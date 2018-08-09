Differences Between FHFA's Rule And Moelis GSE Blueprint Are Minor

The money to recapitalize Fannie and Freddie will come not from the government who has taken that money but from a new IPO.

This is a situation where everyone appears to be in a position to finally settle and recapitalize Fannie and Freddie. No one really wins except the government who took everything for nothing and now gets away with it.

In theory these CRT transactions will provide non-economic (money losing) incentives produced by the FHFA capital rule with the sole purpose of getting an artificially inflated capital requirement down.

The TBTF banks get the credit risk sharing transactions, which so far have been done at the expense of issuers and homeowners.

Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC) are two companies that as of this month have been in conservatorship for 10 years. During the conservatorship, FHFA initially structured an agreement between the two companies and the United States Treasury that gives Treasury the right to purchase 80% of the companies for a nominal amount in exchange for funding that the companies needed when FHFA used its discretionary authority to write down their assets. FHFA and Treasury in 2012 amended the agreement giving Treasury 100% of the profits in perpetuity in the face of record company profits in order to prevent them from escaping from conservatorship without any material changes. We are now 6 years later and the companies remain in conservatorship and FHFA has put together a 3.24% capital proposal largely based to align with the Moelis recapitalization plan that administration insiders put out in the middle of last year.

Investment Thesis: As prior CFO Timothy Howard notes, the FHFA plan is a huge win for lobbyist MBA Mortgage where CEO David H Stevens has been fighting hard to get as much for the TBTF lobby as possible. Instead of the unlimited explicit guarantee, this plan provides a limited explicit guarantee and deliberately gives the banks a windfall via credit risk transfer transactions. Prior CFO of Fannie Tim Howard says this:

This is a blatant give-away to Wall Street, which gets a massive flow of CRT securities that will be profitable to investors (and thus costly to the issuers), paid for by homeowners, and that wouldn’t exist without the regulatory relief from excessive capital requirements granted by FHFA.

In my opinion, that's what this takes. The big banks of Wall Street needed their payday for this to happen and it comes in two ways. The first way is that they are going to get paid for the IPO when Fannie and Freddie put together their capital restoration plans and submit them to FHFA and then go to the stock market to raise capital per their plan. The second is ongoing and will be these CRT securities. Compare this to what they were lobbying for, which was that the agency mortgage backed securities would count towards their capital requirements and it makes sense why they went for that and settled for this. In the Moelis plan, common shares are worth $8-13 and preferred are worth par or close to it. FHFA just pushed back the time frame for its proposed capital rule until after the elections.

Moelis Commentary Highlights

Moelis says that, much like I said, the differences between the Moelis plan and FHFA's proposed rule are minor:

Moelis commentary (1,2) promotes two main recommendations:

Have the GSEs submit capital restoration plans. Pause the net worth sweep.

I don't see either happening until this proposed capital rule is put into effect and I don't see them pausing the net worth sweep until they have a capital restoration plan and the lawsuits are settled. The General Counsel of Fannie Mae Brian Brooks has been working behind the scenes to push for this sort of administrative reform recently.

Prior CFO of Fannie Mae Timothy J Howard Notes

Prior CFO Timothy J Howard has posted comments on his blog regarding the most recent Moelis commentary (1,2):

I just saw this. My initial reaction is that this very is good news for current investors in the companies’ securities, but less good news for mortgage borrowers and, potentially, the purchasers of the new equity the companies will issue if as Moelis advocates they are allowed to build capital and are released from conservatorship.

What Tim is saying here is that there appears to be a deal being made behind the scenes that turns the GSEs into a utility model that incentivizes them to hand of a significant portion of their future profits in order to play chicken with weird capital requirements math. He continues:

I’ve only skimmed the Moelis presentation–and will analyze it in much more depth shortly–but I already get its import: something very close to the capital proposal FHFA put out in June will be the “price” for getting the Financial Establishment (the banks and Wall Street firms, and also Treasury) to accept an administrative solution to mortgage reform in which the companies are allowed to emerge from conservatorship. I already suspected as much when I saw that the risk-based capital numbers FHFA contortedly had backed into in its June proposal were very close to the capital numbers Moelis had advocated in its plan last year. And the statement Moelis makes in their Summary of Conclusions on page 7 leaves little doubt that this is the consensus “way out” for the companies: “The differences between FHFA’s rule and U.S. bank capital requirements, or the requirements proposed in the Moelis Blueprint, are minor, explainable and defensible.”

Tim Howard outlines that the TBTF banks seem to be getting their cake and eating it too. Outfits like AEI, MBA Mortgage, and Urban Institute ought to be pleased that their efforts on their behalf have gone to good use:

So this is the very good news: it looks as if a broad-based consensus has emerged on a path to getting Fannie and Freddie out of conservatorship, which will require settling the lawsuits.

