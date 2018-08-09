The 'Perfect' Stock: A Bit More Thoughtful Than The 'MonkeyDex' Approach

Fundamental research is just one tool in finding “the perfect stock”, and what is “perfect” for you may not be “perfect” for your neighbor.

Every investor has their own specific quirks while they conduct stock due diligence research. One investor may concentrate on dividend growth while another reviews technical data while still others may use the “MonkeyDex” approach to stock selection nirvana. I use what I consider to be a variety of inputs to select my “perfect stock”. However, it is important to realize that what is today’s “perfect” selection may not be what was on the plate yesterday or will be tomorrow.

For those who are unfamiliar with the MonkeyDex approach of portfolio management, in 1999, Raven the Chimp was asked to pick her favorite stocks by throwing 10 darts at a list of 133 pre-selected equities (remember this is 1999 and so all the choices were then-high-tech internet companies). These 10 stocks became known as the MonkeyDex Index. Raven, at the ripe old age of 6, became the 22nd Most Successful Money Manager in the US for 1999, and has earned her way into the Guinness Book of World Records as being the all-time “Most Successful Chimp on Wall Street”. The MonkeyDex Index of the time outperformed over 6,000 professional brokers and money managers with a 1-yr return of 213% in 1999, quadrupling the return of the Dow and doubling the return of the NASDAQ.

While not relying solely on a primates’ innate ability at throwing darts to build my portfolio, there are several tools I use in conducting my due diligence research. However, it is central to understand my investing bias. As a “value” investor, the search is for stocks that should “outperform” the market on a total return basis (appreciation + income) within a 3-yr investment horizon. The portfolio is separated in the assets of:

Cash or Equivalent (money market, very short-term bond funds, 3-rung ladder of 18-mo insured CDs);

Bonds (currently invested in BulletShares date-specific ETFs using a 10-rung ladder going out 7 years in order to manage duration risk);

Equities bought primarily for income (utilities, MLPs, higher-yielding stocks);

Equities bought primarily for capital gains.

Based on being retired and looking to my various investments to fund life-sustaining expenses, I lean a bit more to the “income” side of the ledger. It is also important to know stock research has been a “hobby” since high school and I have been very active in portfolio affairs for many years. McGraw-Hill came knocking in 1999 and requested I write a book for them concerning DRIP investing strategies, followed by another request to focus on “overlooked” stock selections.

The current portfolio is allocated about 33% cash and bonds, 33% income equities and 33% equities bought for capital appreciation. One justification of this allocation grouping review is to pair investment selections with their overriding goal. For example, an impractical comparison would be to relate Berkshire Hathaway’s (BRK.B) performance as a diversified industrial company supported by a very substantial insurance premium float with Dominion Energy (D), a natural gas midstream and regulated electric and gas utility stock, as the overriding goal for these investments is quite different – one for gains and one for income. The separation of investments into these basic allocation groupings also allows for easy comparison along the guidelines of the investor’s risk tolerance. The stock research tools and processes for both equity groups are the same, just not intermingled.

Another important point of my bias is the belief corporate profits and profit growth should be the most significant emphases in stock research as these two drives everything else in that specific business. I get a chuckle at the trendy dividend growth strategy, where all that matters are the percentage of income growth, because a good dividend is only fueled by better earnings and by the hired management’s ability to manage total corporate cash flow. In my mind, a 5-year chart of Return on Invested Capital ROIC is a more important selection criteria than a stock’s 5-yr dividend growth rate.

The stock selection process attempts to peer into future by using next year’s earnings estimates, usually from Thompson’s Reuters, coupled with anticipated 3- or 5-year EPS growth rates. 2019 estimates then drive the forward PEG ratio and forward earnings yield as valuation parameters. An acknowledged criticism of the process is a reliance on third-party estimates. I still remember the days when Barron’s print edition was the primary and quick resource for next year’s corporate earnings per share estimates and trips to the library were usually rewarded by a slew of future estimates from Value Line, including the gem of an anticipated P/E ratio 3 to 5 years out. Relying on third-party estimates is nothing new for my selection process.

Broker timeliness is another third-party resource factoring into the selection process. While not always in agreement with their ratings, brokers do have sway over large pools of capital and their opinion should not be totally ignored. The usual broker recommended rating is on a scale 1 to 5, with 1 being Buy and 5 being Strong Sell. However, since there are very few actual Sell recommendations in the world of broker stock analysis, a threshold just below 3.0 is evaluated as an inclination to sell, or at a minimum a non-recommendation. It is important to appreciate the higher the number of analysts offering their opinion, the more broad-based the average consensus will be.

Coupled with broker timeliness comes analyst’s price target. While many believe these are merely wild guesses driven by the desire to impress investment banking clients, price targets are useful to compare potential total returns. I tend to use most broker’s 12-month price targets as a more realistic 2-yr benchmark.

For decades, Standard & Poor’s published extensive stock reports and included several proprietary evaluation tools. Known as its “Quality Equity Rating”, this analysis focuses on the two most important characteristics of generating shareholder returns – earnings growth and dividend growth. Based on the most recent 10-yr history, and adjusted for sector performance, S&P rates companies as A+ to B-, with “B+” being average and “NR” represents No Rating. The 10-yr timeframe is enough to usually incorporate at least one economic downturn and provides a basis for additional comparisons. Furthermore, companies having a decades-long history of generating higher earnings and dividends could be considered a bit less risky than ones that have not. Of interest is the changes over time as S&P’s analysis is pretty far reaching. For example, many financial firms were rated in the A category prior to the Great Recession, and, after their earnings fiascos, subsequently were re-rated in the lower B ratings, where many still remain. Several of these firms should see their ratings improve as 2008-2010 fades off the historic tables. CFRA recently purchased the Stock Reports business from S&P and has renamed the rating SPGMI. The Quality Equity Rating, or SPGMI, is an easy and very useful fundamental comparison tool.

