PBF Energy's Rally Continues Following A Q2 Earnings Beat

Finally, RIN prices have fallen sharply in 2018 to date and management now expects the refiner to spend up to $150 million less on RINs in 2018 than it did in 2017.

Merchant refiner PBF Energy (PBF) reported Q2 earnings last week that beat the analyst consensus on both lines as both revenue and earnings surged from their Q2 2017 levels. The rally in the company's share price, which had faltered in late June, has resumed in full (see figure), and the share price is once again at all-time highs. The share price has experienced a 64% gain since I wrote in early March that it "no longer mirrors [PBF Energy's] outlook. That continues to be the case, but the risk/reward dynamic has now been flipped upside down for investors.

PBF data by YCharts

My long thesis from March for PBF Energy rested on four components: a rising Brent-WTI crude price differential, continued refined products demand growth in the U.S., PBF Energy's recent efforts to diversify the geographic footprint of its refining capacity, and falling Renewable Identification Number [RIN] prices. At the time all four components were developing in a way that favored PBF Energy's operations, yet the company's share price was trading at trailing and forward EV/EBITDA ratios of 5.2x and 5.4x, respectively, both of which were quite low compared to their historical levels.

What surprised me was just how rapidly the four factors moved in PBF Energy's favor. The Brent-WTI price differential more than doubled between March and June, for example (see figure). PBF Energy's crack spreads have always been exposed to this differential more than many of its peers due to its historical status as a East Coast refiner, which enabled it to sell into the Brent-influenced Mid-Atlantic refined fuels market. The sharp rise in the differential over the last year caused the regional differentials to rise as well: PBF Energy reported major YoY increases to the Brent-WTS, Brent-Maya, and Brent-ASCI differentials in its Q2 earnings report. All of its refineries recorded YoY improvements to their gross margin per barrel throughput of at least several dollars, and in some cases of double-digit increases, as a result. The company's consolidated gross margin per barrel throughput rose from -$0.90 in Q2 2017 to $6.14 in the most recent quarter.

Higher refined fuels prices combined with 12.6% higher throughput in the wake of PBF Energy's Torrance, California refinery acquisition to cause the company's revenue to increase by 48% in Q2 to $7.4 billion, beating the analyst consensus by $1.3 billion. The upside surprise can be attributed to management's ability to increase the Torrance refinery's throughput by 70% YoY despite a slow ramp-up following the acquisition, and that asset is now a strong contributor to the refiner's overall system.

PBF Energy's consolidated refining expense per barrel declined by 10% YoY on the higher throughput volume and cheaper natural gas, enabling the refiner to record a 213% YoY increase to adjusted EBITDA, which rose from $116.5 million to $364.8 million over the period. Adjusted diluted EPS (excluding special items) came in at $1.38, beating the consensus by $0.02 and representing a large improvement from $0.06 in Q2 2017 despite some modest dilution to its shares. While not the best earnings result in the company's history, the most recent quarter certainly came close to that threshold.

Management stated during the Q2 earnings call that it has no turnarounds planned at its Torrance, Chalmette, and Toledo refineries for the rest of the year and expects to continue to achieve high throughput as a result, especially in Q3. The timing could not be better. Refined fuels prices have moderated since June (see figure) and remain below the levels at which drivers take steps to reduce their consumption. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects total petroleum products consumption, and especially consumption of diesel fuel and jet fuel, to continue to grow through the end of 2019 as a result (see second figure). This will help to keep inventories of refined fuels, which are currently lower than at this point in recent years, down while supporting refining margins.

Source: EIA (2018). Note that the Total Petroleum Product Consumption and Jet Fuel Product Supplied labels have been reversed.

Finally, the price of Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], which PBF Energy's management has attributed past periods of poor earnings to, have fallen sharply in 2018 to date (see figure) as the White House has taken steps to weaken the U.S. biofuels mandate. Refiners are required by the mandate to blend specific volumes of ethanol with their refined fuels every year. As with most other merchant refiners, PBF Energy has failed to meet its blending quota and has instead purchased RINs on the open market to meet its share of the mandate. This was a large expense when RIN prices were high in past years, with PBF Energy reporting total RIN expenditures of $348 million and $294 million for 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Source: EcoEngineers (2018).

PBF Energy's RIN expenditures in 2018 have followed RIN prices lower, however. Management reported a Q2 RIN expenditure of $39 million, down sharply from $74 million in Q2 2017. This has been reflected in a lower annual RIN expenditure projection by management; whereas the company's Q2 2017 earnings call stated that the amount could be as high as $375 million for 2017, the most recent call provided the figure of up to $175 million for 2018. Given that PBF Energy's RIN expenditures have fallen by roughly half on a YoY basis, however, I would not be surprised to see the final 2018 RIN expenditure amount come in under $150 million, or just over half of the 2017 amount.

There is just one caveat for investors, especially those that missed out on earlier opportunities to invest in PBF Energy when its share price was substantially lower. The company's forward EV/EBITDA ratio is much higher at 7.5x than it was earlier in the year, reflecting the major share price rally that has occurred over the last several months (see figure). While this is lower than its 3-year median EV/EBITDA, the latter ratio has been skewed by periods of high trailing EV/EBITDA ratios that occurred when the company's share price rallied on an improved outlook but before that outlook was reflected in the trailing EBITDA figures. PBF Energy's share price continues to be fairly sensitive to the Brent-WTI spread despite its recent diversification, especially when the price differential is high (see second figure). Much as the company's share price fell rapidly as the differential declined in late June, investors purchasing shares at current levels run the risk of missing out on a better buying position if volatility in the differential returns.

PBF data by YCharts

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.