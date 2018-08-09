Tractor Supply Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/8/18)

American Electric Power is a better pick than Sempra Energy.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, August 8.

Bullish Calls

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL): "It does qualify as a dividend play. This has been a very challenged group. I like Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP). You have to understand that the group just had a big move and it's going to cool off because Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) did not have good numbers, so be careful."

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN): It's an interesting speculative stock.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO): Cramer has liked the stock since $66. "I think Tractor Supply is the bomb. I love going to their stores. But then again, I am a gardener."

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): It's okay and slightly expensive, but Cramer prefers American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).

Visa (NYSE:V): It's a buy. Cramer likes Mastercard (NYSE:MA) as well.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO): Buy it. If it goes down, buy more as CEO Tien Tzuo is a visionary who understands the subscription economy.

Bearish Calls

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP): It's not Cramer's favorite and it's up 100%. Book profits.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP): This group is challenged due to construction. Don't buy.

