perform in-depth investigations and conduct remote remediations, all within this platform. CBLK now has several offerings on their Predictive Security Cloud including Cb Defense, Cb ThreatSight, Cb Defense for VMware (VMW) and Cb LiveOps. The opportunity with VMW may prove to be a significant opportunity going forward, especially since the VMW and Dell (DVMT) potential reverse merger situation is in the past.

After Q1, management guided full year revenue to $203-204.5 million with non-GAAP EPS of ($1.35)-($1.32). After their strong Q2 report, management revised this guidance upward, as shown below.

Essentially, management raised full year guidance by ~2% at the midpoint, with a ~$0.07 raise to non-GAAP EPS. Though non-GAAP EPS is still showing a moderate loss, CBLK continues to place emphasis on their growth opportunities, notably within their cloud.

The revised revenue now represents ~29% y/y growth at the midpoint, which I believe still remains conservative. As their cloud-based revenues and customer base continues to grow, this will feed into higher recurring revenue and greater visibility. In addition, I believe CBLK has a great opportunity to displace several legacy endpoint players, as their cloud-based offerings are among the best offerings in the market.

Valuation

One of the other highly anticipated security names that went public this year was Zscaler (ZS). After doubling in their first day of trading, ZS has maintained a significant revenue multiple valuation, trending between 15-20x forward revenue. Though I do not believe CBLK is as deserving of a multiple like this, I do believe CBLK should be valued at a premium multiple.

CBLK EV to Revenues (Forward) data by YCharts

Wednesday's closing price of $23.00 represented a market cap of $1.58 billion (Yahoo Finance). CBLK ended Q2 with an impressive $178.5 million of cash and no debt, thus, an enterprise value of roughly $1.4 billion.

Management's revised revenue guidance for F18 is now $206.8 million at the midpoint, representing 29% growth y/y (though I continue to believe this is slightly conservative and growth for the year will still be above 30%). Using a conservative decelerated F20 growth of 25%, CBLK F19 revenue should be would be around $260 million, or 5.4x current enterprise value. This is well below any security peer group.

The above peer group shows a range of forward revenue multiples, used to illustrate the wide range in valuation multiples. CBLK is not likely to be valued at 15x+ like some of the peers, but they should be valued well above legacy players such as SYMC. I believe a F19 revenue multiple of 8.0x is appropriate.

Using an 8.0x F19 revenue multiple, which is similar to peers, CBLK would have an enterprise value of $2.08 billion. Assuming net cash remains consistent at $178.5 million, CBLK would have a market cap of $2.25 billion. Using 67.8 shares, as denoted in the 10Q, this would give CBLK a F19 price target of $33, nearly 40% upside to Wednesday's closing price.

To be even more conservative, using a 7.0x F19 revenue multiple would result in a $29 price target, 28% upside from Wednesday's closing price.

An 8.0x multiple would place CBLK at the higher end of the security comps, in terms of forward revenue, however this is well deserving as they are the leading next-generation endpoint player in a large market filled with legacy competitors. Their continued drive towards more recurring and cloud-based revenues will further enhance revenue visibility and encourage more investors to believe in the long term viability of CBLK.

Risks to CBLK include increased competition from legacy players and new entrants into the market. There are several security companies in the industry with next-generation capabilities and it is essential CBLK maintains their innovation. In addition, CBLK will continue to be prone due volatile swings in their stock due to their forward revenue valuation metrics. These software stocks tend to have more volatile swings than traditional tech stocks.