The Price to Earnings to Earnings Growth ratio, or PEG, is an analysis tool which compares the current Price to Earnings ratio with historic or anticipated earnings growth. The concept behind the PEG ratio is relatively simple – a stock should be valued at its longer-term EPS growth rate. For example, a stock with EPS growth of 15% annually would be considered “fairly valued” at a P/E of 15. Fairly valued stocks should trade at a PEG valuation of 1.0, however some small caps with higher growth rates could be considered fairly valued at a PEG ratio of 1.2. Calculations below a PEG of 1.0 is considered undervalued and higher than 1.2 is considered overvalued.

However, this viewpoint falls short when comparing slower growth industries to higher growth ones. For instance, compare BRK.B’s 18.7% 5-yr average TTM EPS growth rate with D’s 6.3%. Based on current valuations, BRK.B trades at a 5-yr trailing PEG valuation of 0.69 whereas D is trading at a 5-yr trailing PEG valuation of 2.47. BRK.B would be considered as undervalued while D would be considered as grossly overvalued. PEG ratios are best used to compare stocks of similar business characteristics and investment goals, such as companies in the same sector/industry or the equities bought for income vs capital gains.

The forward PEG evaluates the anticipated P/E based on achieving next year’s earnings and anticipated 5-yr earnings growth. The forward PEG incorporates the PEG ratio evaluation tool with the desire to peer a bit into the future. With a 3-year investing horizon, evaluating the forward PEG ratio tends to offer stocks with an anticipated acceleration of earnings with low forward PEG ratios and tends to identify those stocks with potential declines in earnings growth with high forward PEG ratios. As most corporate earnings are expected to grow and with 2019 EPS most likely ahead of 2018, a lower forward PEG ratio threshold is appropriate.

Earnings yield, or E/P, is another fundamental analysis tool and is the inverse of the P/E ratio. A benchmark P/E of 15 calculates to an earnings yield of 6.6%. Based on YCharts.com data as of Q1 2018, S&P 500 Earnings Yield is at 4.4%, compared to 4.1% last quarter and 4.2% last year. This is lower than the YCharts' calculated long-term average of 4.8%. Earnings yield is a more broad-based comparison that can flow to other asset classes, such comparing 10-yr Treasury yields with S&P 500 earnings. With the goal of looking into the potential future, the forward earnings yield offers another level of valuation comparison. For the S&P 500 Index, 2019 reported earnings are expected to be $163 (up from $144 estimates for 2018) and operating earnings are expected to be $176 (up from $157 estimates for 2018). Based on S&P’s 2019 reported earnings estimates for 2019, the S&P 500 index is trading at a forward earnings yield of 5.7%. To download S&P earnings spreadsheet, follow the link above, go to "additional information" and click on "index earnings" to download an extensive excel spreadsheet of earnings data.

From what is described above, a comprehensive comparison table can be developed. The copy and paste tool on spreadsheets makes the analytical overview ever so much easier. Below are a few interesting dividend-paying stocks for comparison, with data as of July 30. The top of the list would be considered as stocks for capital gains while the bottom five would be considered for income. As most of my stock research prompts are sector based, as in I need more consumer exposure, the list is sorted by industrial sector.

The “perfect” stock would be rated A+ by S&P, would be trading at a 2019 PEG Ratio less than 1.0, would have a broker timeliness consensus ratio of at least 2.3, 2019 earnings yield greater than 8%, and would have a dividend yield of 5% or higher, with a total return potential of 12% or greater. Exxon Mobil (XOM) comes pretty darn close but falls short on total return potential.

As there are few stocks which actually fit this exact “perfect stock” criteria, the analysis is weighted so that each fundamental value is handicapped. For example, in developing a “perfect stock preference”, S&P ratings and forward PEG ratios could take priority over dividend yield and earnings yield. I developed a “formula” that evaluates these criteria, and actively follow about 130 stocks with this process. As of the end of last month, the stocks listed above would be considered on my “Full Speed Ahead” or “Power Up” buy list.

Since the late 1990s, I have used a “formula” that compares these attributes for different stocks. Generically, the formula starts with a score of 100 and then each of the fundamental factors outlined above are either added to or subtracted from to reach a final tally. The results are weighted towards 2019 PEG and broker consensus, followed by SPGMI rating, earnings yield and then by dividend yield. From the original 100 score, PEG and consensus subtracts between -6 and -50, SPGMI subtracts between 0 and 12, earnings yield adjusts the score between +6 to -4, and dividend yield adds between 0 and 15 to the score. Overall, the 130 stocks I follow usually range from 91 to single digits (with a few falling below 0). Usually those with a score of 73 to 95 are considered a buy and represent about 30 of the 130 stocks reviewed. Of the 29 stocks listed, I personally own 13.

Before I commence with a stock addition to the portfolio, I also review management’s Return on Invested Capital numbers along with free cash flow generation. Some believe a company cannot sustain earnings growth in excess of their ability to generate returns on their total capital base – equity and debt. I look for consistency in ROIC along with an eye towards above peer performance over the previous 3 to 5 years.

In addition, I read as much “non-fundamental” research reports as I can from my broker’s various analysis, Morningstar, Value Line, fastgraph.com, and of course, SA. While the table above helps identify stocks that fit my fundamental criteria, when sector diversification, trend analysis, and portfolio construction strategies are considered, not all these stocks will meet my complete criteria for a portfolio addition.

I will have to admit one severe drawback to this overall stock selection approach – I have yet to beat the MonkeyDex 1-yr performance.

