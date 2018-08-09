Technically Speaking For August 8

While the President is predicting 5% growth, the models used by several Fed banks are forecasting slightly slower growth.

5% GDP Growth? so Trump says. Not that he's prone to hyperbole, but maybe he's being just a touch optimistic. The Atlanta Fed is predicting growth over 4%:

While the NY Fed's forecast is a bit lower:

Right now, the economy is running near peak capacity. As I noted in yesterdays' column, the labor market is in very good shape. The stimulus from increased federal spending (yes, Keynes and the fiscal multiplier are still relevant) and tax cuts are still positively impacting growth. I wouldn't be surprised to see another strong quarter, although I don't have a number prediction. Longer-term constraints still remain, however: productivity growth is painfully low and baby boomers are retiring, lowering the labor force participation rate, and subsequently, projected GDP. I would expect the former to eventually rebound, largely because it always does. But the latter is a structural issue whose effects won't dissipate nearly as easily, meaning longer-term structural issues remain very much in play.

Oil prices are still contained: oil prices are still behaving

Prices broke the trend line that connects lows in late August and early April. They're currently inter-mixed with the 10, 20, and 50-day EMA -- a formation that some technical analysts call a "barbed wire" pattern. However, Sanctions against Iran just kicked-in, so don't be surprised to see a price spike caused by their leaving the oil market.

And so long as we're looking at commodity prices, let's check in on gold's long-term chart:

I've never subscribed to the "gold bug" argument. When the US was on the gold standard in the 1800s, the economy went through numerous boom and bust periods, which were characterized by deep and very painful economic contractions. This stands in stark contrast to the far more moderate (by comparison) nature of downturns that have occurred since the Fed was created.

Be that as it may, I do use gold's price chart as an indicator of inflation expectations. And the current chart very clearly says inflation expectations are contained. This jibes with the 5 and 10-year breakeven inflation rates:

John Q. Public doesn't see any inflation on the horizon.

As I noted yesterday, there was a fair amount of bearishness in some of the charts. Weakness in a single time frame isn't that important, especially if it's a shorter time like the 1-week, 5-minute charts. But when I see weakness in multiple times frames, I start to think, "there might be an issue that the markets have to deal with."

We're still seeing some issues that should concern us. Let's start with the 2-week chart:

Prices today moved in a very narrow range. There was a slight uptrend to today's trading, but then the market sold-off sharply at the end of the day, indicating traders didn't want to hold onto positions overnight -- which is never a good development.

This plays out in more detail on the 30-minute chart. Also, note the weakening momentum.

And the daily chart now has two shooting starts -- which is an even rarer development than a single shooting start day.

I feel obligated to note that technical analysis is not the ultimate arbiter of market action; it is more of a "wind sock" than a predictor. But I have to admit a suspicion that we could be seeing a confluence of events: a great earnings season is coming to an end, the tariff war is ongoing, and valuations are very stretched. It's not the most comfortable feeling I've ever had.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.