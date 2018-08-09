Wall Street Breakfast: New Round Of U.S.-Japan Trade Talks

Economy

It's the first official reading on the impact of prices from China's retaliatory tariffs - on $34B of U.S. goods - that went into effect on July 6. Consumer inflation in July rose slightly to 2.1%, giving room for further monetary easing, while industrial inflation, a main driver of profit growth, moderated to about 4.6%. Beijing late Wednesday said it would slap additional tariffs of 25% on $16B worth of U.S. imports.

Following a 6.9 magnitude earthquake on Sunday that killed at least 131 people on Indonesia's Lombok, another strong 6.2 temblor struck the island overnight, causing some buildings to collapse. The tremors could not have come at a worse time for President Joko Widodo, who declared last month that Southeast Asia's largest economy "needs dollars now" and launched a tourism drive to narrow its current account gap and shore up its currency.

Firefighters said for the first time they have made good progress battling California's largest-ever wildfire but didn't expect to have it fully under control until September. The blaze has grown to the size of Los Angeles since it started two weeks ago, fueled by dry vegetation, high winds and rugged terrain that made it too dangerous for firefighters to directly attack the flames now spanning 470 square miles.

Puerto Rico has reached an agreement with creditors to restructure bonds backed by a portion of its sales tax known as Cofinas, solidifying a planned restructuring of roughly $18B in debt. The agreement, which requires court approval, would mark the biggest consensual debt settlement negotiated with creditors since the island entered a court-supervised bankruptcy last year.

In currency markets, the Russian ruble slid to its lowest level since late 2016 after the Trump administration approved fresh sanctions on the country related to the Skripal nerve-agent poisoning case. The pound skidded the most against the greenback in almost a year as fears grew about the possibility of "no Brexit deal," while Turkey's lira tumbled 3% as the dispute between Ankara and Washington continued despite high-level meetings.

As the U.S. seeks to rein in their nuclear programs, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told North Korea's foreign minister that the Americans cannot be trusted, adding that Tehran and Pyongyang have "always had close views" on many issues. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei also said the Islamic Republic had nothing to be concerned about "at all," and that "nobody can do anything."