Prior CFO Timothy J. Howard continues to focus on the economics of the GSEs as he has previously shown that the CRTs are basically money giveaways:

I made three major criticisms of the FHFA capital proposal in my latest post: it is a mistake to align the Fannie-Freddie capital requirements with bank capital regulations (since the companies deal only in a single product whose losses are much less than the assets banks finance); the cushions FHFA has built into the risk-based standard, coupled with the countercyclical nature of that standard, will force Fannie and Freddie to hold large amounts of excess capital, which FHFA isn’t taking into account; and its treatment of CRTs is one-sided (not counting their expense), and thus gives Fannie and Freddie an incentive to substitute an inferior form of capital for a superior one.

He argues that these perverse incentives may have long term consequences of lower profitability while simultaneously discarding a superior form of capital in favor for an inferior one where the TBTF banks win. He points out that Moelis didn't appear to pick this battle in favor of getting a deal done:

Of these, Moelis only addresses the third. Again, I get not addressing the “bank-like capital” criticism–overcapitalizing the companies is the price that will have to be paid to get them out of conservatorship. The excessive conservatism of the risk-based standard is a different matter. I sent a note to the Moelis team about this the day I did my blog post, so I know they’re aware of the issue. I believe they either don’t agree with my analysis of it, or think if it becomes a problem FHFA can fix it later, by regulation. (If FHFA doesn’t fix this, I believe the “reformed” companies will have to price their new business in a way that will have a significant negative impact on their business volumes, and hence their value as going concerns.) I would lean toward the second explanation: let’s not put any obstacles in the path of getting a deal done. On CRTs, I see Moelis does think FHFA is giving the companies too much credit for them, and proposes giving less capital credit.

Timothy J. Howard concedes that there are battles that even he can't win even though he is right:

I’m going do more work on the risk-based capital dynamic (the fact that the way FHFA has structured the test will require much more capital just at the time that capital will be hard to come by, which I don’t think FHFA understands or intends), and address this in more detail in my comment letter to FHFA. And I’ll still make the point about the illogic (and damaging effect on mortgage rates) of using bank capital ratios for mortgages that have one-tenth the loss rates of the types of loans banks make, but I understand I’m not going to win that one.

Tim points out that he believes there has been serious work going on behind the scenes where all parties are now in agreement:

Yes; having Moelis and FHFA in so close agreement is in my view an indication there has been serious work behind the scenes to come up with a formulation for returning the companies to private hands that the banks, Treasury and existing investors all can accept. I would think that would be seen as a positive by existing shareholders. It’s not just Moelis and FHFA. Moelis represents the “non-litigating shareholders” of Fannie and Freddie, who in turn are allied with the litigating shareholders, and FHFA would not have put out a capital proposal that Treasury opposed. Moelis also noted that the FHFA proposal and Moelis Blueprint were “consistent with other GSE reform proposals put forward by other major market participants (e.g., the Mortgage Bankers Association),” which I interpret to mean the large banks have been consulted and if not on board at least are not actively in opposition.

Recent Novel Legal Developments

When you have dozens of lawsuits in multiple jurisdictions flowing through the court system, it's tough to cover them all but a few stick out. The first of which is that Collins filed for an en banc hearing:

The Highfields Capital partnerships filed a new lawsuit in the Court of Claims as the statute of limitations is expiring sometime this month saying that there was a breach of an implied-in-fact covenant between the United States and the enterprises:

Fairholme tried to amend their complaint to argue the NWS is illegal since it was put into place while FHFA was unconstitutionally structured:

Summary and Conclusion

I own 4050 shares of FMCCH, 8094 shares of FMCCI, 10141 shares of FMCCL, 400 shares of FMCCN, 12608 shares of FMCCP, 5042 shares of FMCCT, 9085 shares of FMCKP, 11132 shares of FNMFN and 5 shares of FNMFO.

I am betting on a recapitalization as a worst case scenario. I don't see why existing preferred like myself would want to convert to common at anything less than par value but who knows. The recent Moelis notes say:

Any recapitalization would require the existing balance of Senior Preferred Stock to be deemed to be repaid (e.g., payments in excess of the original 10% contractual rate be treated as principal payments) or otherwise converted to common equity

The bold (emphasis) added is mine. Perhaps part of settling the lawsuits is converting senior preferred to common instead of deeming them repaid. I don't really see how this is possible when it would appear at face glance that a lot of the new money that would be put up to recapitalize the companies comes from current shareholders. In theory, Treasury should be happy with the nearly $100B they get from the warrants but their scorched earth policy is what got them this far. If preferred get par as envisioned in the Moelis plan, then the commons are worth $8-13 in that plan. I personally think that the P/E multiple is a bit high but when you're dealing with an overcapitalized dividend paying utility I'm not sure what the market rate for super secured debt is these days, but perhaps that P/E is reasonable.

It would seem that the TBTF lobbyists are now declaring victory along with US Treasury, FHFA and Moelis is patting them on the back. And so we wait.

