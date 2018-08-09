Continental Resources: Drilling Profits, But Enough?

I like the strong efficiency profile of the business; yet considering that oil is trading largely at fair value, I am in no rush to buy the shares.

Continental Resources (CLR) has long claimed to be an oil champion as the major plunge in crude prices only appears to have temporarily hampered its growth. In fact, after years of negative free cash flows when oil was still trading around $100, the company has delivered upon positive free cash flows from 2016 onward, as it recognised the need to be a bit more cautious without hedges in place.

That does not mean that all those past investments have been a waste, in fact the contrary appears to be the case as production rose from less than 50,000 BOE per day in 2010 to more than 300,000 BOE per day by the end of the year. Strong operational achievements and margins make it a quality play, although I find the valuation more than fair at current levels based on earnings, let alone free cash flows.

A Great Operator

Continental claims that it outperforms its peers for two main reasons. For starters is the relentless focus on oil over natural gas and NGL, resulting in higher realisations. The other is the fact that lease operating expenses and other expenses are relatively low, creating another source of advantage. A trend which favours the entire industry, but certainly innovative players like Continental, is the fact that operators get ever more experienced to drive ultimate recoveries from each well, clearly seen in the improvements reported on production of new wells.

This is most evident in the Bakken area, the most important production region for the company, as Continental furthermore benefits from increased pipeline capacity in the region. This results in narrowing differentials versus benchmark prices. As recent as 2012, the company obtained $12 per barrel less than benchmark prices as this difference has already been cut to less than $5 in the first half of this year, and continues to come down.

Higher prices and cash flow generation make that the company is starting the production engine again. Capital spending hit an absolute record of $4.8 billion in 2014 and was decimated to little over a billion two years later as the company faced severe financial troubles. Originally guiding for $2.3 billion in capital spending this year, the company has upped the guidance by $400 million alongside the second-quarter results. Important to note, this does not impact free cash flows as realisations are on the increase, being a comforting thought for investors.

About The Current Performance

Given the continued recovery in oil prices, we all knew that the second quarter would be pretty good, as the results are indeed quite comforting. Production rose by 26% to 284,059 BOE per day, as the company now sees 2018 exit rates at 320,000 BOE per day, plus or minus 5,000 BOE. This does come at a cost as the 10,000 increase in the exit rate is the result of capital spending being upped by $400 million to $2.7 billion.

Driven by higher production and realised prices, total revenues rose by 72% to more than $1.1 billion as the company reported net earnings of $242 million, or $0.65 per share. Adjusting for some minor hedge losses, adjusted earnings came in at $0.73 per share, running at close to $3 per share. This makes that shares are valued at 20 times earnings.

With adjusted earnings trending at $1.1 billion a year and depreciation charges trending at $1.8 billion a year, regular cash flow generation amounts to $2.9 billion. As capital spending is pegged at $2.7 billion, I come up with $200 million in free cash flow, far below the company's own guidance of $800-900 million in adjusted free cash flow provided. Part of the reconciliation can be explained by $220 million in cash coming in from the announced minerals divestiture. Nonetheless, I only end up with far lower free cash flow numbers while the enterprise valuation stands at $28 billion, for a non-realistic cash flow multiple.

Net debt is trending down as leverage ratios fall much quicker, thanks to strong improvements in earnings. The quarterly EBITDAX number rose to $897 million, at $3.6 billion a year. With net debt having fallen to $6.0 billion by quarter's end, leverage is very modest at 1.7 times as the company aims to cut the net debt load by another billion dollars from here.

Great Producer, Rosy Prospects

The discrepancy between reported earnings of $1.1 billion a year and free cash flows (as calculated by myself) of $200 million is huge and typical. This is the result of the massive investments being made to ensure that production keeps increasing at a pace in excess of 20%, as much slower growth or flattish production makes that free cash flow could increase spectacularly. In such a case, reported earnings multiples and cash flow multiples would actually be in line or roughly equal, with shares trading just a multiple or two above the overall market multiple.

That, however, is long from being reality as the great fundamentals make it worthwhile for the company to keep drilling, as the company already indicates that it sees production growth of another 15-20% in the year 2019. This is supported by the strong cash flow generation amidst minimal hedges being in place at the moment.

While the near to medium term outlook is very good, one has to realise that the true long-term outlook for oil can be debated, although I realise that this debate is more active outside the US than within the country. While (earnings) multiples appear in line with the market, as efficiencies keep coming in, the eventual outcomes all depend a great deal on the price of oil, as I consider oil fairly reasonably valued at this point in time.

I consider shares largely fairly valued at this point in time, although I would become a buyer again if shares continue to lag meaningfully versus benchmark WTI prices. My potential appeal in the shares relates to rapid production growth and ever growing production efficiencies as well as improved realisations.

Please subscribe to Value In Corporate Events - Marketplace. Check out to obtain premium research on all the latest IPOs, M&A activity and other corporate events. Reviews of situations will be made upon request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.