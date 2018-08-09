Canadian Utilities - New Buy

Hey, how are you doing? This week, we decided to add to our kids' Resp Account. Currently, their account is invested in Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), CNR (NYSE:CNI) and Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) ("CU"). With CU's ex dividend date right around the corner (August 9th), we decided to make the buy. While it may not be a steal, I feel it's at a good entry point, and long term those drips will be huge!

Who Is Canadian Utilities?

Canadian Utilities Limited, an ATCO company, is a diversified global enterprise with assets of $21 billion and approximately 5,400 employees. It is engaged in Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids and Retail Energy.

From the safe and reliable delivery of natural gas and electricity to providing modular housing and water infrastructure solutions, Canadian Utilities has a consistent record of quality service and products, customer satisfaction, an excellent safety record and sustainable growth for share owners. (Source: CU website)

You Probably know Canadian Utilities For...

Most people know of Canadian Utilities because it is Canada's best dividend All-Star. The company has continuously raised its dividend every year for the last 46 years. That means it has boosted that dividend since 1972... But Rob, we are in a rising interest environment, and that's bad for utilities.

Remember those crazy 20% interest years in the '80s? I don't really, but can imagine how hard things must have been. Mortgage rates would be insane! Well, CU kept raising its dividend even during those times! So, I'm not worried about that continuing with our tiny little interest rates currently.

The Downsides

After the company's last quarter, its earnings weren't as high, and this caused its payout ratio to increase and the P/E ratio to go from around 23 times to what is now 32.4. Which is quite high, but based on Canadian Utilities' ongoing projects as well as its solid track record of dividend increases, I feel it will bounce back, those numbers will go back to normal and the stock price will appreciate.

The Buy

We purchased an additional 35 shares of Canadian Utilities. The stock offered a yield of 4.8% at time of purchase. This will add an additional $55.06 to our yearly forward income. But the best part is, now we will be able to drip two shares every quarter instead of one. Add in the company's 2% discount on dripped shares, winning! This buy also pushes Canadian Utilities to just under 5% of my portfolio, so it's a full position.

Conclusion

We now have $1000 left in contribution room to our Resp Account total. It is crazy how fast this adds up - our kids are 5 years and 6 months old, and already have a pretty massive stack to work with in the future. Compound that for another 14-20 years, and I think we will be fine. Of course, who knows how much post-secondary education will be at that time, though...

What are your thoughts? Are you buying or watching CU, or staying away?

Cheers!

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.