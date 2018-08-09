Crescent Moon Stalling?

Crescent Point Energy (CPG) has been a frustrating investment. We thought we had caught the breakout burst up when we recommended it near $6.80 in March.

Source: March 19 Wheel Of Fortune Alert

The resulting run the high 8's made us feel like geniuses. Of course the stock decided to round trip down making us question as to why we did not trade in and out of this when the impulse hit. Longer term the performance of CPG since the 2016 oil bottom is beyond pathetic.

CPG data by YCharts

Being down 27% since then is a real outlier and CPG had handily underperformed Canadian peers like Suncor (SU) and Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ). The latter has done better in spite of having a much larger exposure to chronically weak natural gas prices. So what is wrong with this one?

Is it the debt?

When a stock is performing well, every investor would like the company to take on more leverage to juice the returns. When a stock struggles, the debt is usually the first to be blamed. Is that the case with CPG?

Source: CPG Q2-2018 financials

In Q2-2018 CPG produced a rather cool $500 million of funds from operations (FFO). Now this is after paying interest, so adding this amount back we get to $548 million or $2,192 million annualized.

With a net debt of $4,015.7, that puts debt to EBITDA under 2.0X. We don't find that particularly high, specially compared to the peer group that has actually done better than CPG has.

SU Financial Debt To EBITDA (Annual) data by YCharts

Yes Suncor is lower but we do not see anything about this range as particularly troublesome, specially when CPG has been very active in forward hedging and has no heavy oil differential exposure.

Is it the stock dilution?

Another alleged problem with CPG has been relentless stock dilution. Some CPG deals were done at a time when growth could have been eschewed for better dividends. We agree. However we don't buy the dilution story. We can see this if we run some comparative numbers. Below we see the shares outstanding in the last financial report.

Also, this quarter production came in at 181,818 barrels per day.

We compared this to the shares outstanding and production from year-end 2011.

Source: CPG Q4-2011 financials

That year production came in at 73,799 barrels per day.

We can then calculate the production per million shares at the two time points to check if there has been dilution due to excessive share issuance

Source: Author's calculations

While we would not call this extreme growth, considering CPG has paid huge dividends over the years, production per share has headed in the right direction.

What CPG has done wrong

CPG has stuck to a model of expansion while completely ignoring the market message. When your stock is trading at under 3X FFO, it is not a case for business as usual. We contacted management some time back and suggested that they should stop drilling and use every dollar of cash flow to buy back their stock. Barrels on the TSX are trading cheaper than what CPG can develop and get out of the ground.

The response we got was "But that is a form of financial engineering. We want to stick to our growth plan." That of course was extremely clueless behavior in our opinion. Growth does not matter. Growth per share matters and if you can do it better via stock buybacks than by drilling that is the route you should go.

After months of subpar performance the strategic review was conducted, and Saxberg was shown the door.

Source: CPG Corporate Presentation

Yet, it really does not require a genius to figure out what needs to be done here. The balance sheet is fine. The operating costs while trending higher are hardly a cause for concern.

The only problem is that it takes CPG 2-3 times as much capital to develop proved reserves as it does for it buy the same on the TSX via its own shares. With close to 1 billion of proved and probable barrels, and an enterprise value of close $7 billion USD, CPG can buy these barrels at $7 each. It development costs per barrel are almost three times as much. Yet this mind-numbingly obvious fact skips multiple independent board members.

Conclusion

CPG is undervalued. Massively undervalued. Some of it is its fault. But the market is giving it no credit for a decent production base with minimal heavy oil exposure. We don't consider debt to be excessive but we are indifferent if it is reduced further. Hedges in place smooth out oil price volatility and CPG was the best hedged producer going into the 2015-2016 oil downturn. Even now, CPG is about 56% hedged for 2018 and has 2019 hedges in place at $77 CAD/barrel.

While all of that is wonderful, unless they change course and realize that what they're doing is not working for the market, the stock will languish. We continue to buy this because we think this is about the most undervalued stock we can find anywhere. But it has tested our patience and will likely test it a lot more.

