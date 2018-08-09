Tractor Supply Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (8/8/18)

by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

American Electric Power is a better pick than Sempra Energy.

Cramer likes both Mastercard and Visa.

Book profits on Crispr Therapeutics.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, August 8.

Bullish Calls

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL): "It does qualify as a dividend play. This has been a very challenged group. I like Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP). You have to understand that the group just had a big move and it's going to cool off because Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) did not have good numbers, so be careful."

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN): It's an interesting speculative stock.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO): Cramer has liked the stock since $66. "I think Tractor Supply is the bomb. I love going to their stores. But then again, I am a gardener."

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE): It's okay and slightly expensive, but Cramer prefers American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP).

Visa (NYSE:V): It's a buy. Cramer likes Mastercard (NYSE:MA) as well.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO): Buy it. If it goes down, buy more as CEO Tien Tzuo is a visionary who understands the subscription economy.

Bearish Calls

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP): It's not Cramer's favorite and it's up 100%. Book profits.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP): This group is challenged due to construction. Don't buy.

