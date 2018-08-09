Alteryx: Incredible Growth Story

Never have any doubt in Alteryx (AYX). The big data preparation software company, after a small pullback last quarter due to decelerating revenue growth (despite still beating analyst targets), has rebounded sharply after Q2 earnings and is now chasing new all-time highs. It appears that last quarter's slowdown in growth was just a fluke - Alteryx's top line is expanding faster than ever, thanks to tremendous success in retaining and upsetting to its growing installed base.

There's no doubt that shares of Alteryx are expensive. Alteryx is what most investors call a multi-bagger: in the ~1.5 years since its IPO, shares have returned nearly 4x the original IPO price of $14. The company's post-Q2 earnings reaction, adding another 10% to a strong year-to-date rally that was barely interrupted by the Q1 pullback, has taken Alteryx to new all-time highs in the low $50s:

AYX data by YCharts

Ordinarily, I would not recommend staying long on a company that is trading at such a rich 14x forward revenue multiple. Valuation is one of my top investment criteria, and a SaaS stock trading anywhere above a 10x forward revenue multiple screams expensive.

There are good reasons, however, why I believe Alteryx to be one of the few permanent long positions there are. First and foremost is an incredible growth trajectory. Alteryx has managed to sustain >50% revenue growth ever since it went public - which is an incredible feat, especially as it continues to get larger and larger. This demonstrates just how mission-critical its services are in a data-hungry IT environment. Alteryx's drag-and-drop interface for data blending and preparation is a necessary tool in a big data ecosystem that is increasingly trying to ingest and analyze large datasets from multiple disconnected sources. Demand for Alteryx's solution (which, by the way, also faces limited competition from large-cap software companies, which is another important point of the Alteryx bullish thesis) is unlikely to slow down anytime soon.

Then there's also the fact that, relative to other high-growth SaaS companies, Alteryx is one of the few that is nearly breaking even on a GAAP basis, as well as posting positive free cash flow. Most high-growth companies have to dump tremendous amounts of cash into sales and marketing in order to achieve growth - this tradeoff of growth in favor of margin is one that most SaaS companies choose to make. Alteryx, however, seems to have the best of both worlds with a >50% growth rate yet a slim -13% net margin, on top of a small but growing FCF margin profile.

In my view, near-term valuation multiples make little sense in evaluating Alteryx, especially when its revenue guidance ranges almost invariably fall short of its actual revenue achievements. This rally still has plenty of steam left to run.

Q2 download

Here's a look at Alteryx's Q2 results:

Figure 1. Alteryx Q2 earnings Source: Alteryx investor relations

Revenues grew 54% y/y to $46.8 million, completely smashing Wall Street's expectations of $43.7 million (+44% y/y) by a wide, ten-point margin. Note that last quarter, Alteryx had grown just 50% y/y, so revenue growth accelerated by four points sequentially - which is tremendously difficult to do. Wall Street was clearly expecting Alteryx to continue following the decelerating revenue growth trend that it initiated last quarter, but clearly, the company has resisted the slowdown.

One of the key reasons driving this outperformance was what CEO Dean Stoecker called a "best-in-class" net revenue retention rate, clocking in at 131% for the quarter. Note that for most SaaS companies, this metric stands at 100-110% (which indicates 0-10% upsells within the installed base, net of churn). For Alteryx to achieve 131% revenue retention means that on average, the company is succeeding at getting its clients to purchase one-third more of their original billings - a true "land and expand" story.

In keeping with these high retention rates, Alteryx also noted that it crossed the milestone of >$200 million in annual recurring revenue. Note that Alteryx's revenue guidance for the current fiscal year, at $191-$193 million (+46% y/y) is already less than the company's total recurring revenue base. This means that, in the following fiscal year, any new business (whether from new clients or from upsells) that Alteryx lands will be purely incremental - it has already contractually locked down $200 million in revenues. This gives Alteryx a powerful base from which to continue growing - especially adding in the fact that its international business, per Alteryx's CEO, has doubled this quarter. Still, with international revenue streams representing just 28% of the total revenue base, there's plenty of room for further expansion.

It's also worth noting that Alteryx landed some large blue-chip names to its client roster in the quarter, further accelerating its recurring revenue growth with a stable, low-churn clientele. Notable wins included Samsung, Dropbox (DBX), Tim Hortons, and Union Pacific Railroad (UNP).

Equally key to note is that despite Alteryx's outperformance on the growth front, it didn't have to burn profitability in order to achieve it. It's not difficult for companies to achieve higher growth if they sacrifice profitability and adopt a mode of "growth at all costs" - but for Alteryx, this is not the case. On a pro forma basis (net of stock comp), Alteryx's already-high gross margin of 85% expanded six points to 90%, while pro forma operating losses were sliced in half to -9%, a nine-point improvement from -18% in the year-ago quarter. Alteryx's pro forma EPS of -$0.09 also edged out over analyst consensus of -$0.10.

The one slightly disappointing result from the quarter was the fact that Alteryx's operating cash flows (one of the key drivers of the Alteryx bullish thesis) turned negative after having been slightly positive in 2017.

Figure 2. Alteryx cash flows Source: Alteryx investor relations

If we drill down into the drivers of cash flow, however, we note that the bulk of the differential between this year and last year stemmed not from higher losses (net loss actually improved by $1.7 million year-over-year), but due to a much greater increase in accounts receivable compared to the prior year. This may be a short-lived collections timing issue that will reverse itself next quarter. Note also that, despite the small headwind this quarter, operating cash flows in the first half of FY18 still grew 12% y/y to $6.4 million.

Key takeaways

Despite an already-generous valuation multiple, Alteryx's top-tier quarterly results more than justify the company's tremendous year-to-date rally and premium valuation relative to the broader software sector. Alteryx's growth narrative is very rare, even within the SaaS space - few companies can achieve sequential acceleration at Alteryx's scale, let alone do it without sacrificing profitability.

Stay bullish on this name for the long haul.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AYX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.