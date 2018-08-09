Texas Instruments: This Analog King Will Prosper

The company is well positioned to profit from the huge growth potential in the Internet of Things market.

The Momentum Growth Quotient for the company is 14.61, which is 45.60% higher than the average for the S&P 100.

Shares of Texas Instruments, Inc (TXN) are down 3.70%% since peaking on June 06, 2018, and in my opinion, the shares of this manufacturer of semiconductors and integrated circuits are an excellent buy right now. The company has a solid history of generating strong earnings growth, and the future growth ratios point to accelerated growth over the next twelve months. I lay out my bullish argument for the company below by reviewing some pertinent fundamental and technical aspects of the stock.

Momentum Growth Quotient

Over the last few months, I have developed a new approach for my fundamental analysis of stocks: the Momentum Growth Quotient (MGQ). The MGQ is the key metric that I use to gauge the financial health of a company and its potential future growth prospects. The MGQ is calculated using the following company financial data:

EBITDA growth trend over the last 10 years Operating Margin % Operating Margin % 5-year average Normalized free cash flow over the last 7 years Forward P/E Forward Rate of Return

The goal is to generate a single number, which summarizes the relative fundamental strength and future growth prospects for a company compared to an index. For the index, I use the S&P 100 - this index provides a wide swath of companies from different industries representative of the broad US economy. I update the Momentum Growth Quotient for each company in the S&P 100 every month and then use the average quotient as my baseline to compare the relative financial strength of individual companies.

As of the end of July 2018, the average MGQ for the S&P 100 was 10.04. So, if a company has an MGQ of 12.00, its individual future growth prospects are around 20% higher than the index. If a company has an MGQ of 8, its future growth prospects are around 20% lower than the index.

The MGQ plays a critical part when it comes to determining if I am going to go long or short a stock. Generally, I only want to go long a stock with an MGQ higher than the index, and I want to go short a stock with an MGQ lower than the index.

The current MGQ for TXN is 14.61, which implies a 45.60% higher growth rate compared to the S&P 100. This tells us that TXN has strong future growth potential and is a good candidate for a long position.

Financial Snapshot

Let's dig a little deeper into the financial data to get a better feel of how the company has performed on certain fundamental metrics and what these numbers imply for future growth.

The Past

During the past 12 months, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate of Texas Instruments Inc was 16.70% per year. During the past 3 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 13.20% per year. During the past 5 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 17.60% per year. During the past 10 years, the average EBITDA per Share Growth Rate was 8.80% per year (GuruFocus). There has been no problems with earnings growth for this company over the long term.

The operating margin % for TXN came in at 44.66% as of June 2018. Each dollar of revenue the company generated brought in 44.66 cents of earnings. The company's operating margin came well above the average of 17.20% for the S&P 500, and has been growing an average of 15.50% per year over the last five years.

The Future

Knowing how a company has performed in the past is important in order to evaluate management's past record in running the business. But more important to us is how profitable the company will be in the future because we are investing going forward, not backwards. And it's the forward-looking metrics that should really get you excited about TXN.

I like to use two measuring sticks to gauge the future growth potential for companies: Forward P/E and forward rate of return.

There are several ways to interpret a company's PrTXN-to-Earnings Ratio (P/E). One approach is to look for companies that have a lower P/E compared to other companies in similar sectors - the rationale being that the lower the P/E, the more a company is being undervalued by the market, hence, the more value you are buying for every dollar invested. This makes a low P/E stock a good value, but there is also the other side of the coin - it can also indicate that investors aren't very confident about the company's prospects.

I prefer to use Forward P/E (current stock's prTXN over its "expected" earnings per share) to gauge a company's expected future earning power. A high Forward P/E ratio means that investors are anticipating higher growth in the future and are willing to pay more for future earnings - momentum investing is all about following the trend (perceived or real).

TXN has a Forward P/E of 20.22 compared to a 17.29 Forward P/E for the S&P 100. The Forward P/E for TXN is higher than that of the index, indicating that investor growth prospects for the stock are higher than that of the broader market, and thus they will be willing to pay more for the shares for the higher growth rate.

The forward rate of return for a stock (created by Donald Yacktman) is one of my favorite quotients for gauging the market's expectation for future growth for a company. Yacktman defines forward rate of return as the normalized free cash flow yield plus real growth plus inflation. In simple terms, the forward rate of return can be thought of as the return that investors buying the stock today can expect from it in the future.

The forward rate of return for TXN stands at 20.23%. This implies that an investor buying the stock today should expect a 20.23% return over the next 12 months. The average forward rate of return for the S&P 100 as of the end of July was at 8.85%, so TXN has an implied potential rate of return that is 2.28x greater than that of the index.

The risk inherent in the forward rate of return is that the calculation is reliable only if the company can grow at the same rate in the future as it did in the past. If the growth rate falters, the projected returns will not materialize. But we are willing to accept this risk as part of the difficult process of forecasting earnings and growth momentum.

Technical Snapshot

As per my ChartMasterPro Daily Trade Model, the momentum trend for TXN would turn bullish with a break above the $114.00 level. This would signal a bullish breakout from a wedge pattern on the daily charts. From here, I see the shares climbing to the $123.00level over the next three months.

I often like to anticipate a technical breakout, so today I will buy the TXN 21SEP18 110 Call Options, which will provide approximately 14x leverage on my long trade. My stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $110.00. When trading options with leverage, a stop-loss is absolutely imperative in order to avoid oversized losses and wipe-outs.

For investors in the shares, I recommend that you hold for 3 months or $123.00, whichever comes first. For longer-term investors, I believe TXN is a solid addition to any growth portfolio over the next 12 months.

The Internet of Things (IoT) is the network of everyday devices (think thermostats, fridges, stoves, furnaces, surveillance cameras, Alexa) that are connected to the internet. There are an estimated 15 billion smart devices in use today - but by 2020 that number is estimated to double to 30 billion, creating a market worth around $3 trillion. And Texas Instruments is perfectly positioned to participate in this huge growth market.

In order for a device to become "smart" it requires sensors that can pick up sound, heat, light, and images from its surroundings - and in order for this real-world energy to be turned into digital signals the device requires an analog device, and this is where Texas Instruments steps in - the company specialises in the design and manufacturing of analog integrated circuits that act as data converters for smart devices.

In fact, as of the end of 2017 the company maintained its position as the top worldwide supplier of analog chips:

Its analog business accounted for around 66% of the company's revenue in 2017 so it is an important driver of growth and a segment of the business that needs to keep growing in order to drive share prices higher. In the earnings call for Q2 2018 management stated that analog revenues grew 12% YOY - an impressive growth rate for their core business. The growth rate for the company's core business has also shown excellent longer term growth rates, with their Analog and Embedded business growing at a CAGR of 8% over the last ten years.

Cost Advantage vs The Competition

One of the company's greatest competitive advantage lies in the cost advantage it holds over its competitors in the manufacturing of its 300mm chips.

We also benefit from our 300-millimeter manufacturing. This larger wafer size translates into more chips per wafer and cost advantages because a chip built on 300-millimeter wafers costs about 40 percent less than an unpackaged chip built on 200-millimeter wafers, the size used by most of our competitors.

The company also owns its owns factories and manufactures its chips in-house rather than outsourcing - this provides TI with lower structural costs and more control over their supply chain. The cost and operational efficiency for the manufacturing of its analog chips provides the company with a competitive advantage that will help it grow market share and revenue going forward.

The Industrial Internet of Things

A subgroup of the Internet of Things is the industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) - connecting manufacturing equipment and processes which create physical goods to the internet. It's estimated that the IIoT market was valued at $145 billion in 2017, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% to 2023 to a market size of $232 billion.

Management recognises the growth opportunity in IIoT and has decided to focus its attention in this sector. In its Investor Overview for 2017, management states:

Turning to the end markets we serve, we see good opportunities in all of our markets, but we believe that industrial and automotive will be the primary growth drivers in our industry, and at TI, over the next decade.

And further:

This is because semiconductor content in industrial and automotive applications will significantly increase as companies use semiconductors to make their equipment smarter, safer, more connected and more efficient.

In 2017, the Industrial and Automotive end markets accounted for 54% of the company's revenue. This company is well positioned to participate in the expected strong future growth of both the IoT and IIoT markets, and as an investor I am extremely confident in going long the shares.

Conclusion

When I go long a stock, I want to invest in a company that provides superior future growth potential, but I also want to time the entry into any position to try to maximize my return.

So, I use fundamental analysis to identify shares with a strong future growth rate, and then I apply technical analysis to identify ideal entry points.

In my opinion, TXN is an attractive buy at these levels from both a fundamental and technical perspective.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Note that I allocate 3% of my total portfolio to each option trade. To review the performance of my past trades, please see my Blog Posts.